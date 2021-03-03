ASC – Sports

Owen, Hill, Ghormley, Leal Named Volleyball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 23-27, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Allison Owen, MB/OH, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior middle blocker/outside hitter Allison Owen (Murphy, Texas) averaged 4.5 kills per set while hitting at a .309 clip as the No. 15-ranked Comets collected two road sweeps over Belhaven Friday night to open the new season. Owen had 11 kills in the 3-0 opener over the Blazers and then added 16 kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win to close the perfect night. It is her third career, Player of the Week.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lillie Hill, DS, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman defensive specialist Lillie Hill (Schertz, Texas) led the No. 21 Tigers with 4.89 digs per set in two wins over Louisiana College. Hill had 24 digs in a four-set win over the Wildcats, followed by 20 in match two. She also had three aces and four assists on the night.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Ghormley, OH, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore outside hitter Sarah Ghormley (Bastrop, Texas) began the season with back-to-back double-double performances in a pair of sweeps against Howard Payne. In the first match, she hit .355, racking up 14 kills and 16 digs. Ghormley followed with 13 kills and ten digs while hitting .345. On the day, she hit .3500 while averaging 4.50 kills and 4.33 digs per set for her second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Adile Leal, L, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore libero Adile Leal (Clute, Texas) led the War Hawks with 4.66 digs per set in a pair of wins over Howard Payne. She came up with a 13-dig, 12-assist double-double in match one. She also added a kill and an ace.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman outside hitter Hannah Frasca (Spring, Texas) led the No. 9 Cru to a pair of sweeps over Hardin-Simmons, hitting .203 with 3.00 kills per set and 3.00 digs per set. She also added four blocks.

East Texas Baptist junior right-side Allie Fennell (Gilmer, Texas) led the No. 21 Tigers with 2.40 kills per set and hit .321 in a pair of victories over Louisiana College. She recorded 12 kills and hit .435 in the four-set match one, followed by ten kills in a five-set win.

McMurry senior setter Brynn Wilson (Denton, Texas) had 35 assists (5.83 per set) as the War Hawks swept Howard Payne. She also averaged 3.67 digs per set and had a double-double of 20 assists and 14 digs in match two. Wilson added eight kills, hitting .400 on the day.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman libero Maddie Gillispie (Austin, Texas) led the No. 9 Cru with 32 digs (5.33 per set) in a pair of sweeps against Hardin-Simmons. She also had eight assists and four aces.

UT Dallas freshman outside hitter Jaryn Towery (Irving, Texas) averaged 1.80 digs per set. He collected six service aces as the No. 15-ranked Comets swept Belhaven twice Friday night to open the new season. Towery had two digs and three aces in the season opener and then added seven digs and three more aces in the nightcap.

Concordia Texas sophomore libero Laina DeLeon (Johnson City, Texas) averaged 3.67 digs per set in the Tornados two sweeps of Howard Payne. She came up with a career-high 17 digs in match two.

Shaw, Montondon, Maddox, Burdick Earn Women’s Soccer Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 23-March 1, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyla Shaw, F, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman forward Kyla Shaw (Hoover, Ala.) scored twice in the Blazers’ 3-1 win at Louisiana College. She took six shots, five on goal, and scored in the 14th and 84th minutes.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Claire Montondon, GK, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior goalkeeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas) had one save in 69 minutes, facing four shots in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over LeTourneau.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaylee Maddox, M, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman midfielder Kaylee Maddox (Lubbock, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute of the Cowgirls’ 1-0 victory against McMurry. She took two shots, with one on goal, in her collegiate debut.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kristen Burdick, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Kristen Burdick (Flower Mound, Texas) contributed to a pair of 3-0 shutouts for the Cru, playing all 180 minutes. She helped limit Concordia Texas to just five shots, one on goal, then held Sul Ross State to four shots, one on the frame.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Grace Greenly (Round Rock, Texas) netted the game-winner in the Cru’s 3-0 victory over Concordia Texas. She led UMHB with six shots, four on goal in the game.

UT Dallas freshman forward Sierra Foster (Fullerton, Calif.) scored the game-winner in the 84th minute to compete for the Comets’ come-from-behind 2-1 road win over Ozarks Friday afternoon to kick off the new season. Foster finished the victory with a team-high four shots, three of which were on frame.

Howard Payne freshman Alexandria Barnett (Bellville, Texas) scored a goal in the Lady Jackets’ 2-1 loss to Sul Ross State. She took three shots, two on goal.

East Texas Baptist senior forward/midfielder Raegan Kappler (McKinney, Texas) scored the final goal in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over LeTourneau Saturday. The goal came in the 61st minute with her six shots, three on goal.

Sul Ross State sophomore midfielder Joanna Estrada (Socorro, Texas) started the season with the game-winner in the Lobos’ 2-1 win over Howard Payne. She took seven shots, three on goal in 90 minutes played.

Defensive

UT Dallas junior midfielder Stephanie Ward (San Diego, Calif.) anchored a Comet defense that allowed just six shots in a 2-1 road win over Ozarks Friday afternoon to kick off the new season. Ward and company held the Eagles to only four shots on goal, none of which came after Ozarks took a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

McMurry senior goalkeeper Cindy Villasana (Cleburne, Texas) faced 12 shots and recorded five saves in the War Hawks’ 1-0 loss at Hardin-Simmons.

Howard Payne junior goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) posted six saves in a 2-1 loss to Sul Ross State.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Baylee Ford (Georgetown, Texas) limited McMurry to just two shots in the Cowgirls’ 1-0 win over the War Hawks.

Sloan, Flores, Segura, Field Earn Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 27, 2021

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jayden Sloan, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore Jayden Sloan (Abilene, Texas) placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.77 seconds and was part of the 4×400 meter relay team second at the HSU Invite in 3:23.37. Sloan also placed fourth in the triple jump. The 200 meter and relay times lead all of NCAA Division III.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jordan Flores, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Jordan Flores (Garland, Texas) placed second at the Hardin-Simmons Invite with a long jump of 6.92 meters (22 ft.-8.5 in.) leads the nation. He was also third with a triple jump of 14.37 meters (47 ft.-1.75 in.), ranking second in Division III.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Gr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau graduate student Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) won the 5,000-meter run in 19:39.44 at the Hardin-Simmons Invite and finished third in the 1.500 in 5:00.64. Both times lead Division III. It is Segura’s second Athlete of the Week of the season and fifth of her career.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Tori Field, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Tori Field (Pleasanton, Calif.) placed second in the triple jump at the Hardin-Simmons Invite, breaking a school record at 10.47 meters (34 ft.-4.25 in.). Her mark ranks second in the nation. The field also was fourth with a long jump of 4.85 meters (15 ft.-11 in.), ranking second in Division III.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry sophomore Sutton Welch (Abilene, Texas) had placed ninth in the shot put, fourth in the hammer throw, and 14th in the javelin at the Hardin-Simmons Invite. His shot put of 11.66 meters (38 ft.-3.25 in.) ranks eighth in the nation, and his hammer throw of 44.62 meters (146 ft.-5 in.) is third.

LeTourneau sophomore Jacob White (League City, Texas) placed fifth in the 400-meter dash in 51.62 and was sixth with a 23.01 second 200 at the Hardin-Simmons Invite. His 400 mark ranks third in the nation and is fifth in the 200.

LeTourneau junior Robert Mason (Henderson, Nev.) placed sixth in the Hardin-Simmons Invite shot. He broke the school record, heaving the shot 12.06 meters (39 ft.-7 in.) and ranking fifth in the country.

Hardin-Simmons junior E.J. Konah (Philadelphia, Pa.) had the top 100 meter dash time in the nation, placing third at the Hardin-Simmons Invite in 11.16 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 200 in 22.95, ranking third in Division III, and was part of the 4×100 meter relay that had 42.27, the best in the country.

Concordia Texas junior Ravon Davis-Conway (Austin, Texas) broke the school record with a triple jump of 14.37 meters (47 ft.-1.75 in. ), placing second at the HSU Invite. He also had a sixth-place long jump of 6.66 meters. His triple jump leads the country.

Concordia Texas freshman Terrance Pellerin (Houston, Texas) won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.90 seconds and was 11th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.59 at the HSU Invite. His 110 hurdle mark is the best in Division III.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry sophomore Ellie Ryan (Early, Texas) won the javelin throw at the HSU Invitational and was fifth in the hammer and 11th in the discus. Her javelin mark of 38.86 meters (127 ft.-6 in.) leads the nation.

Hardin-Simmons freshman Kynnedi Brown (Garland, Texas) won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.86 seconds at the Hardin-Simmons Invite, which leads the nation. She also had the top time in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.95.

Hardin-Simmons senior Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas) placed second in the long jump at 5.32 meters (17 ft.-5.5 in.) at the HSU Invite. Her mark leads all of Division III. She also had a 13.06 100 meter dash.

McMurry junior Nandhi Brown (San Antonio, Texas) finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.30 seconds and 11th in the 200 meters in 28.14 at the HSU Invite. Her 100 hurdle time ranks second in the country.

Concordia Texas sophomore Anayah Anderson (Richmond, Texas) won the triple jump at the Hardin-Simmons Invite at 10.63 meters (34 ft.-10.5 in.), which leads the country. She also was 12th in the long jump.

ASC Honors Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 27, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyle King, QB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior quarterback Kyle King (Milano, Texas) accounted for three touchdowns, despite not playing until late in the third quarter. Only two plays in the first half of the Cru’s 52-7 home win over Southwestern. He finished with 127 yards of total offense – rushing for 37 yards and two scores on nine carries and going 7-of-8 passing for 90 yards and a TD.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Akeem Jackson, LB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Akeem Jackson (Fairfield, Texas) helped the Cru limit Southwestern to 20 yards rushing and 146 yards of total offense in a 52-7 victory. He recorded 13 tackles, 4.0 for a loss, a sack, and forced a fumble. It is Jackson’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Anthony Avila, K, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Texas) became the ASC career record holder for field goals made with a 42-yard field goal on the opening drive in a 52-7 win over Southwestern. He was also 7-of-7 on extra points on the day. Avila now has 36 career field goals to earn his third career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyle Jones, QB, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 15-of-24 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 49-7 victory at McMurry. He also ran nine times for 71 yards. Jones’ TD passes were for 39, 1, and 17 yards to three different receivers. It is Jones’ fourth career Player of the Week.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dakwa Davis, LB, Sr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran senior linebacker Dakwa Davis (Houston, Texas) led TLU’s defense in a 24-3 home victory against Sul Ross State. He had a game-high 11 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss of 15 yards and half a sack.

WEST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Juan Ocampo, K, Jr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran junior kicker Juan Ocampo (Lockhart, Texas) connected on a 34-yard field goal into a stiff south wind in the Bulldogs’ 24-3 victory over Sul Ross State. He was also a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points and averaged 51.8 yards per kickoff with one touchback.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Texas Lutheran senior running back Chris Monroe (College Station, Texas) rushed for a near career-high of 176 yards on 21 carries for 8.4 yards per rush. He had eight different rushes of 10 or more yards in the Bulldogs’ 24-3 win against Sul Ross State, setting up multiple scoring chances. He had a long of 28 yards, leading TLU to 384 yards rushing on the day.

Louisiana College sophomore wide receiver Canaan Leon (Breaux Bridge, La.) came up with four catches for 62 yards with a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 23-17 victory over East Texas Baptist. He also rushed for 19 yards to set up LC’s first score of the game. Leon also had a tackle and two kickoff returns for 42 yards.

McMurry freshman wide receiver Kristopher Martin (El Paso, Texas) posted three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Wars Hawks’ loss to Hardin-Simmons.

Defensive

Sul Ross State senior linebacker Ronin Williams (Monahans, Texas) had three tackles and recovered a fumble for 49 yards in the Lobos’ 24-3 loss at Texas Lutheran.

Louisiana College senior linebacker Julius Johnson (Abbeville, La.) ended two East Texas Baptist drives – one with an interception and another with a sack on fourth down in the Wildcats’ 23-17 win over the Tigers. He came up with nine tackles, 2.5 for a loss, the sack for eight yards, and the interception for 10.

McMurry freshman defensive lineman Colton Strickland (Hawley, Texas) recorded ten tackles, five solos, a forced fumble and recovery, and a quarterback hurry in the War Hawks’ loss to Hardin-Simmons.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Cameron Hanna (Abilene, Texas) had a pair of tackles, broke up a pass in the endzone, and recorded an interception in the Cowboys’ 49-7 victory over McMurry.

Special Teams

Sul Ross State junior punter Chad Cross (Brady, Texas) punted eight times for an average of 31.9 yards, including a long of 43 and three punts inside the 20-yard line in the Lobos’ road loss at Texas Lutheran.

Louisiana College sophomore defensive back D’Mario Weathersby (Clinton, La.) recovered a muffed punt and had two special teams tackles in the Wildcat’s 24-17 win over East Texas Baptist.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore punter Cody Harral (Ballinger, Texas) boomed a 73-yard punt in his first career attempt in the Cowboys’ 49-7 win at McMurry.

Byckovski, Jacobs, Rudolph, Prempeh, Sanchez Earn Soccer Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 23-March 1, 2021

CO-EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Merek Byckovski, M, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior midfielder Merek Byckovski (Austin, Texas) netted the game-winner via header late in the first half to lift the Comets to a 1-0 road win over Ozarks Friday afternoon to kick off the new season. The goal was his only shot of the contest.

CO-EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brady Jacobs, F, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore forward Brady Jacobs (Cantonment, Fla.) netted the game’s only goal in the 16th minute of the Blazers’ road win at Louisiana College.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Max Rudolph, GK, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) posted three saves in a 1-0 shutout at Louisiana College. It is his third career Player of the Week award.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nana Prempeh, F, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore forward Nana Prempeh (Odessa, Texas) led the Lobos to a 1-0 win with the game-winner in the 70th minute against Howard Payne. He also put up four shots, three on goal, in Monday’s double-overtime scoreless tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cesar Sanchez, GK, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore goalkeeper Cesar Sanchez (El Paso, Texas) posted back-to-back shutouts with a 1-0 win against Howard Payne and a 0-0 double-overtime tie versus Mary Hardin-Baylor. He recorded nine saves in 200 minutes in front of the net.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

East Texas Baptist graduate forward Dominic Wood (League City, Texas) scored the golden goal in double overtime as the Tigers defeated LeTourneau 2-1. He netted the goal in the 108th minute. In two games, Wood took four shots with two on goal.

Hardin-Simmons junior forward Kiko Redondo (Coppell, Texas) scored a goal in the 80th minute of a 3-0 win over McMurry. For the week, he took four shots, two on goal.

Defensive

UT Dallas senior goalkeeper John Nicknish (Spring, Texas) made two saves in a 1-0 shutout at Ozarks Friday afternoon in the Comets’ season opener.

McMurry freshman keeper Angel Salazar (El Paso, Texas) played 135 minutes in goal, recording 12 saves in Houston-Victoria and Hardin-Simmons losses. He made seven saves in a scoreless first half against UHV. For the week, Salazar had 2.00 goals-against average.

East Texas Baptist freshman goalie Gunner Barry (Missouri City, Texas) recorded a 1-0 record in goal, stopping a penalty kick in double overtime in the Tigers’ 2-1 win against LeTourneau. He also played 67 minutes in goal against Centenary (La.), not allowing any goals in a 2-2 tie. For the week, Barry had 0.52 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage.

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Mackenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute of a 3-0 win against McMurry. He also helped limit the War Hawks to just four shots and one on goal.

ASC Honors Five as Tennis Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 24-28, 2021

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Katy Beach, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Katy Beach (Lubbock, Texas) won at both No. 1 single and No. 1 double as the Cru opened the spring with a 6-3 victory against LeTourneau. She earned a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win in singles and teamed with Sofia Sanchez for an 8-4 doubles victory.

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaitlyn Hathorn, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Kaitlyn Hathorn (Abilene, Texas) earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles against Schreiner and teamed with Lauren Schaeffer an 8-3 No. 1 double win over the Mountaineers. It is Hathorn’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Elisa Kendall, Gr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist graduate Elisa Kendall (Houston, Texas) earned her ASC-record eighth career Player of the Week award by going 2-0 at No. 1 single and 2-1 at No. 1 double Tigers. She won 6-3, 6-2 over McMurry and 6-3, 6-1 against Howard Payne. She also teamed with Maddi Davis for an 8-4 loss to the War Hawks and an 8-2 win against the Lady Jackets.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carlos Martinez, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) was perfect with teammate Chase Daniell, going 4-0 at No. 1 doubles and 3-1 in No. 1 singles. Martinez and Daniel earned victories over Schreiner, LeTourneau, East Texas Baptist, and an 8-6 win against Abilene Christian. Martinez earned straight-set wins against the three Division III teams in singles, with his only blemish coming against the Wildcats in Division I. It is his fifth career Player of the Week honors.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rodrgio Vazquez Chairez, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez (Colima, Mexico) stretched his singles win streak to seven matches, going 2-0 and adding two wins at No. 2 doubles to move his win streak to six. He earned a 6-2, 2-1, retirement victory at No. 2 singles against Howard Payne and a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win at No. 3 against McMurry. Vazquez Chairez teamed with Nathan Schmidt for an 8-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets and an 8-4 win against the War Hawks.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas freshman Rebecca Jackson (Austin, Texas) won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 in a 9-0 home win over Southwest. She also teamed with Samantha Wong for an 8-1 No. 2 doubles victory.

McMurry freshman Hannah DeFriend (Groesbeck, Texas) went 2-1 at No. 2 doubles and 3-0 at No. 4 singles for the week. She earned victories against LeTourneau and East Texas Baptist and had a singles win over Schreiner 6-1, 6-4.

Concordia Texas sophomore Isabella Wiik (Katy, Texas) picked up two wins in the Tornados’ 9-0 sweep of Texas Lutheran. She won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Emily Hines for an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas junior John Edwards (McKinney, Texas) picked up a No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles win over Southwest in the Comets’ 8-1 victory. He won 6-4, 6-2 in singles and teamed with Jed De Luna for an 8-6 victory.

Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Pavkovich (Queensland, Australia) went 1-1 at both No. 1 singles and doubles. He earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory singles victory and teamed with Desmond O’Shea for an 8-4 doubles win as the Cowboys downed Schreiner 9-0. Pavkovich played Division I Abilene’ Christian’s No. 1 player close, losing 7-5, 6-4.

East Texas Baptist senior John Herr (Shreveport, La.) went 2-0 at No. 2 singles and 1-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Tigers. He earned a 6-2, 6-0 win against Howard Payne and a 6-4, 6-4 victory versus McMurry. He and Joseph Salinas won 8-0 in doubles against the Yellow Jackets.

Concordia Texas junior Joshua Bode (Austin, Texas) won two of the Tornados’ three matches in a 6-3 loss to Southwestern. He held on for a three-set 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles and teamed with Esteban Arredondo for an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles.