ASC – Sports

Wiik, Joseph, Martinez, Edwards Named Tennis Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 6-9, 2020

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Isabella Wiik, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas freshman Isabella Wiik (Katy, Texas) earned a No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles victory in the Tornados 6-3 win over East Texas Baptist. Wiik won in singles 6-2, 6-4, and teamed with Christina Landeros-Cabrera for an 8-3 doubles win.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Stephanie Joseph, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore Stephanie Joseph (Williston, Vt.) helped lift the Comets to a pair of victories last week in non-conference play. Playing just singles in Friday’s 9-0 home win over McMurry, Joseph was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 4. She then picked up singles and doubles win Saturday in a 7-2 road win at Austin College. Joseph earned a 6-7, 6-1, 10-8 victory at No. 3 singles after pairing with teammate Suzuka Nishino for an 8-3 win over the Lady’ Roos at No. 2 doubles. It is Joseph’s second Player of the Week of the season.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carlos Martinez, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Carlos McMurry (Monterrey, Mexico) was 2-0 at No. 1 singles and 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, teaming with Chase Daniell for the War Hawks. He defeated UT Dallas 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, and Aquinas 6-2, 6-2 in singles. In doubles, Martinez won 8-7 (9-7) against UTD, 8-1 versus Curry, and 6-1 against Aquinas. It is his second Player of the Week of the season and fourth of his career.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – John Edwards, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior John Edwards (McKinney, Texas) was a perfect 4-0 on the court last week as the Comets rolled to two non-conference wins. Edwards earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles and partnered with teammate Mythreyan Ganesh for an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles in a 7-2 home win by the Comets over McMurry Friday. He then added a 6-1, 6-2 singles win, also at No. 4, and collected an 8-3 No. 2 doubles victory Saturday at Austin.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Kaitlyn Hathorn (Abilene, Texas) was very competitive for the Cowgirls during a tough trip to California. After a 6-1, 6-2 loss at No. 1 singles against No. 29 Redlands, she lost a tight three-setter to Breann Foreman of Cal Lutheran, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7. She capped the trip with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miriam Gandham of Vassar, who is ranked No. 12 in the nation by the ITA. She also played three competitive doubles matches with Lauren Schaeffer at No. 1. They lost 8-5, 8-4, and then lost 8-7 in a tiebreak to Vassar.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost (Cotia, Brazil) remained undefeated at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Brett O’Brien from Austin. Ito Tost moves to 8-0 on the season.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Nathaniel Schoendorf (Argyle, Texas) picked up a big win over David Gandham 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (7-3) of Vassar and was also competitive against No. 8 ranked Varun Shanker of Caltech, falling 7-5, 6-3. He was also 0-3 against three outstanding doubles teams, including from No. 23 Caltech.

Harrison, Drane, Stephens, LaCroix earn Track & Field AOW.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 6-7, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Damonn Harrison, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Damonn Harrison (Frisco, Texas) posted the best 200-meter time in the country in 21.33 to win the event at the Cowboy Invitational. He also ran an 11.10 in the 100-meter dash, ranking ninth in the nation and was part of the event-winning 4×100 relay team in 42.70 that is ninth in Division III. It is Harrison’s third Athlete of the Week award of the season.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Devon Drane, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Devon Drane (McKinney, Texas) won the discus at the Cowboy Invitational with a throw of 47.13 meters (154 ft.-7 in.), which is also the best mark in the country. Drane placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 37.21 meters (122 ft.-1 in.), ranking eighth in the nation.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Grace Stephens, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Grace Stephens (Keene, Texas) placed third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.70 at the MC Season Opener, ranking fourth in NCAA Division III. She also ran the 100 hurdles in 16.50, placing fifth at the meet and ranking 19th in the nation.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Gracie LaCroix, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior Gracie LaCroix (Jena, La.) won the javelin throw at the MC Season Opener with a mark of 32.74 meters (107 ft.-5 in.). Her throw ranks 13th in the country.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry freshman Justin DeLeon (Abilene, Texas) finished second in both the 110-meter hurdles and as a leg on the 4×400 relay this weekend, making his collegiate outdoor debut at the Cowboy Invitational. On top of those events, he also competed in the long jump. His hurdles time of 16.11 ranks 15th in the nation, ninth in the region, and second in the ASC.

McMurry freshman Jayden Gonzalez (Roscoe, Texas) won the pole vault in his outdoor debut with a clearance of 4.25 meters (13 ft.-11.25) at the Cowboy Invitational. He cleared the mark on his first attempt. This mark leads the ASC, ranks fourth in the region, and tied for eighth in the nation.

Ozarks freshman Jacob Mills (Russellville, Ark.) finished third in the 5,000 meters, running at 17:01.51 at the Hendrix College Alumni Open.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons freshman Madison Hemenway (Anna, Texas) won the 5,000 meters at the Cowboy Invitational in 19:51.93 and was runner-up in the 1,500 in 5:16.44. Her 5K time is 45th in the country.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Laura Bennett (Humble, Texas) was second in the discus and third in the shot put and javelin at the Cowboy Invitational. Her discus throw of 33.69 meters (110 ft.-6 in.) ranks 22nd in the nation. She also had a shot put of 9.95 meters (32 ft.-7.75 in.) and javelin mark of 27.04 meters (88 ft.-8 in.)

McMurry freshman Ellie Ryan (Early, Texas) made her collegiate outdoor debut with two victories and three podium finishes, winning the javelin and discus while placing second in the shot put at the Cowboy Invitational. All three marks were personal records. Nationally, Ryan ranks 14th in the discus (35.63 meters/116 ft.-10 in.), 14th in the shot put (10.93 meters/35 ft.-10.5 in.), and 26th in the javelin (29.30 meters/96 ft.-1 in.). She also ranks top ten in the region for all three events, while leading the conference in the discus.

McMurry senior Shelby McWilliams (Cross Plains, Texas) picked up a win in the women’s 800 this weekend with a time of 2:28.45, beating the second-place runner by nearly four seconds at the Cowboy Invitational. In the event, McWilliams leads the ASC, ranks fifth in the region and 18th in the nation.

Ozarks freshman Anya Sifuentes (Fort Smith, Ark.) placed second in the 3,000 meters steeplechase at the Hendrix College Alumni Open in 13:26.40. Her time ranks 15th in the country.

Carpenter, Shipley, Canaba, Schoeneman Earn Softball Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 3-8, 2020

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Corley Carpenter, RF/DP, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore right fielder/designated player Corley Carpenter (La Vernia, Texas) hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored as the No. 4 Tigers went 4-0 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. She posted three hits and scored the game-winning run in a 1-0 victory against St. John Fisher. Carpenter had one RBI in all four games and scored in three of the contests.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kassie Shipley, RHP, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior right-hander Kassie Shipley (Winnsboro, La.) threw a complete game, seven-inning shutout in a 6-0 victory at Hardin-Simmons. She allowed eight hits and struck out six batters with no walks against the Cowgirls.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, 2B, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore second baseman Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) batted .857 (6-for-7) in a three-game sweep against Ozarks. She hit two doubles, four RBI, walked twice and stole three bases in as many attempts with no strikeouts and six runs scored. It is her second Hitter of the Week award of the season.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Hope Schoeneman, RHP, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior righty Hope Schoeneman (Pasadena, Texas) threw a five-hit shutout in a 9-0 win over Louisiana College. She went seven innings, striking out three with no walks allowed for her third shutout in four starts. It is Schoeneman’s second Pitcher of the Week of the season and third of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas freshman left fielder Matee Simon (Baytown, Texas) hit .400 (4-for-10) while scoring a run in each game as the Comets played a three-game road series at Howard Payne over the weekend.

McMurry junior second baseman Savannah Flinn (Beaumont, Calif.) hit .545 (6-for-11) with a pair of doubles, two home runs, four RBI, and six runs in the War Hawks’ sweep of Louisiana College. She hit a home run in each game of the double-header to lead off for McMurry. She was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and RBI in an 8-2 win and 2-for-4 with a double and two batted in during a 9-1 victory.

Hardin-Simmons junior second baseman Mason McCord (Greenville, Texas) hit .500 (5-of-10) with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored in the Cowgirls’ three-game series against Belhaven.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore shortstop Milly Cesare (Frisco, Texas) hit .375 over five games last week as the No. 19 Cru went 4-1. She went 6-for-16 from the plate, driving in eight runs and scoring five more. She recorded at least one hit and one RBI in each game and scored in four of the contests. Cesare walked twice and added three stolen bases. Cesare hit the game-winning RBI against Southwestern (Texas) and either hit in or scored all three runs against Emory & Henry.

Belhaven sophomore third baseman Allie Gordon (Macon, Ga.) hit .416 (5-for-12) with two homers and eight RBI in the Blazers’ three-game sweep at Hardin-Simmons. She hit a grand slam in the opening game and hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh of a 5-3 win in the finale.

Ozark’s sophomore catcher Sierra Jasna (Sallisaw, Okla.) hit .428 (3-for-7) with two doubles and two RBI in a three-game series at Sul Ross State.

Howard Payne senior right fielder Alexis Sullivan (Brea, Calif.) was 5-for-10 (.500) in the Lady Jacket’s three-game series with UT Dallas. She also drove in three runs.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

UT Dallas freshman right-hander Devyn Yello (Houston, Texas) tossed 10.0 total innings in two outings as the Comets played a three-game series at Howard Payne over the weekend. In her only start of the set, Yanello pitched 6.0 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Lady Jackets, striking out two without a walk. She scattered five hits and gave up just one earned run. Yanello then picked up the win in relief Saturday with 4.0 scoreless innings with only two hits in a 5-2 Comet victory.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore righty Bayleigh Grogan (Wimberley, Texas) threw two wins for the No. 19 Cru last week. She earned a 3-0 win against Southwestern (Texas), going seven innings with six hits allowed. She followed that with a 9-1 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, throwing five innings with six hits and one run allowed. Grogan threw 12 innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Sul Ross State sophomore right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) picked up a pair of wins in a three-game sweep of Ozarks. She started game one and pitched a complete five innings of shutout ball. Vaughn gave up six hits, striking out six and walking one. She appeared again in relief in game three and picked up the win after throwing 3.1 shutout inning with four strikeouts and one walk.

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-hander Preslye Cox (Rusk, Texas) went 2-0 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, earning two eight-inning victories. She earned a 1-0 shutout win over St. John Fisher, posting three strikeouts. Against Piedmont, she struck out a career-high 12 batters. At the bottom of the eighth inning with a 2-1 lead, Cox ended the game with the bases loaded on a pop out in the infield.

Howard Payne freshman Bree Cason (Telephone, Texas) threw 4.2 innings of relief to earn her first win of the season against UT Dallas. She struck out three batters without allowing a run with two hits.

Johnson, Corbin Named Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 3-8, 2020

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Keelyn Johnson, SS, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior shortstop Keelyn Johnson (Pineville, La.) hit .571 (4-for-7) with two doubles, a home run, eight RBI, six walks, and four runs scored as the Wildcats swept McMurry. He was 2-for-2 with two walks and a double in the 10-2 opener, then hit a two-run homer in a 12-0 victory in game two. Johnson wrapped up the series with a three-run double, four RBI, and three walks.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Blake Corbin, RHP, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior right-hander Blake Corbin (Katy, Texas) pitched a game with a three-hit shutout, recording 13 strikeouts in the Tigers’ 1-0 win against first-place Concordia Texas. He had a no-hitter going through six innings, including six consecutive Ks in the fifth and sixth inning. Corbin also threw one inning against Dallas earlier in the week with a strikeout.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas junior first baseman Hunter Cheek (San Antonio, Texas) hit .500 from the plate as the Comets took all three games of an ASC home series with Howard Payne over the weekend to move into the top spot in the league standings. Cheek was 5-for-10 with a double and two RBI. He was 4-for-6 with two RBI and three runs scored Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of the Yellow Jackets, adding two walks.

Concordia Texas senior center fielder Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) had a big day at the plate on Saturday, leading the Tornados to a doubleheader sweep over East Texas Baptist to clinch a series win. Leiferman hit three home runs with six RBI and three runs scored. In the first game, he went 3-for-5 at the plate, smacking two home runs as CTX exploded for 13 runs on 17 hits in a 13-1 win. In the rubber game, Leiferman only had two hits but made them count, hitting the go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Tornados came from behind to win it 6-3.

LeTourneau senior catcher Noah Mahoney (Flower Mound, Texas) hit .750 (6-for-8) with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored as the YellowJackets swept Mary Hardin-Baylor. He had two hits in each game, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

Sul Ross State senior third baseman Tim Johnson (Santa Fe, Texas) hit .538 (7-for-13) with a double, RBI, five runs scored and two steals in the Lobos’ series at Ozarks.

Ozark’s sophomore center fielder Rey Lozano (Lavaca, Ark.) hit .444 (8-for-18) with two multiple-hit games and scored six runs over four games for the Eagles as they went 2-2. Lozano went 5-for-6 with a double and a triple in a 16-7 win against Sul Ross State. It was his second five-hit game of the season.

Belhaven sophomore shortstop Nick Lucido (Mandeville, La.) hit .466 (7-for-15) with a triple, home run, five RBI, nine runs scored and three steals as the Blazers went 3-1. He was 4-for-5 with a homer in a 12-11 victory at Millsaps.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

UT Dallas junior right-hander Carter Cochrane (Houston, Texas) posted his second consecutive complete-game shutout Saturday afternoon as he pitched the Comets to a 6-0 win over Howard Payne in the middle game of an ASC home series. Cochrane limited the Yellow Jackets to just four hits while striking out six in 7.0 innings of work, extending his scoreless streak to 14.0 innings.

LeTourneau junior righty Kolbey Sharpe (Carthage, Texas) needed only 89 pitches to pick up the nine-inning shutout in an 8-0 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. He struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits and no walks in the longest outing of his career.

Louisiana College junior right-hander Dylan Roark (St. Francisville, La.) picked up a career-high nine strikeouts in a 12-0, eight-inning shutout of Mcmurry. He allowed just two hits and two walks.

Ozark’s junior righty David Beck (Conway, Ark.) cruised through six innings and mowed down ten batters as the Eagles took game one 9-5 against Sul Ross. Beck allowed just three hits to move his record to a perfect 4-0. The right-hander did not allow an earned run and issued two walks during his outing.

Belhaven sophomore right-hander Brett Sanchez (Slidell, La.) pitched a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win against Hardin-Simmons. He struck out a career-high nine batters, allowing five hits and no walks.