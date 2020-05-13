ASC – Sports

ASC Announces 2020 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Recipients

RICHARDSON, Texas –– Twenty-four graduating student-athletes from the 12 American Southwest Conference member institutions are honored by the conference and their institutions as 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients.

The ASC presents a Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics, and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports. They include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations. Also, competed on the national, conference, or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

Member Scholar-Athlete Major(s) Sport(s) Hometown Belhaven Josh Roberts Business Admin./Sports Mgmt Basketball Baton Rouge, La. Anna Peyton Montesi Chemistry/Biology Softball Indianola, Miss. Concordia Texas Matthew Williams Accounting Baseball Austin, Texas Kaycie Dunkerley Nursing Basketball Azle, Texas East Texas Baptist Andrew Deutsch Bus. Admin.: Management Tennis Greenwood, La. Elisa Kendall Athletic Training Tennis Houston, Texas Hardin-Simmons Brett Hudspeth Bus. Marketing/Accounting Baseball Plano, Texas Kendell Groom Exercise Science Soccer Frisco, Texas Howard Payne Xavier Hanes History Baseball Belton, Texas Jessica Swonger Pre-Law/Newman Honors Academy Soccer Mountain Home, Ark. LeTourneau Christian Farris Biology/Pre-Med Tennis El Paso, Texas Alexis Segura MBA Cross Country/Soccer/Track Austin, Texas Louisiana College Caleb Nunez Biology Baseball Baton Rouge, La. MySherie Johnson Convergence Media Cross Country/Track Marksville, La. Mary Hardin-Baylor Cole Weiss Marketing Tennis Frisco, Texas Hannah Wolfe Accounting/Finance Softball Robinson, Texas McMurry Michael Hunt Business Administration Golf Sweetwater, Texas Neah Garza Bus. Mgmt/Comp. Sci/CIS Tennis Abilene, Texas Ozarks Cory Wilhelm Biomedical Basketball Ratcliff, Ark. Karlee Hart Bus. Admin/Health Science Tennis Van Buren, Ark. Sul Ross State Tristen Licon Kinesiology Basketball El Paso, Texas Hannah Zly English Volleyball Killeen, Texas UT Dallas Mason Anderson Biology Soccer Frisco, Texas Victoria Pena Accounting Basketball Helotes, Texas

BELHAVEN UNIVERSITY

Josh Roberts | Business Administration and Sports Management | Basketball| Baton Rouge, La.

Josh Roberts boasts a 3.62 GPA as a double major – Business Administration and Sports Management major. He has been on the Dean’s List 2018-Present, on Belhaven’s Leadership Council 2019-Present, Presidential Scholarship Recipient 2016-2017, and Omega Psi Phi Scholarship Recipient 2016-2017. He was also President of the Black Student Association at Belhaven and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge. Athletic accomplishments include serving as men’s basketball team captain, with ASC ranks of fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (42.7), 10th in 3-point field goals made (56, 2.2 per game), and 19th in minutes played (28.1 per game). He also averaged 9.1, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Anna Peyton Montesi | Chemistry and Biology | Softball | Indianola, Miss.

Anna Peyton boasts a 4.0-grade point average with a double major in Chemistry and Biology, with a Mathematics minor. She is a member of the American Chemical Society, Biology Careers Club, Sigma Theta Honors Society and has been accepted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to start in the Fall. She also has completed over 80 hours of mission work. She has been on Belhaven’s President’s List for four years and has presented an academic poster entitled “Hydrazone Synthesis Through Combinational Chemistry” after serving as a research assistant to Dr. Reid Bishop. Montesi is a four-year member of the Blazer softball team and was the starting left fielder during her junior season.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY TEXAS

Matthew Williams | Accounting | Baseball | Austin, Texas

Matthew Williams was a four-year letterman for the baseball program. During that time, Williams set the school’s all-time wins record, tied for first in shutouts, second in strikeouts, and finished with a 3.38 ERA. In 2019, Williams had a historic season, setting the ASC’s single-season wins record, tying the program’s single-season wins record, was an ASC First Team selection, named ASC Pitcher of the Year, D3Baseball.com All-Region and All-American selection, ABCA All-Region selection, as well as earning ASC All-Academic honors for his work in the classroom. Williams led the Tornados to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where he tossed a no-hitter in the regional round as CTX made their best postseason run since 2002, concluding the season in the NCAA Super Regionals. Williams finishes his career as a three-time All-ASC selection and earned ASC All-Academic honors twice.

Kaycie Dunkerley | Nursing | Basketball| Azle, Texas

Kaycie Dunkerley finished her Tornado career as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in school history, holding the program’s single-season and all-time 3-pointers made records. In her final season, Dunkerley also set the ASC record for most 3-pointers made in a career, finishing with 222. She was a two-time ASC West First Team selection for her performance on the court, while off the court, Dunkerley twice earned the ASC West Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Award. Dunkerley also received academic honors, named ASC Academic All-Conference in 2018 and ’19.

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Andrew Deutsch | Business Administration: Management | Tennis | Greenwood, La.

Andrew Deutsch is a four-year starter for the men’s tennis team and a three-time All-ASC East selection. He is a two-time All-ASC East first-team selection and received second-team once while being named All-ASC for doubles in 2018. He was All-ASC East first team in singles (No. 3) in 2017 and doubles (No. 3) in 2018 while being named to the second team for both in 2019. The two-time ASC Player of the Week has won 25 career spring matches and helped his team to three straight ASC Tournament appearances. He is a four-time member of the ETBU President’s list along with making the Provost’s list three times and earning three ITA Scholar-Athlete Awards. A two-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection, Deutsch was inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta National Management Honor Society for his academic work. Outside of class and off the courts the past four years, he has volunteered his time coaching the Marshall High School tennis team and also helped the Special Olympics in 2017 in Hilton Head, S.C.

Elisa Kendall | Athletic Training | Tennis | Houston, Texas

Elisa Kendall is a four-year starter for the women’s tennis team and an ITA All-America selection. The three-time All-ASC singles selection won the 2018 ITA NCAA Division III South/Southwest Singles Fall Regional Championship, becoming only the second player in program history to accomplish that. This past fall, Kendall again advanced to the ITA regional singles championship but fell in a tiebreaker. The 2019 ASC East MVP helped her team to their first East Division Championship last year as they finished as the ASC Tournament runners-up. In her freshman season (2017), she was a part of program history as ETBU won their first ASC Tournament Championship, advanced to the NCAA Tournament, and then defeated No. 23 Whitman 5-3. She has also voted the ASC East Freshman of the Year. A two-time All-ASC East first-team selection for singles and once for doubles, Kendall has earned nine All-ASC awards. The seven-time ASC East Player of the Week also played in the 2018 ITA NCAA Division III National Tournament and has been ranked as high as 14th in the nation for singles. In her time, ETBU has also been regionally ranked for four years and also received national rankings in 2017 and 2018 seasons. Academically, she is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete along with being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. She is a two-time nominee from ETBU for the ASC Women’s Tennis Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award. This year she was inducted into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has earned ETBU’s School of Professional Studies Rising Star award twice. Kendall was given the President’s Christian Scholar-Athlete award in 2017 and this year was the School of Professional Studies Most Outstanding Athletic Training student. Volunteering locally, she has helped coach the Marshall High School tennis team for four years and read at the Sam Houston Elementary school for two years. She has also taught QuickStart tennis in the summers for four years and helped with the Special Olympics in Hilton Head, S.C., on their 2017 spring break tennis trip.

HARDIN-SIMMONS UNIVERSITY

Brett Hudspeth | Business Marketing/Accounting | Baseball | Plano, Texas

Brett Hudspeth was an All-Conference and All-Region catcher as a junior and was the starter for the Cowboys when the season was cut short this season. He will be a three-time Academic All-ASC selection and has a 3.94 GPA and will graduate at the end of the semester.

Kendell Groom | Exercise Science | Soccer | Frisco, Texas

Kendell Groom was the full package as a student-athlete. She was an Academic All-America selection by CoSIDA, was an academic and playing All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, was the Defensive Player of the Year in the ASC, was a three-time first-team All-ASC selection and propelled the Cowgirls to a 17th straight conference title.

HOWARD PAYNE UNIVERSITY

Xavier Hanes | History | Baseball | Belton, Texas

Xavier Hanes is 8-1 overall on the mound over three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He started the 2020 season off 3-0 and with a 3.06 ERA. A two-time Academic All-Conference selection, Hanes has been involved in the HPU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and numerous other organizations.

Jessica Swonger | Pre-Law/Newman Honors Academy | Soccer | Mountain Home, Ark.

Jessica Swonger will graduate with a degree in Pre-Law and Psychology while being a member of the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy. Swonger has started in 30 of her 45 games played as a Lady Jacket, recording six shots, four shots on goal, one assist, and one goal. She has been very involved on campus, being the president of both Chi Alpha Omega and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizations. Swonger received multiple achievement awards throughout her four years at HPU receiving, Honorable Mention All-Conference in the fall of 2016, American Southwest Conference Academic All-Conference 2016-2019, while also making the President’s List all three years. Swonger will attend law school with hopes to become a human rights attorney.

LETOURNEAU UNIVERSITY

Christian Farris | Biology/Pre-Med | Tennis | El Paso, Texas

Christian Farris has been named CoSIDA Academic All-District, LeTourneau Scholar-Athlete of Year, ASC Academic All-Conference, ASC Sportsmanship Athlete, ASC East MVP, ASC All-Conference, ASC East First Team (singles & doubles) and SAAC rep. He was a three-year team captain, volunteer at church, Bible study, and a campus tutor.

Alexis Segura | MBA | Soccer/Cross Country/Track & Field | Austin, Texas

Alexis Segura was a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-America, two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District, Two-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, ASC Academic All-Conference, USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, ASC Co-Female Athlete of Year in, All-South/Southeast Region, First Team All-ASC, Second Team All-ASC, Honorable Mention All-ASC and set two school records in track.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE

Caleb Nunez | Biology | Baseball| Baton Rouge, La.

Caleb Nunez is described by head coach Mike Byrnes as “a leader not only on the field but off the field as well. He sees something that needs to be done he takes charge and gets it done without question.” While he didn’t get to appear in a game before the 2020 season was cut short, he was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA during the 2018 season.

MySherie Johnson | Convergence Media | Cross Country/Track & Field | Marksville, La.

MySherie Johnson was a Dean’s List member five times, a six-time Academic All-Conference member, and earned LC’s first-ever individual ASC Championship by winning the 400-meter dash. She also won an ASC Championship in 4×400 relay in 2019 and was poised to have a big 2020 outdoor track & field season, but it was cut short by pandemic closures. Already set for post-graduation as she already works as a weekend producer at a local TV station in central Louisiana.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR

Cole Weiss | Marketing | Tennis | Frisco, Texas

Cole Weiss is a four-year letterman for the Cru men’s tennis team. He is an ASC All-West Division selection and a three-time ASC All-Academic honoree. Weiss was also a member of the ASC Men’s Tennis Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team last year and played in various spots in the line-up for three ASC Championship qualifiers. Off the court, he is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the American Marketing Association. Weiss has also been active with the UMHB men’s tennis team’s involvement in community service with the Wounded Warrior Foundation. He carries a 3.91 career GPA.

Hannah Wolfe | Accounting/Finance | Softball | Robinson, Texas

Hannah Wolfe is a three-year letter winner and starting first baseman for the 11th-ranked UMHB softball team. She is a two-time ASC All-Conference selection and will be a two-time ASC All-Academic honoree, as well. Wolfe is also a team captain and maintains a 4.00 GPA. She was an Academic All-District selection last season and was also named to the ASC Softball Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team. She has been active in volunteering with the Special Olympics and with Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs in both Temple and Dallas. Wolfe has participated in multiple “Reaching Out” community service events at UMHB and worked with the Institute of Management Accounting and Athletes in Action.

MCMURRY UNIVERSITY

Michael Hunt | Business Administration | Golf | Sweetwater, Texas

Head coach Jay Rees says about Michael Hunt’s academics and leadership: “Michael Hunt is the best scholar-athlete I have ever had in 32 years as a head coach. I have had a lot of Academic All-Americans over the years, and Michael will be a two time All-American Scholar through the GCAA. But, Michael is the only golfer that I have ever had that has made all A’s through his four years of college!” He was McMurry’s SAAC Vice President. He is a member of Ko Sari, a McMurry social club. Hunt is involved in community service projects through the golf team, SAAC, and Ko Sari. He also worked part-time at Abilene Country Club. “He is a model scholar-athlete,” said Rees. “He was one of our team captains and he led on and off the golf course. But the greatest respect I have for Michael is that he is a man of faith and he honors his family every day by the way he carried himself through good times and bad times! Michael was my first commitment four years ago. We have been blessed to have won numerous tournaments and set many school records. He will be missed!” Hunt had a career-low round of 69 (-3) with a best 36-hole score of -4. He was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and earned ASC Golfer of the Week once. Hunt was also a two-time member of the ASC Men’s Golf Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team.

Neah Garza | Business Management/Computer Science/Computer Information Systems | Tennis | Abilene, Texas

Head coach Bryan Rainwater says about Neah Garza – “Neah has been a coach’s dream on and off the court the past four years. It is unheard of for someone to be a triple major with a double minor and hold a 3.98 career GPA, all while improving her tennis game year in and year out! In her junior year, she made a big jump for us in singles and doubles moving into the No. 4 and 3 spots, respectively. Halfway through her junior year, she and her partner came to me and asked if we could start doing extra work outside of practice. She started 2-3 times a week in the mornings before class, sometimes even waking up early and starting our workouts at 7 a.m. She would come and put in an hour of individual work and then came back for practice every day at 3:30. This year she played No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles and was doing an incredible job for us before our season was shut down. She will be continuing her education at Baylor University in the fall pursuing an MBA (Masters of Business Administration) as well as an MSIS (Masters of Science in Information Systems). I am grateful for all the hard work that Neah has put in and I am extremely proud to have had her on my team!” Garza was an ASC Player of the Week, two-time Academic All-Conference selection in went 7-4 in both singles and doubles for her career against conference competition.

UNIVERSITY OF THE OZARKS

Cory Wilhelm | Biomedical | Basketball | Ratcliff, Ark.

Cory Wilhelm won the ASC Community Service Athlete award, served as President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, earned ASC All-Academic, and was an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick during his four-year career. As a member of SAAC, Wilhelm helped with the OZZY athletic awards banquet, a Field Day for local youth, and read to children at the Clarksville Elementary School. His campus memberships include the Campus Activities Board, Tri-Beta, and Ozarks Biological Society. Last May, he won the University’s Physics Student of the Year. Wilhelm has achieved membership on the President’s List multiple semesters. In his All-Conference season, he shot 66 percent from the field while averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 points per game.

Karlee Hart | Business Administration/Health Science| Tennis | Van Buren, Ark.

Karlee Hart helped the tennis program to three consecutive post-season appearances while excelling in the classroom. Her academic achievements include membership on the Dean’s List, ITA Scholar-Athlete Team, and ASC All-Academic Team. A team captain, she is a two-time ASC Player of the Week. At the end of her career, she ranked sixth at Ozarks in singles wins. Hart has also been involved with the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee organization.

SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY

Tristen Licon | Kinesiology | Basketball | El Paso, Texas

Tristen Licon has served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, an SRSU Lobo Ambassador, and worked in the University Office of the President. He was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Magazine All-Texas Team, NABC Second Team All-Region, D3hoops.com All-South Second Team, ASC West Player of the Year, All-Conference, All-West First Team, ASC All-Tournament Team, D3hoops.com National Team of the Week and six-time ASC West Division Player of the Week. Licon helped the Lobos to two West Division titles and is the fourth-leading career scorer in school history. He has worked as a camp counselor at several basketball camps and worked for the campus athletics department. He was an ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and was the ASC West Newcomer of the Year as a Freshman, where he set the ASC single-season three-point percentage record at 53.2 percent. Licon has been a part of the FCA and Athletics Council while making the Dean’s List with a 3.2 GPA.

Hannah Zly | English | Volleyball | Killeen, Texas

Hannah Zly was a three-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection, a 2019 ASC All-West Division Honorable Mention, and a two-time West Defensive Player of the Week. She was the team captain as a senior and named to the Preseason Watch List as a junior. Academically, Zly was on the SRSU Dean’s List three years with a 3.5 GPA. She is a member of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Zly worked as an English tutor in the Academic Support Center and worked in the Department of Languages and Literature. She was also a student editor for a professional project with Bloomsbury Press. Zly has worked as a coach for Heroes VB Club and Ellison High School summer camp. She has worked as an event volunteer for Killeen ISD and a volunteer for Sul Ross community service projects.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS

Mason Anderson | Biology | Soccer | Frisco, Texas

Mason Anderson became the Comets’ first-ever two-time All-American as he wrapped his career with the program this past fall. Appearing in 70 games over his four-year career, Anderson was a three-time first-team All-ASC selection for the Comets, earning ASC Defensive Player of the Year honors each of his final two seasons. After both his junior and senior campaigns, Anderson was a tabbed third-team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches. A two-year team captain, Anderson was also named Academic All-ASC three times and was honored as the ASC’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete for men’s soccer in 2019. The Comets claimed two ASC titles during his career and advanced to at least the semifinal round of the ASC Tournament each of the past four seasons. UTD claimed the regular-season ASC title three times with Anderson on the playing field.

Victoria Pena | Accounting | Basketball | Helotes, Texas

The Comets’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Victoria Pena wrapped up her career with the UT Dallas women’s basketball program as one of the most decorated athletes in program history. A three-time first-team All-ASC and All-ASC honoree during her four-year career with the Comets, Pena was named the ASC East Player of the Year twice during her tenure. A three-year team captain for the Comets, she was twice labeled honorable mention All-America by the WBCA over her career and was listed as fifth team All-America by DIII News as a junior. Pena played in a program-record 112 games over her four years with the team, amassing 1,508 points and 613 rebounds while finishing in second place on the Comets’ all-time list for both assists (417) and steals (223). A nine-time ASC East Player of the Week honoree over her career, she was tabbed the ASC’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete for women’s basketball after her junior season and will be named Academic All-ASC for the third time in her career this spring. As a junior, Pena was a finalist for the Jostens Trophy, given to the top all-around women’s basketball student-athlete in NCAA D-III.