ASC – Sports

Balley, Bush, Champaneri, Sanford Named Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 14-16, 2020

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Nick Balley, 3B/SS, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior infielder Nick Balley (Austin, Texas) was 8-for-13 (.615) from the plate as the Comets took 2-of-3 games at Redlands over the weekend. Balley collected three extra-base hits along with eight RBI while scoring four runs in the three-game set in California. He was 3-for-5 with two triples, collecting four RBI and three runs scored in the first game of the series as the Comets rallied for a 12-9 win over the Bulldogs. He was then 3-for-4 with two RBI and run scored Saturday in a 6-3 UTD victory. Balley closed the series going 2-for-4 with two RBI Sunday in 3-2 loss.

TRI-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Calvin Bush, RHP, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior right-hander Calvin Bush (Austin, Texas) struck out 11 batters, allowing five walks in seven no-hit innings against No. 3/4 Trinity (Texas). Bush had a no-decision against the Tigers, as the No. 23 Tornados fell 6-2. It is his second career Pitcher of the Week award.

TRI-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Rahul Champaneri, LHP, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman left-handed starter Rahul Champaneri (Mundelein, Ill.) pitched a one-hit shutout in his collegiate debut as the Cru topped Schreiner 2-0. He struck out eight and walked just one over seven frames. The only hit he allowed was a bloop single in the second inning as he held the Mountaineers to a .045 batting average.

TRI-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Hunter Sanford, RHP, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior right-handed starter Hunter Sanford (Prairieville, La.) struck out ten batters over seven scoreless innings as the Blazers defeated Fontbonne 7-3 in the series opener. Sanford allowed just four hits and no walks to earn the win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Louisiana College junior right fielder Alex Ashby (Crowley, La.) hit .500 (4-for-8) with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base in the Wildcats’ double-header split at Centenary (La.).

McMurry junior designated hitter/first baseman Sam Hillyer (San Antonio, Texas) ended a 16-inning game with a walk-off solo homer to give McMurry a 12-11 victory over St. Thomas (Texas) in the three-game series finale. Hillyer had two homers on the weekend, finishing 5-for-14 (.357) at the plate with four RBI. He struck out only once while drawing seven walks, three of which were intentional.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior first baseman Malek Bolin (Fort Worth, Texas) batted .500 (5-for-10) and slugged 1.000 as the Cru took two of three from Schreiner to open the season. He had two doubles and a grand slam among his five hits. He also drove in five runs. His grand slam gave the Cru its first lead in Friday night’s game and proved to be the game-winner.

Howard Payne sophomore outfielder Jonathan McKay (League City, Texas) continued to put himself in a position to score for the Jackets this weekend, leading the team with a .714 slugging percentage in two games against Dallas. He was 2-for-7 with a double, triple and two runs scored.

Ozark’s senior catcher Erick Aguirre (Hot Springs, Ark.) guided Ozarks to a 3-0 sweep against Westminster (Mo.) over the weekend, hitting .750 (3-for-4) with three runs and two driven in from third.

Belhaven junior outfielder Redd Bolton (Hammond, La.) hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, RBI, three runs scored and a steal as the Blazers took two of three from Fontbonne at home.

Concordia Texas senior shortstop Casen Novak (Flatonia, Texas) had at least two hits in every game for the Tornados as they went 1-2 over the weekend. On Friday, in a 13-5 win over George Fox, Novak went 3-for-5 with a run scored and drove in a pair. He followed with a two-hit game, and a run scored in a loss to No. 3/4 Trinity (Texas). In the finale of the Concordia Classic, Novak went 4-for-4 at the plate as CTX fell short to La Verne. For the week, Novak hit .643 (9-for-14) with two runs and two RBI.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Louisiana College senior right-hander Andrew Robinson (Shreveport, La.) picked up a win in relief as the Wildcats defeated Centenary (La.) 11-7. He threw 4.2 innings, fanning three batters, allowing just three hits and an unearned run.

McMurry junior righty Ryan Potter (Kerman, Calif.) entered in the ninth inning against St. Thomas (Texas) and allowed the two tying runs to score. The game would then go to extra innings, as Potter remained in to pitch. The junior utility player recovered from his blown save of the game to throw six scoreless innings as McMurry scored the winning run in the 16th inning. Potter threw 100 pitches after starting the game in left field.

Howard Payne senior right-hander Xavier Haines (Belton, Texas) struck out six, allowing seven hits and three runs over 5.2 innings in a loss to Dallas.

UT Dallas junior righty Carter Cochrane (Houston, Texas) struck out five while scattering six hits Saturday as he pitched the Comets to a 6-3 win over Redlands in the second game of a three-game set with the Bulldogs. Cochrane tossed 6.0 innings, giving up just one earned run to pick up the victory.

Ozark’s sophomore left-hander Blake Benson (Springdale, Ark.) tossed a three-hit seven-inning complete game to lead Ozarks to a 3-2 win over Westminster (Mo.). Benson struck out six and limited the BlueJays to a .103 batting average.

Solis, Root, Canaba, Schoneman Earn Softball Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 13-16, 2020

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Daniella Solis, RF, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior right fielder Daniella Solis (Baytown, Texas) hit .455 (5-of-11) with a double, home run, two RBI, and a run scored as the No. 13 Tigers went 3-0. Her two-run homer in the fourth cut the Pacific (Ore.) deficit to two runs as the ETBU trailed 6-2 and eventually won 9-8 in the ninth.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Root, RHP, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior right-hander Bailey Root (Silsbee, Texas) combined for a no-hitter in a 9-0, six-inning win at Wesleyan (Ga.). She started and went five frames with four strikeouts and two walks for the Blazers.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, 2B, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore second baseman Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit .750 (6-for-8) with a double, a home run, three RBI, and a pair of runs as the Lady Lobos swept Our Lady of the Lake on the road. In an 8-4 game one victory, she was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Hope Schoeneman, RHP, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior right-hander Hope Schoeneman (Pasadena, Texas) tossed a complete game, five-hit shutout in the War Hawks’ 1-0 season-opening win over Southwestern (Texas). She struck out nine, allowing one walk. It is Schoeneman’s second career Pitcher of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Hardin-Simmons sophomore catcher Karis Hessert (Royse City, Texas) connected on three solo home runs while hitting .368 (7-of-19) with a double in six games for the Cowgirls.

Louisiana College senior third baseman Kaitlyn Moore (Houma, La.) hit .667 (4-for-6) with RBI, a walk, and two runs scored as the Lady Wildcats went 1-1 in Alabama.

LeTourneau freshman catcher Callie Poore (Whitney, Texas) had a pinch-hit game-tying RBI-double to center in the seventh against Pacific (Ore.) in a 4-3, eight-frame win for the YellowJackets. She also went 2-for-3 against No. 1 Texas Lutheran. On the weekend, Poore hit .500 (4-for-8) with a pair of doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored as LETU went 2-2.

Howard Payne senior right fielder Alexis Sullivan (Brea, Calif.) led the Lady Jackets in a doubleheader split with Dallas last week. Sullivan was 4-for-7 (.571) at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.

UT Dallas freshman third baseman/catcher Megan Todd (Houston, Texas) hit .500 from the plate (7-for-14) as the Comets posted a 1-3 record last week in a pair of non-conference road doubleheaders. Todd was 6-for-7 with two RBI Saturday in a split at Schreiner. She then had an RBI double Sunday in a couple of losses at Trinity.

Belhaven freshman left fielder Madison Miller (Mandeville, La.) hit .600 (3-for-5) in a doubleheader split at Wesleyan (Ga.). She had a pinch-hit single and scored the Blazers only run in the opener. Miller also scored three times with a stolen base.

Concordia Texas sophomore third baseman Maddy Ellison (Spring, Texas) helped the Tornados to a 1-1 record in Sherman, Texas, by hitting .600 (3-for-5) with three RBI and three runs scored. She went 2-for-3, smacking a two-run home run and scored twice as CTX rallied from a five-run deficit to win 10-5 against Hendrix. In the second game of the day versus Austin, Ellison had a hit, a run scored and drove in one.

Ozarks freshman second baseman Codi Shannon (Ozark, Ark.) hit .571 (8-for-14) with a double, triple, four RBI and three runs as the Eagles were 1-3 on the road.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-hander Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) went 2-0 with a save and 15 strikeouts with a 3.70 ERA over 17 innings for the No. 13 Tigers.

Hardin-Simmons freshman righty Haven Williams (Abilene, Texas) went 0-2 with a 2.33 ERA, seven strikeouts and no walks over 15 innings in four appearances.

Louisiana College freshman right-hander Bailey McMillian (Stonewall, La.) picked up her first collegiate win in a 9-3 victory at Huntingdon. For the weekend, she was 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

LeTourneau freshman righty Hannah Welch (Jefferson, Texas) picked up the win, going the distance in first career start – an 11-2, five-inning win against Pacific (Ore.). She gave up a pair of unearned runs and four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Howard Payne junior right-hander Tia Campos (Winters, Texas) was solid in the circle for the Lady Jackets, despite four fielding errors. She struck out seven in seven innings in a 2-0 loss to Dallas, allowing four hits, two walks, and two unearned runs.

UT Dallas junior righty Devyn Yanello (Houston, Texas) posted a 1-1 record in the circle last week as the Comets played a pair of non-conference doubleheaders. Yanello picked the win Saturday in a 5-3 victory over Schreiner, striking out three batters in a complete-game performance. She tossed 11.2 total innings with a 1.80 earned run average in three appearances.

Concordia Texas junior right-hander Taylor Gruell (Groesbeck, Texas) came in relief in the Tornados’ come-from-behind 10-5 win against Hendrix. Entering in the fourth inning, Gruell tossed four innings, allowing one run, unearned, and struck out four to pick up her second win of the season.

Shands, Germany, Eastham, Reed Named Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 14-15, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Parnelle Shands, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Parnelle Shands (Dinwiddie, Va.) ran the 60-meter dash in 6.94 seconds, ranking 21st in the nation, at the Texas Tech Shootout. He also had a 200-meter time of 22.19 seconds. Shands leads the ASC in the 60 and is second in the 200.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sean Germany, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) placed ninth at the Texas Tech Shootout with a triple jump of 14.76 meters (48 ft.-5.25 in.). His leap is the fifth-best in NCAA Division III. It is his second Athlete of the Week of the year and sixth of his career.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jessica Eastham, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Jessica Eastham (Robinson, Texas) earns her second straight Athlete of the Week and fourth of her career with a 200-meter dash of 26.28 seconds, 400 of 59.64 and 60 meters of 8.06 seconds at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock. Her 400-meter mark ranks fourth in the South/Southeast region and first in the conference.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kaitlyn Reed, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Kaitlyn Reed (White Oak, Texas) posted a score of 2,492 points in the pentathlon at the UCO Alumni Classic in Norman, Okla., placing fourth in the event and breaking the school record. Her mark ranks third in the region. Reed finishes second amongst the pentathletes in the 60 hurdles (9.97 seconds), the shot put (8.53 meters) and long jump (4.63 meters). She also set a new school record in the hurdles.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Teddy McIntyre (Milford, Texas) recorded a triple jump of 13.49 meters (44 ft.-3.25 in.) and a long jump of 6.34 meters (20 ft.-9.75 in.) at the Texas Tech Shootout.

LeTourneau junior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) finished second with a school-record mile time of 4:33.47 at the UCO Alumni Classic. His time leads the ASC in the mile.

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) was the top collegiate finisher, placing second, at the UCO Alumni Classic in the pole vault. He cleared 4.66 meters (15 ft.-3.5 in.).

McMurry senior Michael Limones (Burleson, Texas) came up with a 22.71 time in the 200 meters and 50.53 in 400 at the Texas Tech Shootout. Both times rank third in the conference. He was also part of the 4×400 meter relay team that posted a 3:24.38 time.

Ozarks freshman Kenny Fernandez (Fort Smith, Ark.) competed in the UCO Alumni Classic and finished 30th in the 800 meters and 26th in the mile run. Fernandez ran a 2:14.10 in the 800 and a 5:09.13 in the mile.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry freshman Kristina Parker (Colorado City, Texas) set a personal record in the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.55 meters (5 ft.-1 in.). Parker’s mark currently ranks fourth in the South/Southeast Region and first in the ASC. She also competed in the 200m dash and the 4×400 relay, setting another personal record in the 200.

McMurry sophomore Nandhi Brown (San Antonio, Texas) competed at the Texas Tech Shootout, running the 60-meter hurdles in 9.63 seconds and the 200 in 28.21. Her hurdle time leads the ASC and ranks 10th in the region.

Ozarks freshman Anya Sifuentes (Fort Smith, Ark.) placed 33rd in the mile run at the UCO classic in 6:05.63. Her marks rank 33rd in the region.

ASC Fivesome Named Tennis Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 13-15, 2020

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Claire Hillyer, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Claire Hillyer (Borger, Texas) picked up first singles wins of the season to help the team stay unbeaten against NCAA Division III competition. She went 2-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Hillyer earned a 6-3, 6-1 win against Texas Lutheran, followed by a 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 victory over Schreiner in singles. She teamed with Hope Turner for 8-2 and 8-4 wins.

CO-EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Maddison Brackenreg, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Maddison Brackenreg (Docklands, Australia) lost only one game in the YellowJackets’ match against Mary Hardin-Baylor. She had a clean sweep of 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Bailey Deatherage for an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. It is Brackenreg’s second player of the week of the year and fifth of her career.

CO-EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Elisa Kendall, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Elisa Kendall (Houston, Texas) won at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles against Mary Hardin-Baylor. She earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles and teamed with Ashley Schenck in an 8-2 doubles victory as the Tigers defeated the Cru 8-1. It is Kendall’s second player of the week of the season and sixth of her career.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jace Mahan, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Jace Mahan (Lufkin, Texas) was undefeated last week, going 3-0 at both No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles. His play helped lead the Cru men to their first win of the season against East Texas Baptist. Mahan earned singles wins over ETBU (6-2, 6-1), LeTourneau (6-3, 5-7, 10-8), and Millsaps (6-3, 6-3). He teamed with Cole Weiss to win at doubles 8-1 against the Tigers, 8-2 versus the YellowJackets, and 8-7 (4) against the Majors. It is Mahan’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Angelo Ito Tost, Jr., Ozarks

Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost (Sao Paulo, Brazil) posted a 4-0 record over the weekend to open the spring season. Ito Tost, who is ranked No. 17 in the nation, had a 6-4, 6-4 win over his opponent from John Brown at No. 1 singles. He also won 6-2, 6-0 in his No. 1 singles match against Hendrix. He teamed with Jonah Martinez to post an 8-4 win over the Golden Eagles and an 8-0 win against the Warriors at No. 1 doubles.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Nathalie Galligan (McAllen, Texas) won both of her singles matches and went 1-1 at No. 2 doubles this week. Her two wins against LeTourneau helped lead the Cru to its first win of the year. At No. 2 singles, she Galligan earned a 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 win against East Texas Baptist, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 victory against LETU. She teamed with Amanda Almanza for an 8-7 win against the YellowJackets.

Ozarks sophomore Abrian Johnson (Fort Worth, Texas) posted a 4-0 record over the weekend to open the spring season. Johnson took a 6-3, 6-1 win over her opponent from John Brown at No. 5 singles. She won 7-5, 6-4 against her opponent from Hendrix at the No. 5 position as well. Johnson teamed with Anna Ryan at No. 3 doubles to win 8-2 against the Golden Eagles and 8-4 against the Warriors.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Howard Payne freshman Micah Hunter (Waco, Texas) won both his number three doubles match with Hunter Green (7-5) and his singles match (6-2,6-3). It was at number four to give Howard Payne the 4-3 victory over the Southwest, improving the Yellow Jackets’ record to 2-2 on the year.

LeTourneau senior Christian Farris (El Paso, Texas) went 2-0 at both No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles as the YellowJackets split over the weekend. In singles, he topped Mary Hardin-Baylor’s player 6-1, 6-4, and Millsaps’ 7-5, 6-1. Farris teamed with Jimmie Henson in doubles to take an 8-4 win over the Cru and 8-5 victory against the Majors.

McMurry junior Joseph Diaz (Fort Stockton, Texas) posted a 2-1 mark at both No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles as the War Hawks went 2-1 on the week. He earned a 6-1, 6-4 win in singles against TLU and 7-6 (5-0), 6-4 victory over Schreiner while falling 4-6, 2-6 to No. 13 Trinity (Texas). Diaz teamed with Reid Smith for an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs and 8-4 defeat over the Mountaineers while losing just 5-8 to the Tigers.

Pena, Neal Earn Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 13-15, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Pena, Sr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) became the Comets’ all-time leading scorer Thursday in the squad’s 111-66 road win over Belhaven. Pena scored a game-high 24 points against the Blazers, passing former Comet Lyndsey Smith for the top spot on the program’s scoring list in the process. She was 9-for-19 from the field, hitting five three-pointers, and added 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. The No. 20/22 Comets would also set a record for points in a game (111) Thursday night. Pena added eight points, six assists, four rebounds, and four steals Saturday afternoon as the Comets secured at least a share of a fourth straight ASC East title with a 71-40 win at Louisiana College. Pena now holds the UTD career record for points, rebounds, and three-pointers and could set new assists to mark by the end of the season. It is her eighth career Player of the Week honors.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Bria Neal, Fr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman guard Bria Neal (LaPlace, La.) averaged 15.5 points, and 8.0 rebounds per game in two conference wins last week. Neal scored 16 points with ten rebounds in a victory for the Lady Jackets over ASC West Division leader Hardin-Simmons. She followed that with 15 points and six rebounds in a win over McMurry. It is her second ‘Player of the Week’ award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

East Texas Baptist senior guard Kendrick Clark (Georgetown, Texas) was the go-to player in the games against No. 17/18 Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia, Texas. She had critical shots in both games that led to a win over the Tornados. Clark had three steals in the Concordia game and made three three-pointers. She averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Louisiana College freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Duncanville, Texas) averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game as the Lady Wildcats went 1-1 on the week.

Ozark’s sophomore guard Janna Rhinehart (Danville, Ark.) averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 steals and hit five three-pointers over two games for Ozarks. Rhinehart came off the bench and scored 19 points on a 7-of-16 shooting performance against Louisiana College.

Belhaven senior guard Peyton Papenburg (Brandon, Miss.) led the Blazers on a senior day to an 84-69 victory over Ozarks with 18 points and 11 rebounds. For the week, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Alicia Blackwell (McKinney, Texas) reached double figures in scoring in both of the No. 17/18 Cru’s wins last week. She had a team-high 17 in the win at East Texas Baptist and then added 10 in the victory over LeTourneau. Alicia made two clutch free-throws in the final seconds to give the Cru a three-point lead. She averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Hardin-Simmons junior forward Kaitlyn Ellis (Breckenridge, Texas) averaged 20.0 points, and 6.0 rebounds as the Cowgirls went 1-1. She shot 60 percent (18-of-30) from the field. Ellis scored a career-best 24 points at Howard Payne, including 20 in the first half.

Sul Ross State senior guard/forward Chandre Nunez (San Antonio, Texas) started last week with a season-best 31 points in a 77-64 win against McMurry. The senior added six rebounds, four offensive, and shot 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. Nunez then finished with a tied game-high 22 points. She added seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, all good for team highs. Her performance put her over 1,000 points scoring in her collegiate career.

Moore, Dixon Named Men’s Hoops Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 6-8, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justin Moore, Jr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior guard Justin Moore (Houston, Texas) scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting wight eight rebounds in the YellowJackets’ 96-86 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also posted 21 points with nine boards, six assists and three steals in a 103-92 victory against Concordia Texas. For the week, Moore averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. It is his second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Logan Dixon, Jr., F, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior forward Logan Dixon (Burleson, Texas) helped the Lobos to a pair of ASC wins this past week over McMurry and Hardin-Simmons. The junior forward started with 14 points and four rebounds in only 19 minutes of work in a 105-73 win over the War Hawks. Dixon notched game-highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-65 win over the Cowboys.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

East Texas Baptist junior guard Nathan Fontenot (Katy, Texas) played some of his basketball of the year, making six three-pointers in two games and not missing a free throw (7-for-7). He shot almost 60 percent from the field and had five rebounds in a win over Concordia Texas. He came off the bench as a spark for the Tigers in both wins.

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) posted 19.0 points, 3.5 rebound, and 3.5 assists per game as the Wildcats went 0-2.

Ozarks junior guard Bryson Johnson (Katy, Texas) averaged 18.5 points over two games for the Eagles. Johnson hit a pair of clutch shots with less than one minute remaining to lift the Eagles to a road win over Louisiana College. He hit 3-of-7 from the three-point line during the Eagles’ 1-1 week.

Belhaven freshman guard Luke Couch (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) led all scorers in the contest Oarks with 36 points and tied all scorers in the UT Dallas game with 26 points. For the week, he averaged 31.0 points per game. Couch leads Belhaven on the season with 18.1 points per game and currently sits in sixth place in the ASC in points per game.

UT Dallas senior guard Jalen Weber (Houston, Texas) averaged 24.5 points while shooting 53.3 percent from the field to lift the ASC East-leading Comets to a pair of divisional road wins last week. Weber scored 26 points while adding five assists and four rebounds Thursday night in a narrow 85-81 win at Belhaven. He was 9-for-16 from the floor, hitting three treys, and 5-for-6 from the line against the Blazers. Weber then scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, hitting 8-of-8 free throws, Saturday afternoon in a 74-56 win at Louisiana College for the Comets sixth consecutive victory.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Neal Chambliss (Mansfield, Texas) averaged 15.0 points, and 8.0 rebounds as the Cowboys claimed a spot in the ASC Championship Tournament.

Howard Payne junior guard Jase Miguez (Nederland, Texas) averaged 19.5 points per game over two games. Miguez scored 20 points in a win over McMurry going 4-of-6 from behind the arc. For the week, he shot 50 percent from the field and the three-point line.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Sam Moore (Gonzales, Texas) averaged 20 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over two contests last week. He also had six steals over the two games.