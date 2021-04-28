ASC – Sports

UMHB Wins Eighth Men’s Golf Title

BROWNWOOD, Texas: Mary Hardin-Baylor shot 293 in the final round to claim the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf Championship, its eighth in the sport, at The Hideout Golf Club & Resort.

The Cru had shot +18 for the tournament (294-295-293=882) to win the title for the first time since 2017. They also won in 2015, 2014, 2009, 2008, 2005, and 2001.

UT Dallas was the runner-up with an 891, and Howard Payne followed with an 893. Hardin-Simmons (895) and McMurry (899) wrapped up the top five.

Individually, UMHB freshman Ari Saldana was the medalist, shooting a -2 (70-70-74=214). He is the sixth individual medalist in school history. Ryan Kropp of UTD (215), Kaleb Brown of HPU (216), Brendon Lowrance (221), and Lane Roye (222) of McMurry, Kaden Treybig of UMHB (222), and Wes Nolen of LeTourneau (222) followed Saldana to make up the All-Tournament Team.

Mary Hardin-Baylor earns the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, W.Va. May 11-14. They will announce the entire field on Monday, May 3, on NCAA.com.

2021 ASC Men’s Golf Championship Final Standings

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (294-295-293=882)

2. UT Dallas (294-299-298=891)

3. Howard Payne (290-303-300=893)

4. Hardin-Simmons (296-300-299=895)

5. McMurry (301-305-293=899)

6. Concordia Texas (302-302-296=900)

7. LeTourneau (301-304-301=906)

8. East Texas Baptist (310-316-298=924)

9. Belhaven (306-315-317=938)

10. Lousiana College (319-321-320=960)

All-Tournament Team

Medalist: Ari Saldana, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Ryan Kropp, UT Dallas

Kaleb Brown, Howard Payne

Brendon Lowrance, McMurry

Kaden Treybig, Mary Hardin-Baylor

West Nolen, LeTourneau

Lane Roye, McMurry

Final ASC Tennis Players of the Week of the Season Announced

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: April 20-25, 2021

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Claire Hillyer, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Claire Hillyer (Borger, Texas) won 6-2, 6-0 in the single top spot against Howard Payne. She also teamed with Hope Turner to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Hillyer has won two Players of this Week this season and three in her career.

CO-WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Isabella Wiik, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore Isabella Wiik (Katy, Texas) won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles against St. Thomas (Texas) and paired with Kaitlin Stevens for an 8-6 win at the top flight of doubles. It is Wiik’s second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carlos Martinez, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) picked up a straight-set win, 6-0, 6-0, over Howard Payne at No. 1 singles and teamed with Chase Daniell to win 8-2 at doubles. It is Martinez’s ASC-record fifth Player of the Week of the season and ninth of his career.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Samantha Wong, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior Samantha Wong (Grapevine, Texas) was perfect in singles and doubles as the Comets picked up road won over LeTourneau and Austin last week. Wong picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and partnered with teammate Kathy Joseph for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles as the Comets completed their perfect run through the ASC East with a 9-0 win at LeTourneau Saturday, capturing a third straight division title. Wong also had a 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles win Sunday at Austin, teaming up with Joseph for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles in the 9-0 non-conference win. It is Wong’s fourth Player of the Week of the season.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mauro Tejada, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore Mauro Tejada (Oajai, Calif.) made his return to the Comets’ lineup after missing more than a month to help UTD to a pair of road wins last week. He picked up singles and doubles wins to help guide the Comets to a 9-0 win at LeTourneau Saturday, leading UTD to an ASC East Division crown and the right to host the ASC Tournament this week. Tejada earned a 7-6 (4), 6-3, win at No. 6 singles against the YellowJackets, and claimed an 8-7 (3) win at No. 3 doubles with partner Ritvik Ganesan. He then earned a three-set win at No. 6 singles in the Comets’ 5-4, non-conference victory at Austin Sunday.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Landy Laywell (Thorndale, Texas) earned a 6-0, 6-0 singles No. 2 against Mary Hardin-Baylor and won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.

East Texas Baptist senior Syvoney Ybarra (San Antonio, Texas) won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles against Louisiana College and teamed with Gabbi Hammerbach for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore James Moore (Flower Mound, Texas) earned a 6-1, 6-1 No. 3 singles win against Mary Hardin-Baylor and won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

East Texas Baptist junior Adam Morris (Henderson, Texas) won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-2 versus Louisana College and teamed with Christian Dubec for an 8-0 blanking at top doubles.

Nightingale, Drane, Segura, Haller Earn Track & Field Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: April 21-24, 2021

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Lorien Nightingale, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) placed eighth in the 1,500 meters at the J Fred Duckett Twilight hosted by Rice. He posted a time of 3:52.47, which ranks eighth in NCAA Division III.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Devon Drane, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Devon Drane (McKinney, Texas) posted the seventh-best discus throw in the region at the Oliver Jackson Twilight with a mark of 43.92 meters (144 ft.-1 in.). It is his second career, Athlete of the Week.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Gr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau graduate student Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) ran the 1,500 meters in 4:54.99 at the J Fred Duckett Twilight at Rice, ranking 25th in the South/Southeast Region. It is Segura’s third Athlete of the Week award of the season and sixth of her career.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Logan Haller, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Logan Haller (Austin, Texas) placed seventh in the triple jump at the Oliver Jackson Twilight in Abilene. She had 10.86 meters (35 ft.-7.75 in.) which ranks ninth in the region. She also cleared 1.52 meters (4 ft.-11.75 in.) in the high jump.