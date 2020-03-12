" /> ASC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

ASC – Sports

11 mins ago

ASC Contests Suspended March 13-14-15

In light of rapidly changing information about the COVID-19 health threat and fluid events, the American Southwest Conference has suspended athletics competition scheduled between Conference member institutions for the March 13-14-15 weekend.

The ASC Council of Presidents, following discussion with their respective Directors of Athletics and other campus and athletics administrators, will determine the status of Conference athletics-related activities early next week.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     