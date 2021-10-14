ASC – Sports

Skorheim, Alvarez Capture Golfer of the Week Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFERS OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 11-12, 2021

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Travis Skorheim, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Travis Skorheim (Houston, Texas) posted a career-best 54-hole score of 71-73-71=215 for a +2 at the Alamo City Classic in San Antonio. He tied for fifth overall and helped the Tornados to a third-place team finish.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Karen Alvarez, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman Karen Alvarez (Katy, Texas) placed third individually. She led the No. 25 Comets to a runner-up finish at the Alamo City Classic this week in San Antonio. Alvarez closed the event with a seven-over 149, carding a 76 (+5) Monday and a 73 (+2) Tuesday, and her 149 matched the fourth-lowest 36-hole total in program history. It is Alvarez’s second Golfer of the Week award of the season and sixth of her career.

Nightingale, Acosta Earn Runners of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: October 9, 2021

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Lorien Nightingale, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) placed third at the Watson Invitational in Clinton, Miss. with a personal best 8K time of 25:20.9. He was the highest finishing Division III runner and helped the YellowJackets to a fifth-place finish. It is Nightingale’s fourth Runner of the Week of the season and seventh of his career.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Brittany Acosta, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Brittany Acosta (Fort Worth, Texas) placed 25th at the Mustangs Invitational in Wichita Falls, with a 5K time of 20:15.4. It is the second Runner of the Week honors of Acosta’s career.

Ghormley, Owen, Carter Named Volleyball Award Winners

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 5-9, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Ghormley, OH, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia, Texas junior outside hitter Sarah Ghormley (Bastrop, Texas) averaged 4.46 kills per set and 2.62 digs as the Tornados went 1-2. Against No. 17 Southwestern (Texas), she had a career-high 26 kills and added 11 digs in a five-set loss. Ghormley tallied seven kills and seven digs in a loss to Hardin-Simmons, then followed with 25-kills and 16-digs in a five-set victory over McMurry. It is Ghormley’s third Player of the Week honors of her career.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Allison Owen, MB/OH, Jr., UT Dallas

UT-Dallas junior middle blocker/outside hitter Allison Owen (Murphy, Texas) averaged 3.17 kills per set while hitting at a .421 clip as she sparked the Comets to a pair of ASC road wins last week. Owen opened the week with nine kills and ten digs Friday night in a 3-0 win over Belhaven. She then had ten kills without an error, hitting .667, and added two aces and a pair of blocks in a road sweep of East Texas Baptist. It is Owen’s fourth Player of the Week award of her career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cali Carter, L, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman libero Cali Carter (Stephenville, Texas) led the Cowgirl defense with 7.67 kills per set as they went 1-1. Carter racked up 30 digs in a three-set loss to No. 8 Mary Hardin-Baylor and had 16 digs in a sweep over Concordia Texas. It is Carter’s second consecutive Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior middle blocker Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) hit .375 and averaged 2.67 kills per set in a pair of sweeps for the No. 8 Cru. She registered 16 kills with only one attack error, with four digs and four blocks.

LeTourneau sophomore Avery Mabery (Tolar, Texas) hit .333 with 15 kills as the YellowJackets went 2-0. She totaled eight kills and hit .353 in a win against Belhaven and seven in a five-set win over East Texas Baptist.

Hardin-Simmons senior middle blocker Taylor Salone (Grand Prairie, Texas) averaged 2.83 kills and hit .324 as the Cowgirls went 1-1 on the week. She connected on 17 kills and had three digs and three blocks.

Sul Ross State senior setter/middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit .408 with 3.83 kills, 6.17 assists, and 3.17 digs per set as the Lobos went 2-0. She added another triple-double with 11 kills, 17 assists, and 13 digs against Southwest, then had 12 kills, 20 assists, and six digs in a sweep against Howard Payne.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore outside hitter Hannah Frasca (Spring, Texas) led the Cru’s defense with 5.17 digs per set in a pair of sweeps for the No. 8 Cru. She also added five blocks and helped limit opponents to a .082 hitting percentage. Frasca also connected on 18 kills.

LeTourneau senior outside hitter Kianna Crow (Spring, Texas) averaged 3.78 digs per set as the YellowJackets went 2-0 on the week. She posted 12 digs with 18 kills in a five-set win over East Texas Baptist. Crow also had nine kills and 22 digs against Belhaven.

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Abby Jones (Cleburne, Texas) averaged 3.17 digs per set while hitting .286 in a pair of ASC road wins for the Comets last week. Jones collected ten digs while adding six kills, three aces, and a block Friday night in a sweep of Belhaven. She then had nine digs, and five kills Saturday in a sweep of East Texas Baptist.

Concordia Texas junior right-side Kylexus Block (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 4.31 kills and had four blocks while the Tornados went 1-2. She also hit .250 with 3.77 kills per set, coming up with 19 kills and 24 digs in a five-set loss to No. 17 Southwestern (Texas). Block followed with 12 digs in a loss to Hardin-Simmons, then racked up a career-high 23 kills and 20 digs in a five-set victory over McMurry.

Sul Ross State sophomore libero Faith Herrera (El Paso, Texas) averaged 4.00 digs per set and an ace as the Lobos went 2-0 on the week. She posted 13 digs, three assists, and four aces against Southwest then had 11 digs and two more aces in a sweep of Howard Payne.