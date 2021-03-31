ASC – Sports

YellowJackets, Cowgirls Sweep Volleyball Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 23-27, 2021

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kianna Crow, OH, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior outside hitter Kianna Crow (Spring, Texas) hit .381 with 5.00 kills per set as the YellowJackets swept Belhaven. She hit .387 with 17 kills in the opener, passing 1,000 career kills in the process. Crow followed with 13 kills with four aces in match two. It is Crow’s second Player of the Week of the year.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Courtney Edge, L, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior libero Courtney Edge (Carthage, Texas) averaged 5.67 digs per set in a two-match sweep of Belhaven. She posted 16 digs in match one, followed by 18 digs with four assists in the nightcap. It is the second Player of the Week honor of the season for Edge.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Taylor Salone, MB, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior middle blocker Taylor Salone (Grand Prairie, Texas) hit .520 and averaged 4.83 kills per set as the Cowgirls swept Howard Payne doubleheader. She hit .450 with ten kills in the opening match, followed by 19 kills while hitting .567 in the nightcap.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Karlie Knapek, L, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Karlie Knapek (Hutto, Texas) averaged 5.50 digs per set as the Cowgirls swept Howard Payne. She came up with 17 digs in match one and had 16 digs and nine assists in match two. It is Knapek’s second Player of the Week of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas junior setter Sydney Fitt (Cypress, Texas) averaged 6.14 assists per set in the Comets’ 6-2 offense as she guided her squad to a pair of road wins at East Texas Baptist Tuesday. She had 15 assists (5.0 per set) in a sweep of the host Tigers in the first match of the day and added 28 assists (7.0 per set) in a 3-1 win over ETBU to close the doubleheader.

Sul Ross State junior setter/middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) led the Lobos to a split, with McMurry averaged 2.10 kills, 4.60 assists, and 2.10 digs per set while hitting .203. In a five-set win, she had 11 kills, 23 assists, and nine digs. Canaba followed with her triple-double season with ten kills, 23 assists, and 12 digs in a five-set loss to the War Hawks.

McMurry senior middle blocker Megan Martinez (El Paso, Texas) averaged 2.90 kills and 1.10 blocks per set while hitting .452 in the War Hawks split at Sul Ross State. She hit .524 with 13 kills in the five-set loss before coming up with 16 kills and six blocks while hitting .406 in the five-set victory.

Defensive

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Catherine Croft (Buda, Texas) averaged 4.14 kills and 5.29 digs per set. She sparked the, at the time, No. 6 ranked Comets to a pair of road victories over East Texas Baptist Tuesday afternoon. Croft had 15 kills and 18 digs in a sweep to open the doubleheader with the Tigers and added 14 kill and 19 digs in a 4-1 win over ETBU to close the day.

Sul Ross State freshman libero Tatyana Colon (El Paso, Texas) averaged 4.20 digs per set as the Lobos split with McMurry at home in a pair of five-set matches. She led SRSU with 22 digs and added eight assists in the opening-win, followed by 20 digs, six assists, and a couple of aces in match two.

McMurry sophomore libero Adile Leal (Clute, Texas) had 23 digs in each of the matches of a split against Sul Ross State, averaging 4.60 per set. She also added 12 assists and three aces in the doubleheader.

Sloan, Webb, Horan, Corley Earn ASC Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 25-27, 2021

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jayden Sloan, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore Jayden Sloan (Abilene, Texas) won three events at the D3 Challenge, including a personal best in the 400-meter dash in 48.51 seconds. He also helped the War Hawks win the 4×100 relay in 42.24 and the 4×400 in 3:16.03. Sloan’s 400-time is tied for fifth in-country, while the 4×400 mark leads Division III and the 4×100 is fifth. It is his second Athlete of the Week of the season.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Aaron Webb, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Aaron Webb (Cleburne, Texas) won the high jump at the D3 Challenge at Texas Lutheran, clearing 2.00 meters (6 ft.-6.75 in.), which ranks second nationwide. He also ran the 800 meters in 2:04.92, placing 10th. It is the second Athlete of the Week in Webb’s career.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sarah Horan, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Sarah Horan (Terrell, Texas) was fourth at the Bobcat Invitational in the 400-meter dash in 59.28, then topped herself with a win in the event at the D3 Challenge in 57.68. Her time also leads all of Division III. It is Horan’s second career, Athlete of the Week honors.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Paighton Corley, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior Paighton Corley (Georgetown, Texas) finished seventh in the heptathlon at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, notching 3,444 points and ranking fifth in Division III. She was seventh in the heptathlon field in the shot put (8.47 m/27 ft.-9.5 in.), long jump (4.79 m/15 ft.-8.75 in.), and in the 800 (2:38.06). It is Corley’s second Athlete of the Week of the season and third of her career.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas freshman Muaaz Makda (Frisco, Texas) placed 12th in the 400-meter dash at the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Texas State with a time of 50.53

Ozarks freshman Cesar Rodriguez (Scranton, Ark.) placed 13th at the Dan Veach Invitational with a 1,500-meter time of 4:27.02. He also finished 11th with a 2:09.41 in the 800.

East Texas Baptist freshman Brandon Powell (Wills Point, Texas) helped break two school records, running the 4×100 meter relay in 42.33 and the 4×400 in 3:18.68 at the D3 Challenge in Seguin Texas. He also placed second in the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds, which ranks 11th in the nation. The 4×400 relay time ranks third nationwide, and the 4×100 is eighth.

Belhaven senior Kelton Kemp (Hazelhurst, Miss.) finished sixth in the 110 hurdles, breaking the school record at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays at Mississippi State 14.56, which is second in the country. He was also sixth in the 400 hurdles in 55.56 and part of the 4×100 relay that had 42.39 seconds.

Concordia Texas freshman Brett Jackson (Granbury, Texas) clocked 15.37 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the prestigious Texas Relays.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist freshman Cienna Womack (Temple, Texas) was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.43 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 1:10.63 at the D3 Challenge.

McMurry sophomore Ellie Ryan (Early, Texas) won the hammer throw at the D3 Challenge with 39.31 meters (129 ft.). She also finished third in the shot put (11.05 m/36 ft.-3 in.) and fifth in the discus (35.90 m/117 ft.-9 in.).

McMurry freshman Jazmin Chacon (El Paso, Texas) set personal bests in both the 800 and 1,500 meters at the D3 Challenge. She placed fourth in the 800 in 2:33.20 and seventh in the 1,500 at 5:22.69.

Tennis Players of the Week Announced by ASC

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 23-27, 2021

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaitlyn Hathorn, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Kaitlyn Hathorn (Abilene, Texas) earned a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles against Howard Payne and teamed with Lauren Schaeffer for an 8-0 victory in the top doubles spot as the Cowgirls defeated the Lady Jackets 9-0. It is her third Player of the Week award of her career and second of the season.

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Chloe Norris, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Chloe Norris (Kansas City, Mo.) had a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1, singles victory over Sul Ross State and teamed with Victoria Rendon for an 8-1 win in the top doubles line as the Cru defeated the Lobos 9-0.

CO-WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alejandro Omana, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Alejandro Omana (Fort Worth, Texas) won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sul Ross State and teamed with Cody Aaron for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles over the Lobos.

CO-WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Pavkovich, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Pavkovich (Queensland, Australia) won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles against Howard Payne and teamed with Desmond O’Shea for an 8-1 win against the Yellow Jackets.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Svaksha Iyengar, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior Svaksha Iyengar (Prosper, Texas) earned wins at singles and doubles as the Comets downed East Texas Baptist 8-1 Saturday afternoon in ASC East play. Iyengar handled her opponent at No. 6, singles 6-1, 6-3, and teamed up with partner Stephanie Joseph for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles as the division-leading Comets improved to 2-0 in ASC East play. It is Iyengar’s second career Player of the Week honors.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nick Boquet, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman Nick Boquet (Allen, Texas) earned wins at singles and doubles as the Comets blanked East Texas Baptist Saturday afternoon in ASC East play. Boquet claimed a straight-set victory at No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-2) and added a No. 2 doubles win (8-4) with partner Jed de Luna as the ASC East-leading Comets improved to 2-0 in divisional play.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Sul Ross State freshman Veronica Castaneda (El Paso, Texas) went 1-1 in both singles and doubles on the week. She picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles against Texas Lutheran and had a 6-3 success with Desiree Ramirez at No. 2 doubles. Her performance helped the Lobos win 5-4 over the Bulldogs.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Sul Ross State freshman Jackson Taylor (Bryan, Texas) went 2-0 at No. 2 doubles and 1-1 at No. 4 singles for the Lobos. He teamed with Michael Mata for an 8-6 win over Texas Lutheran, then won in singles 0-6, 6-2, 6-2. Taylor and Mata also won 9-8 (7-3) against Mary Hardin-Baylor before losing three sets to the Cru.

McNeer, Croft, Wagner, Stotts Selected as Softball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 23-27, 2021

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Anna McNeer, C, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore catcher Anna McNeer (Canton, Miss.) hit .500 (4-for-8) with a double, RBI, and a run scored as the No. 10 Blazers took two-of-three at Sul Ross State.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Ashley Croft, RHP, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Ashley Croft (Cypress, Texas) retired the side twice and had a no-hitter through five innings as the No. 2 Tigers defeated McMurry 8-0 in six innings. She allowed one hit to the leadoff batter of the sixth inning, only walked two, and struck out six. It is Croft’s second Pitcher of the Week of the year.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Wagner, UT, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior utility player Bailey Wagner (Brock, Texas) helped the Cru to three wins over UT Dallas this week. She went 6-for-7 (.857) against the Comets with one double and one home run. Wagner scored the game-winner in UMHB’s 10-2 win over the Comets on Friday and drove in the Cru’s 3-1 win on Saturday. She totaled two runs scored and four RBI against the Comets with two walks and just one strikeout.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kinleigh Stotts, LHP, So., McMurry

McMurry freshman righty Kinleigh Stotts (Covington, Texas) earned a win, and a save against No. 2 East Texas Baptist as the War Hawks took two-of-three games from the Tigers. She allowed a walk in a scoreless seventh to earn the save in the 4-2 opening victory. Stotts started and threw all seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits in another 4-2 win. She had a 1.75 ERA and held the Tigers to a .206 average. It is her second straight Pitcher of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Hardin-Simmons junior first baseman Peyton Newman (Bedford, Texas) hit .700 (7-for-10) with three RBI, a double, and three runs scored in the Cowgirls’ three-game sweep of LeTourneau. She had the game-winning RBI in the 3-2 victory in the second game of the series.

UT Dallas freshman right fielder Ashley Ambrosy (Haslet, Texas) was 3-for-9 from the plate with a double and a run scored as the Comets played a three-game series at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Ambrosy hit safely in the first two games of the set, extending her hitting streak to 16 games to open the spring and 18 consecutive games dating to last season, before having her streak snapped in the series finale.

Howard Payne senior right fielder Alexis Sullivan (Brea, Calif.) helped the Lady Jackets to a 2-1 record against Louisiana College, hitting .500 (5-for-10) with a double, home run, and four RBI. She hit a two-run blast in a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.

McMurry senior shortstop Mikayla Krause (DeLeon, Texas) hit .429 (3-for-7) with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored as the War Hawks took two-of-three from No. 2 East Texas Baptist. She was 3-for-3 in the series opener, a 4-2 win, with the home run and RBI-single.

Concordia Texas sophomore shortstop Erica Riley (League City, Texas) hit .438 (7-for-16) as the Tornados went 4-1 on the week. She also added two doubles, a triple, four RBI, three runs scored, and four steals.

Sul Ross State junior centerfielder Camryn Hardin (Alpine, Texas) batted .400 (4-for-10) with a double, triple, three runs scored, and two walks in the series against No. 10 Belhaven.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman right-hander Kami Flores (Grandview, Texas) earned her third win of the season in a 3-1 contest against the Comets. She threw a complete seven innings, allowing just five hits in 26 at-bats. Flores threw two strikeouts and did not walk a single batter. She allowed just one earned run in the first inning and threw four-three-up, three-down innings. Flores allowed just one extra-base hit in the contest.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore righty Kaylen Washington (Abilene, Texas) went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA as the Cowgirls swept LeTourneau. She struck out eight batters over 13 innings, allowing ten hits and one walk. She only gave up one extra-base hit in the pair of wins.

Howard Payne junior right-hander Tia Campos (Winters, Texas) went 2-0 with a 2.08, striking out seven and allowing 13 hits and three walks over 13 frames against Louisiana College.

Concordia Texas sophomore left-hander Bailey Tisdale (Santa Fe, Texas) racked up 20 innings of work and went 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts, allowing just one walk. She tossed two complete-game wins against Ozarks, allowing just one run. Tisdale had a seven-inning shutout with eight strikeouts in the opening 6-0 win.

Belhaven sophomore righty Kennedy Carruth (St. Francisville, La.) moved to 10-2 on the year with her 10th complete game of the season against Sul Ross State. She allowed three unearned runs with five strikeouts, three walks, and three hits in a 6-3 win.

Sul Ross State junior right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 14 hits and three walks allowed, and 14 strikeouts in 14 innings against No. 10 Belhaven.

ASC Announces Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 23-27, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Arturo Riestra Torrejon, F, Fr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College freshman forward Arturo Riestra Torrejon (Andorra La Vella, Andorra) became just the third Wildcat to notch a hat trick in their 4-2 win over East Texas Baptist.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kolton Johnson, GK, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Kolton Johnson (Edmond, Okla.) stopped six shots off the bench and in 42 scoreless minutes of the YellowJackets’ 2-1 win over Ozarks. Johnson came in after an injury to starter CJ Leyva.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – D.J. Jaime, M, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior midfielder D.J. Jaime (Carrollton, Texas) drew a foul in the box and scored on a penalty kick with five seconds left to give the War Hawks and 2-1 win Sul Ross State.

WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mackenson Cadet, M, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Makenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) helped hold Mary Hardin-Baylor to five shots on goal in the Cowboys’ 4-0 win. It is the third Player of the Week award in Cadet’s career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Oscar Vargas (Belton, Texas) assisted on both goals, including the game-winner, in the YellowJackets’ 2-1 win against Ozarks.

UT Dallas sophomore forward Nicholas Trest (Houston, Texas) scored his first collegiate goal in the 42nd minute in the Comets’ 1-1 draw at Belhaven Friday night. Trest came off the bench to lead the Comets with three shots in the tie.

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Marco Vazquez (Spring, Texas) scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the game in a 4-1 victory over Howard Payne. In two wins over the Yellow Jackets, he too 11 total shots.

Belhaven sophomore forward Brady Jacobs (Cantonment, Fla.) had the game-tying goal in the 79th minute in a 1-1 double-overtime tie with UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons freshman forward Jakob Fiol (Frisco, Texas) scored two goals in the Cowboys’ 4-0 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor. His goals came in the 4th and 52nd minutes.

Defensive

UT Dallas junior defender Adrian Vasquez (Fort Worth, Texas) sparked the Comets to a 1-1 double-overtime draw at Belhaven Friday night to close the regular season. Vasquez made a goal-line clearance with just under four minutes in the second overtime to preserve the tie. The Comets limited Belhaven to just seven shots, three coming in the double OT, and four shots on frame.

Belhaven sophomore keeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) posted six saves in 197 minutes in goal as the Blazers went 1-0-1 on the week. He had two saves in a 2-0 win over East Texas Baptist, followed by four saves in a 1-1 double-overtime tie against UT Dallas.

Munoz, Frazier, Bean, Sikora, Ybarra Earn Women’s Soccer POW.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 23-27, 2021

EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sofia Munoz, M, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior midfielder Sofia Munoz (Dallas, Texas) scored twice and added an assist as the Comets wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 road win at Belhaven Friday night. Munoz recorded her first goal of the night in the 10th minute to knot the game 1-1 and then added what proved to be the game-winner in the 59th minute. She assisted the Comets’ second goal of the contest in the 18th minute to give UTD a 2-1 lead. It is Munoz’s second career Player of the Week.

EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Frazier, GK, Fr., Ozarks

Ozark’s freshman goalkeeper Sydney Frazier (Lake Dallas, Texas) notched a shutout with one save in a playoff-clinching 1-0 win against LeTourneau.

WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rachel Bean, D, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) scored the game-winning goal on a header in overtime for a 1-0 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor for the Cowgirls, the ASC West Division title. She also helped hold the Cru to four shots on goal in the shutout effort.

CO-WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Meriah Sikora, M, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior midfielder Meriah Sikora (Arlington, Texas) held Sul Ross State to a 0-0 double-overtime tie, allowing just four shots on goal. It is her second career Player of the Week award.

CO-WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alitzel Ybarra, GK, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore keeper Alitzel Ybarra (Jaurez, Mexico) came away with a shutout – 0-0 in double overtime – with six saves against McMurry. This the second Player of the Week honors of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Madelyn Dowell (Plano, Texas) assisted the game-winning goal off a corner kick to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 overtime win at Mary Hardin-Baylor and claim the ASC West Division title.

Belhaven senior forward Ashley Langham (Florence, Miss.) scored her third goal of the season in the 85th minute of a 4-2 loss to UT Dallas.

Ozark’s sophomore midfielder Jessica Alvarado (Springdale, Ark.) delivered a shot in the right corner on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 win over LeTourneau.

Howard Payne freshman midfielder Lindsey Schiller (Muskogee, Okla.) scored the game-winner in the Lady Jackets’ 2-1 victory over Concordia Texas. In two games against the Tornados, she took four shots, two on goal.

Defensive

LeTourneau sophomore goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser (Dover, Pa.) stopped seven shots and only gave up a penalty kick in a 1-0 loss to Ozarks.

UT Dallas freshman defender Peyton Guidry (Katy, Texas) anchored a Comet backline that helped lift her squad to a 4-2 win at Belhaven Friday night to close the regular season. The Comets’ center back helped limit Belhaven to just seven shots on goal in the victory and also picked up an assist on UTD’s first goal of the game, her second of the spring.

Belhaven freshman keeper Lauren Knorr (Westminster, Colo.) recorded eight saves in a 0-0 double-overtime tie with East Texas Baptist, then stopped two shots in a 4-2 loss to UT Dallas.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior midfielder Shay Smith (Kerrville, Texas) was a force in the Cru’s midfield in a 1-0 overtime loss to Hardin-Simmons. She played all 93 minutes, won several balls in the midfield, and helped limit the Cowgirls to just five shots.

Howard Payne junior goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) recorded nine saves in the Lady Jackets’ 2-1 win over Concordia Texas. She also had eight saves in a loss to the Tornados.