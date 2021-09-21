ASC – Sports

Parker, Jakubowski, Aldridge Named Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 18, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jake Parker, WR, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) led the Yellow Jacket offense in a 55-21 win over Hendrix. He finished with seven catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He had catches of 20, 9, and 9 yards. It is Parker’s second Player of the Week award of his career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – James Jakubowski, DE, Jr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne junior defensive end James Jakubowski (Tatum, Texas) led the Yellow Jacket defense that held Hendrix to 82 rushing yards in a 55-21 win. He finished with seven tackles, four-solo, 2.5 for a loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – John Aldridge, K, Jr., Austin

Austin junior kicker John Aldridge (Richardson, Texas) totaled 10 points in the ‘Roos 16-7 win over Sul Ross State. He was 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 19, 21, and 31 yards, and was 1-1 one extra point. Aldridge also averaged 65 yards per kickoff with one touchback.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior wide receiver K.J. Miller (Orange, Texas) made his 2021 debut with seven catches for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the No. 1 Cru’s 54-3 win against Southwestern (Texas). In the first quarter, he caught a 71-yard touchdown pass and added another score on a 19-yard pass in the second quarter.

East Texas Baptist sophomore quarterback Troy Yowman (Beaumont, Texas) led the Tigers with 16-of-31 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 241-5 win over McMurry.

Belhaven’s sophomore running back, Kolbe Blunt (Mobile, Ala.), finished with a career-high 101 yards rushing and four catches for 40 yards in the Blazers’ 21-16 loss at No. 6 Hardin-Simmons.

Sul Ross State senior Matthew DeLeon (Hondo, Texas) rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown in the Lobos’ 16-7 loss at Austin.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore defensive line Josh Patteson (Port Neches, Texas) intercepted a pass and ran it back for 14 yards in a touchdown in the first quarter of a 54-3 win over Southwestern (Texas). He also forced a Pirate fumble which resulted in a score for the No. 1 Cru.

East Texas Baptist freshman defensive back Trent Scott (Grand Prairie, Texas) picked off two passes in the Tigers’ 24-15 win against McMurry. He also had eight tackles, six solo, and a pass breakup.

Belhaven freshman linebacker Emmanuel Stanley (East Marion, Miss.) had six tackles, including one for a loss, in the Blazers’ 21-16 loss at No. 6 Hardin-Simmons.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore linebacker Matt Mitchell (Wimberly, Texas) led the No. 6 Cowboys with 11 tackles and a quarterback hurry in a 21-16 win over Belhaven.

Sul Ross State freshman linebacker Jade Rios (San Antonio, Texas) tied for a game-high nine tackles, including three solos, and two for a loss of six yards in the Lobos’ 16-7 defeat at Austin. He also forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

Special Teams

Texas Lutheran freshman punter Cameron Welch (New Braunfels, Texas) punted six times, averaging 41.7 yards in the Bulldogs’ loss to Trinity (Texas). He had a long of 53 yards with one touchback.

Howard Payne graduate student kicker Blake Phipps (Dripping Springs, Texas) hit field goals from 25 and 26 yards out, recovered his onside kick and was 7-for-7 in extra points in a 55-21 win over Hendrix. He also averaged 57.9 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks.

East Texas Baptist sophomore kicker Alberto Garcia (Huntsville, Texas) was 3-for-3 in extra points and hit a field goal with 3:27 left to go up 24-15 against McMurry. He also averaged 58 yards per kickoff.

Sul Ross State junior punter Jaden Brown (Andrews, Texas) had eight punts for an average of 34.9 yards with a long of 51 and two inside the 20 in the Lobos’ 16-7 loss at Austin.

Foster, Greenly, Montondon Earn Women’s Soccer Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 14-19, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sierra Foster, F, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman forward Sierra Foster (Fullerton, Calif.) scored once and added three assists as the Comets opened their trip to Shreveport, La. With a 5-0 win over Schreiner. She then added a goal in Sunday’s 3-0 victory against Centenary (La.).

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Grace Greenly, M, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Grace Greenly (Round Rock, Texas) scored four goals with an assist as the Cru went 2-0 on the week. She netted both game-winners in a 3-0 win over UW-Stevens Point and a 4-0 victory against Austin. It is Greenly’s second career Player of the Week award.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Claire Montondon, GK, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior goalkeeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas) recorded two shutouts for the Tigers, coming up with five saves. She posted one save in a double-overtime 0-0 tie against St. Thomas (Texas). Montondon came up with four second-half saves after ETBU went up 2-0 in their shutout victory over Southwestern (Texas). It is her second career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Caroline Pool (Arlington, Texas) scored three goals and assisted in a 6-0 win over UW-Stevens Point.

East Texas Baptist junior midfielder Olivia Gallegos (Mesquite, Texas) produced both assists in a 2-0 win over Southwestern (Texas). She also took two shots in a 0-0 tie against St. Thomas (Texas).

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Kallie Krenz (Lockhart, Texas) had Tornados’ lone goal on the day, curling a shot into the top left corner of the first half of their 1-0 win over Dallas.

Belhaven junior Anna Crane (Pearl, Miss.) scored three goals in the Blazers’ 3-0 win at Centenary (La.). She took six shots, three on goal, as the Blazers went 2-0.

Howard Payne freshman forward Lexi De La Cruz (Lubbock, Texas) scored two goals to assist in a 5-1 victory over Austin.

McMurry freshman forward Emily Holland (Mansfield, Texas) netted a pair of goals in two wins for the War Hawks. She scored the game’s first goal in a 3-1 victory over Division II foe Southern Nazarene and scored the second goal of a 2-0 win against Texas Lutheran.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Shay Taylor (Kerrville, Texas) helped the Cru’s defense limit opponents to just five shots on the weekend in a pair of shutouts. They held UW-Stevens Point to just four shots, one on goal on Friday, and gave up just one first-half shot against Austin.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman defender Peyton Guidry (Katy, Texas) continued to lead a dominant Comet backline as she lifted her squad to two more shutout victories over the weekend. Guidry and company limited Schreiner to four shots, none on goal, Friday night in a 5-0 win over the Mountaineers. The Comets then held Centenary (La.) to seven shots, two on target, in Sunday’s 3-0 win. UTD is now riding a six-game winning streak with four consecutive shutouts.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore defender Mercy Mummert (Albuquerque, N.M.) led the Cowgirls’ defensive effort in a pair of shutouts – 14-0 against Arlington Baptist and 6-0 over UW-Stevens Point.

Concordia Texas freshman keeper Lora Tresco (Houston, Texas) tallied six saves in a 1-0 victory over Dallas.

Belhaven junior defender Emily Easterling (Brandon, Miss.) played all 180 minutes as the Blazers posted a 3-0 shutout over Centenary (La.) and a 1-0 win against Schreiner.

Howard Payne senior goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) recorded two saves and an assist in a shutout first half during a 5-1 victory over Austin. She then collected 11 saves in a loss to No. 9 Trinity (Texas).

McMurry sophomore goalkeeper Courtlynn Boone (Argyle, Texas) recorded seven saves in a 3-1 win against Division II opponent Southern Nazarene.

Morgan, O’Donnell, Ivy Named Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 14-19, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dalton Morgan, F, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior forward Dalton Morgan (Ellisville, Miss.) helped the Blazers to a 2-1 week with three goals, including a pair of game-winners. He scored in the 20th and the 51st minutes in a 2-1 victory over former ASC adversary Louisiana College. Morgan also scored in the second overtime of a 2-1 win against Schreiner.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Riley O’Donnell, F, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman forward Riley O’Donnell (Allen, Texas) scored twice and added an assist Friday in the Comets’ 4-2 win over Schreiner. He took four shots in the victory, three on goal. He took four shots, one on the frame, Sunday in UTD’s 1-0 win at Centenary (La.). It is his second Player of the Week of the season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Trent Ivy, GK, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior goalkeeper Trent Ivy (Plano, Texas) recorded ten saves in a 2-1 victory at Texas Lutheran. It is his second career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Concordia Texas freshman midfielder Melvin Molina (San Marcos, Texas) assisted on three goals and scored his own goal in a 5-2 win against Schreiner, breaking the Tornado record for assists.

Ozarks senior forward Lorfils Milord (Port-au-Prince, Haiti) scored the game-winning goal against Hendrix. Milord finished with three shots in the 1-0 win.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore defender Nana Osei-Debrah (Mansfield, Texas) scored the game’s first goal in the 48th minute in the Cowboys’ 2-1 victory at Texas Lutheran.

Defensive

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Trey Nickel (Katy, Texas) recorded his second shutout of the season Sunday night as he made one save in the Comets 1-0 road win over Centenary (La.). He opened the weekend with three saves in 73 minutes in the Comets’ 4-2 win over Schreiner Friday.

Ozark’s sophomore goalkeeper Caleb Anderson (Broken Arrow, Okla.) notched a shutout in goal with four saves against Hendrix as the Eagles went 1-1 on the week.