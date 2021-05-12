ASC – Sports

Joseph, Hillyer Named Women’s Tennis MVPs in ASC Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT-Dallas senior Kathy Joseph and McMurry’s senior Claire Hillyer highlight the 2021 American Southwest Conference Women’s Tennis All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the head coaches, announced Wednesday.

Joseph won the East Division Most Valuable Player after going 11-2 at No. E1 doubles on the season, earning a spot on the All-Conference Team. Joseph was also the 2018 and 2019 West Division MVP.

Hillyer earned the West Division Most Valuable Player after going a perfect 4-0 in league play at No. 1 singles and 3-1 in doubles. She also made the All-Conference squad.

Also, in the East Division, UTD’s Saumya Vedula was selected as the Freshman of the Year, and Angelica Garcia of Ozarks, Elisa Kendall of East Texas Baptist, and Mimi Samdi from LeTourneau were the Tri-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year. UTD’s Bryan Whitt earned Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time after guiding the Comets to an ASC Championship.

In the West, McKenna Bryan of Hardin-Simmons and Jasmin Klassen were the Co-Freshmen of the Year, while Taja Lawrence from HSU was the Newcomer of the Year. Klassen and Desiree Ramirez of Sul Ross State and Zoe Sprayberry from Howard Payne were the Tri-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year. HSU’s Shane Williford earned Coach of the Year for the ninth time in his career.

Four players repeated as All-Conference selections, including Joseph and teammate Svaksha Iyengar for the third time.

Ten players repeated as All-Conference selections, including Kendall, Kuhn, UT Dallas senior Sophie Farmer, and UT-Tyler Alexandra McKissick as three-time selections. Joseph and Kendall were the only four-time All-Division picks.

2021 ASC WOMEN’S TENNIS AWARDS

All-Conference Team



Singles Flight 1 Claire Hillyer Sr. McMurry Borger, Texas Kathy Joseph 3 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas Flight 3 Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Southlake, Texas Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas Flight 4 Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas Flight 5 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Alejandra Rueda Sr. Concordia Texas Eagle Pass, Texas Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas Flight 6 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Stephanie Joseph 2 So. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Doubles Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 3 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Flight 2 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas Flight 3 Svaksha Iyengar 3 Jr. UT Dallas Prosper, Texas Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Brianne Dumas So. Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas

3 – Three-time All-Conference selection

2 – Two-time All-Conference selection

EAST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player Kathy Joseph, UT Dallas 3 Freshman of the Year Saumya Vedula, UT Dallas Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Angelica Garcia, Ozarks Elisa Kendall, East Texas Baptist Mimi Samdi, LeTourneau Coach of the Year Bryan Whitt, UT Dallas 4

3 – Three-time Division Most Valuable Player

4 – Four-time Coach of the Year

First Team

Singles Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 4 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Flight 2 Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas Flight 3 Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas Flight 4 Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas Flight 5 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Flight 6 Stephanie Joseph 2 So. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Doubles Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 4 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas Flight 2 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas Flight 3 Svaksha Iyengar 3 Jr. UT Dallas Prosper, Texas Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas



Second Team

Singles Flight 1 Elisa Kendall 4 Gr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas Flight 2 Ashley Schenck 3 Gr. East Texas Baptist Keller, Texas Flight 3 Kelsey Roberts So. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas Flight 4 Corrine Hall So. East Texas Baptist Victoria, Texas Brandy Weems Fr. LeTourneau Leander, Texas Flight 5 Syvoney Ybarra Sr. East Texas Baptist San Antonio, Texas Flight 6 Gabbi Hammerbach Fr. East Texas Baptist Leander, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Maddi Davis So. East Texas Baptist McKinney, Texas Elisa Kendall 4 Gr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas Flight 2 Corrine Hall So. East Texas Baptist Victoria, Texas Ashley Schenck 3 Gr. East Texas Baptist Keller, Texas Flight 3 Faith Kirk Fr. East Texas Baptist Van, Texas Kelsey Roberts So. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas

4 – Four-time All-Division selection

3 – Three-time All-Division selection

2 – Two-time All-Division selection

WEST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player Claire Hillyer, McMurry Co-Freshmen of the Year McKenna Bryan, Hardin-Simmons Jasmin Klassen, McMurry Newcomer of the Year Taja Lawrence, Hardin-Simmons Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Jasmin Klassen, McMurry Desiree Ramirez, Sul Ross State Zoe Sprayberry, Howard Payne Coach of the Year Shane Williford, Hardin-Simmons 9

9 – Nine-time West Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Singles Flight 1 Claire Hillyer 3 McMurry Borger, Texas Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas Flight 3 Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Flight 4 Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas Flight 5 Alejandra Rueda Sr. Concordia Texas Eagle Pass, Texas Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas Flight 6 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas Flight 3 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Brianne Dumas So. Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas



Second Team

Singles Flight 1 Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Flight 2 Claire Austin Jr. Concordia Texas Dallas, Texas Flight 3 Jasmin Klassen Fr. McMurry Seminole, Texas Flight 4 Victoria Rendon Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Ennis, Texas Flight 5 Taja Lawrence So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Alondra Torres Diaz So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Franklin, Texas Flight 6 Emily Hines Fr. Concordia Texas Killeen, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Claire Hillyer 3 Sr. McMurry Borger, Texas Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas Flight 2 Hannah Defriend Fr. McMurry Groesbeck, Texas Jasmin Klassen Fr. McMurry Seminole, Texas Flight 3 Amanda Almanza Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Ennis, Texas Alondra Torres Diaz So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Franklin, Texas

3 – Three-time All-West Division selection

2 – Two-time All-West Division selection

