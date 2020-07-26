ASC – Sports

RICHARDSON, TEXAS – The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today (July 24) to delay conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall championship sports with anticipation of resuming ASC competition and tournaments in spring 2021. The delay includes the fall sports of cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball.

Action by the Council of Presidents to delay the ASC fall championship sports seasons does not preclude individual institutions from engaging in athletics-related activities, including non-conference competition, conducted by Division III legislation and institution, local, state and federal public health guidelines.

The presidents decided after evaluation of Division III legislative waivers and Association-wide actions, consideration of conference scheduling options for fall sports, and review of current public health guidelines.

The American Southwest Conference membership anticipates approval of NCAA Division III playing and practice season waivers allowing the more significant opportunity for students in all sports to have a broad athletics experience throughout the 2020-21 academic year. Under the exemption, each campus would have flexibility in conducting individual and team skill instruction, strength, conditioning, and practices and the prospect for enhanced academic and personal development, and other athletically related activities as health and safety conditions allow.

“The ASC Council of Presidents recognizes the disappointment of students who normally participate in conference-scheduled regular-season and championship competition during the fall semester,” said Amy Carlton, commissioner of the American Southwest Conference. “The conference leadership and administrators will continue planning for fall sports to resume conference competition and tournament opportunities in the spring semester as appropriate.”