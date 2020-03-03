ASC – Sports

Leiferman, Cochrane, Eberlan Named Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 25-29, 2020

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Bret Leiferman, CF, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior center fielder Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) could not stay off the bases during the Tornados’ four-game homestand. He finished the week batting over .615 (8-for-13) and had an on-base percentage of .722. In a sweep of Louisiana College, Leiferman had at least two hits in every game, including a 3-for-4 performance in Friday’s seven-inning game, where CTX squeaked out a 2-1 win. In Saturday’s series finale, Leiferman had a pair of doubles, scoring a run and two RBIs as the Tornados exploded for ten runs in the seventh inning and defeating the Wildcats 12-2. It is his fourth career “Hitter of the Week” award.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Carter Cochrane, RHP, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior right-hander Carter Cochrane (Houston, Texas) recorded his first collegiate shutout as he limited McMurry to just two hits in a 12-0 win to open Saturday’s doubleheader with the War Hawks. Cochrane allowed only four base runners in a seven-inning performance, striking out four without a walk. He needed only 79 pitches to finish off McMurry.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kolton Eberlan, RHP, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior right-hander Kolton Eberlan (Lufkin, Texas) threw his first complete-game shutout, defeating Howard Payne 1-0 in seven innings. He matched a career-high six strikeouts, allowing just three hits with no walks.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas junior second baseman Chandler Boyd (Tehuacana, Texas) had at least two hits in every game Comets took a road series at McMurry over the weekend. Boyd went 2-for-3 with two RBI, collecting his first of two doubles in the series, as the Comets opened the set with a 9-2 win over the War Hawks. He then went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and his second double in Saturday’s 12-0 UTD win to open a doubleheader. Boyd closed the series going 2-for-4 with two RBI, belting his first home run of the season in a 12-5 loss to the War Hawks.

Sul Ross State senior third baseman Tim Johnson (Santa Fe, Texas) batted .400 (6-for-15) this past week to help the Lobos take two of three against visiting East Texas Baptist. The senior hit three home runs, two doubles, batted in seven and scored five runs.

East Texas Baptist freshman first baseman Sayer Collins (Frisco, Texas) hit a two-run homer in his first collegiate at-bat on the first pitch against Millsaps. He then went 3-for-9 in the series against Sul Ross State with four RBI on a grand slam.

Belhaven senior third baseman Justin Milam (Madison, Miss.) hit .400 (6-of-15) with a double, three home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored as the Blazers went 3-1, including a sweep of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He hit two homers, including a grand slam, in the Blazers’ 7-0 win over the Cru. He also picked up the win in the series opener, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Hardin-Simmons senior first baseman Tyler Bradshaw (Tuscola, Texas) hit .417 (5-for-12) with two doubles, a triple and five RBI as the Cowboys won the series against Ozarks. He had a two-out, two-run triple in the ninth to tie the game against Eagles in the finale.

Ozark’s senior designated hitter Chase Edwards (Chandler, Ariz.) posted a .454 batting average (5-for-11) and a 1.000 slugging percentage in the Eagles’ series against Hardin-Simmons. Edwards homered twice and drove in four runs in game three. He totaled five runs and six RBI over the weekend.

Howard Payne junior first baseman RJ Roberts (Mansfield, Texas) hit a pair of home runs with six RBI and four runs scored as the Yellow Jackets went 2-1 against LeTourneau.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Concordia Texas senior righty Matthew Williams (Austin, Texas) had a no-hitter through 6.2 innings before allowing one of only two hits in a 2-1 win over Louisiana College on Friday. Williams went nine innings, allowing only one run, two hits, no walks, and struck out 11 Wildcats. It is the third straight start that Williams has recorded double-digit strikeouts as the Tornados walked it off in the bottom of the ninth.

Hardin-Simmons junior right-hander John Clift (Sweetwater, Texas) earned the win in relief against Ozarks, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Ozark’s sophomore lefty Blake Benson (Springdale, Ark.) threw six shutout innings to lead the Eagles to a 3-2 win over Hardin-Simmons. Benson worked eight innings, allowing just one earned run to move his record to 3-0 on the season. Benson finished with four strikeouts and did not issue a single walk.

Howard Payne senior left-handed reliever Kory Owen (Brownwood, Texas) picked up two saves in two scoreless innings against LeTourneau. He fanned two batters, allowing just a walk and a hit batter.

ASC Announces Softball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 25-29, 2020

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Ethel Warren, RF, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior right fielder Ethel Warren (Combine, Texas) hit .667 (4-for-6) with a double, three RBI, four runs scored and three steals as the YellowJackets swept Howard Payne at home. She drove in the game-winning run in a 4-3 win in Friday’s nightcap. Warren also extended her hitting streak to six games.

CO-EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Preslye Cox, RHP, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-hander Preslye Cox (Rusk, Texas) went 2-0 with seven strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA in the No. 4 Tigers’ sweep of Sul Ross State. In Friday’s game two, she threw an 8-0 shutout, walking just two batters with two base hits and six strikeouts. Cox came in relief in the series finale to earn the win, going five innings and allowing only one run on four hits.

CO-EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Richey, RHP, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore righty Bailey Richey (Humble, Texas) picked up a pair of 9-1 wins against Howard Payne. She fanned five batters, allowing just six hits and three walks over ten innings for a 0.70 earned run average. It is Richey’s second Pitcher of the Week award of the season.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Brookelyn Casper, P, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore pitcher Brookelyn Casper (Merkel, Texas) hit .800 (4-for-5) with a pair of home runs and five RBI for a 2.000 slugging percentage in the Cowgirls’ doubleheader sweep over Ozarks on Saturday. She was 3-for-3 with four RBI and two home runs in a 20-0 win. Casper also earned two wins in the circle, throwing three scoreless innings.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Christina Blevins, RHP, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior right-hander Christina Blevins (Fort Worth, Texas) threw six innings of relief over two games, allowing one run, four hits and a walk with a strikeout for a 1.17 earned run average in the Cowgirls’ sweep of Ozarks.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas senior first baseman Elizabeth Brann (Houston, Texas) hit .636 (7-for-11) from the plate with three extra-base hits as the Comets went 1-2 at home in an ASC series with McMurry over the weekend. In Saturday’s doubleheader split with the War Hawks, Brann was 6-for-7 from the dish with two doubles and three RBI. In the series finale, a 5-4 Comet victory, she was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, adding a stolen base.

East Texas Baptist junior right fielder/designated player Daniella Solis (Baytown, Texas) hit .556 (5-for-9) with a double, two homers, five RBI, and two runs scored as the No. 4 Tigers swept Sul Ross State. She also had a 1.333 slugging percentage and .667 on-base percentage while extending her hit streak to seven games.

Ozarks sophomore left fielder Elisa Cantu (Grand Prairie, Texas) collected five hits and three RBI in the Eagles’ series against Hardin-Simmons. Cantu had a pair of multiple-hit games during the series.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior first baseman Hannah Wolfe (Robinson, Texas) hit .500 (7-for-14) last week as the No. 15 Cru went 3-2. She opened against Southwestern (Texas), going 1-of-5 against the Pirates with two RBI and one run scored. She followed that with a 6-for-9 showing at Belhaven, slamming three doubles and one home run. Wolfe totaled six RBI against the Blazers and scored four runs. She recorded an RBI in all five games last week, completing 13 bases.

McMurry junior second baseman Savannah Flinn (Beaumont, Calif.) hit .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored as the War Hawks took two of three from UT Dallas. She was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs in a 14-8 win and hit the go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of the 7-5 victory.

Howard Payne senior shortstop Aurora Luera (Slaton, Texas) hit .428 (6-for-14) with a double, RBI, three walks and three runs scored in five games.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

UT Dallas freshman right-hander Hope Quinones (San Antonio, Texas) recorded her first collegiate victory Saturday afternoon as she pitched the Comets to a 5-4 win over McMurry to close the three-game series with the War Hawks. Quinone struck out 11 batters while scattering seven hits in the victory.

Hughes, Holt Highlight Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas’ junior guard Raenett Hughes and Mary Hardin-Baylor’s senior guard Hannah Holt were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, by the American Southwest Conference to highlight the 2020 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams on Monday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Hughes, who also repeats as the East Division Defensive Player of the Year, is the fifth Comet to win the top award in the East. She averaged 20.5 points per game, leading ASC in scoring, and 5.1 rebounds with 85 assists, four blocks, and 86 steals, ranking second in the conference. She also shot 56.7 percent from the field.

Holt, who repeats as the West Division Player of the Year, was also the Defensive Player of the Year as well. She averaged 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest to go with 43 assists, a block, and 50 steals.

Hughes and Holt, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team. UTD senior guard Victoria Pena, Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney, East Texas Baptist senior guard Kendrick Clark, and LeTourneau junior guard Keauna Whitfield joined them.

Selected Freshman of the Year in the East Division was Louisiana College guard ZyUnn Cormier, and Belhaven junior guard Mariah Collins was the Newcomer of the Year. UTD junior Nkechinyerem Okehi was named the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. The East had Co-Coaches of the Year with Comet head coach Polly Thomason winning the award for the sixth time in her career after winning the Division. LeTourneau third-year head coach Cassi Rozanksi improved their record from last year by eight games, including a 10-6 record in conference play.

Selected the Freshman of the Year in the West Division was Howard Payne’s guard Bria Neal and Concordia Texas’ senior Kaycie Dunkerley, and HPU freshman Delaney Ingram was the Co-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year. Dunkerley is earning the honors for the second straight season. UMHB’s Mark Morefield was the Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. He led the Cru to a 24-4 record, a West Division title, and the ASC Championship.

Pena, Holt, and McMurry senior forward Skyler Reyna earned All-Division honors for the fourth time in their careers.

All-Conference Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Raenett Hughes 2 Jr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Hannah Holt 3 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas Victoria Pena 3 Sr. G UT Dallas Helotes, Texas Taylor Gaffney Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Kendrick Clark 2 Sr. G East Texas Baptist Georgetown, Texas Keauna Whitfield Jr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas

2 Two-Time All-Conference

3 Three-Time All-Conference

All-Division Teams

East Division

Player of the Year – Raenett Hughes, UT Dallas

Freshman of the Year – ZyUnn Cormier, Louisiana College

Newcomer of the Year – Mariah Collins, Belhaven

Defensive Player of the Year – Raenett Hughes, UT Dallas 2

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Nkechinyerem Okehi, UT Dallas

Co-Coach of the Year – Polly Thomason, UT Dallas 6 & Cassi Rozanski, LeTourneau

2 Two-Time East Division Defensive Player of the Year

6 Five-Time East Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Raenett Hughes 3 Jr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Victoria Pena 4 Sr. G UT Dallas Helotes, Texas Keauna Whitfield 3 Jr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas Kim Childress 3 Sr. F East Texas Baptist Highlands Ranch, Colo. Kendrick Clark 2 Sr. G East Texas Baptist Georgetown, Texas

4 Four-Time East All- Division/ 3 Three-Time East All- Division / 2 Two-Time East All-Division

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Peyton Papenburg Sr. G Belhaven Brandon, Miss. Keke Lyles Jr. G Belhaven Sawyerville, Ala. Amanda Wilson 2 Jr. C East Texas Baptist Carrollton, Texas Taylor Singleton So. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas Vanessa Cruz Sr. G LeTourneau Hercules, Calif.

2 Two-Time East All-Division

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown ZyUnn Cormier G Louisiana College Duncanville, Texas Maddie Edler G UT Dallas Round Rock, Texas Malacia Guy G LeTourneau Itasca, Texas Mollie Daniel G East Texas Baptist Martin’s Mill, Texas Jordan Maxwell G UT Dallas El Paso, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Raenett Hughes 3 Jr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Keauna Whitfield Jr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas Kendrick Clark 2 Sr. G East Texas Baptist Georgetown, Texas Taylor Singleton So. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas Mariah Collins Jr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill.

3 Three-Time East All-Defensive Team / 2Two-Time East All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Kelley Skinner 3 So. G UT Dallas Katy, Texas Mariah Collins Jr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill. ZyUnn Cormier Fr. G Louisiana College Duncanville, Texas Micayla Mikulski So. G LeTourneau Richmond, Texas Flora Akingbade Jr. C LeTourneau Grand Prairie, Texas Kerigan Bradshaw So. G Ozarks Harrison, Ark. Katie Gunther 2 Sr. F UT Dallas The Woodlands, Texas Mallory Stephens Jr. G East Texas Baptist Keene, Texas

3Three-Time East All-Division/ 2Two-Time East All-Division

West Division

Player of the Year – Hannah Holt, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

Freshman of the Year – Bria Neal, Howard Payne

Defensive Player of the Year – Hannah Holt, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Kaycie Dunkerley, Concordia Texas S

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Delaney Ingram, Howard Payne

Coach of the Year – Mark Morefield, Mary Hardin-Baylor C

2Two-Time West Division Player of the Year / CTwo-Time West Division Coach of the Year

S Two-Time West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Hannah Holt 4 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas Taylor Gaffney 2 Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Kendall Rollins 3 Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Fulshear, Texas Kaycie Dunkerley 2 Jr. G Concordia Texas Azle, Texas Kaitlyn Ellis Jr. C Hardin-Simmons Breckenridge, Texas

4 Three-Time All-Division Team / 3 Three-Time West All-Division Team/

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Chandre Nunez 2 Sr. G/F Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas Parris Parmer Fr. F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas Allaira Jones So. C Mary Hardin-Baylor Gatesville, Texas Chelsey Harris Jr. G Howard Payne Waco, Texas Skyler Reyna 4 Sr. F McMurry San Antonio, Texas

4 Four-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown Bria Neal G Howard Payne LaPlace, La. Parris Parmer F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas Destiny Mathews F McMurry Palestine, Texas Maria Maldonado G/F Sul Ross State Farwell, Texas Natalie Velardez G Concordia Texas Levelland, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Hannah Holt 3 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas Keilee Burke 2 So. F Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas Jesyka Lee Jr. G Hardin-Simmons Ovilla, Texas Chelsey Harris 2 Jr. G Howard Payne Waco, Texas Madi Maxwell Fr. G Concordia Texas Godley, Texas

3 Three-Time West All-Defensive Team/ 2 Two-Time West All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Alicia Blackwell 3 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor McKinney, Texas Bria Neal Fr. G Howard Payne LaPlace, Texas Payton Berger 3 Sr. F Concordia Texas Azle, Texas Maria Maldonado Fr. G/F Sul Ross State Farwell, Texas Lily Janek So. G Howard Payne La Vernia, Texas Destiny Mathews Fr. F McMurry Palestine, Texas

3 Three-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team