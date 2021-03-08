ASC – Sports

Whitfield, Turpin Earn Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 4-6, 2021

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keauna Whitfield, G, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 5.0 steals per game as the YellowJackets wrapped up the regular season with a pair of road wins. She finished with 32 points, nine boards, and three steals in an 82-67 win over Belhaven. Whitfield also had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven steals in an 82-70 victory at Louisiana College for her fourth career Player of the Week award and second of the year.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Amanda Turpin, G, Fr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman guard Amanda Turpin (Cypress, Texas) led the Lady Jackets to a 2-0 week and a second place in the ASC West Division standings, averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. She had a game-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field in the 10-point win over Concordia Texas. Turpin also had 17 points, five boards, and two steals in a 77-75 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas senior guard Kelley Skinner (Katy, Texas) nearly recorded the first triple-double in Comet history Saturday. She had 19 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists in UTD’s regular-season finale 88-80 victory at Hardin-Simmons. Skinner opened the week with nine points and nine rebounds in Thursday’s 80-64 road win over McMurry and averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in the two wins.

East Texas Baptist junior guard Bridget Upton (George West, Texas) averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2 percent (12-of-19) in limited time as the No. 2 Tigers wrapped up a perfect 23-0 regular season. In 17 minutes at Louisiana College, she was 6-of-8 from the field en route to 14 points. Upton scored 13 points with six rebounds in 20 minutes of a come-from-behind win at Belhaven.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore forward Hannah Eggleston (Magnolia, Texas) averaged a double-double with 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over two games last week. She had a career-high 31 against Howard Payne and hit a three-pointer to tie the game with ten seconds left. She also had four blocked shots and three assists over two games.

Sul Ross State junior guard Alexis Carmosino (Phoenix, Ariz.) 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as the Lobos split on the week. She started the week with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench in a 69-63 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor. Carmosino finished with 20 points and 12 boards in a double-double performance, a 73-64 win at Concordia Texas.

McMurry sophomore forward Destiny Mathews (Palestine, Texas) averaged 26.0 points, and 12.0 rebounds per game as the War Hawks wrapped up the season. She scored a career-high 34 points to go with 14 rebounds and was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in a 70-56 loss at Ozarks. Mathews also had 18 points and ten boards against UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Parris Parmer (San Angelo, Texas) averaged 17.5 points and ten rebounds as the Cowgirls finished the regular season 1-1. She had a season-high 24 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in a loss to UT Dallas.

Smith, Prince Named Men’s Hoops Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 4-6, 2021

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Galen Smith, Jr., Jr., C, Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior center Galen Smith, Jr. (Bay St. Louis, Miss.) averaged a double-double to help the Wildcats clinch the No. 2 seed out of the ASC East Division upcoming Championship Tournament. Smith posted 27 points and 15 rebounds, both career-highs, in their 76-65 win over East Texas Baptist. For the week, Smith averaged 20.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots, and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 73 percent (19-of-26).

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ty Prince, Jr., F, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) recorded the second triple-double of the Cru’s Division III era with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists in a 96-66 win over Howard Payne. Over two games, he averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists as No. 10 UMHB locked up an undefeated conference record. He shot 59 percent (16-of-27) from the field and was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior forward Michael Forster (Austin, Texas) averaged 24.5 points per game, shooting 54.8 percent from the field. He lifted the Comets to a pair of ASC road games to propel UTD to the postseason for the 18th consecutive season. Forster closed out the regular season with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting as the Comets upended Hardin-Simmons, 87-79, Saturday to punch their ticket to ASC Tournament officially. Forster opened the week with 17 points, going 3-for-3 from three-point range, in a commanding 100-59 road win over McMurry Thursday.

Ozarks senior guard Bryson Johnson (Katy, Texas) averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game to help the Eagles clinch the ASC East Division title for the first time in program history. He hit a three-pointers pair and scored 14 points in a road win against Hardin-Simmons and then had 17 points, eight boards, and nine assists against McMurry.

East Texas Baptist junior forward Charlie Cochran (Louisville, Ky.) recorded his second 30-point performance with 31 points against Belhaven. He shot 13-of-19 and pulled down 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double against the Blazers. Cochran followed with 14 points and seven boards in a loss at Louisiana College.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Antoine Henderson (Bryan, Texas) had back-to-back 20-plus point performances as the Tornados went 2-0 at home. In a win against Howard Payne, he shot 82 percent from the floor, producing 21 points and seven rebounds. Henderson followed by going 11-of-13 from the field with 25 points and four boards in the win over Sul Ross State. For the week, he averaged 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 83 percent (20-of-24).

ASC Names Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 6, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brad Foley, RB, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior running back Brad Foley (Memphis, Tenn.) led the Blazers on the ground with 181 yards and a score on 22 carries to go with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in their 33-24 win over Louisiana College.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Phazion Locke, DB, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior defensive back Phazion Locke (Mobile, Ala.) sealed the Blazers’ 33-24 win over Louisiana College by returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown with less than 10 seconds left in the game. He also had five solo tackles.

EAST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – K.J. Miller, RET, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior returner K.J. Miller (Orange, Texas) had several big kicks returns to set up short fields in the Cru’s 30-28 victory at East Texas Baptist. He had three kick returns for 89 yards, one punt return for 35 yards, and five catches for 29 yards, totaling 158 all-purpose. It is his third career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jake Parker, WR, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) hauled in three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, totaling 197 yards on nine catches in the Yellow Jackets’ 53-34 win at Sul Ross State. His TDs were for 60, 59, and 53 yards.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Bell, DT, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior defensive tackle Caleb Bell (New Waverly, Texas) had six tackles, including two for a loss, in the Cowboys’ 33-14 win over Texas Lutheran. It was Bell’s first start as they held the Bulldogs to under 100 yards rushing.

WEST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Bryce Hergert, ST, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior special teams player Bryce Hergert (Forsan, Texas) blocked a punt for a safety and shared a tackle for a loss on a bad snap on another attempted punt as the Cowboys defeated Texas Lutheran 33-14. He also added an interception on his last defensive play of the game.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Texas Lutheran senior wide receiver Mason Perkins (Burleson, Texas) caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown, in the Bulldogs’ 33-14 loss at Hardin-Simmons. He had a long catch of 60 yards.

Hardin-Simmons senior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 13-of-20 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated Texas Lutheran 33-14. He also ran for 23 yards.

East Texas Baptist freshman quarterback Troy Yowman (Beaumont, Texas) threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, a 30-28 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor. Down 27-7 in the third, he threw for TDs of 27 and four yards to cut the lead to 27-21. Yowman then took the team 55 yards on nine plays to help give the Tigers a 28-27 lead with 7:34 left. On the day, he was 24-of-48 with a length of 73 yards.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior safety Jefferson Fritz (Kaufman, Texas) intercepted two passes, including one at the Cru goal line to end an East Texas Baptist scoring threat, in a 30-28 road win over the Tigers. He extended his conference and school record for career interceptions, moving his total to 22. Fritz also forced a fumble and had a big punt return that set up UMHB’s first touchdown of the day, to go with six tackles and 1.5 for a loss.

Sul Ross State sophomore defensive back Xavier Minjarez (Odessa, Texas) tallied six tackles, one for a loss, and forced and returned a fumble for six yards in the Lobos’ 53-34 loss to Howard Payne.

Texas Lutheran freshman linebacker Cole Cooley (Raymondville, Texas) led the Bulldogs with ten tackles, eight solo, and two for a loss in their 33-14 loss at Hardin-Simmons.

East Texas Baptist sophomore defensive end James Wright IV (Fayetteville, N.C.) recorded 1.5 sacks and three hurries in the Tigers’ 30-28 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor. He had four tackles, three solos and caused a loss of eight yards.

Special Teams

Belhaven sophomore punter Andrew Norton (Southaven, Miss.) punted seven times, averaging 36 yards, with a long of 46 in the Blazers’ 33- 24 win over Louisiana College.

Sul Ross State junior kicker Jaden Brown (Andrews, Texas) was 2-for-2 on field goals, hitting from 41-yards and 38-yards out, and 4-for-4 on extra points Lobos’ 53-34 loss to Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist sophomore kicker Alberto Garcia (Huntsville, Texas) went 4-of-4 on extra points, including the PAT that put the Tigers up 28-27, in a 30-28 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Musicant, Croft, Cannaba, Langland Earn Softball Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 1-6, 2021

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Marin Musicant, DP, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior designated player Marin Musicant (San Diego, Calif.) hit .800 (8-for-10) with a double, four home runs, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored with a 2.100 slugging percentage as the No. 1 Tigers went 5-0 on the week. She blasted all four home runs in the three-game sweep of No. 13 Mary Hardin-Baylor. Musicant walked twice with two homers in the 9-3 finale victory. She also had five RBI in a 9-0 win over the Cru.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Ashley Croft, RHP, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Ashley Croft (Cypress, Texas) went 2-0, throwing 9.2 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and seven walks with 13 strikeouts for the No. 1 Tigers. She allowed one hit in five innings of a 9-0 victory over No. 13 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, SS, Jr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior shortstop Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit .636 (7-for-11) with a double, home run, seven RBI, five runs scored, and four stolen bases as Lobos swept UT-Dallas. She started the weekend going 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in a 12-5 win. It is Canaba’s third career Hitter of the Week honors.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Simone Langland, RHP, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Simone Langland (Cypress, Texas) allowed one run in a five-inning complete-game win over LeTourneau (10-1). She gave up three hits and struck out one in the game. It is her second career Pitcher of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas freshman outfielder Ashley Ambrosy (Haslet, Texas) went 7-for-12 (.583) from the plate with four runs scored in the Comets’ three-game road series at Sul Ross State over the weekend. Currently riding an 11-game hitting streak to open the season, Ambrosy went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday’s second game of a doubleheader with the Lobos. She closed the series with a 2-for-4 performance with two more runs scored on Saturday in the finale.

McMurry senior third baseman Emily Michki (Mission, Texas) hit .500 (4-for-8) with two doubles, RBI, and a run scored as the War Hawks went 1-2 against Belhaven.

Ozarks freshman first baseman Blaise English (Clarksville, Ark.) hit .428 (3-for-7) in two games against Howard Payne. She blasted her second home run of the season in game two.

Belhaven junior first baseman Elizabeth Taggard (Picayune, Miss.) led the Blazers by hitting .700 (7-of-10) with a pair of doubles, RBI, and six runs scored as the Blazers went 2-1 against McMurry.

Hardin-Simmons junior third baseman/designated player Kate Tovar (Mansfield, Texas) hit .375 (3-of-8) with two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored as the Cowgirls took two-of-three from Jarvis Christian.

Concordia Texas freshman third baseman Landrei Stafford (Dickinson, Texas) batted .556 (5-for-9) from the plate as the Tornados picked up a series win over LeTourneau. She hit a triple with two RBI, two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base in the series.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Sul Ross State junior right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA, striking out 16 with no walks over 10.2 innings against UT Dallas. She went six innings and struck out eight in a 13-5 win and then came in relief, giving up two earned runs with eight more strikeouts over 4.2 frames.

McMurry senior righty Bekah Chance (Clyde, Texas) picked up a complete game, 5-3 win over Belhaven, allowing eight hits and five walks with five strikeouts in her first career start.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore right-hander Haven Williams (Abilene, Texas) allowed just an unearned run with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings of a 10-1 victory against Jarvis Christian.

Belhaven senior right-hander Bailey Root (Silsbee, Texas) went 1-0 with eight strikeouts and two walks allowed in eight innings against McMurry. She allowed three earned runs, eight hits, and two walks.

Johnson, Kuester Named Baseball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 2-7, 2021

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Keelyn Johnson, SS, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior shortstop Keelyn Johnson (Pineville, La.) knocked in six runs and scored seven times during a three-game sweep over Hardin-Simmons. He hit .545 (6-for-11) with a pair of home runs and four walks. His second home run of the series was a walk-off that ended the finale 19-9 in eight innings. It is his second career Hitter of the Week award.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Dylan Kuester, RHP, Sr., Ozarks

Ozark’s right-hander Dylan Kuester (Coweta, Okla.), threw a gem to lead the Eagles to a 9-0 game two win against Howard Payne. Kuester tossed a two-hit complete game, nine-inning shutout, fanning 11, and walked one in his outing. Kuester faced 32 batters and allowed just one hit through 8.2 innings. He retired the side in the second, third, fifth, sixth, and eighth innings. The senior ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh as he hit a batter and then issued a walk. But Kuester quickly put out the fire with three straight strikeouts.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Dallas senior center fielder Jacob Perry (Mesquite, Texas) hit .429 (6-for-14) as he sparked the Comets to a perfect 4-0 week, including a three-game home sweep of Sul Ross State in ASC play over the weekend. Perry was 6-for-14 from the plate with seven runs scored and four RBI while going 4-for-5 in steals over the four-game stretch. In the three-game set with Sul Ross State, Perry was 5-for-10 with six runs scored and two RBI, stealing four bases.

Belhaven sophomore shortstop Nick Lucido (Mandeville, La.) hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, triple, six RBI, seven runs scored, and was 4-for-5 in steals in the Blazers’ three-game sweep of McMurry.

Ozarks junior right fielder Rey Lozano (Lavaca, Ark.) provided the heroics for the Eagles as he recorded the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 14th to upend Howard Payne 12-11. Lozano, who tied the ASC record in at-bats in a game with eight, ripped an RBI-double to score the 12th run of the game. Lozano hit .400 (6-for-15) with a double, three RBI, and three runs scored in the sweep over the Yellow Jackets.

Concordia Texas freshman designated hitter Brandon Goynes (Temple, Texas) batted .500 (6-for-12) in a three-game sweep of LeTourneau over the weekend, with a pair of doubles, one RBI, two walks, two runs, and two steals. Goynes went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored in the Tornados 7-4, come-from-behind win.

East Texas Baptist freshman center fielder Charles Gordon (Alvin, Texas) hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, home run, six RBI, and three runs scored as the Tigers took two-of-three from Mary Hardin-Baylor. He ended the weekend going 4-of-5 with four RBI and three runs scored in a 13-5 win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

UT Dallas freshman right-hander Kenny Garza (League City, Texas) tossed the final 6.0 innings in Friday’s second game of a doubleheader with Sul Ross State to earn the victory. Over his six-inning relief appearance, he held the Lobos scoreless with six strikeouts and just three hits. Garza retired the first two batters he faced in the first five of six innings pitched.

Sul Ross State junior right-hander Isaiah Moya (El Paso, Texas) came away with a no-decision in the Lobos’ 16-6 loss to UT Dallas. He threw six innings of two-hit ball, allowing one earned run and two walks while fanning four.

Louisiana College righty Colten Newsom (Livingston, La.) allowed one run, four hits, and a walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings in the Wildcats’ 11-1 win over Hardin-Simmons.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Andrew Acierni (Waco, Texas) pitched eight strong innings, striking out six and walking just two while scattering five hits to earn his first collegiate win against East Texas Baptist. He limited the Tigers to a .179 average and only allowed one unearned run.

Belhaven junior righty Brett Sanchez (Slidell, La.) earned a 9-2 win over McMurry, tossing eight frames, allowing two runs and four hits with eight strikeouts.

Concordia Texas senior right-hander Michael Smith (Friendswood, Texas) recorded a save and a win in the Tornados’ three-game sweep of LeTourneau. Smith came in for an inning in the opener, allowing a hit and two strikeouts to pick up the save in a 7-4 win. On Saturday, in an extra-inning affair, he tossed 4.2 scoreless frames, spreading out three hits and punching out four batters to record his first win of the season.

East Texas Baptist sophomore righty Isaiah Alvarenga (Grapevine, Texas) pitched a complete seven-inning game in a 3-1 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. He allowed one run with seven strikeouts and no walks in the game.