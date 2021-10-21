ASC – Sports

War Hawks Sweep Volleyball Weekly Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 12-18, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaylie Vasil, OH, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore outside hitter Kaylie Vasil (Midlothian, Texas) had 52.5 points, and 44 kills over three matches as McMurry defeated LeTourneau, Sul Ross State, and Howard Payne at home to finish 3-0 on the week. She had a .287 attack percentage for the week, including 14 kills on just 25 attempts against Howard Payne. Vasil had double-doubles against LeTourneau and Sul Ross with 15 kills and 15 digs in each game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madison Cuellar, OH, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore outside hitter Madison Cuellar (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 6.45 digs per set as the War Hawks went 3-0 on the week. She had 22 digs with nine kills in a four-set win over LeTourneau, then 11 kills and 30 digs in another four-set victory versus Sul Ross State. Cuellar finished the week with 19 digs in a sweep of Howard Payne.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau senior outside hitter Kianna Crow (Spring, Texas) led the YellowJackets with 3.33 kills per set to go with 3.17 digs and a .164 hitting percentage as they went 1-2 on the week. She had 15 kills in a win over Hardin-Simmons and posted three double-doubles on the week.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior middle blocker Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) led the No. 8 Cru with a .384 hitting percentage and 3.25 kills per set as they picked up a pair of wins. She hit .436 in a five-set win over Texas Lutheran and .333 in a sweep of East Texas Baptist.

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Catherine Croft (Buda, Texas) had 11 kills and four aces Saturday as she lifted the Comets to a 3-1 road win over LeTourneau. She hit .241 and added three digs and a solo block in the victory.

Concordia Texas junior outside hitter Sarah Ghormley (Bastrop, Texas) had back-to-back double-digit kill performances in wins over East Texas Baptist and Belhaven. Against the Tigers, she hit .471 with ten kills and only two errors, with 17 digs. Ghormley followed with 16 kills against Belhaven. For the week, she hit .388 with 3.71 kills and 3.14 digs per set.

Sul Ross State senior setter/middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit. 371 with 3.43 kills, 4.00 assists, and 2.43 digs per set as the Lobos went 1-1 on the week. She came up with ten kills, 15 assists, nine digs, and two aces against McMurry and followed with 14 kills, 13 assists, and eight digs in a sweep over Hardin-Simmons.

Defensive

LeTourneau senior right-side Natalie Connelly (Rowlett, Texas) averaged 1.33 blocks per set as the YellowJackets went 1-2 on the week. She totaled seven blocks in a win over Hardin-Simmons and had vied blocks versus UT Dallas and four against McMurry. Connelly also came up with 15 kills and seven digs.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore libero Maddie Gillespie (Austin, Texas) paced the No. 8 Cru with 5.25 digs per set in a pair of wins. She came up with 29 digs in a five-set victory against Texas Lutheran and 13 against East Texas Baptist. She also served up seven aces on the week.

UT Dallas junior midfielder Gabi Sommerfield (Liberty Hill, Texas) had nine kills, and four blocks as the Comets earned a 3-1 road over LeTourneau Saturday in their only match of the week. Sommerfield added four digs and hit .368 in the four-set game.

Sul Ross State sophomore outside hitter Faith Herrera (El Paso, Texas) tallied 3.29 digs per set as the Lobos went 1-1. She had seven kills and 16 digs in a four-set loss to McMurry and seven digs in a sweep of Hardin-Simmons.

Concordia Texas junior right-side Kylexus Block (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 2.14 digs and 0.71 blocks per set as the Tornados picked up two wins. She had three blocks and seven digs against East Texas Baptist, eight digs, and a pair of blocks versus Belhaven. Block also averaged 3.14 kills per set.

Monroy, Nightingale, Chacon Take Runner of the Week awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: October 16, 2021

CO-MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Eric Monroy, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Eric Monroy (Hillsboro, Texas) won the Bill Libby Invitational with an 8K time of 26:11.4. It is his second career Runner of the Week honors.

CO-MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Lorien Nightingale, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) recorded the conference’s top 8K time of the season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M. He was the top DIII finisher at the meet with a time of 25:11.6 – a personal best- placing 91st out of 261 runners. It is Nightingale’s fifth Runner of the Week of the season and eighth of his career.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Jazmin Chacon, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore Jazmin Chacon (El Paso, Texas) set a new 6K record to win the Bill Libby Invitational in 22:52.6. She won by 49 seconds over teammate Janeth Chacon and led the War Hawks to a first-place finish. It is Chacon’s fourth Runner of the Week of the season and fifth of her career.

OTHER TOP RUNNERS

Men’s

East Texas Baptist’s graduate student Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) won the U of Invitational in Clarksville, Ark. with an 8K time of 26:57.7, helping the Tigers to a second-place finish.

Ozarks sophomore Hazlitt Pena (Beebe, Ark.) paced the Eagles with a sixth-place finish at the U of O Invitational on Saturday. He had an 8K time of 29:21.5.

UT Dallas junior Trent Sakakini (Frisco, Texas) was the runner-up at the Bill Libby Invitational with an 8K time of 26:33.9, leading the Comets to a team victory.

Concordia Texas junior Rick Platas (Premont, Texas) finished fourth at the Bill Libby Invitational, running the 8K course in 26:43.5.

McMurry freshman Gabriel Sanchez (Fort Worth, Texas) placed fifth at the Bill Libby Invitational with a personal-best 8K time of 26:49.8. He helped the War Hawks to a second-place finish.

Women’s

East Texas Baptist freshman Scarlett Perez (Heartland, Texas) finished second at the U of O Invitational in Clarksville, Ark., with a 5K time of 21:21.2.

Ozarks senior Silvia Chavez (Fort Smith, Ark.) placed 12th at the U of O Invitational to lead the Eagles with a 5K mark of 23:39.4.

Wyble, Fordham, Boston Named Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 16, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dexter Wyble, QB, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore quarterback Dexter Wyble (Humble, Texas) was 14-of-25, passing for 251 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters as the War Hawks topped Austin 48-13. He was also 3-for-3 on two-point conversions with a pair of passes and rush.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Connor Fordham, LB, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior linebacker Connor Fordham (Wedowee, Ala.) finished with eight tackles, including school-record tying three sacks, to lead the Blazers’ 44-0 shutout effort against Sul Ross State. He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss and forced fumble.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – Darrin Boston, PR, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman punt returner Darrin Boston (Rosenberg, Texas) had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the second quarter, giving the War Hawks a 24-0 lead before winning 48-13 over Austin.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Kyle King (Milano, Texas) threw 16-for-25 for 180 yards and four touchdowns in the No. 2/2 Cru’s 49-3 win over Texas Lutheran. He added 33 yards on the ground with another score. King totaled five touchdowns and 213 yards of offense in the contest.

Southwestern senior wide receiver Austin Castilleja (San Antonio, Texas) caught six passes for 102 yards, averaging 17 yards, with two touchdowns in a 21-17 loss to Howard Payne.

Belhaven’s sophomore running back, Kolbe Blunt (Mobile, Ala.), led the Blazers’ ground attack with 117 yards on ten carries with two touchdowns in a 44-0 win against Sul Ross State.

Howard Payne junior wide receiver Otis Lanier (Houston, Texas) hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:29 left to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-17 victory at Southwestern. He finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns to provide HPU with a 6-0 record.

Hardin-Simmons freshman running back Myles Featherston (Mansfield, Texas) had 16 carries for 82 yards and a pair of scores in the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ 34-0 win over East Texas Baptist.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Jacob Mueller (Fort Worth, Texas) totaled eight tackles with two for a loss and a sack in a 49-3 win against Texas Lutheran. His tackles for loss tallied 13 yards.

Southwestern sophomore linebacker Blane Corekin (The Woodlands, Texas) led the Pirates on defense with 12 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and a forced fumble in a 21-17 loss to Howard Payne – the lowest output for the Yellow Jackets of the season.

McMurry junior linebacker Xavier Gayle (Rowlett, Texas) had two first-half interceptions, which led to War Hawk touchdowns, in a 48-13 victory against Austin. He also had one tackle for a loss that set up a punt return TD.

Howard Payne sophomore linebacker Peyton Lowe (Gunter, Texas) tallied nine tackles, three for a loss, and a sack in the Yellow Jackets’ 21-17 win at Southwestern.

Hardin-Simmons freshman cornerback Brock Bujnoch (Hutto, Texas) led the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ defense to its third shutout of the season – 34-0 against East Texas Baptist. He had nine tackles, seven solo, a pass breakup, and a tackle for a loss, limiting the Tigers to 68 yards passing.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior punter/punt returner totaled 62 yards punting, including a 41-yarder and one inside the 20, and had two returns for 28 yards in the No. 2/2 Cru’s 49-3 victory against Texas Lutheran.

Belhaven freshman kicker Constantine Hontzas (Hoover, Ala.) connected on a 30-yard field goal, was 5-of-6 on extra points, and averaged 52.0 yards per kickoff in the Blazers’ 44-0 win against Sul Ross State.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Cameron Hanna (Abilene, Texas) blocked a field goal to help keep the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ 34-0 shutout intact against East Texas Baptist. He also forced a fumble with four tackles and one for a loss.

Sul Ross State senior punter Jaden Brown (Andrews, Texas) punted six times for 275 yards and an average of 45.8 per punt in the Lobos’ loss to Belhaven. He put two inside the 20, had a long of 68, and two punts over 50 yards.

Vasquez, Villanueva, Cadet, Kuate Earn Men’s Soccer Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 14-16, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Marco Vazquez, F, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior forward Marco Vazquez (Spring, Texas) continued his hot scoring streak, recording his third straight two-goal performance on Thursday in a 5-0 win against Belhaven. He scored in both periods, helping the Tornados to their fourth consecutive victory. It is Vazquez’ second Player of the Week of the season and third of his career.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nick Villanueva, M, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Nick Villanueva (Austin, Texas) scored a pair of goals in the Cru’s 3-1 win over Belhaven. He netted the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute, then followed with what proved to be the game-winner nearly 15 minutes later. Villanueva tallied six shots with three on frame in 79 minutes.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Makenson Cadet, M, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Makenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) led the Cowboys on both sides of the field, assisting two scores in a 4-1 victory over Sul Ross and picking up two goals in a 3-0 win against Howard Payne. Cadet also helped limit the opponents to just nine shots on goal with one shutout. It is his fourth career Player of the Week award.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jardel Kuate, D, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior defender Jardel Kuate (Euless, Texas) anchored a stout Comet defense as he led his squad to a pair of ASC shutout victories last week. In Saturday’s 4-0 win over East Texas Baptist, Kuate and company limited the host Tigers to a single shot that came late in the contest. On Thursday, Kuate recorded his third season assist in UTD’s 2-0 road win over LeTourneau. In that victory, the Comet defensive unit held LETU to just four shots, one of which was on target. It is Kuate’s second Player of the Week award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

In each game, UT-Dallas freshman forward Brandon Buchanan (Pflugerville, Texas) scored as the Comets picked up two key ASC road victories last week. Buchanan tallied the game-winner Thursday afternoon as the Comets earned a 2-0 road victory over LeTourneau. He then added a goal Saturday night in the 4-0 road win over East Texas Baptist.

LeTourneau freshman forward Noah Garcia (Arlington, Texas) helped carry the YellowJackets to a 3-1 win over Ozarks with two goals on two shots, including the game-winner.

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Austin Wills (Flower Mound, Texas) assisted in both wins for the Cowboys – 4-1 over Sul Ross State and 3-0 against Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist junior forward/midfielder Isaiah Simien (San Antonio, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute of a 2-1 win over defending conference champions Ozarks. He also scored the first goal of the game in the 45th minute.

McMurry senior forward Andres Martinez (Horizon City, Texas) scored the game-winning penalty kick in the 84th minute of a 3-2 win against Sul Ross State. He also had an assist on a header earlier in the game.

Howard Payne senior midfielder Zach Moreno (Euless, Texas) had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 victory against McMurry.

Sul Ross State freshman midfielder Pablo Herrera (El Paso, Texas) totaled eight shots on the week, with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to McMurry.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Harper Roland (Rockwall, Texas) helped the Cru to a 3-1 win over Belhaven, allowing just two shots on goal for the Blazers. He also scored the third goal of the game.

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Jack Carpenter (Colorado Springs, Colo.) led the YellowJackets to a 1-1 record on the week with five saves in a loss to UT Dallas and four saves in a 3-1 victory over Ozarks.

Concordia Texas sophomore keeper Joshua Redding (Waxahachie, Texas) played 75 minutes of a 5-0 win over Belhaven, continuing the Tornados’ shutout streak to five games.

Howard Payne senior goalkeeper Eduardo Flores (Houston, Texas) made three saves in a 3-1 victory over McMurry. He also had six saves in a loss to Hardin-Simmons.

Dowell, Mickshaw, Frazier, Taylor Named Women’s Soccer POW

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 14-17, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madelyn Dowell, M, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Madelyn Dowell (Plano, Texas) scored the game-winner in each game as the Cowgirls picked up a pair of shutout victories. She netted two goals in a 3-0 win over Sul Ross State, then had the lone goal in a 1-0 win against Howard Payne. It is Dowell’s third career Player of the Week award.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brianna Mickshaw, M, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior midfielder Brianna Mickshaw (Katy, Texas) scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and assisted two more in the Tigers’ 4-3 victory against UT Dallas. She helped on the first goal in the sixth minute, scored in the 28th, and assisted another score in the 34th minute to give ETBU a 3-0 lead. Mickshaw hit the game-winner in the 98th minute of the game. It is the third Player of the Week award of Mickshaw’s career.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Frazier, GK, So., Ozarks

Ozark’s sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Frazier (Lake Dallas, Texas), kept both opponents off the board in a pair of 0-0 double-overtime conference ties. She had 16 saves against East Texas Baptist and six more versus LeTourneau for a total of 22 in 220 scoreless minutes. It is Frazier’s second career Player of the Week honors.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Shay Taylor, M, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Shay Taylor (Kerrville, Texas) helped limit Belhaven to just two shots in 98 minutes in a 1-0 overtime victory. The Cru allowed just two shots in the first half and none in the second half or overtime.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Maria Rico (Cedar Park, Texas) scored the game-winner in overtime in the Cru’s 1-0 win against Belhaven. She took four shots with three on frame in the game.

UT Dallas senior midfielder Keely Fillman (Los Angeles, Calif.) scored three goals over the Comets’ two games last week to move into sixth place on the program’s all-time goals and points lists. Fillman tallied twice Thursday, including the game-winner, as the Comets defeated LeTourneau 4-0. She then scored the Comets’ first goal on a penalty kick Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss at East Texas Baptist.

McMurry senior midfielder Meriah Sikora (Arlington, Texas) had two goals in a 4-0 win over Howard Payne and assisted the game-winner during a 2-1 victory against Sul Ross State.

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Patricia Heckendorn (Lake Jackson, Texas) netted two goals in the second half, including the game-winner in the 83rd minute, in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Belhaven.

Defensive

LeTourneau sophomore goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser (Dover, Pa.) came up with nine saves in a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Ozarks, the school-record eighth shutout of her career. Reeser also had seven saves in a 4-0 loss to UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) led the Cowgirls to a pair of shutouts, blanking Sul Ross State 3-0 and Howard Payne 1-0. She also assisted a goal against the Lobos.

East Texas Baptist senior goalkeeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas) collected her fifth shutout of the season with seven saves in a double-overtime 0-0 tie with Ozarks. She also earned the win a 4-3 overtime victory against UT Dallas.

McMurry sophomore keeper Cortlynn Boone (Argyle, Texas) played 85 shutout minutes with six saves in a 4-0 win against Howard Payne. She followed with three saves during a 2-1 win against Sul Ross State.