ASC – Sports

ASC Announces Fall Distinguished Scholar-Athletes

RICHARDSON, Texas – Six student-athletes from five different member universities headline the 2019 Fall American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams, the league office announced on Thursday.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients include Michael Harris of Ozarks in men’s cross country, Alexis Segura of LeTourneau in women’s cross country, Brian Baca of East Texas Baptist in football, Mason Anderson of UT Dallas in men’s soccer, Kendell Groom of Hardin-Simmons in women’s soccer and Caroline Shecterle of UTD in volleyball.

Overall, named were 65 student-athletes to the American Southwest Conference 2019 Fall Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and two affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.

Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) earns the men’s cross country Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row. Harris won the University of the Ozarks Invitational with a record course time and finished third at the ASC Championships to highlight the 2019 season. He placed 39th at the NCAA III South Regional and ran one of the programs best 8K times (26:10.4) at the NCAA III Pre-National race. Harris was named All-ASC First Team in 2019 following his performance at the ASC Championships with his career academic achievements include USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, ASC Academic All-Conference, President’s List and Dean’s List. Additional athletic honors include All-Region, ASC Newcomer of the Year and ASC Runner of the Week. Also a standout track athlete, Harris is a two-time All-Conference performer and was the ASC’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in that sport. He has a 3.60 GPA in Health Sciences.

Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) also earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in women’s cross country for the second consecutive season. Also, the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a junior in track, she is on the 2019 fall women’s soccer Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team. Segura was a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-America as a junior in cross country/track & field and CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in soccer as a senior. Segura was an All-South/Southeast Region pick in cross country, First Team All-ASC in cross country, and Second Team all-conference in soccer. Segura was the runner-up at ASC Championships in cross country. She has a 4.00 in Business Administration in graduate school.

Brian Baca (Pittsburg, Texas) is the third recipient from ETBU to earn Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in football. He was a two-time All-ASC First Team selection and four-time ASC Player of the Week. Baca has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and is a three-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection. He was named to the ASC football Outstanding Sportsmen Team in 2017 and the D3football.com Team of the Week. Baca led the ASC in passing yards per game (228.6) and total offense (234.8). He is the Tigers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns (64) and holds two ETBU single-game records for passing yards (659) and passing touchdowns (7). Baca has also been the FCA Campus President, helped with Operation Christmas Child, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member, FCA regional speaker, volunteer at Marshall Junior High mentoring students, FCA Huddle leader at FCA Sports Camp at Texas A&M for four years, a volunteer at local equestrian center to help soldiers with PTSD, volunteers for FCA Weekend of Champions working with junior high athletes and volunteers at Isaiah 51 Farms helping recovering addicts. Baca has a 4.00 GPA in History in graduate school.

Mason Anderson (Frisco, Texas) is the third Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year from UT Dallas in men’s soccer. He became the first-ever two-time All-American in Comet men’s soccer history, claiming Third Team honors from the United Soccer Coaches for the second consecutive season. Anderson picked up first-team All-ASC honors this fall for the third straight year and was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He led one of the top defenses in the ASC this past fall, boasting a league-best 0.76 team goals-against average along with with an ASC-high 11 shutouts this season. Anderson also tallied five goals this fall for the Comets, adding one assist for 11 points. He took 20 shots, 11 on the frame, with one game-winner. The Comets posted a 17-4-2 overall record in 2019, setting a program record for wins in a season, and claimed both the ASC’s regular-season and championship title in 2019. Anderson has a 3.40 GPA in Biology.

Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) is the eighth consecutive HSU student-athlete and 10th overall to win the award in women’s soccer. She was named a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American and a CoSIDA All-America while also being named an All-American on the field by the USC and D3soccer.com. She was the ASC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region, and she led the Cowgirls to their 17th straight ASC title. Groom has a 3.87 GPA in Exercise Science/Pre-Physical Therapy.

Caroline Shecterle (Pearland, Texas) is the third Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year from UTD. She was tabbed first-team All-ASC East for the third consecutive season after leading the Comets to a divisional crown and the ASC Championship title this past fall. A three-time All-ASC performer, she was also named the ASC East Setter of the Year this season, averaging 6.35 assists per set in UTD’s 6-2 offense. An honorable mention All-Region selection by the AVCA, Shecterle was a four-time ASC East Offensive Player of the Week selection this past fall for the Comets. UTD posted a 24-5 overall record this past fall, claiming their fifth consecutive ASC East crown with a 13-1 league mark. Shecterle has a 3.97 GPA in Supply Chain Management.

ASC Fall 2019 Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams

(Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year*; Two-time Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year2)

Men’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major GPA Hometown Michael Harris* 2 Ozarks Sr. Health Science 3.60 Elkins, Ark. Hunter Magno-Hester Belhaven Sr. Business 3.85 Brighton, Tenn. Sam Stewart Concordia Texas Jr. Business Administration 4.00 Galveston, Texas Mack Broussard East Texas Baptist Jr. Business 3.50 Hankamer, Texas Nathan McEndree Hardin-Simmons Sr. Ministry 4.00 Keller, Texas Will Hilscher LeTourneau So. Mechanical Engineering 4.00 Round Rock, Texas Damien Doyle Louisiana College Jr. Criminal Justice 3.34 Shreveport, La. Logan Garner Mary Hardin-Baylor So. International Business 4.00 Pflugerville, Texas John Zuinga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology 3.54 Port Aransas, Texas William Serrano Sul Ross State Jr. Mathematics 3.60 Pecos, Texas Andres Uriegas UT Dallas Jr. Computer Science 3.40 Round Rock, Texas

Women’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major GPA Hometown Alexis Segura* 2 LeTourneau Gr. Business Administration 4.00 Austin, Texas Bayli Luke Concordia Texas Jr. Biology 4.00 Houston, Texas Rachel Morrison East Texas Baptist So. Sports Management 3.95 Nederland, Texas Sydney Tencate Hardin-Simmons Sr. Criminal Justice 3.64 Moran, Texas Haleigh Lachney Louisiana College Sr. Convergence Media: Productions 3.98 Simpson, La. Ana Hernandez Mary Hardin-Baylor So. Health Sciences 3.90 Robstown, Texas Tiffany Cox McMurry Jr. Psychology 3.83 Abilene, Texas Mariajose Cervantes Sul Ross State So. Animal Science-Pre Vet 3.96 Laredo, Texas Gina Fossati UT Dallas Sr. Computer Science 3.71 Friendswood, Texas

Football

Name University Cl. Major GPA Hometown Brian Baca * East Texas Baptist Gr. History 4.00 Pittsburg, Texas Bo Robertson Belhaven So. Biology 3.81 Houlka, Miss. Juan Martinez Hardin-Simmons Sr. Criminal Justice 3.87 Donna, Texas Brady Wade Howard Payne Jr. Kinesiology 3.88 Little Elm, Texas Wade Simmons Louisiana College Jr. Mathematics 4.00 Baton Rouge, La. Steven Sellers Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Management 4.00 Murphy, Texas Juan Ramirez McMurry Jr. Sociology 4.00 Roma, Texas T.J. Vela Southwestern Sr. Business 4.00 Odem, Texas Keyton Castro Sul Ross State So. Criminal Justice 3.77 Three Rivers, Texas Manny Longoria Texas Lutheran Sr. Education (Mathematics) 3.73 Geronimo, Texas

Men’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major GPA Hometown Mason Anderson * UT Dallas Sr. Biology 3.40 Frisco, Texas Nathan Ratzlaff Belhaven Sr. Business 3.85 Youngsville, La. Edgar Guerrero Concordia Texas So. Accounting 3.81 Alvarado, Texas Justin Groves East Texas Baptist Jr. Kinesiology 3.79 Lindale, Texas Preston Hillis Hardin-Simmons Gr. MBA 4.00 Irving, Texas Thomas Carte Howard Payne Jr. Management 3.35 League City, Texas Eric Smith LeTourneau Jr. Civil Engineering 3.99 Tucson, Ariz. Seth Collins Louisiana College Jr. Exercise Science 3.36 Boerne, Texas Tyler Childs Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Biology (Pre-Med) 4.00 Boerne, Texas Javi Mejia McMurry Sr. Art 3.82 Azle, Texas Logan Valestin Ozarks Jr. Biology 3.61 Bryant, Ark. Jose Luis Originales Sul Ross State So. Criminal Justice 3.80 El Paso, Texas

Women’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major GPA Hometown Kendell Groom * Hardin-Simmons Sr. Exercise Sci./Pre-PT 3.87 Frisco, Texas Kacy Chopin Belhaven Sr. Exercise Science 3.98 Denham Springs, La. Kayla Carlove Concordia Texas Sr. Kinesiology 4.00 Carrollton, Texas Ashleigh Rondon East Texas Baptist Jr. Kinesiology 3.58 Carrollton, Texas Delaney Castor Howard Payne So. History 3.86 Irving, Texas Alexis Segura LeTourneau Gr. Business Administration 4.00 Austin, Texas Ashlyn Folse Louisiana College Sr. Nursing 3.72 Thibodaux, La. Samantha Lehnen Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Accounting 3.92 Menomonee Falls, Wis. Sky Reynolds McMurry Jr. Nursing 3.37 Midlothian, Texas Joey Long Ozarks Jr. Biology 3.30 Cabot, Ark. Aleysha Carrillo Sul Ross State So. Kinesiology & Human Perf. 3.39 San Antonio, Texas Megan Theros UT Dallas Sr. Psychology 3.29 Batavia, Ill.

Volleyball