ASC – Sports

Crain, McConnell Named Golfers of the Week after Preview

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFERS OF THE WEEK

Competitions: September 21-22, 2020

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Hank Crain, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior Hank Crain (Prescott, Ark.) won his career tournament with a -7 67-70=137 at the Preview at the Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood, Texas. He set a Tiger record with a 67 in the first round and won the event by six strokes. It is Crain’s second career Golfer of the Week award.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Sydney McConnell, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Sydney McConnell (Tyler, Texas) posted a two-stroke victory in her collegiate debut, winning the Preview at the Hideout Golf Club with a +9 78-75=153. Her play helped the Cru win by 44 strokes as they took the top six spots.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman William Sammons (Spring, Texas) was the runner-up at the Preview at the Hideout, shooting a -1 72-71=143. His 71 on Tuesday was the second-lowest on the day. Sammons’ performance helped the Cru to a second-place finish, just three strokes off the lead.