ASC – Sports

Burwitz, Licon, Moore Earn Men’s Hoops Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 6-8, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hans Burwitz, C, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior center Hans Burwitz (Allen, Texas) nearly recorded a triple-double Saturday afternoon. He had 18 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high eight assists in an 84-76 win over East Texas Baptist, 84-76, to give the Comets the lead in the ASC East. Burwitz opened the week with 24 points and 13 rebounds Thursday night in UTD’s 105-89 home win over LeTourneau. For the week, Burwitz averaged 21.0 points and 14.5 rebounds while shooting at an 80.0 percent clip (16-of-20). It is the second Player of the Week of the season and fourth of his career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tristen Licon, Jr., G, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior guard Tristen Licon (El Paso, Texas) started his historic week with a new career-high of 33 points with five rebounds and five assists in a 93-89 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He followed that up by breaking his newly minted career-high with a 34-point, nine-rebound, three-assist, and three-steal performance at Concordia Texas in a 105-98 victory. For the week, Licon averaged 33.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 70 percent (24-of-34) from the field. It is his fifth Player of the Week of the year and sixth of his career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sam Moore, Jr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Sam Moore (Gonzales, Texas) became just the second ASC player to post a triple-double this season when he had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 103-69 win over Howard Payne. For the weekend, he averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists over two games. Moore shot 49 percent (17-of-35) from the field and hit all 16 of his free-throws. It is his fourth career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as the Wildcats went 1-1 on the road. He scored 24 points, going 12-of-14 at the line, with seven boards in a 67-57 win at McMurry.

Ozark’s senior center Cory Wilhelm (Ratcliff, Ark.), averaged a double-double last week with 12.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Wilhelm shot 61 percent (11-of-18) from the field over those two games. He is averaging over ten rebounds per game in the last seven games.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Colton Collins (Etobicke, Ont.) posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games for the first time this year. He had 14 points in an 83-74 victory at Ozarks, followed by 15 against UT Dallas. Collins connected on six three-pointers in the two contests and shot 47 percent (9-of-19) from the floor.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Chris Barrett (Arlington, Texas) made a game-winning buzzer-beater against Louisiana College to keep the Cowboys alive in the ASC postseason race with a 61-59 victory. Then on Saturday in another tight game, he came up with a steal and lay-up in the final seconds to give the Cowboys a five-point lead in the final minute of a 94-91 victory over Belhaven. For the week, Barrett averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Hughes, Gaffney, Holt Named Women’s Hoops Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 6-8, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Raenett Hughes, Jr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) averaged 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading the No. 25/25 Comets to a pair of ASC East wins and to sole possession of the division lead last week. Hughes topped 30 points for the fourth time this season with 35 points Thursday night, accounting for more than half of the Comets’ offensive output in a 67-63 win over LeTourneau. She then had 18 points and nine rebounds Saturday afternoon as the Comets avenged their only ASC loss of the season in a 70-52 home win over East Texas Baptist. It is Hughes’ fourth Player of the Week honors of the year and eighth of her career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Taylor Gaffney, Sr., G, Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as the Cowgirls remained undefeated at home and at the top of the ASC West. She ended her home career by draining a three-pointer, before coming out to standing ovation. Gaffney scored 22 points with six assists in a 97-62 win over Louisiana College, followed by 18 points and five assists in a 92-66 victory versus Belhaven. It is her third Player of the Week of the season and fourth of her career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) became the Cru’s Division III era career leader in scoring by pouring in an average of 23.5 points per game last week. She shot 68 percent (19-of-28) from the field and 75 percent (3-of-4) from three-point range. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds. 2.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game. Holt scored 19 points with five boards and five steals in a 68-49 win over Sul Ross State, followed by 28 points and four steals in a 112-70 victory against Howard Payne. This is her fifth Player of the Week award of the year and 10th of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Duncanville, Texas) recorded 17.0 points, and 1.5 steals per game as the Lady Wildcats went 1-1 on the week. She scored 16 points in a loss at Hardin-Simmons, then had 18 in a 78-73 win at McMurry.

Ozark’s sophomore guard Kerigan Bradshaw (Harrison, Ark.) averaged 16.5 points and was 10-for-11 at the free-throw line in two games. She had 22 points in the Eagles’ loss to LeTourneau.

East Texas Baptist sophomore guard Paige Royal (Levelland, Texas) had a career-high 16 points, going 5-of-6 from three-point range, in 16 minutes of action against No. 25/25 UT Dallas. For the week, she shot 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from the field, averaging 11.0 points per game as the Tigers went 1-1.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry senior forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) scored 26 points and had 14 rebounds against Louisiana College on Saturday for her eighth double-double this season. She also moved into fourth place on McMurry’s all-time career scoring list with 1,372 career points. For the week, Reyna averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 53.3 percent (16-of-30).

Concordia Texas senior guard Kaycie Dunkerley (Azle, Texas) tied her career-high with seven three-pointers made. She scored a season-high 23 points and leading the Tornados to an 86-71 over Howard Payne on Thursday, taking over third place in the ASC West Division standings. In a 78-56 win over Sul Ross State, she knocked down five more from outside, producing 15 points on Saturday. Dunkerley is now eight 3-pointers away from tying the conference’s record for most three-pointers made in a career.