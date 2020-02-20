ASC – Sports

Cowboys, War Hawks Picked to Win 2020 Men’s Track & Field Title

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry, and Hardin-Simmons were selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Men’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches according to the conference office Thursday (Feb 20).

The defending champion War Hawks and runner-up Cowboys each received 60 points with four first-place votes.

Rounding out the poll were LeTourneau (41); East Texas Baptist (36); Concordia Texas (34); Belhaven (32); Ozarks (15); and Louisiana College (13).

Twenty-one athletes are among those to watch in the 2020 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes ten who earned All-Conference honors last season, including last year’s Outstanding Field Athlete and High Point Athlete Mack Broussard of ETBU. The list also includes five event champions and two NCAA qualifiers. McMurry junior Sean Germany is a two-time All-America in the triple jump.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.

While the indoor season is winding down, outdoor track and field competition begins on Feb 28 when LeTourneau hosts the YellowJacket Invite.

The 2020 ASC Track & Field Championships will be at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, April 16-18.