ASC – Sports

Lowrance, Gavilanes, Milliorn Selected as Golfers of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 9-10, 2020

CO-MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Brendon Lowrance, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance (Mansfield, Texas) won the nationally prestigious BSN Sports Dataw Island Invitational with a +1 71-72-74=217. His play helped the War Hawks win the event by 31 strokes. This Lowrance’s third Golfer of the Week of the season and fifth of his career.

CO-MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Mateo Gavilanes, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Mateo Gavilanes (Quito, Ecuador) shot the lowest round of the tournament, a five-under, 67, winning the individual title as the Concordia Texas men’s golf team shot their best 18-hole round since 2017 and claimed the Schreiner Spring Shootout team title. Gavilanes tied for the lead with Luis Legarreta, Jr. of Mary Hardin-Baylor and teammate PJ Schmitz with a 74-67=141 (-3), but earned medalist honors in a two-hole playoff.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Madyson Milliorn, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Madyson Milliorn (Houston, Texas) won her third straight individual title helping the Tornados win the Schreiner Spring Shootout. She fired a +12 76-80=156 to win by three strokes. This is her fourth Golfer of the Week of the season and fourth of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Luis Legaretta, Jr. (Spring, Texas) tied for the individual lead after firing a three-under 70-71=141. He would lose a playoff to Concordia Texas’ Mateo Gavilanes on the second playoff hole.

UT Dallas senior Harrison Hicks (Frisco, Texas) led the Comets to a third-place finish this week as the UTD men opened the spring season at the Eagle Spring Classic, hosted by Oklahoma Wesleyan. Hicks carded back-to-back rounds of 75 to finish in a tie for sixth place individually at the event.

WOMEN

East Texas Baptist sophomore Emily Watson (Canton, Texas) shot an 80-79=159 for +15 and tie for the runner-up spot at the Schreiner Spring Shootout.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Jade Ming (Lynden, Wash.) was the top individual finisher for the Cru at the Schreiner Spring Shootout. Her first-round 79 put her just three strokes off the single lead. Her play also helped lead the Cru women to a third-place team finish. She shot a79-82=161 (+17) to finished sixth.