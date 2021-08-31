ASC – Sports

Tornados Picked to Win Men’s Soccer Title; Vazquez, Cadet Preseason Players of the Year
RICHARDSON, Texas – Concordia Texas, the league’s head coaches and sports information directors picked them to win the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer title as announced Monday, August 30.
Tornado junior forward Marco Vazquez and Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Mackenson Cadet were named the ASC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.
Concordia Texas (7-3 / 4-1 ASC) had 207 points and four first-place votes out of 22 possible. The Tornados finished second in the West Division in the shortened spring season and runner-up in the ASC Championship Tournament.
Defending ASC champion Ozarks (7-4-1 / 4-2 ASC) was picked second with 198 points and six first-place votes. Under Coach of the Year Aaron Brueckner, the Eagles won their first title since 2003.
UT Dallas (5-1-1 / 4-0-1 ASC) was selected third with 196 points and six first-place votes. The Comets won the East Division in the spring. Hardin-Simmons (8-5, 6-1 ASC) with 181 points and three first-place votes after winning the West Division in 2020-21 follows them.
Rounding out the poll were Mary Hardin-Baylor (170); East Texas Baptist (117); Belhaven (108); LeTourneau (100/1); McMurry (84/1); Sul Ross State (67/1); and Howard Payne (34).
After leading the league with seven goals, Vazquez was an ASC Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2020-21.
Cadet was a Tri-Defensive Player of the Year, anchoring a Cowboy defense that recorded five shutouts.
Thirty-two student-athletes were named to the ASC Men’s Soccer Players to watch list. The list is composed of up to three players from each institution nominated by the head coaches. Twenty-seven of the players submitted are returning all-conference selections with five individual award winners.
The 2021 season will get underway Wednesday, September 1.
The ASC Championship Tournament is on Nov 2, 5, and 7. The top four seeds host the quarterfinals, with the semifinals and championship game at the No. 1 seed.
Wilson is the official soccer ball of the American Southwest Conference and used by all 11 members and during the ASC Championships.
2021 ASC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll
|Rank
|Team (1st place votes)
|Pts.
|2020-21 Record (ASC)
|1.
|Concordia Texas (4)
|207
|7-3 (4-1)
|2.
|Ozarks (6)
|198
|7-4-1 (4-2)
|3.
|UT Dallas (6)
|196
|5-1-1 (4-0-1)
|4.
|Hardin-Simmons (3)
|181
|8-5 (6-1)
|5.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|170
|6-1-2 (4-1-1)
|6.
|East Texas Baptist
|117
|3-6-1 (3-4)
|7.
|Belhaven
|108
|3-4-1 (3-3-1)
|8.
|LeTourneau (1)
|100
|6-5 (3-4)
|9.
|McMurry (1)
|84
|1-7 (1-5)
|10.
|Sul Ross State (1)
|67
|2-5-1 (2-4-1)
|11.
|Howard Payne
|34
|1-7 (1-6)
ASC Men’s Soccer Preseason Players of the Year
Offense: Marco Vazquez, Jr., F, Concordia Texas
Defense: Mackenson Cadet, Sr., M, Hardin-Simmons
ASC Men’s Soccer Players to Watch List
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|Team
|Hometown
|Brady Jacobs *
|Jr.
|M
|Belhaven
|Cantonment, Fla.
|Max Rudolph *
|Jr.
|GK
|Belhaven
|Vestavia Hills, Ala.
|John Avery Slay *
|Gr.
|D
|Belhaven
|Brandon, Miss.
|Victor Gomez *
|Sr.
|M
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
|Zack Kusak * D
|Sr.
|D
|Concordia Texas
|New Braunfels, Texas
|Marco Vazquez * O
|Jr.
|F
|Concordia Texas
|Spring, Texas
|Juan Cairo *
|Sr.
|M
|East Texas Baptist
|Caracas, Venezuela
|Matthew Dieb
|So.
|D
|East Texas Baptist
|Arlington, Texas
|Travis Floyd *
|Sr.
|M
|East Texas Baptist
|Midlothian, Texas
|Mackenson Cadet * D
|Sr.
|M
|Hardin-Simmons
|Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
|Jakob Fiol * F
|Fr.
|F
|Hardin-Simmons
|Frisco, Texas
|Austin Wills *
|Jr.
|D
|Hardin-Simmons
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Cristian Drake
|So.
|D
|Howard Payne
|Katy, Texas
|Daniel Hernandez
|Fr,
|F
|Howard Payne
|Caracas, Venezuela
|Alexander Paz *
|Jr.
|F
|Howard Payne
|Texas City, Texas
|Santi De La Torre *
|Jr.
|M
|LeTourneau
|San Antonio, Texas
|Oliver Placencia *
|So.
|F
|LeTourneau
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Beau Weber *
|Fr.
|D
|LeTourneau
|Breaux Bridge, La.
|Brody Conley *
|Jr.
|M
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Cypress, Texas
|Patrick Roach *
|Sr.
|F
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kingwood, Texas
|Nick Villanueva *
|Sr.
|D
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|Luis Lopez
|Jr.
|D
|McMurry
|El Paso, Texas
|Andres Martinez *
|Sr.
|M
|McMurry
|Horizon City, Texas
|Santiago Nunez *
|So.
|F
|McMurry
|Bogota, Colombia
|Alain Claude *
|Jr.
|M
|Ozarks
|Petion Ville, Haiti
|Charleus Emmanuel Ritch *
|Jr.
|F
|Ozarks
|Carrefour, Haiti
|Kyle Seymour * D
|Jr.
|D
|Ozarks
|New Lenox, Ill.
|Jose Luis Originales *
|Sr.
|D
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|Mauricio Perez
|Sr.
|M
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|Brandon Bohn *
|Sr.
|D
|UT Dallas
|Coppell, Texas
|Jardel Kuate *
|Jr.
|M
|UT Dallas
|Euless, Texas
|Adrian Vasquez *
|Jr.
|D
|UT Dallas
|Fort Worth, Texas
2020-21 All-Conference Selection*
2020-21 Co-Offensive Player of the Year O
2020-21 Tri-Defensive Player of the Year M
2020-21 Offensive Freshman of the Year F