ASC – Sports

McMurry, LeTourneau Sweeps Tennis Weekly Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 10-12, 2020

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hope Turner, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Hope Turner (Wills Point, Texas) earned two points in the War Hawks’ 7-1 victory over St. Scholastica. She won at No. 6 singles 6-0, 6-3, and teamed with Claire Hillyer at No. 1 doubles for an 8-3 victory.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Maddison Brackenreg, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Maddison Brackenreg (Docklands, Australia) went 3-1 at No. 1 singles and 2-2 at No. 1 doubles as the YellowJackets competed in Hilton Head, S.C. She earned singles victories over Millikin, Lake Forest, and Berry, improving to 4-0 in third-set tiebreakers this season. Brackenreg teamed with Bailey Deatherage to make wins over Millikin and Berry. It is Brackenreg’s third Player of the Week of the season and sixth of her career.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Zach Miller, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Zach Miller (Abilene, Texas) earned a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles as the War Hawks topped St. Scholastica 6-1. It is Miller’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Julian Lee, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Julian Lee (Albuquerque, N.M.) went 4-0 in both singles and doubles as the YellowJackets were undefeated in Hilton Head, S.C. He earned No. 3, in singles over Lynchburg, Millikin and Lake Forest, and a No. 2 victory against Berry. Lee was also 3-0 at No. 2 doubles and 1-0 at No. 3 with partner Miles Grubbs.

Blackwell, Lara, Ahart, Vaughn Named Softball POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 10-12, 2020

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Marlee Blackwell, RF/DP, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior Marlee Blackwell (Louin, Miss.) hit .714 (10-of-14) with a double, a triple, six RBI, and three runs scored as the Blazers went 5-0 at The Spring Games in Florida. She was 4-for-4 with two RBI and a triple in a 7-1 victory over Washington (Md.).

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Beatriz Lara, RHP, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-handed hurler Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) retired six straight batters in the second and third inning as part of a 7-1 victory for the No. 4 Tigers against Baldwin Wallace. She struck out nine, allowing just four hits and a run over 6.2 innings to move to 9-0 on the season. It is Lara’s third Player of the Week of the season and eighth of her career.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Kelsey Ahart, C, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior catcher Kelsey Ahart (Angleton, Texas) hit .600 (3-for-5) with three home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Austin. She drove in six runs with a 2.400 slugging percentage. Ahart blasted a pair of homers in a 9-2 win against the Kangaroos and had a pinch-hit two-run homer in a 9-4 win.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Jodie Vaughn, RHP, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) appeared in all three games this past week, picking up two wins and a save. She pitched 16 shutout innings, allowing nine hits, striking out 11 and walking just one. It is Vaughn’s second Pitcher of the Week award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Sul Ross State sophomore second baseman Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) batted .500 (5-for-8) this past week in three games in Tucson, Ariz. She had two extra-base hits, a double and triple, in a 6-5 win against Bethany Lutheran. Canaba scored five runs and brought in three on four hits. She was also two-for-two on stolen bases.

East Texas Baptist junior left fielder Daniella Solis (Baytown, Texas) was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI in the No. 4 Tigers’ 7-1 over Baldwin Wallace. She tied the game in the first with a sacrifice fly and added an RBI-single in the third to go up 4-1.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

McMurry sophomore righty Camille Scott (Abilene, Texas) picked up her fifth win with her fourth complete game in a 9-2 victory against Austin. She allowed six hits, two walks, and two runs with five strikeouts over seven frames.

Belhaven senior right-hander Bailey Root (Silsbee, Texas) went 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 11 innings in Florida. She earned wins over Becker and Beloit.

UMHB Sweeps Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 9-11, 2020

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Jeb Zolman, 3B, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior third baseman Jeb Zolman (Humble, Texas) hit .714 (5-for-7) with two doubles, a triple, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1.286 slugging percentage as the Cru earned wins over UT Dallas and Blackburn. He had multiple hits in both games, including the two doubles and triple in an 8-5 victory over the Comets.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Whatley, RHP, Jr, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior right-hander Bailey Whatley (Bastrop, Texas) scattered three hits and allowed just one run in seven innings of a 10-2 win over Blackburn. He struck out five and did not walk a batter in picking up his first win of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

McMurry junior first baseman/pitcher Sam Hillyer (San Antonio, Texas) was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in the War Hawks’ 12-6 loss to Wayland Baptist.

Howard Payne freshman middle infielder Derek Gifford (Stephenville, Texas) hit .545 (6-for-11) with a triple, four RBI, three runs scored, and a pair of steals as the Yellow Jackets went 1-1.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Howard Payne freshman righty JT Howard (Hempstead, Texas) allowed one run in four innings in a spot start in a no-decision effort of a 14-6 victory over Blackburn.