ASC – Sports

LeTourneau Claims First Men’s Cross Country Title

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – LeTourneau won the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship, its first title in program history, at Clarksville High School Saturday.

LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale was the individual medalist for the second straight season, winning the 8,000-meter race with a time of 25:45.7. He was just under three seconds off the Championship record time. Nightingale is the sixth runner to earn medalist honors twice.

LETU scored 34 points, placing five runners in the top 13. UT Dallas, the three-time defending champion, was second with 45 points. McMurry (90) finished third.

Yellow Jacket coaches Kathlee Raske, and Daniel Michalski earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Pablo Lomeli Lluis from LeTourneau was the Freshman of the Year, placing third in 26:07.9, and teammate Nick Carter was the Newcomer of the Year with a sixth-place finish.

For the second time in his career, they selected runner-up Mack Broussard of East Texas Baptist, the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Broussard finished with a time of 25:59.5, becoming the first five-time All-Conference runner in ASC history.

UTD junior Trent Sakakini was fourth in 26:10.6, followed by Griffin Davis of UTD in 26:12.0 in fifth, and Hardin-Simmons junior Eric Monroy was seventh in 26:28.7 to round out the All-Conference First Team.

Nightingale, Sakakini, and UTD’s Andres Uriegas each earned All-Conference honors for the fourth time.

Hernandez, Lloyd Named Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 25-29, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Daniel Hernandez, F, Fr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman forward Daniel Hernandez (Caracas, Venezuela) led the Yellow Jackets with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Sul Ross State.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dalton Lloyd, GK, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior goalkeeper Dalton Lloyd (Flower Mound, Texas) made five saves in a 2-0 shutout effort over Concordia Texas, securing the Cru’s perfect conference season. It is Lloyd’s second Player of the Week of the season and third of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Sam Wooding (Wylie, Texas) scored the game-winner for the Cru 41 seconds into a 2-0 victory over Concordia Texas. He headed in a corner kick, leading UMHB to an undefeated conference season.

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Enrique Salazar (Katy, Texas) scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over East Texas Baptist.

Ozarks sophomore forward Daniel Lyon (Rockwall, Texas) netted the game-winning goal in the 67th minute of a 2-1 victory at UT Dallas.

Defensive

LeTourneau freshman keeper Jack Carpenter (Colorado Springs, Colo.) posted five saves in a 1-0 victory over East Texas Baptist, his second shutout of the season.

Howard Payne senior goalkeeper Eduardo Flores (Houston, Texas) made five saves in a 2-0 shutout of Sul Ross State.

De La Cruz, Boone Earn Final Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 27-30, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lexi De La Cruz, F, Fr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman forward Lexi De La Cruz (Lubbock, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with two goals and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Sul Ross State. It is her second Player of the Week award of the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cortylnn Boone, GK, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore keeper Cortlynn Boone (Argyle, Texas) posted seven saves in the War Hawks’ 1-0 shutout of Hardin-Simmons, the first conference loss for the Cowgirls since 2015. The shutout was the fifth of the season for Boone. It is her second Player of the Week award of the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore midfielder Gabby Gibson (Pearland, Texas) scored the equalizer with nine seconds left in the first half in a 4-1 win against Concordia Texas. She also assisted the third goal of the game.

UT Dallas freshman forward Sierra Foster (Fullerton, Calif.) scored twice off the bench as the Comets wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 home win over Ozarks.

McMurry freshman forward Emily Holland (Mansfield, Texas) scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Hardin-Simmons, giving the Cowgirls their first conference loss since 2015.

Sul Ross State sophomore midfielder Yissel Olivares (El Paso, Texas) recorded two goals and three assists in a non-conference 5-1 win against Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist senior forward Brianna Mickshaw (Kary, Texas) scored the game-winner in the 50th minute of a 1-0 win over LeTourneau.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Payton McVey (Katy, Texas) earned her first start for the Cru, playing 90 minutes on a backline that allowed just three shots on frame in a 4-1 win over Concordia Texas.

UT Dallas junior defender Kelsey White (San Diego, Calif.) helped the Comets record their eighth shutout of the season as the Comets topped Ozarks 3-0. She led the backline that limited the Eagles to just seven shots in the shutout.

Sul Ross State senior defender Nuvia Guillen (El Paso, Texas) recorded two assists in a 3-2 loss to Howard Payne and a goal and assisted in a 5-1 non-conference win at LeTourneau.

East Texas Baptist senior keeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas) earned her seventh shutout of the season, a 1-0 win over LeTourneau, posting five saves, including three in the final 16 minutes.

Howard Payne senior goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) made five saves in the Lady Jackets’ 3-2 win over Sul Ross State.

Gilpin, Bujnoch, Bell Named Football Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 30, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Landry Gilpin, QB, Jr., Southwestern

Southwestern junior quarterback Landry Gilpin (Mission, Texas) accounted for 409 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the Pirates’ 45-19 win over Austin. He threw for 297 yards and four TDs on 18-of-24 passing while running 17 times for 112 yards and another score. It is Gilpin’s second Player of the Week award of the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brock Bujnoch, CB, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman cornerback Brock Bujnoch (Hutto, Texas) picked off three passes, including one in the endzone on the game’s first drive as the No. 8/8 Cowboys topped Howard Payne 38-14. He also posted four tackles in the win.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – Cade Bell, PR, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Cade Bell (Southlake, Texas) returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to open the second half in the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ 38-14 road win at Howard Payne. He added six catches for 49 yards and is Bell’s second straight Player of the Week receiving award after returning a 90-yard punt for a score last week.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Sul Ross State graduate student quarterback Tyler DeShields (Beloit, Ohio) was 19-of-32 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Lobos 24-11 win at McMurry.

Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with six catches for 109 yards and recorded a three-yard rushing touchdown to No. 8/8 Hardin-Simmons.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz (Kaufman, Texas) led the No. 2/2 Cru’s defensive efforts with ten tackles, one for a loss and a breakup, in a 29-0 shutout Belhaven. He also punted for a 43.2 average five times, with two inside the 20 and a 50-yard long.

Southwestern sophomore linebacker Aleksander Gomez (McAllen, Texas) had four quarterback hurries, one sack, and four solo tackles in the Pirates’ 45-19 victory against Austin.

Sul Ross State sophomore defensive lineman Eduard Garcia (Garland, Texas) had eight tackles and two sacks in a 24-11 road win at McMurry.

Howard Payne senior linebacker Kyle Bell (Cypress, Texas) led all tacklers with 11 in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to No. 8/8 Hardin-Simmons.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior punt returner K.J. Miller (Orange, Texas) had huge returns, tallying 152 yards total in the No. 2/2 Cru’s 29-0 win over Belhaven. He had six punt returns for 144 yards, averaging 24 per return. Miller also had 45 yards receiving.

Southwestern senior punter/kicker Wil Herbst (Boerne, Texas) had two punts for 50 yards, was 1-for-1 on field goals, and 5-for-5 on extra points in the Pirates’ 45-19 win over Austin.

Belhaven sophomore defensive lineman Carlton Brown (Memphis, Tenn.) blocked a 52yard field goal and an extra point late in the fourth quarter in the Blazers’ loss at No. 2/2 Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also recorded a 20-yard sack and a quarterback hurry.

Sul Ross State senior punter/kicker Jaden Brown (Andrews, Texas) had two punts for an average of 40 yards, including one inside the 20, and was 3-for-3 on extra points and 1-for-2 on field goals in the Lobos’ 24-11 win at McMurry.