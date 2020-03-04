ASC – Sports

Lowrance, Treybig, Pinkston Earn Golfers of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 2-3, 2020

CO-MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Brendon Lowrance, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance (Mansfield, Texas) tied sixth at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview in Blanco, Texas. He shot a 71-76=147 for a +3 and helping the War Hawks to a second-place finish. It is Lowrance’s second Golfer of the Week of the season and fourth of his career.

CO-MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Kaden Treybig, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Kaden Treybig (Bellville, Texas) posted a tie for sixth place after shooting a three-over-par 73-74=147 at the SCAC Preview. His play helped lead the Cru men to a tie for third place in the team standings.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Makenzie Pinkston, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Makenzie Pinkston (Mesquite, Texas) won the Pinecrest Intercollegiate in Longview, Texas, with a +18 (81-81=162). She beat out teammates Elizabeth Hardy and Emily Watson by a stroke as the Tigers claimed the top four places to win the tournament. It is Pinkston’s first career medalist honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

LeTourneau junior Landon Oney (Diana, Texas) tied for fifth with a 73-71-75=219 +6 at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate in Longview, Texas. His performance helped the YellowJackets finish second as a team.

East Texas Baptist sophomore Hank Crain (Prescott, Ark.) shot a 76-79-71=226 (+13), which was 13 strokes off the lead at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate. Crain and the Tigers placed fourth as a team.

Broussard, Germany, Corley, Anderson Earn Track Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 28-29, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) won the 3,000-meter run by more than 20 seconds in 9:20.975 at the LeTourneau Invitational. He was also second in the 1,500 meters in 4:13.342 and fourth with an 800 time of 2:05.938. It is Broussard’s second career Athlete of the Week award.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sean Germany, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) broke his own indoor school record on Saturday at the FasTrak Last Chance Qualifier in Houston with a jump of 15.06 meters (49 ft.-5 in.). The new mark moved him up from sixth to second on the NCAA Division III Performance list, as he is one of just three athletes in the country to have a mark above 15 meters. It is Germany’s third Athlete of the Week honors of the season and sixth of his career.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Paighton Corley, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore Paighton Corley (Georgetown, Texas) had a pair of top-two finishes at the YellowJacket Invitational last Friday, including a record-breaking time in the 100-meter hurdles race. Corley ran a time of 16.32 to claim first and break the program’s school record in the event by nearly a second. She followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.491.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Anayah Anderson, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas freshman Anayah Anderson (Richmond, Texas) jumped a school-record distance of 10.90 meters (35 ft.-9.5 in.) to win the triple jump event at the YellowJacket Invitational last Friday.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozarks senior Michael Harris (Elkins, Texas) opened the outdoor season with a 3,000-meter time of 9:27.19, placing sixth at the Mulerider Relays in Magnolia, Ark.

McMurry senior Michael Limones (Burleson, Texas) set a new season-best in the 400 meters with a time of 50.88, which ranks him 10th in the region and third in the ASC at the FasTrak Last Chance Qualifier in Houston. He also anchored McMurry’s 4×400 relay that finished with an adjusted time of 3:21.47, which leads the ASC and the region by nearly two seconds. Nationally, the War Hawks rank 28th and is slightly over a second away from the national qualifying time.

Concordia Texas junior Alejandro Salazar (Galveston, Texas) won the javelin event last Friday at the YellowJacket Invitational, throwing a distance of 51.20 meters (168 ft.).

East Texas Baptist freshman Kenneth Cavit (Gonzales, Texas) Cavit won both the shot put and discus in his first collegiate meet at the YellowJacket Invitational. He won the discus by more than 18 feet with a throw of 39.87 meters (130 ft.-10 in.). Cavit had a shot put of 12.18 meters (39 ft.-11.75 in.)

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist sophomore Gracie Almond (Coushatta, La.) won the high jump at the LeTourneau Invitational, clearing 1.42 meters (4 ft.-8 in.).

East Texas Baptist junior Tia Steen-Baker (Pflugerville, Texas) placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.701 seconds, fifth with a 200 time of 27.148 and was on the 4×100 relay that had a 51.41 mark at the LeTourneau Invitational.

ASC Announces Weekly Tennis Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 27-29, 2020

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas freshman Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera (The Woodlands, Texas) won both her singles and doubles matches, leading the Tornados to a 6-3 team win over LeTourneau last Saturday. She earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles and teamed with Isabella Wiik for an 8-2 No. 1 doubles win. This Landeros-Cabrera’s second Player of the Week of the season.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kylee Mixon, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Kylee Mixon (Hallsville, Texas) did not give up a game as the Tigers defeated Howard Payne 9-0. She earned her first collegiate singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 5. Mixon also teamed with Kelsey Roberts for an 8-0 win at No. 3 to move to 4-1 in doubles play.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Josh Lopez, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Josh Lopez (Mansfield, Texas) picked up the Cowboys’ lone win against No. 12 Trinity with a 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-5) win at No. 4 singles over Christian Settles. Lopez also earned an 8-3 win against Schreiner at No. 2 doubles and lost to Trinity 8-5. Lopez went 1-1 on the week in singles and 1-1 in doubles.

CO-EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dalton Barron, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior Dalton Barron (Brenham, Texas) recorded two points in the Tigers’ 9-0 win over Howard Payne. He had a 6-0, 6-0 No. 4 blanking in singles and teamed with Noah Smistad for an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

CO-EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ritvik Ganesan, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman Ritvik Ganesan (Plano, Texas) claimed singles and doubles victories as the Comets earned a 7-2 ASC East road win over Ozarks Friday afternoon. Ganesan downed Ozarks’ Jonah Martinez in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3 singles and then teamed up with partner Mythreyan Ganesh for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons freshman Landry Laywell (Thorndale, Texas) won her No. 3 singles matched against No. 18 Trinity 6-2, 6-3, and followed with a 6-1, 6-0 No. 2 singles win at Schreiner. She teamed with Priscilla Schimming to go 1-1 at No. 2 doubles.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost (Cotia, Brazil) kept his singles record perfect at 7-0 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over UT Dallas’ Ashwin Vaithianathan at No. 1.