ASC – Sports

Four Selected as ASC Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 5-6, 2021

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kelton Kemp, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior Kelton Kemp (Hazlehurst, Miss.) broke the school records in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles at the Mississippi College Outdoor Season Opener. He was second in the 400 hurdles in 55:01, which leads the nation. Kemp also placed fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.14, ranking seventh in Division III. He was also part of the 4×100 meter relay team fourth in the country in 42.96 seconds.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Ravon Davis-Conway, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior Ravon Davis-Conway won the triple jump at the Trinity Invitational with 14.37 meters (47 ft.-1.75 in.), which leads Division III. Davis-Conway was also part of the Tornados 4×100 and 4×400 meter relay teams.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kynnedi Brown, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Kynnedi Brown (Garland, Texas) placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Trinity Invitational with a time of 15.30 seconds, which leads the country. She also was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.10 and part of the winning 4×400 relay team in 4:13.04. Brown also leads all Division III in the 400 hurdles, and the Cowgirls lead in the 4×400 relay.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Keni Fisher, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas) finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Trinity Invitational in 12.77, which ranks fifth in the nation. She ran the 4×100 meter relay’s anchor leg, which leads the nation in 49.59 seconds, placing second at the meet. Fisher also won the long jump, clearing 5.71 meters (18 ft.-9 in.), and was seventh with a high jump of 1.40 meters (4 ft.-7 in.). Her long jump is first in the nation. It is her second Athlete of the Week award of the year and third of her career.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas freshman Graeme Maclean (Fairview, Texas) placed fourth out of 35 runners in the 1,500-meter run Saturday at the Trinity Invitational as he competed in his first-ever track meet for the Comets. The ASC Cross Country Freshman of the Year was the second-best finisher from the ASC in the 1,500 and bested several NCAA D-I and D-II competitors.

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) finished first in the 1,500-meter run at the Trinity Invitational in a school-record at 4:00.06. His time ranks second in the nation.

LeTourneau freshman Robert Peterson (Yelm, Wash.) placed eighth at the Trinity Invitational with a javelin throw of 47.94 meters (157 ft.-3 in.). He currently ranks eighth in NCAA Division III.

Hardin-Simmons junior Malik Pratt (Killeen, Texas) was second in the 200-meter dash at the Trinity Invitational, with a school-record 48.53 time, which leads all of DIII. He also had a mark of 23.10 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

East Texas Baptist senior Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) won the 10,000 meters in 33:13.43 at the Mississippi College Season Opener. His time ranks seventh in the nation.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau freshman Antranae Thomas (Longview, Texas) finished sixth in both the shot put and discus, breaking both school records at the Trinity Invitational. She had a shot put of 10.92 meters (35 ft.-10 in.), ranking ninth in the nation. Her discus throw was 34.21 meters (112 ft.-3 in.).

East Texas Baptist freshman Chisom Bright-Osigwe (Mesquite, Texas) tied for fourth in the high jump at the Mississippi College Season Opener, clearing 1.52 meters (4 ft.-11.75 in.), which tied for ninth in the nation. She also competed in the 100, 200, and 4×100 relay.

East Texas Baptist junior Tia Steen-Baker (Pflugerville, Texas) placed 12th with a 100 meter dash time of 13.09 at the Mississippi College Season Opener. She was 17th in the 200 at 27.37 seconds and seventh with a 4×100 relay mark of 50.63 seconds.

Mickshaw, Traylor, Blaettner, Seringy Named Women’s Soccer POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 5-8, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brianna Mickshaw, East Texas Baptist, F, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior forward Brianna Mickshaw (Katy, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of a 2-1 win against Belhaven. She dribbled into the box past three defenders and then shot to the left side of the net for the score. It is Mickshaw’s second Player of the Week of the season.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kelsy Traylor, GK, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Kelsy Traylor (Jacksonville, Texas) posted a pair of saves in the YellowJackets’ 3-0 win over Louisiana College.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Emily Blaettner, M, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Emily Blaettner (Boerne, Texas) had game-winning goals in both of the Cru’s games. She scored in the 22nd minute of a 3-0 victory at Sul Ross State. Against McMurry, Blaettner hit a shot from 30 yards out to help UMHB edge McMurry 2-1.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Saige Serigny, D, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Saige Serigny (Cedar Park, Texas) helped the Cru to a pair of wins over Sul Ross State and McMurry last week. She led a defense that allowed just 13 total shots, six on goal. Serigny helped hold the Lobos to just four shots, with only one on goal in a 3-0 shutout. She then limited the War Hawks to five shots on goal in a 2-1 win against McMurry.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

McMurry junior forward Halie Rutherford (Austin, Texas) scored an early goal against Mary Hardin-Baylor to give the War Hawks an early lead before falling 2-1. She took two shots, one on goal in two games.

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Elly Green (Abilene, Texas) scored two goals in the Cowgirls’ 5-0 victory over Howard Payne.

Sul Ross State senior midfielder Britney Berumen (El Paso, Texas) scored in the 2nd minute and with 30 seconds left in regulation to help the Lobos to a 2-2 double-overtime tie Hardin-Simmons. She also took three shots, one on goal in a 1-0 victory over Concordia Texas.

Defensive

East Texas Baptist senior goalkeeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas) recorded four saves, allowing one goal in the Tigers 2-1 win over Belhaven. She stopped a potential tying goal in the 85th minute.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) helped the Cowgirls to a 5-0 shutout of Howard Payne, allowing just two shots. She also scored a goal in a 2-2 double-overtime tie at Sul Ross State.

Sul Ross State junior midfielder Sonrisa Natividad (El Paso, Texas) helped the Lobos to a 1-0 shutout of Concordia Texas, limiting the Tornados to four shots and two on goal. She also was part of the Lobos defensive effort in a 2-2 double-overtime tie against Hardin-Simmons.

Croft, Jones, Cannaba, Frasca Earn Volleyball Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 2-6, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Catherine Croft, OH, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Catherine Croft (Buda, Texas) averaged 4.73 kills per set while hitting at a .254 clip as she sparked the No. 9 Comets to a pair of home double-header sweeps in ASC East play last week. In Tuesday’s second match against then-No. 21 East Texas Baptist, Croft had 16 kills while hitting 419 and adding seven digs and a pair of blocks in a 3-0 Comet victory. Croft had 17 kills and three blocks while hitting .263 Saturday in the Comets’ first match against LeTourneau, a 3-0 UTD victory. It is her second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Abby Jones, OH, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Abby Jones (Cleburne, Texas) averaged 2.70 kills and 4.80 digs per set as the No. 9 Comets picked up double-header home sweeps against East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau last week. Jones had 17 and 12 digs, respectively, Saturday as the Comets picked up two sweeps of LeTourneau. She had four total aces in the twin bill and added three total blocks. She had nine and ten digs, respectively, on Tuesday as the Comets swept then-No. 21 ETBU twice.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, MB, Jr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit .478 with 3.71 kills, 5.00 assists, and 2.29 digs per set as the Lobos defeated Howard Payne twice. She recorded 11 kills, 16 assists, six digs, and four aces in the opener, followed by a triple-double of 15 kills, 19 assists, and ten digs in the nightcap. This Canaba’s fourth career Volleyball Player of the Week honor. She also was the ASC West Division Hitter of the Week in softball on Monday.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Frasca, OH, Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman outside hitter Hannah Frasca (Spring, Texas) led the No. 7 Cru with 30 digs (5.00 per set) and five blocks (0.83 per set) in two sweeps against McMurry. She had 15 digs in each match and helped limit the War Hawks to a .121 and a .008 hitting percentage. Frasca also had 20 kills (3.33 per set) and hit .263 with six assists and two aces. It is her second Player of the Week award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman right side Kate Myles (San Antonio, Texas) hit .381 with ten kills (1.67 per set) in a pair of sweeps over McMurry for the No. 7 Cru.

McMurry freshman outside hitter Kaylie Vasil (Midlothian, Texas) averaged 3.50 kills per set, hitting .178 in two losses to No. 7 Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also averaged 3.16 digs. Vasil posted ten kills and 11 digs in the first match, then had 11 kills and eight digs against the Cru.

East Texas Baptist junior outside hitter Kayla Rainey (League City, Texas) led the Tigers with 2.5 kills per set to go with 1.67 assists and 0.67 blocks as the No. 21 Tigers fell to No. 9 UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons junior middle blocker Taylor Salone (Grand Prairie, Texas) hit .372 and had 2.38 kills per set as the Cowgirls split with Concordia Texas.

Defensive

Sul Ross State freshman defensive specialist Tatyana Colon (El Paso, Texas) started her week with 11 digs, and two aces in the opening sweep against Howard Payne then followed with 20 digs and five aces in match two. Colon averaged 4.42 digs per set against the Lady Jackets.

McMurry sophomore libero Adile Leal (Clute, Texas) posted 6.00 digs per set in a pair of losses to No. 7 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

East Texas Baptist freshman setter Claire Johnson (Corsicana, Texas) recorded a double-double with 14 assists and ten digs in a loss to No. 9 UT Dallas. In two matches against the Comets, she averaged 3.5 assists and 2.00 digs.

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Karlie Knapek (Hutto, Texas) posted 5.38 digs per set in a split with Concordia Texas.

Davis, Leyva, Vazquez, Loyd Named Men’s Soccer POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 2-8, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Chancey Davis, M, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore midfielder Chancey Davis (Flower Mound, Texas) scored in the 33rd and 74th minutes in the YellowJackets’ 5-0 win over Louisiana College. It is his second Player of the Week award of the season.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – CJ Leyva, GK, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore keeper CJ Leyva (Fontana, Calif.) had six saves in 66 minutes of a 5-0 win over Louisiana College. It is the second Player of the Week honors of the year.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Marco Vazquez, F, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Marco Vazquez (Spring, Texas) scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute, in a 2-1 victory at Sul Ross State. He also took two shots, one on goal in a 1-0 win against McMurry.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dalton Loyd, GK, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore goalkeeper Dalton Loyd (Flower Mound, Texas) played in two overtime games, totaling 117 minutes in net. Against Sul Ross State, Lloyd played the second half and overtime periods, making three saves and not giving up a single goal. He followed that with another 52 minutes at McMurry, playing the second half and overtime period with four saves and no goals allowed. Lloyd played back-to-back shutout contests and helped the Cru to a 1-0-1 record.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

East Texas Baptist junior midfielder Travis Floyd (Midlothian, Texas) had the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute to give the Tigers a 2-1 victory over Belhaven. His goal was to the right of the net.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman forward Ethan Buchanan (Killeen, Texas) scored the golden goal in the Cru’s 2-1 overtime win over McMurry. He tallied two shots on goal as the UMHB went 1-0-1 on the week.

Hardin-Simmons freshman forward Jakob Fiol (Frisco, Texas) assisted both goals in the Cowboys’ 2-0 victory over Howard Payne. He also took a shot in a 2-1 overtime victory at Sul Ross State.

Defensive

Ozark’s sophomore defender Kyle Seymour provided the Eagles with the game-winning goal off a beautiful header in the 105th minute against Hendrix. He also helped limit the Warriors to just six shots, three on goal in the 1-0 double-overtime victory.

East Texas Baptist freshman keeper Gunner Barry (Missouri City, Texas) stopped five shots and did not allow a second-half goal in a 2-1 win against Belhaven. The biggest save came in the 85th minute, right after the Tigers took the lead. Barry also stopped a shot right before time expired in the game.

Hardin-Simmons junior defender Nick Tudgay (Flower Mound, Texas) scored a goal and helped limit Howard Payne to four shots on goal in a 2-0 win. He followed with the game-winning goal in overtime in a 2-1 victory at Sul Ross State.

ASC Announces Tennis Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 5-7, 2021

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Rendon, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Victoria Rendon (Ennis, Texas) went 2-0 in both singles and doubles, helping the Cru stay undefeated in the spring. She earned No. 3 singles wins of 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 over Ozarks, and 6-1, 6-4 against Austin. Rendon also teamed with Alondra Torres Diaz for wins at No. 2 doubles.

CO-EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rebecca Jackson, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman Rebecca Jackson (Austin, Texas) was perfect with three singles wins and three doubles win over the weekend as the Comets went 3-0. Jackson earned all three of her singles wins in straight sets at No. 5 as UTD downed Hardin-Simmons, Ozarks, and McMurry. She was then a perfect 3-0 in doubles play at No. 2.

CO-EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Elisa Kendall, Gr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist graduate student Elisa Kendall (Houston, Texas) picked up two wins at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 double. She won 6-1, 6-4 over Schreiner and 6-2, 6-1 against Concordia Texas. Kendall also teamed with Maddi Davis for an 8-2 victory over the Mountaineers and an 8-4 win against the Tornados. It is her second Player of the Week of the season and the ninth of her career.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carlos Martinez, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) won at No. 1 singles over UT Dallas 6-3, 4-1, retired. He also teamed with Chase Daniell for an 8-6 No. 1 doubles victory over the Comets. It is Martinez’s second Player of the Week award of the year and sixth of his career.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Patrick Baney, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Patrick Baney (Indialantic, Fla.) won all three doubles matches at No. 1 with partner Julian Lee and was 2-1 at No. 3 singles, improving to 5-1 on the season in both. His only loss was to Concordia in a 3-6, 6-3, 5-10 decision. Baney also earned a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) victory over Hardin-Simmons, and 6-4, 6-2 win against Schreiner.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons freshman McKenna Bryan (Abilene, Texas) went 2-0 at No. 6 singles, picking up a 6-0, 7-5 victory against UT Dallas and 6-2, 6-0 over Texas Wesleyan.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas junior John Edwards (McKinney, Texas) posted a 3-1 record in singles, all at No. 2, and a 2-2 record in doubles, splitting between No. 1 and No. 2, over the Comets’ four-match weekend. In the Comets’ three matches against ASC foes, Edwards was 3-0 in singles, with three straight-set victories. He was then 3-0 in doubles play against league opponents, picking up a win at No. 2 with partner Ritvik Ganesan against Hardin-Simmons and a win at No. 1 with teammate Ashwin Vaithianathan against Ozarks.

Ozarks sophomore Nico Castells (Barcelona, Spain) posted a 2-1 doubles record and won at No. 4 singles over the weekend. Castells won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 against Mary Hardin-Baylor. He partnered with Dallas Elmore to win at No. 3 doubles against Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-3) and at No. 2 doubles against Austin (8-5).

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Davyn Wiliford (Abilene, Texas) went 3-0 at No. 6 singles and 0-2 at No. 2 doubles for the Cowboys. He posted a 6-4, 6-1 win against UT Dallas, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 against LeTourneau, and 6-3, 7-5 versus Texas Wesleyan.

East Texas Baptist senior Joseph Salinas (Deer Park, Texas) scored three of the Tigers’ seven points on the week, going 2-0 in doubles play with John Herr, winning 8-7 (10-6) against Concordia Texas and 8-7 (10-3) versus Schreiner. He also went 1-1 in No. 1 singles play.

Concordia Texas senior Robin Van der Heijden (Burgh Haamstede, Netherlands) went 2-1 at No. 2 singles and 2-0 in No. 2 doubles at the Tornados picked up a pair of wins. He defeated LeTourneau 6-3, 6-0 In singles and teamed with Joeri Bregman for wins against LETU and East Texas Baptist.