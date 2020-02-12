ASC – Sports

Tornados, Comet Take Tennis Player of the Week Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 7-8, 2020

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas freshman Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera (The Woodlands, Texas) earned two points for the Tornados in a 5-4 loss at Schreiner. She teamed with Isabella Wiik for an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles, followed by a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Stephanie Joseph, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore Stephanie Joseph (Williston, Vt.) was the only player to record singles and doubles in the victory Friday as the Comets open the 2020 spring with a 6-3 home loss to NCAA Division II foe Southeastern Oklahoma State. Joseph and partner Vivian Sepulveda earned an 8-6 win at No. 3 to help the Comets to a 2-1 lead after doubles, but Joseph was the lone UTD player to earn the singles victory, claiming a 7-5, 4-6, 10-7, win at No. 4.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Evan Pena Jr., So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore Evan Pena Jr. (Rio Grande City, Texas) won both of his matches as the Tornados opened their 2020 season on a winning note, defeating Schreiner 7-2 on Saturday. Pena opened the game with an 8-4 win at line three doubles with teammate Jorge Garcia. He followed that up with a 6-2, 6-0 victory in his line-five singles match.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Howard Payne freshman Hunter Green (Poolville, Texas) went 1-1 at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles as the Yellow Jackets split over the weekend. He was the deciding point in a 5-4 win over Texas Lutheran at home, winning 7-6, 6-3 (7-6). It was the win for the HPU team since the Spring of 2018 and the first home win for the Yellow Jackets since 2015.

David, Beck Named Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 6-9, 2020

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Hunter David, C, Sr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College senior catcher Hunter David (Zachary, La.) hit .571 (4-for-7) with a pair of home runs and five RBI in the Wildcats’ 2-1 series with Alma. David was also hit five times and walked twice, scoring six runs with a 1.429 slugging percentage.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK –David Beck, RHP, Jr. Ozarks

Ozark’s junior right-handed starter David Beck (Conway, Ark.) went the distance in a masterful performance as the Eagles took a 1-0 win against Austin in the season-opener. He threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed just three hits, fanning seven without a walk. Beck finished the game strong retiring the side in the sixth and seventh innings.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

LeTourneau senior outfielder Will Bradshaw (Longview, Texas) hit .615 (8-for-13) with a pair of doubles, five RBI, and five runs scored as the YellowJackets went 2-1 at Millsaps. He was 4-for-6 with five runs batted in and a double in the season-opening 19-4 win over the Majors. Bradshaw also pitched an inning of shutout relief in Saturday’s 6-0 win and was perfect on nine attempts in the field.

McMurry junior designated hitter/first baseman Sam Hillyer (San Antonio, Texas) slashed .545/.667/1.091 to complete a monster weekend at the plate in a three-game series with Schreiner. He currently leads the ASC with 7 RBI, six of which came in Saturday’s double-header. His extra-inning two-run double proved to be the winning runs in an 8-6 win, as he helped his cause at the plate before pitching his team to victory in the bottom of the eighth. Hillyer also had a solo homer in that contest, finishing 2-for-5. Three was the magic number for Hillyer in the series finale, as he went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs, and three RBI. Hillyer also walked twice.

Howard Payne junior outfielder Nolyn Box (Frisco, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with a .563 average (9-for-16) with three doubles, five RBI and six runs scored as they took three out of four at St. Thomas (Texas).

Ozark’s sophomore outfielder Ray Lozano (Lavaca, Ark.) produced a .500 (3-for-6) average in the Eagles’ season-opening series against Austin. He also stole a base and recorded a double.

Concordia Texas senior outfielder Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) hit a big two-run triple in the No. 23 Tornados’ 7-4 win over No. 23 Hendrix on Saturday. Leiferman finished the weekend with two hits, three RBI, and worked three walks in two games as CTX competed in the Rusty Greer/Jackie Moore Collegiate Classic over the weekend.

UT Dallas junior outfielder A.J. Liu (Plano, Texas) went 8-for-14 (.571) from the plate as the Comets opened the 2020 season with three games at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz. Liu was 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a steal Saturday as the Comets downed Linfield 17-6 to close the event. In a loss to No. 1/1 Chapman on Friday, Liu went 3-for-5 with a double and two triples, becoming just the sixth UTD player to collected two triples in a single game.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

LeTourneau junior right-hander Kolbey Sharpe (Carthage, Texas) went seven innings in Saturday’s 6-0 victory at Millsaps, picking up the win. He tied his career-longest outing, allowing just three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

McMurry sophomore righty Derek Hostas (Iowa Park, Texas) limited Schreiner to just one hit in 20 plate appearances on Friday through 5.0 innings, pitching a no-decision in the season opener. He struck out five batters with only two walks. Hostas allowed two runs, one unearned, in the first inning, but came back to retire nine straight in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. He left the game with a 6-2 lead.

Louisiana College junior right-hander Dylan Roark (St. Francisville, La.) came in and settled things down for the Wildcats in Sunday’s rubber game against Alma. In a series where runs seemed to come quickly, he stopped the Scots offense from adding any more runs, allowing the Wildcats to come back from an 8-4 deficit he inherited. Roark struck out four over 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and a walk.

Howard Payne junior righty Kyle Purdes (Houston, Texas) scattered seven hits and two walks over five scoreless innings to pick up the win at St. Thomas (Texas). He struck out three batters.

Concordia Texas senior right-hander Daniel Lewis (Georgetown, Texas) was magnificent for the No. 23 Tornados out of the bullpen in their 2-1 walk-off win on Friday against Methodist. Tied at 1-1, Lewis came in relief in the eighth inning to toss four scoreless frames. He finished the night allowing only two hits, striking out five, walking none and picking up the win after Casen Novak’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th.

HSU, LETU Claim Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 7-8, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Damonn Harrison, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Damonn Harrison (Frisco, Texas) set school records in the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes at the NM Collegiate Classic. In the 60, he placed eighth in the preliminaries amongst Division I competition with a time of 6.95 seconds (6.97 converted). Harrison also placed third in the 200 with a time of 21.91 seconds (22.38 converted).

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jack Miller, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) placed seventh in the seeded pole vault at the MSSU Lion Invite, clearing 4.74 meters (15 ft.-6.5 in.). His height ranks 11th in the country. It is Miller’s second Athlete of the Week award of the season and third of his career.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jessica Eastham, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Jessica Eastham (Robinson, Texas) broke the school records in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes at the NM Collegiate Classic. She had a 200-meter time of 25.79, ranking 17th in the region, and a 400-meter time of 1:00.45. Eastham also ran the 60-meter dash in 8.03 seconds. It is her third career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Keni Fisher, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas) posted a long jump of 5.08 meters (16 ft.-8 in.) at the NM Collegiate Classic. Her mark ranks seventh in the South/Southeast Region of Division III. She also had a 60 meter dash time of 8.16 seconds and ran the 200 in 27.71.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau freshman Garrett Oehlert (Longview, Texas) set the school record in the 5,000 meters at the MSSU Lion Invite in Joplin, Mo. He placed third in the event with a 16:23.56 time, which ranks 25th in the NCAA South/Southeast Region.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Teddy McIntyre (Milford, Texas) set the school record with a triple jump of 13.68 meters (44 ft.-10 in.), ranking 11th in the region. He also had a long jump of 6.62 meters (21 ft.-8.75 in.).

Ozarks freshman Jacob Mills (Russellville, Ark.) finished 16th in the 3,000-meter run at the MSSU Lion Invite with a time of 10:04.19.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozarks freshman Anya Sifuentes (Fort Smith, Ark.) placed 19th in the 800 meters, running a 2:42.73 at the MSSU Lion Invite. She also had a mile time of 6:06.65, placing 20th.

ASC Announces Softball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 4-9, 2020

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Kaitlin Hunter, 1B, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior first baseman Kaitlin Hunter (Gladewater, Texas) was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI in the No. 13 Tigers’ season-opening 13-0 win at Centenary (La.).

CO-EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Beatriz Lara, RHP, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-hander Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) struck out eight batters, allowing just one walk and one hit in a five-inning 13-0 shutout of Centenary (La.). She was also 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI at the plate. It is Lara’s sixth career Player of the Week award.

CO-EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Richey, RHP, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore right-hander Bailey Richey (Humble, Texas) tied her career-high with 11 strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout victory at Schreiner. Richey gave up just three hits with no walks to earn the second shutout of her career.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Elissa Elliott, 2B, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman second baseman Elissa Elliott (Emory, Texas) helped the No. 22 Cru to a season-opening doubleheader sweep of UT Dallas. She opened her collegiate career with a pair of home runs in UMHB’s 3-1 win. She followed that with a 2-for-4 performance in an 11-10 victory, recording one hit with two RBI and one run scored. Elliott finished with a 1.286 slug percentage, four runs, and four RBI.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Jodie Vaughn, RHP, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) started the 2020 season with a five-inning no-hitter against Austin on Sunday. She walked two and struck out 10 in the 11-0 victory for the Lobos.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Howard Payne senior catcher Kayla Hill (Maypearl, Texas) led the Lady Jackets to a doubleheader sweep of Austin to open the 2020 season. Hill was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three walks in the two games. With her 1.250 slugging percentage, she drove in four runs and recorded one double for the HPU.

Louisiana College junior left fielder Briley Johnston (West Monroe, La.) hit .714 (5-for-7) with two runs scored and two steals as Millsaps swept the Lady Wildcats in a doubleheader.

UT Dallas freshman outfielder Ashley Ambrosy (Haslet, Texas) was 6-for-10 from the plate as the Comets opened the 2020 campaign with a 1-3 record. She was 4-for-5 with an RBI Saturday in a pair of home losses to No. 22-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor. Ambrosy was then 2-for-5 with an RBI Sunday with a road split at Centenary (La.).