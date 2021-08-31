ASC – Sports

Tornados Picked to Win Men’s Soccer Title; Vazquez, Cadet Preseason Players of the Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – Concordia Texas, the league’s head coaches and sports information directors picked them to win the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer title as announced Monday, August 30.

Tornado junior forward Marco Vazquez and Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Mackenson Cadet were named the ASC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.

Concordia Texas (7-3 / 4-1 ASC) had 207 points and four first-place votes out of 22 possible. The Tornados finished second in the West Division in the shortened spring season and runner-up in the ASC Championship Tournament.

Defending ASC champion Ozarks (7-4-1 / 4-2 ASC) was picked second with 198 points and six first-place votes. Under Coach of the Year Aaron Brueckner, the Eagles won their first title since 2003.

UT Dallas (5-1-1 / 4-0-1 ASC) was selected third with 196 points and six first-place votes. The Comets won the East Division in the spring. Hardin-Simmons (8-5, 6-1 ASC) with 181 points and three first-place votes after winning the West Division in 2020-21 follows them.

Rounding out the poll were Mary Hardin-Baylor (170); East Texas Baptist (117); Belhaven (108); LeTourneau (100/1); McMurry (84/1); Sul Ross State (67/1); and Howard Payne (34).

After leading the league with seven goals, Vazquez was an ASC Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Cadet was a Tri-Defensive Player of the Year, anchoring a Cowboy defense that recorded five shutouts.

Thirty-two student-athletes were named to the ASC Men’s Soccer Players to watch list. The list is composed of up to three players from each institution nominated by the head coaches. Twenty-seven of the players submitted are returning all-conference selections with five individual award winners.

The 2021 season will get underway Wednesday, September 1.

The ASC Championship Tournament is on Nov 2, 5, and 7. The top four seeds host the quarterfinals, with the semifinals and championship game at the No. 1 seed.

Wilson is the official soccer ball of the American Southwest Conference and used by all 11 members and during the ASC Championships.

2021 ASC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2020-21 Record (ASC) 1. Concordia Texas (4) 207 7-3 (4-1) 2. Ozarks (6) 198 7-4-1 (4-2) 3. UT Dallas (6) 196 5-1-1 (4-0-1) 4. Hardin-Simmons (3) 181 8-5 (6-1) 5. Mary Hardin-Baylor 170 6-1-2 (4-1-1) 6. East Texas Baptist 117 3-6-1 (3-4) 7. Belhaven 108 3-4-1 (3-3-1) 8. LeTourneau (1) 100 6-5 (3-4) 9. McMurry (1) 84 1-7 (1-5) 10. Sul Ross State (1) 67 2-5-1 (2-4-1) 11. Howard Payne 34 1-7 (1-6)

ASC Men’s Soccer Preseason Players of the Year

Offense: Marco Vazquez, Jr., F, Concordia Texas

Defense: Mackenson Cadet, Sr., M, Hardin-Simmons

ASC Men’s Soccer Players to Watch List

Name Cl. Pos. Team Hometown Brady Jacobs * Jr. M Belhaven Cantonment, Fla. Max Rudolph * Jr. GK Belhaven Vestavia Hills, Ala. John Avery Slay * Gr. D Belhaven Brandon, Miss. Victor Gomez * Sr. M Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Zack Kusak * D Sr. D Concordia Texas New Braunfels, Texas Marco Vazquez * O Jr. F Concordia Texas Spring, Texas Juan Cairo * Sr. M East Texas Baptist Caracas, Venezuela Matthew Dieb So. D East Texas Baptist Arlington, Texas Travis Floyd * Sr. M East Texas Baptist Midlothian, Texas Mackenson Cadet * D Sr. M Hardin-Simmons Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Jakob Fiol * F Fr. F Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Austin Wills * Jr. D Hardin-Simmons Flower Mound, Texas Cristian Drake So. D Howard Payne Katy, Texas Daniel Hernandez Fr, F Howard Payne Caracas, Venezuela Alexander Paz * Jr. F Howard Payne Texas City, Texas Santi De La Torre * Jr. M LeTourneau San Antonio, Texas Oliver Placencia * So. F LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas Beau Weber * Fr. D LeTourneau Breaux Bridge, La. Brody Conley * Jr. M Mary Hardin-Baylor Cypress, Texas Patrick Roach * Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Kingwood, Texas Nick Villanueva * Sr. D Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas Luis Lopez Jr. D McMurry El Paso, Texas Andres Martinez * Sr. M McMurry Horizon City, Texas Santiago Nunez * So. F McMurry Bogota, Colombia Alain Claude * Jr. M Ozarks Petion Ville, Haiti Charleus Emmanuel Ritch * Jr. F Ozarks Carrefour, Haiti Kyle Seymour * D Jr. D Ozarks New Lenox, Ill. Jose Luis Originales * Sr. D Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Mauricio Perez Sr. M Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Brandon Bohn * Sr. D UT Dallas Coppell, Texas Jardel Kuate * Jr. M UT Dallas Euless, Texas Adrian Vasquez * Jr. D UT Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

2020-21 All-Conference Selection*

2020-21 Co-Offensive Player of the Year O

2020-21 Tri-Defensive Player of the Year M

2020-21 Offensive Freshman of the Year F