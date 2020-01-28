ASC – Sports

ETBU Sweeps First Tennis Players of the Week of the Season

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: January 25, 2020

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kelsey Roberts, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Kelsey Roberts (Mansfield, Texas) won both of her competitions in singles and doubles, helping the Tigers to a 7-2 win over St. Thomas (Texas). She recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and an 8-3 win in the No. 3 doubles. It was Roberts’ first collegiate match.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Andrew Deutsch, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Andrew Deutsch (Greenwood, La.) scored two of the Tigers’ points in a 6-3 loss to St. Thomas (Texas) to open the season. He teamed with Tyler Howard for an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles, then took No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. It is Deutsch’s second career Player of the Week award.