ASC – Sports

ASC Announces Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athletes

RICHARDSON, Texas – Ten student-athletes from six different member universities headline the 2020 American Southwest Conference Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams, the league office announced on Monday.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients includes Matthew Williams of Concordia Texas in baseball, Kelden Pruitt of UT Dallas in men’s basketball, Victoria Pena from UT Dallas in women’s basketball, Ben Balen from Concordia Texas in men’s golf, Lindy Patterson of UTD in women’s golf, Hannah Wolfe of Mary Hardin-Baylor in softball, Giovanni Zamboni from UTD in men’s tennis, Elisa Kendall from East Texas Baptist in women’s tennis, Michael Harris of Ozarks in men’s track & field and Alexis Segura of LeTourneau in women’s track & field.

Concordia Texas senior Matthew Williams was a four-year letterman for the baseball program. During that time, Williams set the school’s all-time wins record, tied for first in shutouts, second in strikeouts, and finished with a 3.38 ERA. In 2019, Williams had a historic season, setting the ASC’s single-season wins record, tying the program’s single-season wins record. He made an all-conference First Team selection, named ASC Pitcher of the Year, D3Baseball.com All-Region and All-American selection, and ABCA All-Region selection as earning Academic All-Conference honors for his work in the classroom. Williams led the Tornados to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where he tossed a no-hitter in the regional round as CTX made their best postseason run since 2002, concluding the season in the NCAA Super Regionals. Williams finished his career as a three-time All-ASC selection and earned Academic All-Conference honors twice. In the shortened 2020 season, Williams went 3-1 in five starts and registered a 1.24 ERA. In 36.1 innings of work, Williams racked up 55 strikeouts and only six walks, holding hitters to a .132 hitting average. In the classroom, Williams was an Academic All-Conference selection, posting a 3.90 cumulative GPA.

UT Dallas junior Kelden Pruitt returned to the starting lineup this season for the Comets and would claim Second Team All-ASC East honors and set the school record with 44 blocked shots. Pruitt sparked UTD to back-to-back ASC East titles and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA D-III National Tournament this season and averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a junior, scoring in double digits in 16 of 29 contests. Pruitt is a two-time Academic All-ASC honoree for the Comets.

UT Dallas senior guard Victoria Pena earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The Comets’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder wrapped up her final season at UTD as an Honorable Mention All-America selection by the WBCA for the second time. Pena averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while leading the Comets to a fourth consecutive ASC East Division title, qualifying for the NCAA D-III National Tournament her four seasons with the program. Named All-ASC and First Team All-ASC East for the third straight season, and listed as the ASC East’s Player of the Year after both her sophomore and junior campaigns. Pena was a two-time ASC East Player of the Week this season, giving her a school-record nine such awards over her career. Now a three-time Academic All-ASC honoree, she was listed CoSIDA Academic All-District for the second straight season.

From Concordia, Texas, senior men’s golfer Ben Balen earns the Distinguish Scholar-Athlete of the Year in men’s golf for the second time. His scoring average was 73.17 per round for the Tornados, competing in five tournaments, including a pair of top-10 finishes. In his final season, Balen won his second career individual title at the UMHB Crusader Intercollegiate. In contrast, the Tornados team won a pair of tournament team titles, including finishing off their shortened season with a win at the Schreiner Spring Shootout. Balen also received national recognition, named the PING All-America Team, and earned PING All-Region honors. Balen also succeeded in the classroom, accumulating a 4.0 GPA and earning ASC All-Academic honors.

UT Dallas junior Lindy Patterson played in all four tournaments for the Comets in 2019-20, boasting a 77.63 scoring average through eight rounds. She recorded five of eight rounds in the 70s, including a one-under 71 in the second round of the Southwestern Christian Invitational in September. Patterson was named the ASC All-Tournament Team and listed Honorable Mention All-ASC in 2019. She was honored as the ASC Tri-Golfer of the Year and named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2018 after placing fifth at the ASC Championships in her debut collegiate season. Patterson is now a two-time Academic All-ASC honoree.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Hannah Wolfe was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for the second straight year this spring, as well as an Academic All-America Third Team member. She batted .340 with one home run and 12 RBI when the season halted, and her play helped lead the Cru to a No. 10 ranking in the final NFCA Top 25 Poll of the season. She is a two-time All-Conference first baseman and is also a two-time Academic All-Conference selection. She played for a pair of ASC Championship qualifiers during her UMHB career and won the ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor this year.

For the second straight season, UTD junior Giovanni Zamboni earns the men’s tennis Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was named All-ASC and First Team All-ASC West as both a sophomore and a junior for the Comets and helped lead the Comets to just the second conference crown in program history as a junior. Zamboni played No. 1 singles for the Comets this spring and was part of the squad’s No. 1 doubles team. Now a two-time Academic All-ASC selection, he was also named CoSIDA Academic All-District as a senior. Zamboni closed his career ranked second all-time in singles wins with a school-record 85.0 singles winning percentage over his four-year career. As a junior, he was 14-0 in singles play at No. 2.

East Texas Baptist senior Elisa Kendall was the ASC Medal of Honor recipient for the Tigers as a senior. She also earned ITA All-America honors, was the 2018 ITA Southwest Regional Singles Champion and 2019 runner-up. Kendall qualified for the 2018 ITA National Tournament, was the 2019 ASC East MVP, and selected as the 2020 ITA West Region Most Improved Senior. She is a four-time All-ASC selection (three singles, one double), seven-time ASC East Player of the Week, two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, three-time Academic All-Conference selection, and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. Kendall is a two-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team selection. She was the ASC East Freshman of the Year and individually ranked as high as No. 14 in the nation for singles play. She finished ranked No. 19 in the region this spring. Kendall helped ETBU to a first-ever ASC Championship in 2017 and a victory in the NCAA Championship over No. 23 Whitman. Kendall was inducted into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has earned ETBU’s School of Professional Studies Rising Star Award twice. She was given the President’s Christian Scholar-Athlete award in 2017, and this year was the School of Professional Studies Most Outstanding Athletic Training student.

Ozarks senior Michael Harris earned the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the fourth time – twice in both men’s and men’s cross countries. He set new program records in outdoor track in the 5,000-meter (15:36.63) and 10,000-meter (34:03.60) runs. He owns the indoor program record in the 3,000-meter (9:11.84) as well. Harris is a three-time individual ASC Track Champion. In his track and cross-country career, he earned multiple academic and athletic awards. They included USTFCCCA All-Region, ASC Cross Country Newcomer of the Year, ASC Runner of the Week, Track ASC Co-High Point Athlete of the Meet, USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and All-Conference. Harris has been on the school’s President’s List and Dean’s List multiple semesters. They chose him to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum this May virtually. He graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Senior Alexis Segura of LeTourneau also was the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in women’s cross country in 2018 and 2019 and earned the award in track & field last season. She also made the DSA Team in women’s soccer. She has been Academic All-Conference in track, cross country and women’s soccer and was a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American as a junior in track as well as a CoSIDA Academic All-District in soccer and track. Segura was the LETU Female Scholar-Athlete of Year and earned ASC Track Athlete of Week on February 4. She finished third in the mile at UCO Alumni Classic and fifth in the mile at McNeese Indoor II with a time of 5:26.07. She was in a 4×400 relay team that finished fourth at McNeese Indoor II and broke a school record in 800 with a time of 2:29.159 to win YellowJacket Invitational. Segura won the 1,500 at YellowJacket Invitational. An All-South/Southeast Region selection in cross country, she has also earned First Team All-ASC in cross country and Second Team All-ASC in soccer. She was the LETU co-Female Athlete of Year as a junior. Overall, there were 100 student-athletes named to the American Southwest Conference 2020 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and one affiliate member select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each game.

ASC 2020 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams

+ Designates the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport

Baseball

Matthew Williams* Concordia Texas Sr. Accounting Austin, Texas Trip Benson Belhaven Sr. Biology Ripley, Miss. Chase Edwards Ozarks Sr. Business Administration Chandler, Ariz. Derrick Findley East Texas Baptist Sr. Criminal Justice Livingston, Texas Xavier Haines Howard Payne Sr. History Belton, Texas Brett Hudspeth Hardin-Simmons Sr. Business Mgmt/Accounting Plano, Texas Ashton Leech Sul Ross State Jr. Kinesiology & Human Perf. Whitney, Texas Hunter McQuary Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Biology Magnolia, Texas Andrew Robinson Louisiana College Sr. Business Administration Shreveport, La. Ethan Schmidt McMurry So. Accounting Amarillo, Texas Austin Smith LeTourneau Jr. Business-Finance North Richland Hills, Texas Isaiah Swann UT Dallas Sr. Neuroscience Marietta, Ga.

Men’s Basketball

Kelden Pruitt * UT Dallas Jr. Finance Heath, Texas Cole Avery Sul Ross State Sr. MBA Lenorah, Texas Jaylan Ballou Howard Payne Jr. Info. Systems Management Nederland, Texas Landin Brown East Texas Baptist Gr. Kinesiology Houston, Texas Zaid Harris Concordia Texas So. Biology Houston, Texas Justin Lovvorn Hardin-Simmons Jr. Business Administration Dallas, Texas Josh Roberts Belhaven Sr. Sports Management Baton Rouge, La. Korrin Taylor LeTourneau So. Kinesiology Plano, Texas Aedan Welch Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Biology (Pre-Med) Georgetown, Texas Cory Wilhelm Ozarks Sr. Biomedical Ratcliff, Ark.

Women’s Basketball

Victoria Pena * UT Dallas Sr. Accounting Helotes, Texas Kerigan Bradshaw Ozarks So. Biomedical Harrison, Ark. Kim Childress East Texas Baptist Sr. Sports Management Highlands Ranch, Colo. Vanessa Cruz LeTourneau Sr. Marketing Hercules, Calif. Kaycie Dunkerley Concordia Texas Sr. Nursing Azle, Texas Chelsea Harris Howard Payne Jr. Athletic Training Waco, Texas Hannah Holt Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Marketing Lumberton, Texas Jesyka Lee Hardin-Simmons Jr. Biology Ovilla, Texas Alexis Lege Louisiana College Sr. Nursing Erath, La. Keke Lyles Belhaven Jr. Exercise Science Sawyerville, Ala. Skyler Reyna McMurry Sr. Psychology San Antonio, Texas Jackie Saucedo Sul Ross State Jr. Psychology El Paso, Texas

Men’s Golf

Ben Balen * Concordia Texas Sr. Undecided Freeland, Mich. Matt Andrus Louisiana College Sr. Finance Lafayette, La. Elliot Bourke McMurry Sr. Business London, England Jake Clarke Belhaven Jr. Accounting Clinton, Miss. Riley Griffin East Texas Baptist So. Marketing Beach City, Texas Harrison Hicks UT Dallas Sr. Nueroscience Frisco, Texas Ryan Newell LeTourneau Sr. Engineering Grayson, Ga. Kaden Treybig Mary Hardin-Baylor So. Finance Bellville, Texas Nick Vella Hardin-Simmons Jr. Business Administration Colleyville, Texas

Women’s Golf

Lindy Patterson * UT Dallas Jr. Biomedical Engineering McKinney, Texas Mara Anunciacion UC Santa Cruz So. Human Biology Lodi, Calif. Jordan Daggs Hardin-Simmons Jr. Ministry Killeen, Texas Kendalyn Ferguson McMurry Sr. Mathematics Childress, Texas Annie Hasselbach Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Interdisciplinary Studies Rockdale, Texas Madison McGarrh Howard Payne So. Elementary Education McKinney, Texas Tiana Shobe Concordia Texas So. Political Science Lubbock, Texas Baylee Van Houten LeTourneau So. Accounting Spring, Texas Emily Watson East Texas Baptist So. Athletic Training Canton, Texas

Softball

Hannah Wolfe * Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Accounting Robinson, Texas Kayla Anderson Howard Payne Sr. Kinesiology Sherman, Texas Corley Carpenter East Texas Baptist So. Education La Vernia, Texas Brittany Chetta Belhaven Sr. Biology Slidell, La. Sidney Cox Hardin-Simmons So. Non-Profit Management Frisco, Texas Halie Guillen Sul Ross State Jr. Biology El Paso, Texas Katie Hoke Concordia Texas So. Behavioral Science Houston, Texas Briley Johnston Louisiana College Sr. Accounting West Monroe, La. Megan Madden Ozarks Jr. Accounting Flower Mound, Texas Kollin Morris McMurry Sr. Psychology Grapeland, Texas Nicole Peters UT Dallas Jr. Speech Pathology Allen, Texas Maycie Walton LeTourneau Sr. Criminal Justice Conroe, Texas

Men’s Tennis

Giovanni Zamboni * UT Dallas Sr. Finance Milan, Italy Dominic DeNardo Howard Payne Sr. Business Administration Phoenix, Ariz. Andrew Deutsch East Texas Baptist Sr. Business Administration Greenwood, La. Joseph Diaz McMurry Jr. Nursing Fort Stockton, Texas Christian Farris LeTourneau Sr. Biology El Paso, Texas Matt Geisel Louisiana College Jr. Missions & Ministry Groves, Texas Cole Lankford Ozarks Sr. Accounting/Bus. Admin. Knob Noster, Mo. Keenan Nash Hardin-Simmons Sr. Accounting & Finance Odessa, Texas Zachery Presnall Belhaven Sr. Nursing Meridian, Miss. Cole Weiss Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Marketing Frisco, Texas

Women’s Tennis

Elisa Kendall * East Texas Baptist Sr. Athletic Training Houston, Texas Cassidy Ainsworth Belhaven Sr. International Studies Denham Springs, La. Maddison Brackenreg LeTourneau Sr. Criminal Justice Melbourne, Australia Alexandria Corona Ozarks Sr. Psychology Willis, Texas Neah Garza McMurry Sr. Bus., Comp. Sci. & CIS Abilene, Texas Kathy Joseph UT Dallas Sr. Biomedical Engineering Williston, Vt. Kelyn Likiaksa Sul Ross State Jr. Psychology El Paso, Texas McKenna Raines Louisiana College Sr. Psychology/Business League City, Texas Alejandra Rueda Concordia Texas Jr. Pre-Nursing Eagle Pass, Texas Emily Shaffer Hardin-Simmons So. Exercise Science Southlake, Texas Alondra Torres Diaz Mary Hardin-Baylor So. Exercise Physiology Franklin, Texas

Men’s Track and Field

Michael Harris * Ozarks Sr. Health Science Elkins, Ark. Mack Broussard East Texas Baptist Jr. Business Hankamer, Texas Damian Doyle Louisiana College Jr. Criminal Justice Shreveport, La. Will Hilscher LeTourneau So. Mechanical Engineering Round Rock, Texas Sammy Magallan Hardin-Simmons Jr. Athletic Training Sanderson, Texas Hunter Magno-Hester Belhaven Sr. Business Administration Brighton, Tenn. Alejandro Salazar Concordia Texas Jr. Biology Galveston, Texas Jacob Williams McMurry Jr. Physics Goldthwaite, Texas

Women’s Track and Field