ASC – Sports

McMurry Selected to Win 2020 Women’s Track & Field Title

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Wednesday (February 19).

The War Hawks received 61 points and five out of eight first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2019 ASC runner-up.

Second in the poll was 2019 ASC Champion Hardin-Simmons with 58 points and three first-place votes. Last year’s third-place finisher LeTourneau with 48 points followed them.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (39); Concordia Texas (31); Louisiana College (19); Belhaven (17); and Ozarks (15).

Sixteen athletes are among those to watch in the 2020 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes nine who earned All-Conference honors, four event champions and three NCAA qualifiers.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.

While the indoor season is winding down, outdoor track & field competition begins on February 28 when LeTourneau hosts the YellowJacket Invite.

The 2020 ASC Track & Field Championships will be at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, April 16-18.

2020 ASC Preseason Women’s Track & Field Poll

Team (First) Points 2019 Championship Finish 1. McMurry (5) 61 2nd 2. Hardin-Simmons (3) 58 1st 3. LeTourneau 48 3rd 4. East Texas Baptist 39 4th 5. Concordia Texas 31 5th 6. Louisiana College 19 6th 7. Belhaven 17 8th 8. Ozarks 15 7th

2020 Athletes to Watch

Name Events Cl. Team Hometown Kelsi Bouldin Sprints Jr. Belhaven Madison, Miss. Gracie Almond * Jumps So. East Texas Baptist Coushatta, La. Tia Steen-Baker * Sprints Jr. East Texas Baptist Pflugerville, Texas Jessica Eastham * Sprints Sr. Hardin-Simmons Robinson, Texas Madison Hemenway Distance Fr. Hardin-Simmons Anna, Texas Keni Fisher Sprints/Jump Sr. Hardin-Simmons Buna, Texas Sarah Horan Sprints Jr. LeTourneau Terrell, Texas Alexis Segura * Distance Sr. LeTourneau Austin, Texas Tori Field Hurdles/Jumps Jr. LeTourneau Pleasanton, Calif. Rami Mitchell * Sprints So. Louisiana College St. Martinville, La. Corieon Austin Sprints Fr. Louisiana College Houma, La. Gracie Lacroix * Throws Jr. Louisiana College Jena, La. Josie Drury * Mid. Distance Jr. McMurry Alvarado, Texas Carly Kantrowitz * Throws Jr. McMurry Carlsbad, N.M. Kelby Tidwell * Jumps So. McMurry Post, Texas Anya Sifuentes Distance Fr. Ozarks Fort Smith, Ark.

2019 All-Conference *

Lowrance, Oetinger Named Golfers of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 15-17, 2020

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Brendon Lowrance, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance (Mansfield, Texas) tied the school record with a low round of 66 (-6) at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate. In that round, Lowrance recorded five birdies, an eagle, and only one bogey. He shot a two-under 70 in round one to finish third with an eight-under 136. He also won his semifinal match against Texas Lutheran 1-up in the semifinals of match play and helped the War Hawks to a second-place finish. It is Lowrance’s third Player of the Week of the series.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Claire Oetinger, So., UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz sophomore Claire Oetinger (Yosemite, Calif.) placed third at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 81-84-80=245 (+29), helping the Banana Slugs finish second.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

LeTourneau sophomore Wes Nolen (Bryan, Texas) shows a career-low round of 67, one stroke off the school record at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate. He went on to shoot a 75 for a two-round score of 142 (-2). In match play, Nolen won his match 3&2 against tournament champion Ranger.