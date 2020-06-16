ASC – Sports

ASC Announces Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athletes
RICHARDSON, Texas – Ten student-athletes from six different member universities headline the 2020 American Southwest Conference Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams, the league office announced on Monday.
The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients includes Matthew Williams of Concordia Texas in baseball, Kelden Pruitt of UT Dallas in men’s basketball, Victoria Pena from UT Dallas in women’s basketball, Ben Balen from Concordia Texas in men’s golf, Lindy Patterson of UTD in women’s golf, Hannah Wolfe of Mary Hardin-Baylor in softball, Giovanni Zamboni from UTD in men’s tennis, Elisa Kendall from East Texas Baptist in women’s tennis, Michael Harris of Ozarks in men’s track & field and Alexis Segura of LeTourneau in women’s track & field.
Concordia Texas senior Matthew Williams was a four-year letterman for the baseball program. During that time, Williams set the school’s all-time wins record, tied for first in shutouts, second in strikeouts, and finished with a 3.38 ERA. In 2019, Williams had a historic season, setting the ASC’s single-season wins record, tying the program’s single-season wins record. He made an all-conference First Team selection, named ASC Pitcher of the Year, D3Baseball.com All-Region and All-American selection, and ABCA All-Region selection as earning Academic All-Conference honors for his work in the classroom. Williams led the Tornados to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where he tossed a no-hitter in the regional round as CTX made their best postseason run since 2002, concluding the season in the NCAA Super Regionals. Williams finished his career as a three-time All-ASC selection and earned Academic All-Conference honors twice. In the shortened 2020 season, Williams went 3-1 in five starts and registered a 1.24 ERA. In 36.1 innings of work, Williams racked up 55 strikeouts and only six walks, holding hitters to a .132 hitting average. In the classroom, Williams was an Academic All-Conference selection, posting a 3.90 cumulative GPA.
UT Dallas junior Kelden Pruitt returned to the starting lineup this season for the Comets and would claim Second Team All-ASC East honors and set the school record with 44 blocked shots. Pruitt sparked UTD to back-to-back ASC East titles and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA D-III National Tournament this season and averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a junior, scoring in double digits in 16 of 29 contests. Pruitt is a two-time Academic All-ASC honoree for the Comets.
UT Dallas senior guard Victoria Pena earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The Comets’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder wrapped up her final season at UTD as an Honorable Mention All-America selection by the WBCA for the second time. Pena averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while leading the Comets to a fourth consecutive ASC East Division title, qualifying for the NCAA D-III National Tournament her four seasons with the program. Named All-ASC and First Team All-ASC East for the third straight season, and listed as the ASC East’s Player of the Year after both her sophomore and junior campaigns. Pena was a two-time ASC East Player of the Week this season, giving her a school-record nine such awards over her career. Now a three-time Academic All-ASC honoree, she was listed CoSIDA Academic All-District for the second straight season.
From Concordia, Texas, senior men’s golfer Ben Balen earns the Distinguish Scholar-Athlete of the Year in men’s golf for the second time. His scoring average was 73.17 per round for the Tornados, competing in five tournaments, including a pair of top-10 finishes. In his final season, Balen won his second career individual title at the UMHB Crusader Intercollegiate. In contrast, the Tornados team won a pair of tournament team titles, including finishing off their shortened season with a win at the Schreiner Spring Shootout. Balen also received national recognition, named the PING All-America Team, and earned PING All-Region honors. Balen also succeeded in the classroom, accumulating a 4.0 GPA and earning ASC All-Academic honors.
UT Dallas junior Lindy Patterson played in all four tournaments for the Comets in 2019-20, boasting a 77.63 scoring average through eight rounds. She recorded five of eight rounds in the 70s, including a one-under 71 in the second round of the Southwestern Christian Invitational in September. Patterson was named the ASC All-Tournament Team and listed Honorable Mention All-ASC in 2019. She was honored as the ASC Tri-Golfer of the Year and named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2018 after placing fifth at the ASC Championships in her debut collegiate season. Patterson is now a two-time Academic All-ASC honoree.
Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Hannah Wolfe was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for the second straight year this spring, as well as an Academic All-America Third Team member. She batted .340 with one home run and 12 RBI when the season halted, and her play helped lead the Cru to a No. 10 ranking in the final NFCA Top 25 Poll of the season. She is a two-time All-Conference first baseman and is also a two-time Academic All-Conference selection. She played for a pair of ASC Championship qualifiers during her UMHB career and won the ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor this year.
For the second straight season, UTD junior Giovanni Zamboni earns the men’s tennis Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was named All-ASC and First Team All-ASC West as both a sophomore and a junior for the Comets and helped lead the Comets to just the second conference crown in program history as a junior. Zamboni played No. 1 singles for the Comets this spring and was part of the squad’s No. 1 doubles team. Now a two-time Academic All-ASC selection, he was also named CoSIDA Academic All-District as a senior. Zamboni closed his career ranked second all-time in singles wins with a school-record 85.0 singles winning percentage over his four-year career. As a junior, he was 14-0 in singles play at No. 2.
East Texas Baptist senior Elisa Kendall was the ASC Medal of Honor recipient for the Tigers as a senior. She also earned ITA All-America honors, was the 2018 ITA Southwest Regional Singles Champion and 2019 runner-up. Kendall qualified for the 2018 ITA National Tournament, was the 2019 ASC East MVP, and selected as the 2020 ITA West Region Most Improved Senior. She is a four-time All-ASC selection (three singles, one double), seven-time ASC East Player of the Week, two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, three-time Academic All-Conference selection, and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. Kendall is a two-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team selection. She was the ASC East Freshman of the Year and individually ranked as high as No. 14 in the nation for singles play. She finished ranked No. 19 in the region this spring. Kendall helped ETBU to a first-ever ASC Championship in 2017 and a victory in the NCAA Championship over No. 23 Whitman. Kendall was inducted into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has earned ETBU’s School of Professional Studies Rising Star Award twice. She was given the President’s Christian Scholar-Athlete award in 2017, and this year was the School of Professional Studies Most Outstanding Athletic Training student.
Ozarks senior Michael Harris earned the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the fourth time – twice in both men’s and men’s cross countries. He set new program records in outdoor track in the 5,000-meter (15:36.63) and 10,000-meter (34:03.60) runs. He owns the indoor program record in the 3,000-meter (9:11.84) as well. Harris is a three-time individual ASC Track Champion. In his track and cross-country career, he earned multiple academic and athletic awards. They included USTFCCCA All-Region, ASC Cross Country Newcomer of the Year, ASC Runner of the Week, Track ASC Co-High Point Athlete of the Meet, USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and All-Conference. Harris has been on the school’s President’s List and Dean’s List multiple semesters. They chose him to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum this May virtually. He graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Senior Alexis Segura of LeTourneau also was the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in women’s cross country in 2018 and 2019 and earned the award in track & field last season. She also made the DSA Team in women’s soccer. She has been Academic All-Conference in track, cross country and women’s soccer and was a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American as a junior in track as well as a CoSIDA Academic All-District in soccer and track. Segura was the LETU Female Scholar-Athlete of Year and earned ASC Track Athlete of Week on February 4. She finished third in the mile at UCO Alumni Classic and fifth in the mile at McNeese Indoor II with a time of 5:26.07. She was in a 4×400 relay team that finished fourth at McNeese Indoor II and broke a school record in 800 with a time of 2:29.159 to win YellowJacket Invitational. Segura won the 1,500 at YellowJacket Invitational. An All-South/Southeast Region selection in cross country, she has also earned First Team All-ASC in cross country and Second Team All-ASC in soccer. She was the LETU co-Female Athlete of Year as a junior. Overall, there were 100 student-athletes named to the American Southwest Conference 2020 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.
The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and one affiliate member select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each game.
ASC 2020 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams
+ Designates the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport
Baseball
|Matthew Williams*
|Concordia Texas
|Sr.
|Accounting
|Austin, Texas
|Trip Benson
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|Biology
|Ripley, Miss.
|Chase Edwards
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|Chandler, Ariz.
|Derrick Findley
|East Texas Baptist
|Sr.
|Criminal Justice
|Livingston, Texas
|Xavier Haines
|Howard Payne
|Sr.
|History
|Belton, Texas
|Brett Hudspeth
|Hardin-Simmons
|Sr.
|Business Mgmt/Accounting
|Plano, Texas
|Ashton Leech
|Sul Ross State
|Jr.
|Kinesiology & Human Perf.
|Whitney, Texas
|Hunter McQuary
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jr.
|Biology
|Magnolia, Texas
|Andrew Robinson
|Louisiana College
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|Shreveport, La.
|Ethan Schmidt
|McMurry
|So.
|Accounting
|Amarillo, Texas
|Austin Smith
|LeTourneau
|Jr.
|Business-Finance
|North Richland Hills, Texas
|Isaiah Swann
|UT Dallas
|Sr.
|Neuroscience
|Marietta, Ga.
Men’s Basketball
|Kelden Pruitt *
|UT Dallas
|Jr.
|Finance
|Heath, Texas
|Cole Avery
|Sul Ross State
|Sr.
|MBA
|Lenorah, Texas
|Jaylan Ballou
|Howard Payne
|Jr.
|Info. Systems Management
|Nederland, Texas
|Landin Brown
|East Texas Baptist
|Gr.
|Kinesiology
|Houston, Texas
|Zaid Harris
|Concordia Texas
|So.
|Biology
|Houston, Texas
|Justin Lovvorn
|Hardin-Simmons
|Jr.
|Business Administration
|Dallas, Texas
|Josh Roberts
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|Sports Management
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Korrin Taylor
|LeTourneau
|So.
|Kinesiology
|Plano, Texas
|Aedan Welch
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jr.
|Biology (Pre-Med)
|Georgetown, Texas
|Cory Wilhelm
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Biomedical
|Ratcliff, Ark.
Women’s Basketball
|Victoria Pena *
|UT Dallas
|Sr.
|Accounting
|Helotes, Texas
|Kerigan Bradshaw
|Ozarks
|So.
|Biomedical
|Harrison, Ark.
|Kim Childress
|East Texas Baptist
|Sr.
|Sports Management
|Highlands Ranch, Colo.
|Vanessa Cruz
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Marketing
|Hercules, Calif.
|Kaycie Dunkerley
|Concordia Texas
|Sr.
|Nursing
|Azle, Texas
|Chelsea Harris
|Howard Payne
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Waco, Texas
|Hannah Holt
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Sr.
|Marketing
|Lumberton, Texas
|Jesyka Lee
|Hardin-Simmons
|Jr.
|Biology
|Ovilla, Texas
|Alexis Lege
|Louisiana College
|Sr.
|Nursing
|Erath, La.
|Keke Lyles
|Belhaven
|Jr.
|Exercise Science
|Sawyerville, Ala.
|Skyler Reyna
|McMurry
|Sr.
|Psychology
|San Antonio, Texas
|Jackie Saucedo
|Sul Ross State
|Jr.
|Psychology
|El Paso, Texas
Men’s Golf
|Ben Balen *
|Concordia Texas
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Freeland, Mich.
|Matt Andrus
|Louisiana College
|Sr.
|Finance
|Lafayette, La.
|Elliot Bourke
|McMurry
|Sr.
|Business
|London, England
|Jake Clarke
|Belhaven
|Jr.
|Accounting
|Clinton, Miss.
|Riley Griffin
|East Texas Baptist
|So.
|Marketing
|Beach City, Texas
|Harrison Hicks
|UT Dallas
|Sr.
|Nueroscience
|Frisco, Texas
|Ryan Newell
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Engineering
|Grayson, Ga.
|Kaden Treybig
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|So.
|Finance
|Bellville, Texas
|Nick Vella
|Hardin-Simmons
|Jr.
|Business Administration
|Colleyville, Texas
Women’s Golf
|Lindy Patterson *
|UT Dallas
|Jr.
|Biomedical Engineering
|McKinney, Texas
|Mara Anunciacion
|UC Santa Cruz
|So.
|Human Biology
|Lodi, Calif.
|Jordan Daggs
|Hardin-Simmons
|Jr.
|Ministry
|Killeen, Texas
|Kendalyn Ferguson
|McMurry
|Sr.
|Mathematics
|Childress, Texas
|Annie Hasselbach
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jr.
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Rockdale, Texas
|Madison McGarrh
|Howard Payne
|So.
|Elementary Education
|McKinney, Texas
|Tiana Shobe
|Concordia Texas
|So.
|Political Science
|Lubbock, Texas
|Baylee Van Houten
|LeTourneau
|So.
|Accounting
|Spring, Texas
|Emily Watson
|East Texas Baptist
|So.
|Athletic Training
|Canton, Texas
Softball
|Hannah Wolfe *
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Sr.
|Accounting
|Robinson, Texas
|Kayla Anderson
|Howard Payne
|Sr.
|Kinesiology
|Sherman, Texas
|Corley Carpenter
|East Texas Baptist
|So.
|Education
|La Vernia, Texas
|Brittany Chetta
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|Biology
|Slidell, La.
|Sidney Cox
|Hardin-Simmons
|So.
|Non-Profit Management
|Frisco, Texas
|Halie Guillen
|Sul Ross State
|Jr.
|Biology
|El Paso, Texas
|Katie Hoke
|Concordia Texas
|So.
|Behavioral Science
|Houston, Texas
|Briley Johnston
|Louisiana College
|Sr.
|Accounting
|West Monroe, La.
|Megan Madden
|Ozarks
|Jr.
|Accounting
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Kollin Morris
|McMurry
|Sr.
|Psychology
|Grapeland, Texas
|Nicole Peters
|UT Dallas
|Jr.
|Speech Pathology
|Allen, Texas
|Maycie Walton
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Criminal Justice
|Conroe, Texas
Men’s Tennis
|Giovanni Zamboni *
|UT Dallas
|Sr.
|Finance
|Milan, Italy
|Dominic DeNardo
|Howard Payne
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Andrew Deutsch
|East Texas Baptist
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|Greenwood, La.
|Joseph Diaz
|McMurry
|Jr.
|Nursing
|Fort Stockton, Texas
|Christian Farris
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Biology
|El Paso, Texas
|Matt Geisel
|Louisiana College
|Jr.
|Missions & Ministry
|Groves, Texas
|Cole Lankford
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Accounting/Bus. Admin.
|Knob Noster, Mo.
|Keenan Nash
|Hardin-Simmons
|Sr.
|Accounting & Finance
|Odessa, Texas
|Zachery Presnall
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|Nursing
|Meridian, Miss.
|Cole Weiss
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Sr.
|Marketing
|Frisco, Texas
Women’s Tennis
|Elisa Kendall *
|East Texas Baptist
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Houston, Texas
|Cassidy Ainsworth
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|International Studies
|Denham Springs, La.
|Maddison Brackenreg
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Criminal Justice
|Melbourne, Australia
|Alexandria Corona
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Psychology
|Willis, Texas
|Neah Garza
|McMurry
|Sr.
|Bus., Comp. Sci. & CIS
|Abilene, Texas
|Kathy Joseph
|UT Dallas
|Sr.
|Biomedical Engineering
|Williston, Vt.
|Kelyn Likiaksa
|Sul Ross State
|Jr.
|Psychology
|El Paso, Texas
|McKenna Raines
|Louisiana College
|Sr.
|Psychology/Business
|League City, Texas
|Alejandra Rueda
|Concordia Texas
|Jr.
|Pre-Nursing
|Eagle Pass, Texas
|Emily Shaffer
|Hardin-Simmons
|So.
|Exercise Science
|Southlake, Texas
|Alondra Torres Diaz
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|So.
|Exercise Physiology
|Franklin, Texas
Men’s Track and Field
|Michael Harris *
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Health Science
|Elkins, Ark.
|Mack Broussard
|East Texas Baptist
|Jr.
|Business
|Hankamer, Texas
|Damian Doyle
|Louisiana College
|Jr.
|Criminal Justice
|Shreveport, La.
|Will Hilscher
|LeTourneau
|So.
|Mechanical Engineering
|Round Rock, Texas
|Sammy Magallan
|Hardin-Simmons
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Sanderson, Texas
|Hunter Magno-Hester
|Belhaven
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|Brighton, Tenn.
|Alejandro Salazar
|Concordia Texas
|Jr.
|Biology
|Galveston, Texas
|Jacob Williams
|McMurry
|Jr.
|Physics
|Goldthwaite, Texas
Women’s Track and Field
|Alexis Segura *
|LeTourneau
|Sr.
|Business Management
|Austin, Texas
|Brooklen Butler
|East Texas Baptist
|Sr.
|Hospitality Management
|Chireno, Texas
|Norde Galloway
|Belhaven
|Jr.
|Social Work
|Ocean Springs, Miss.
|Gracie LaCroix
|Louisiana College
|Jr.
|Criminal Justice
|Jeta, La.
|Bayli Luke
|Concordia Texas
|Jr.
|Biology
|Houston, Texas
|Areli Moreno
|Ozarks
|Sr.
|Health Science
|Katy, Texas
|Britni Starr
|Hardin-Simmons
|So.
|Undecided
|Abilene, Texas
|Kelby Tidwell
|McMurry
|So.
|Mathematics
|Post, Texas