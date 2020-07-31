ASC – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – East Texas Baptist has been recognized as the 2019-20 American Southwest Conference Sports Information Department of the Year as selected by the conference sports information directors.

Assistant Athletic Director leads the Tigers’ staff for Communications Adam Ledyard, who has spent eight years in the role. Kenneth Cline, Mark Robinson, and Stephen Featherston assisted him. Ledyard also won the award as a co-recipient in 2013-14.

“Congratulations to Adam Ledyard and his staff of Mark Robinson, Stephen Featherston, and Kenneth Cline, as well as the numerous student workers who consistently strive for excellence and go above and beyond ETBU Athletic Department.” Vice President for Student Engagement & Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Adam and his staff are committed to excellence in promoting ETBU Athletics and all 22 of our athletic teams and over 600 student-athletes, and they could not be more deserving of this recognition. This award represents what we at ETBU already know about Adam and his staff and their dedication and commitment to not only East Texas Baptist University but to the Tiger Athletic Department and our student-athletes. We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, long hours, and effort they put forward every day to help grow and promote the ETBU brand,”

The ETBU staff manages media activities for the 21 athletic programs. They utilize a mix of tools within the sports information operation to publicize the student-athletes and Athletics Department — online via GoETBUTigers.com and multiple social media channels, live stream game presentations, and statistical and historical services.

“Receiving this award is quite an honor, and I am truly humbled as this is a team award,” said Ledyard. “God’s grace is good, and He has given me the talents to use in communications, and I am thankful every day for that and what HE is doing in my life. I am blessed by the support of Ryan Erwin and Dr. J. Blair Blackburn to promote ETBU athletics in creative ways. They have allowed me to hire great staff in Kenneth Cline, Mark T. Robinson, and Stephen Featherston and a reliable student worker staff for game days.

“I also want to thank my family and my wife Thea for supporting me in this profession. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. It truly is an honor to receive this award.”

The 2019-20 year marks the 12th time the ASC Sports Information Department of the Year award has been presented since being instituted for the 2008-09 academic year.

ASC Sports Information Department of the Year