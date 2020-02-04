ASC – Sports

LeTourneau, McMurry Earn Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: January 31-February 1, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jacob White, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Jacob White (League City, Texas) broke the indoor school records in both the 200 and 400-meter dashes at the McNeese Indoor Invite. His time of 23.14 seconds in the 200 is ranked ninth in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Region, as he placed fifth in Division I competitors. White also finished fifth in the 400 in 52.39 seconds, ranking 22nd in the nation.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sean Germany, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) earned his first win of the season at the WSU Invitational, topping the second-place jumper by almost a full meter with a jump of 14.32 meters (46 ft.-11.75 in.). He also ran the 60-meter dash in 7.32 seconds, placing 20th. Germany currently ranks sixth in Division III in the triple jump. It is his fifth career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) broke the school record in the mile, finishing in 5:26.07 with a fifth-place finish at the McNeese Indoor Invite. Her time ranks fifth in the region. Segura was also a part of the 4×400 relay team that finished in 4:43.46, ranking 19th in the South/Southeast. It is her third career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Carly Kantrowitz, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Carly Kantrowitz (Carlsbad, N.M.) competed in two events and scored in the weight throw at the WSU Invitational. She placed 13th in the weight throw with a mark of 12.17 meters (39 ft.-11.25 in.), ranking 21st in the region. Kantrowitz also had a shot put of 10.13 meters (33 ft.-3 in.), finish 21st. She ranks 13th in the region and leads the ASC in the shot.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) finished second in the pole vault at the McNeese Indoor Invite, clearing 4.50 meters (14 ft.-9 in.).

Ozarks senior Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) ran a 9:28.92 in the 3,000 meters at the Wendy’ s/Pittsburg State Invitational. He placed 70th overall. He ranks second in the ASC in the event this season.

McMurry freshman Caleb Kwiatkowski (Robstown, Texas) set a new personal record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.25 in the prelims, missing the top seven by 0.13 seconds at the WSU Invitational in Kansas. Kwiatkowski’s time currently ranks 37th in the region and fourth in the ASC.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry sophomore Nandhi Brown (San Antonio, Texas) finished second in her qualifying heat to run in the 60-meter hurdles finals at the WSU Invitational. She duplicated her time of 9.67 to place fourth in the finals. That time is her season-high and currently ranks first in the ASC and 10th in the South/Southeast region.