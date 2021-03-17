ASC – Sports

ASC Announces Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 13, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Canaan Leon, WR, So., Louisiana College

Louisiana College sophomore wide receiver Canaan Leon (Breaux Bridge, La.) was the Wildcats’ favorite target in a 34-31 win over Southwestern with five catches for 102 yards. Leon caught a 62-yard pass that put LC within five points in the fourth quarter.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Micah Latin, DL, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior defensive lineman Micah Latin (Gloster, La.) recorded six tackles with 2.5 for a loss of 13 yards in the Wildcats’ 34-31 victory against Southwestern.

EAST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hunter Martensson, K/P, So., Louisiana College

Louisiana College sophomore kicker/punter Hunter Martensson (Pearl River, La.) blasted five of six kickoffs for a touchback, averaging 64.7 yards in the Wildcats’ 34-31 win against Southwestern. He was also 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts, had a long punt of 49, and put one inside the 20.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jackson O’Neil, LT, So.,; Levi Torres, LG, Sr.; Trevor Hopkins, C, Jr.; NaKoven Lewis, RG, Jr.; Nike Gooden, RT, Sr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran’s starting offensive line of left tackle Jackson O’Neil (Katy, Texas), left guard Levi Torres (Baytown, Texas), center Trevor Hopkins (New Braunfels, Texas), right guard NaKoven Lewis (Port Arthur, Texas). Right-tackle Nike Gooden (Bryan, Texas) carried the Bulldogs to a 51-21 home victory Saturday over McMurry on Senior Day. The Bulldogs relied heavily on the run game, taking the ball 65 times against the War Hawks and averaging 6.0 yards per rush. TLU rushed for a season-high 389 yards and scored four rushing TDs. The Bulldogs held the ball on offense for more than 37 minutes. The offensive line and the running game wore down the McMurry defense in the second half. Of the 389 rushing yards in the game, 147 of them came in the fourth quarter. TLU had 196 rushing yards total in the second half.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Matt Mitchell, LB, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore linebacker Matt Mitchell (Wimberly, Texas) led the Cowboy defense with a career-best 13 tackles. They defeated Howard Payne 41-14 and limited the Yellow Jackets to 287 yards of total offense.

WEST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brooks Barker, P, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore pitcher Brooks Barker (Whitesboro, Texas) averaged 68.5 yards on two punts, including a school-record 88 yarder in the Cowboys’ 41-14 win over Howard Payne.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

McMurry sophomore wide receiver Jermond Lovely (Dayton, Texas) led a second-quarter comeback after being down 17-0 against Texas Lutheran, pulling the War Hawks within three points with three touchdown catches. The first came on a season-long 83-yard reception where he jetted past the TLU defense. Lovely tallied five catches for 106 yards.

Hardin-Simmons senior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 21-of-33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cowboys defeated Howard Payne 41-14.

Southwestern junior running back Austin Castilleja (San Antonio, Texas) grabbed five receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown and was 2-for-2 passing with a TD in the Pirates’ loss to Louisiana College.

Defensive

Texas Lutheran freshman linebacker Eugene Robinson IV (Lake Charles, La) moved to outside linebacker from safety after injuries depleted the Bulldogs’ linebacking unit. He made a career-high 14 tackles in the 51-21 win over McMurry. The Bulldogs did not allow a point in the second half as Robinson had eight solo tackles and six tackle assists. He had one tackle for a loss of two yards.

McMurry sophomore defensive tackle Devin Nixon (Vidor, Texas) forced the fumble that aided the War Hawks to battle back and pulls within three in the second quarter in a loss to Texas Lutheran. He had ten tackles, six solos, and a tackle for a loss of ten yards.

Southwestern sophomore defensive back Peyton Ludemann (Austin, Texas) had six tackles and two fumble recoveries in the Pirates’ loss to Louisiana College.

Special Teams

Texas Lutheran senior punt returner Mason Perkins (Burleson, Texas) had two key punt returns for the Bulldogs in the home win over McMurry. His 66-yard punt return late in the third quarter, with TLU holding a 27-21 lead, took the Bulldogs down to the McMurry 5-yard line. TLU settled for a Juan Ocampo 28-yard field goal on the drive, but the lead for TLU was now nine. His second key punt return came in the fourth quarter, on the very next McMurry punt. With TLU still up 29-21, Perkins fielded the ball at the TLU 28 and returned it to the McMurry 42 – a return of 30 yards. The Bulldogs were in the endzone seven plays later and up 37-21 with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Blackwell, Carruth, Riley, Grogan Named Softball POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 9-14, 2021

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Marlee Blackwell, RF, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior right fielder Marlee Blackwell (Louin, Miss.) helped the Blazers to a 4-1 record on the week, including a three-game sweep of Division I Jackson State and a split with No. 9 Berry. She hit .526 (10-for-19) with three doubles, seven RBI, and six runs scored.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kennedy Carruth, RHP, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore right-handed hurler Kennedy Carruth (St. Francisville, La.) went 3-1 on the week, with a 2.98 ERA and 35 strikeouts with just 11 hits and five walks allowed over 18.1 innings. She threw a one-hitter, striking out eight in a five-inning 9-0 win at Jackson State. Carruth fanned 12 in 5.2 innings of relief to earn a 9-8 win against the Tigers and followed 14 Ks in a complete-game three-hit 8-1 win over No. 9 Berry. It is her third Pitcher of the Week award of the season.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Erica Riley, SS, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore shortstop Erica Riley (League City, Texas) hit .643 (9-for-14) with a home run, three RBI, five runs scored, and a stolen base as the Tornados went 2-2 on the week. In a 1-0 win over No. 2 Texas Lutheran, she picked up two hits and drove in the only run of the game on a sacrifice squeeze. Riley then went 3-for-4 in game two and scored a pair of runs.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bayleigh Grogan, RHP, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore right-hander Bayleigh Grogan (Wimberley, Texas) earned two wins in the circle for the Cru last week. She opened with a 2-1, eight-inning win over Houston-Victoria, throwing all eight innings with just four hits and one run allowed. Grogan faced 28 batters, forcing five flyouts and 15 ground outs. She followed that with 4.2 innings in relief in UMHB’s win over Southwestern. Grogan faced 17 batters in the contest, forcing 12 outs and surrendering just three hits. Grogan totaled five strikeouts with only one walk, limiting opponents to a .159 percentage.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman left fielder Bailey Eggleston (Spring, Texas) helped the Cru to a 3-0 week, recording five hits and batting in three runs. Eggleston scored the equalizer in UMHB’s 2-1 win over Houston-Victoria and drove in two runs in UMHB’s 3-1 win over the Jaguars. She was also the hero in the Cru’s 2-1 triumph over Southwestern (Texas), driving in UMHB’s game-winning run in the fifth. Eggleston hit .555 on the week with three extra-base hits.

Howard Payne senior right fielder Alexis Sullivan (Brea, Calif.) helped the Lady Jackets go 2-1 on the week, hitting .273 (3-for-11) with three runs, a double, and four RBI.

McMurry senior second baseman Savannah Flinn (Beaumont, Calif.) hit .444 (4-for-9) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, and two runs as the War Hawks went 2-1 on the week. She was 3-for-4 with a double, homer, and four batted in in an 8-5 win against St. Thomas (Texas). Flinn had a two-run double against Centenary (La.) as well. She was also perfect with ten assists in the field.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Howard Payne freshman righty Bree Carson (Telephone, Texas) went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA, striking out five and allowing three hits and four walks in seven innings during the week. She allowed no hits in three scoreless innings of relief of a 12-3 victory over St. Thomas (Texas).

Concordia Texas sophomore left-hander Bailey Tisdale (Santa Fe, Texas) threw a complete game shutout against No. 2 Texas Lutheran, giving up six hits with three strikeouts in a 1-0 victory. On the week, she was 1-0 with a 1.11 ERA and six strikeouts over 12.2 innings.

McMurry right-hander Camille Scott (Abilene, Texas) took a shutout into the seventh inning in the War Hawks’ 5-1 win over Centenary (La.). She allowed nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in the complete game. Scott also hit a single and scored on a grand

Blackmar, Marlowe, Quiroz, Leal Take Volleyball Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 9-13, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brynne Blackmar, OH/RS, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior outside hitter/right side Brynne Blackmar (Houston, Texas) averaged 4.00 kills per set while hitting at a .476 clip as the No. 9 Comets swept Louisiana College twice at home week. In two sets in the second match of the night against the Lady Wildcats, Blackmar finished with eight kills, hitting .467, and added two digs. She appeared in just one set in the first match of the night, collecting four kills to only one error (.500 attack), adding one block.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lilliana Marlowe, L, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman libero Lilliana Marlowe (Kenner, La.) averaged 6.50 digs per set as the Blazers split with No. 21 East Texas Baptist at home. Marlowe had 13 digs in a four-set win over the Tigers, followed by 26 in a three-set loss.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Georiga Quiroz, S, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior setter Georgia Quiroz (Georgetown, Texas) had 12.92 assists and 3.77 digs per set as the Tornados went 3-1 on the week. She tallied 56 assists in a four-set loss to No. 7 Mary Hardin-Baylor, followed by 41 in a sweep over the Cru. Quiroz also added 44 assists in a three-set sweep of Howard Payne. It is Quiroz’s second career Player of the Week honors.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Adile Leal, L, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore libero Adile Leal (Clute, Texas) averaged 4.64 digs per set as the War Hawks went 4-0 against Hardin-Simmons. She recorded a season-high 21 digs in a three-set sweep over the Cowgirls. She also averaged 1.00 assists per set for her second Player of the Week of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) led the Cru hitting .420 over four matches last week. She opened with an 8-1-18 performance in UMHB’s 3-1 win over Concordia Texas and added four more kills in the second game of that doubleheader. Against Sul Ross State, Janikula hit 12-1-20 before following that at 8-0-11 in the second match. She averaged 2.5 kills per set and added three assists, 14 digs, and 14 blocks.

McMurry senior middle blocker Megan Martinez (El Paso, Texas) hit .326 and averaged 3.00 kills per set in the War Hawks’ four wins over Hardin-Simmons. She posted a career-high 17 kills and hit .536 against the Cowgirls on Friday.

Sul Ross State freshman setter Vivian Moya (El Paso, Texas) averaged 5.67 assists and 1.58 digs per set as the Lobos went 2-2 on the week. She had 12 assists, and six digs in a sweep over Howard Payne followed up with 29 assists and three aces in the second match.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman outside hitter Hannah Frasca (Spring, Texas) was a dominant player on the court for UMHB, performing well on both sides of the ball. She totaled 39 kills, 3.0 kills per set average, and added 59 total digs. Defensively, Frasca averaged 4.5 digs per set and added three blocks.

Sul Ross State freshman libero Tatyana Colon (El Paso, Texas) average 3.23 digs and 1.18 assists per set on the week. She had double-digit digs in two matches, including 14 with five aces against Howard Payne.

Concordia Texas sophomore outside hitter Sarah Ghormley (Bastrop, Texas) had three double-doubles in four matches, averaging 4.46 kills and 4.62 digs per set. Against No. 7 Mary Hardin-Baylor, she registered 21 digs and 18 kills in a four-set loss, then followed 15 kills and nine digs in a three-game sweep. Ghormley also had 14 kills, 12 digs in match one against Howard Payne, and 19 kills, 12 digs in the nightcap.

East Texas Baptist freshman libero Lillie Hill (Schertz, Texas) collected 33 digs, averaging 4.71 digs per set in a doubleheader split at Belhaven.

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Madison Hall (Maypearl, Texas) averaged 4.25 digs per set as the Comets swept Louisiana College twice at home Tuesday night. Hall had seven digs and seven kills in just two sets in the Comets’ first sweep of the night. She then added ten digs and three kills in the nightcap. Hall had a block in each match as well.

Klassen, Arredondo, Baney Named Tennis Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 12-13, 2021

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jasmin Klassen, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Jasmin Klassen (Seminole, Texas) earned the War Hawks’ lone point of the day against UT Permian Basin, earning a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3. She also partnered with Hannah DeFriend for a close 9-7 defeat at No. 2 doubles.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Esteban Arredondo, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior Esteban Arredondo (The Woodlands, Texas) began the day with No. 1 doubles win with Joshua Bode in an 8-6 decision over UT Dallas. Arredondo also earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 4 over the Comets to help the Tornados to a 6-3 win. It is his second Player of the Week honors of his career.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Patrick Baney, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Patrick Baney (Indialantic, Fla.) picked up a pivotal three-sets singles victory at No. 3 that helped the YellowJackets clinch a 5-4 win at St. Thomas (Texas). He won 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to earn his third in a row and move to 6-1 in singles. Baney also teamed with Julian Lee for an 8-4 No. 1 with a doubles win over the Celts to move to 6-1. It is Baney’s second consecutive Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas junior John Edwards (McKinney, Texas) earned the Comets’ sole point in a 6-1 home loss to NCAA D-I Louisiana on Saturday. Edwards downed ULL’s Kacper Dworak, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 2 singles. He also picked up a single win (#2) in the Comets’ loss to Concordia Texas on Friday.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Alejandro Omana (Fort Worth, Texas) fought back from an opening set loss to record a three-set victory at No. 1 singles to give the Cru its only point in a loss to Texas Wesleyan. He also paired with Cody Aaron for an 8-2 defeat at No. 1 doubles.

McMurry senior Chris Causer (Lubbock, Texas) got its lone singles victory against UT Permian Basin with a straight-set win at No 6, 6-4, 6-3.

Therrien, Guidry, Rico, Burdick Selected as Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 10-14, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jackie Therrien, F, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman forward Jackie Therrien (Pensacola, Fla.) scored two goals in the Blazers’ 4-0 win over Louisiana College. She scored in the 48th and 63rd minutes.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Peyton Guidry, D, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman defender Peyton Guidry (Katy, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the Comets’ 2-0 home win over LeTourneau Saturday night. Guidry’s first career goal came in the 60th minute as she opened the scoring in the contest. Guidry and the Comet defense limited LETU to just one shot in the shutout, coming in the second half off target. She also had an assist in Wednesday’s 3-1 road win over the YellowJackets.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Maria Rico, F, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore forward Maria Rico (Cedar Park, Texas) scored a pair of goals this week and added one assist in a couple of wins against Howard Payne. She opened with a goal against Howard Payne on Monday, then scored the game-winner and added one assist against the Lady Jackets on Sunday. Rico put 8 of 10 shots on the frame and led the Cru’s offense.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kristen Burdick, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Kristen Burdick (Flower Mound, Texas) anchored a Cru defense that allowed just three total shots in two full contests. UMHB’s defense surrendered three shots against Howard Monday and did not allow a single shot in Sunday’s match. They offered no shots on-frame in either game. It is Burdick’s second Player of the Week award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas junior forward Ashlyn Sims (Cypress, Texas) scored twice in the first nine minutes of the game as the Comets earned a 3-1 road win over LeTourneau on Wednesday. Sims opened the scoring in the fourth minute to open scoring. She then added the game-winner in the ninth minute.

East Texas Baptist senior forward Raegen Kappler (McKinney, Texas) scored the game’s first goal in the ninth minute as the Tigers won 2-1 over Ozarks.

Defensive

LeTourneau sophomore goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser (Dover, Pa.) made a career-high 13 saves in a 2-0 loss at UT Dallas. She held the Comets scoreless in the first half. On the week, she made 19 saves in two games against the Comets.

Lazzari, Claude, Roach, Kennedy Selected as Men’s Soccer POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 10-14, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Anthony Lazzari, M, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman Anthony Lazzari (Daphne, Ala.) scored two goals on three shots in 38 minutes of a 4-0 win against Louisiana College. His goals came in the 45th and 89th minutes.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alain Claude, D, So., Ozarks

Ozark’s sophomore defender Alain Claude (Petion Ville, Haiti) helped the Eagles notch a shutout against East Texas Baptist and produced a 2-0 win goal. Claude put up a solid defensive effort, holding the Tigers to just four shots.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Patrick Roach, F, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Patrick Roach (Kingwood, Texas) helped the Cru to a pair of 5-0 wins over Howard Payne. He tallied ten shots with four on goal over two games and posted a hat trick in the second game, and it was Roach’s second Player of the Week of the season and third of his career.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Raymond Kennedy, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Raymond Kennedy (Waxahachie, Texas) anchored a Cru defense that allowed just seven shots over two 5-0 wins against Howard Payne. He also scored the game-winner in Monday’s win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas junior forward Jovi Munoz (Arlington, Texas) scored twice Saturday night as the Comets shut out LeTourneau 3-0 at home in ASC play. The 2019 ASC Offensive Player of the Year scored his first goal of the spring in the 17th minute to lift the Comets to a 2-0 lead. He then added a penalty kick in the 19th minute to complete the scoring.

Sul Ross State junior midfielder Arturo Madrid (El Paso, Texas) netted his second goal of the season in a 4-1 win over McMurry. He finished with three shots, two on goal, and had an assist against the War Hawks.

Ozark’s sophomore forward Charleus Emmanuel Ritch (Carrefour, Haiti) scored the match’s first goal to push the Eagles to a 2-0 win over East Texas Baptist.

Defensive

UT Dallas senior goalkeeper John Nicknish (Spring, Texas) played 157 minutes over the Comets’ two victories over LeTourneau last week. Nicknish played the full 90 on Wednesday, making one save, as the Comets downed LETU 2-1. He then played the opening 67 minutes Saturday night in a 3-0 shutout of the YellowJackets, making two saves.

Concordia Texas freshman keeper Joshua Redding (Waxahachie, Texas) played all 90 minutes to achieve the shutout victory over West Division leader Hardin-Simmons. The freshman keeper picked up five saves on the game, holding off a Cowboy offensive attack that fired 13 shots.

Belhaven sophomore goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) posted two saves in a 90-minute, 4-0 shutout against Louisiana College.

Sul Ross State junior keeper Alexis Tellez (El Paso, Texas) surrendered one goal with four saves in his first start of the season, a 4-1 win over McMurry.

Colon, Alvarenga, Sanchez Earn Baseball Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 9-14, 2021

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Jeremy Colon, 1B/DH, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman first baseman/designated hitter Jeremy Colon (Fort Worth, Texas) had a huge day. Jeremy went 5-for-6 (.833) with three doubles, a home run, five runs, and drove in five as the Cowboys swept a doubleheader from Schreiner in their only action of the week.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Isaiah Alvarenga, RHP, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore righty Isaiah Alvarenga (Grapevine, Texas) shutout regional foe Texas Lutheran, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts over seven frames in a 2-0 win. He retired the side four times, including the first nine batters of the game. He only gave up one hit in the fourth inning.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Brett Sanchez, RHP, So., Belhaven

Belhaven’s sophomore right-hander Brett Sanchez (Slidell, La.), earned his third Pitcher of the Week award of the season by throwing a three-hit complete game 10-0 shutout at St. Thomas (Texas). He struck out six, allowing just one walk to move to 5-0 with 40 strikeouts and a 0.46 earned run average on the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior right fielder Mateo Calle (Medellin, Colombia) had two multiple-hit games and accounted for eight total runs. The Cru won a non-conference series at Austin. He batted .800 (8-for-10), drove in four, scored four times, and stole five bases.

LeTourneau freshman second baseman Cody Stanley (Diana, Texas) went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the series finale versus Centenary (La.). He hit .455 (5-for-11) with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in the four-game series.

UT Dallas senior center fielder Jacob Perry (Mesquite, Texas) went 6-for-15 (.400) from the plate with three extra-base hits as the Comets posted a 1-3 record last week. He was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, scoring a run, in Tuesday’s home loss to Southwestern. Perry was then 4-for-11 with two RBI and two runs scored in the Comets’ three-game ASC road series at Concordia Texas over the weekend. He is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in all 11 of the UTD’s contests this spring.

Howard Payne’s sophomore shortstop Joey Villarreal (League City, Texas), led the Yellow Jackets in a three-game sweep of Dallas. Villarreal recorded multiple hits in each game, going 3-for-4 with four RBI in game two. He drove in five total runs and had a double and a triple on the weekend while hitting .545 (6-for-11).

Louisiana College junior center fielder Alex Ashby (Crowley, La.) found his way on base for the Wildcats during the Friday doubleheader split against LSU Alexandria and became a threat to score as the leadoff batter. He hit .400 (2-for-5) with a double, RBI, one run, a steal, and four walks drawn.

Concordia Texas freshman outfielder Brandon Goynes (Temple, Texas) was a catalyst at the top of the lineup, recording an on-base percentage of .636 and a batting average of .556 (5-for-9) as well as scoring three runs in a series win over UT Dallas. He also showed off his power, hitting his first career home run in game one and coming back with another long ball in game three. Goynes also had a double, two RBI, and a 1.133 slugging percentage.

McMurry senior third baseman Jonah Bailey (Boerne, Texas) hit a pair of two-RBI singles to bring home four of the War Hawks’ runs in a 10-5 loss to No. 1 Trinity (Texas).

Belhaven freshman designated hitter Kyle McLaughlin (Covington, La.) hit .818 (9-for-11) with a double, triple, home run, seven RBI, and five runs scored in a three-game series at St. Thomas (Texas). He went 4-for-5 in game one, a 12-11, 10-inning loss, and was 3-for-3 in the finale.

Sul Ross State freshman first baseman Carsen Thor (Tomball, Texas) went 2-for-5 with a home run, triple, four RBI, and a run scored in the Lobos’ 11-4 win over No. 1 Trinity, the Tigers’ first loss of the year. On the weekend, he hit .538 (7-of-13) with six RBI and three runs scored.

Ozarks junior right fielder Rey Lozano (Lavaca, Ark.) hit .571 (4-for-7) with two RBI and a run scored in two games at Nebraska Wesleyan.

East Texas Baptist junior right fielder Will Kelley (Alexandria, La.) got a hit in every game and recorded three for extra bases as the Tigers took 2-of-3 from Texas Lutheran. In the 13-5 finale victory, he was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two doubles. On the weekend, Kelley hit .455 (5-for-11) with three doubles, two RBI, and four runs.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior righty Jeb Zollman (Humble, Texas) only allowed two hits and one run in six innings of work in an 11-1 win over Austin. He struck out five and walked three while picking up his first win of the season.

LeTourneau senior right-hander Kolbey Sharpe (Carthage, Texas) put up a no-decision and left the game with a 2-0 lead in an eventual 5-3 loss to Centenary (La.). He held the potent-hitting Gents to three hits over 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and three walks with three strikeouts.

UT Dallas freshman right-hander Kenny Garza (League City, Texas) improved to 2-0 on the young season with a six-inning start in the Comets’ 9-3 road win over Concordia Texas Friday night. Garza struck out six while walking just one, limiting the host Tornados to only four hits.

Hardin-Simmons freshman righty Sam Buchowski (Scottsdale, Ariz.) had a strong start, going the distance in his first career start on the mound in an 8-3 win over Schreiner. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on a very windy and hitter-friendly day at HSU.

Howard Payne freshman right-hander Bryant Chambers (Katy, Texas) recorded his first win of the season in a 12-6 victory for the Yellow Jackets over Dallas. Bryant struck out three and walked none, and held the Crusaders to a .136 average at the plate over five frames.

Louisiana College sophomore righty Colten Newsom (Livingston, La.) came in to start the fourth inning of a seven-inning game against LSU Alexandria and finished out the game allowing just one run to keep the Generals back in the 4-2 win. He fanned four batters, allowing four hits and a walk over four innings.

Concordia Texas freshman left-hander Otto Franz (Austin, Texas) entered the game with one out and two on in the seventh and final inning of an 8-4 win. He joined the series finale with two out, and one in the seventh after UTD cut into the lead and made it 2-5, securing the third out of the inning to end the Comets’ scoring threat and preserve the Tornados lead. He pitched the final two innings of the game, giving up no runs on only one hit, and picked up the save in the decisive series finale. Franz earned a save with three strikeouts in two appearances, three hits, and one walk in three innings.

Ozark’s right-hander Dylan Kuester (Coweta, Okla.), helped the Eagles to a 5-1 win in the opener at Nebraska Wesleyan. He went seven frames, allowing just one run and two hits while fanning 10.

Lewis, Mason, Corley, Thomas Named Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 8-14, 2021

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Detaveon Lewis, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Detaveon Lewis (McKinney, Texas) ran the 100-meter dash in 10.97 seconds at the Icebreaker Classic, placing 12th at the meet and ranking third in Division III. He also was part of two-second place relay teams – the 4×100 in 43.41 seconds and the 4×400 in 3:22.86.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Robert Mason, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Robert Mason (Henderson, Nev.) finished ninth in the Icebreaker Classic shot in Bullard, Texas. His shot of 12.21 meters (40 ft.-.75 in.) ranks 22nd in the nation. Mason also placed 11th in the discus with a throw of 38.98 meters (127 ft.-11 in.), which ranks 18th in Division III.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Paighton Corley, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior Paighton Corley (Georgetown, Texas) finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at the Icebreaker Classic in 1:09.49, fifth-best in Division III. She was also 12th in the 100 hurdles in 17.55 seconds. It is her second career, Athlete of the Week.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Antranae Thomas, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Antranae Thomas (Longview, Texas) placed 12th in the shot put with a mark of 10.70 meters (35 ft.-1.25 in.) at the Icebreaker Classic. She also had a discus throw of 38.88 meters (127 ft.-7 in.), placing eighth, and was 11th in the hammer at 28.21 meters (92 ft.-7 in.). Her discus ranked third in the nation.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) finished third in both the 1,500 meters (3:59.76) and the 800 meters (1:59.30) at the Icebreaker Classic, breaking school records in both events. His 800 time ranks 14th in the country, while the 1,500 mark is ninth.

UT Dallas freshman Muaaz Makda (Frisco, Texas) recorded a personal best in the 400-meter dash at the Icebreaker Classic with a time of 50.45 seconds, ranking 12th in the nation.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) finished ninth in the 1,500 meters at 4:56.52 and ninth in the 800 meters in 2:29.90 at the Icebreaker Classic. She broke the school record in the 1,500, which ranks 10th in Division III.

UT Dallas sophomore Hannah Bennett (Washington, Ill.) placed 16th in the 5,000 meters in the Comets’ first collegiate track meet. Her time of 20:55.86 ranks 40th in the country.