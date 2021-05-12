" /> ASC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
ASC – Sports

Joseph, Hillyer Named Women’s Tennis MVPs in ASC Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT-Dallas senior Kathy Joseph and McMurry’s senior Claire Hillyer highlight the 2021 American Southwest Conference Women’s Tennis All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the head coaches, announced Wednesday. 

Joseph won the East Division Most Valuable Player after going 11-2 at No. E1 doubles on the season, earning a spot on the All-Conference Team. Joseph was also the 2018 and 2019 West Division MVP. 

Hillyer earned the West Division Most Valuable Player after going a perfect 4-0 in league play at No. 1 singles and 3-1 in doubles. She also made the All-Conference squad. 

Also, in the East Division, UTD’s Saumya Vedula was selected as the Freshman of the Year, and Angelica Garcia of Ozarks, Elisa Kendall of East Texas Baptist, and Mimi Samdi from LeTourneau were the Tri-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year. UTD’s Bryan Whitt earned Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time after guiding the Comets to an ASC Championship. 

In the West, McKenna Bryan of Hardin-Simmons and Jasmin Klassen were the Co-Freshmen of the Year, while Taja Lawrence from HSU was the Newcomer of the Year. Klassen and Desiree Ramirez of Sul Ross State and Zoe Sprayberry from Howard Payne were the Tri-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year. HSU’s Shane Williford earned Coach of the Year for the ninth time in his career. 

Four players repeated as All-Conference selections, including Joseph and teammate Svaksha Iyengar for the third time.

Ten players repeated as All-Conference selections, including Kendall, Kuhn, UT Dallas senior Sophie Farmer, and UT-Tyler Alexandra McKissick as three-time selections. Joseph and Kendall were the only four-time All-Division picks. 

2021 ASC WOMEN’S TENNIS AWARDS

All-Conference Team

Singles
Flight 1 Claire Hillyer Sr. McMurry Borger, Texas
Kathy Joseph 3 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas
Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas
Flight 3 Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Southlake, Texas
Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas
Flight 4 Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas
Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas
Flight 5 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas
Alejandra Rueda Sr. Concordia Texas Eagle Pass, Texas
Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas
Flight 6 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Stephanie Joseph 2 So. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Doubles
Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 3 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas
Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Flight 2 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas
Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas
Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas
Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas
Flight 3 Svaksha Iyengar 3 Jr. UT Dallas Prosper, Texas
Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas
McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Brianne Dumas So. Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas

3 – Three-time All-Conference selection
2 – Two-time All-Conference selection

EAST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player Kathy Joseph, UT Dallas 3
Freshman of the Year Saumya Vedula, UT Dallas
Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Angelica Garcia, Ozarks
Elisa Kendall, East Texas Baptist
Mimi Samdi, LeTourneau
Coach of the Year Bryan Whitt, UT Dallas 4

 3 – Three-time Division Most Valuable Player
4 – Four-time Coach of the Year

First Team

Singles
Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 4 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Flight 2 Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas
Flight 3 Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas
Flight 4 Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas
Flight 5 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas
Flight 6 Stephanie Joseph 2 So. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Doubles
Flight 1 Kathy Joseph 4 Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt.
Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas
Flight 2 Rebecca Jackson Fr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas
Saumya Vedula Fr. UT Dallas McKinney, Texas
Flight 3 Svaksha Iyengar 3 Jr. UT Dallas Prosper, Texas
Suzuka Nishino Fr. UT Dallas Coppell, Texas


Second Team

Singles
Flight 1 Elisa Kendall 4 Gr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas
Flight 2 Ashley Schenck 3 Gr. East Texas Baptist Keller, Texas
Flight 3 Kelsey Roberts So. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas
Flight 4 Corrine Hall So. East Texas Baptist Victoria, Texas
Brandy Weems Fr. LeTourneau Leander, Texas
Flight 5 Syvoney Ybarra Sr. East Texas Baptist San Antonio, Texas
Flight 6 Gabbi Hammerbach Fr. East Texas Baptist Leander, Texas
Doubles
Flight 1 Maddi Davis So. East Texas Baptist McKinney, Texas
Elisa Kendall 4 Gr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas
Flight 2 Corrine Hall So. East Texas Baptist Victoria, Texas
Ashley Schenck 3 Gr. East Texas Baptist Keller, Texas
Flight 3 Faith Kirk Fr. East Texas Baptist Van, Texas
Kelsey Roberts So. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas

4 – Four-time All-Division selection
3 – Three-time All-Division selection
2 – Two-time All-Division selection

WEST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player Claire Hillyer, McMurry
Co-Freshmen of the Year McKenna Bryan, Hardin-Simmons
Jasmin Klassen, McMurry
Newcomer of the Year Taja Lawrence, Hardin-Simmons
Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Jasmin Klassen, McMurry
Desiree Ramirez, Sul Ross State
Zoe Sprayberry, Howard Payne
Coach of the Year Shane Williford, Hardin-Simmons 9

9 – Nine-time West Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Singles
Flight 1 Claire Hillyer 3 McMurry Borger, Texas
Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas
Flight 3 Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Flight 4 Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas
Flight 5 Alejandra Rueda Sr. Concordia Texas Eagle Pass, Texas
Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas
Flight 6 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Doubles
Flight 1 Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Lauren Schaeffer So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Flight 2 Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas
Priscilla Schimming So. Hardin-Simmons Aledo, Texas
Flight 3 McKenna Bryan Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Brianne Dumas So. Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas


Second Team

Singles
Flight 1 Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Flight 2 Claire Austin Jr. Concordia Texas Dallas, Texas
Flight 3 Jasmin Klassen Fr. McMurry Seminole, Texas
Flight 4 Victoria Rendon Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Ennis, Texas
Flight 5 Taja Lawrence So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
Alondra Torres Diaz So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Franklin, Texas
Flight 6 Emily Hines Fr. Concordia Texas Killeen, Texas
Doubles
Flight 1 Claire Hillyer 3 Sr. McMurry Borger, Texas
Hope Turner So. McMurry Wills Point, Texas
Flight 2 Hannah Defriend Fr. McMurry Groesbeck, Texas
Jasmin Klassen Fr. McMurry Seminole, Texas
Flight 3 Amanda Almanza Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Ennis, Texas
Alondra Torres Diaz So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Franklin, Texas

3 – Three-time All-West Division selection
2 – Two-time All-West Division selection

