ASC – Sports

Roye Leads ASC Men’s Golf Postseason Award Winners

BROWNWOOD, Texas – McMurry senior Lane Roye was named the 2021 American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Year to highlight the All-Conference teams and individual awards. The honors were presented after the 2021 Men’s Golf Championship at The Hideout Golf Club & Resort in Brownwood, Texas.

Roye led the conference with a 72.5 stroke average during the regular season and had a pair of wins under his belt.

William Sammons of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the Freshman of the Year after averaging 74.7 strokes per round and three wins during the regular season. UT Dallas freshman Aashish Achanta was the Newcomer of the Year after recording a 79.5 average.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Kaden Treybig received Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. They recognized Sydney Harvey of East Texas Baptist as the Coach of the Year after having the third-best average in the conference and earning several top-three finishes.

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance and Hardin-Simmons senior Matt Jouett were the only three-time All-Conference selections.

Roye, Lowrance, Sammons, Ryan Kropp of UT Dallas, Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist, and ASC Championship medalist Ari Saldana of UMHB made up the First Team.

2020-21 ASC Men’s Golf Awards

Golfer of the Year – Lane Roye, McMurry

Freshman of the Year – William Sammons, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Newcomer of the Year – Aashish Achanta, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Kaden Treybig, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year – Sydney Harvey, East Texas Baptist

First TeamName Cl. School Hometown

Brendon Lowrance 3 Sr. McMurry Mansfield, Texas

Lane Roye 2 Sr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas

William Sammons Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas

Ryan Kropp Sr. UT Dallas Brighton, Colo.

Hank Crain 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Prescott, Ark.

Ari Saldana Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Edo, Mexico

Second TeamName Cl. School Hometown

William Kim Jr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas

Wes Nolen 2 Jr. LeTourneau Bryan, Texas

Luis Legarreta, Jr. Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas

Nick Vella Sr. Hardin-Simmons Colleyville, Texas

Honorable MentionName Cl. School Hometown

Kaleb Brown 2 Jr. Howard Payne Sulphur Bluff, Texas

Payton Tuttle Sr. Belhaven Richland, Miss.

Justin Skorheim Jr. Concordia Texas Spring, Texas

Kyle Anderson Jr. Howard Payne Pearland, Texas

Matt Jouett 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas

Bryson Thurston So. LeTourneau Montgomery, Texas

Dalton Northcutt 2 Jr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas

Dylan Williams 2 Sr. Louisiana College Sterlington, La.

Davis Archer Fr. UT Dallas The Woodlands, Texas

PJ Schmitz 2 Jr. Concordia Texas Cedar Park, Texas

Colby Dupuis Jr. East Texas Baptist Ville Platte, La.

Jack Sladek Fr. East Texas Baptist North Richland Hills, Texas

3 Three-time All-Conference selection

2 Two-time All-Conference selection