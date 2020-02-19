ASC – Sports

McMurry Selected to Win 2020 Women’s Track & Field Title
RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Wednesday (February 19).
The War Hawks received 61 points and five out of eight first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2019 ASC runner-up.
Second in the poll was 2019 ASC Champion Hardin-Simmons with 58 points and three first-place votes. Last year’s third-place finisher LeTourneau with 48 points followed them.
Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (39); Concordia Texas (31); Louisiana College (19); Belhaven (17); and Ozarks (15).
Sixteen athletes are among those to watch in the 2020 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes nine who earned All-Conference honors, four event champions and three NCAA qualifiers.
Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.
While the indoor season is winding down, outdoor track & field competition begins on February 28 when LeTourneau hosts the YellowJacket Invite.
The 2020 ASC Track & Field Championships will be at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, April 16-18.
2020 ASC Preseason Women’s Track & Field Poll
|Team (First)
|Points
|2019 Championship Finish
|1. McMurry (5)
|61
|2nd
|2. Hardin-Simmons (3)
|58
|1st
|3. LeTourneau
|48
|3rd
|4. East Texas Baptist
|39
|4th
|5. Concordia Texas
|31
|5th
|6. Louisiana College
|19
|6th
|7. Belhaven
|17
|8th
|8. Ozarks
|15
|7th
2020 Athletes to Watch
|Name
|Events
|Cl.
|Team
|Hometown
|Kelsi Bouldin
|Sprints
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Madison, Miss.
|Gracie Almond *
|Jumps
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Coushatta, La.
|Tia Steen-Baker *
|Sprints
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Jessica Eastham *
|Sprints
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Robinson, Texas
|Madison Hemenway
|Distance
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Anna, Texas
|Keni Fisher
|Sprints/Jump
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Buna, Texas
|Sarah Horan
|Sprints
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Terrell, Texas
|Alexis Segura *
|Distance
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Austin, Texas
|Tori Field
|Hurdles/Jumps
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pleasanton, Calif.
|Rami Mitchell *
|Sprints
|So.
|Louisiana College
|St. Martinville, La.
|Corieon Austin
|Sprints
|Fr.
|Louisiana College
|Houma, La.
|Gracie Lacroix *
|Throws
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Jena, La.
|Josie Drury *
|Mid. Distance
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Alvarado, Texas
|Carly Kantrowitz *
|Throws
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Carlsbad, N.M.
|Kelby Tidwell *
|Jumps
|So.
|McMurry
|Post, Texas
|Anya Sifuentes
|Distance
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Fort Smith, Ark.
2019 All-Conference *
Lowrance, Oetinger Named Golfers of the Week
AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Competitions: February 15-17, 2020
MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Brendon Lowrance, Sr., McMurry
McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance (Mansfield, Texas) tied the school record with a low round of 66 (-6) at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate. In that round, Lowrance recorded five birdies, an eagle, and only one bogey. He shot a two-under 70 in round one to finish third with an eight-under 136. He also won his semifinal match against Texas Lutheran 1-up in the semifinals of match play and helped the War Hawks to a second-place finish. It is Lowrance’s third Player of the Week of the series.
WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Claire Oetinger, So., UC Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz sophomore Claire Oetinger (Yosemite, Calif.) placed third at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 81-84-80=245 (+29), helping the Banana Slugs finish second.
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
MEN
LeTourneau sophomore Wes Nolen (Bryan, Texas) shows a career-low round of 67, one stroke off the school record at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate. He went on to shoot a 75 for a two-round score of 142 (-2). In match play, Nolen won his match 3&2 against tournament champion Ranger.