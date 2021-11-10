ASC – Sports

Bradshaw Selected as Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 5-7, 2021

Kerigan Bradshaw, G, Sr., Ozarks

Ozarks senior guard Kerigan Bradshaw (Harrison, Ark.) paced the Eagles to a season-opening 65-51 win at Hendrix, scoring 25 points. She also recorded six rebounds, four assists, and three steals while shooting 4-of-9 from three-point territory. It is Bradshaw’s second Player of the Week of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau senior guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) tallied 18 points with eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a 69-64 loss at Centenary (La.).

McMurry junior forward Destiny Mathews (Palestine, Texas) led the War Hawks with 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds as they opened the season with a pair of losses. She scored 26 points in a 79-76 loss to Texas Lutheran and had 11 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime loss at Schreiner.

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Hallie Edmondson (Roby, Texas) averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 assists per game as the Cowgirls opened the season with a pair of road wins. She was also 11-of-12 at the free-throw line and 6-of-12 from outside.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore center Kaitlyn Kollmorgen (Houston, Texas) averaged 9.5 points, and 8.5 rebounds as the Cru opened the season with a 1-1 record. She also posted 2.5 blocks per game.

Howard Payne graduate student guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) scored 19 points and gathered nine rebounds in a 64-56 loss to Southwestern (Texas).

East Texas Baptist senior guard Bridget Upton (George West, Texas) averaged 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists as the No. 2 Tigers opened the season 1-1. She heads 22 points in a loss to Rhodes and 11 in a victory over Trinity (Texas).

Brown Selected as Men’s Hoops Player of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 5-7, 2021

Myles Brown, G, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore guard Myles Brown (Houston, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets in a season-opening 79-70 win at Southwestern (Texas) with 20 points. He was 5-of-11 from behind the arc and 7-of-16 from the field with three rebounds and one assist.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

McMurry sophomore forward Michael Imariagbe (Houston, Texas) had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the War Hawks’ 99-96 win at Schreiner to open the season. He followed with 15 points and eight rebounds in a loss at Texas Lutheran. Imariagbe averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game for the week while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

Ozarks senior guard Grayson Nix (Red Oak, Okla.) averaged 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in a pair of Eagle losses. He scored 23 points against Hendrix on Sunday.

Sul Ross State junior guard Trey Nelson (Irving, Texas) led the Lobos with a game-high 20 points in a loss at Trinity (Texas). He also dished out six assists and had four rebounds, and was 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Steven Quinn (Dallas, Texas) averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as the Cowboys opened the season with a pair of road wins.

Jones, Redding, Sencherey, Garcia Named Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 6, 2021

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyle Jones, QB, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 20-of-22 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half of play, as the No. 8/8 Cowboys won 56-14 at Austin. He had touchdown passes of 9, 37, and 38 yards. It is Jones’ fifth career Player of the Week.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ryan Redding, QB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Ryan Redding (New Braunfels, Texas) led the No. 2/2 Cru to come-from-behind 59-14 win over Howard Payne with 307 yards and two touchdowns 21-for-28 passing. He also added 98 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Bernard Sencherey, LB, Sr., Southwestern

Southwestern senior linebacker Bernard Sencherey (Lake Jackson, Texas) posted seven tackles, including four solos, with one quarterback hurry and returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown as the Pirates defeated Texas Lutheran 24-14.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – Alberto Garcia, K, So. East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore kicker Alberto Garcia (Huntsville, Texas) put the Tigers ahead for good with a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in a 31-28 win at Sul Ross State. He was also 4-for-4 on extra points and averaged 57.7 yards per kickoff. It is Garcia’s second career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Southwestern freshman running-back Jaquon Marion (Bellaire, Texas) led a second-half comeback with 22 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 24-14 win against Texas Lutheran. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Belhaven senior running back Brad Foley (Memphis, Tenn.) became the first Blazer to rush for 3,000 career yards, going for 155 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown in a 35-20 win over McMurry. He also had three catches for 62 yards and a score.

Sul Ross State freshman wide receiver Vicente Luevano (San Diego, Calif.) came up with six receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in the Lobos’ 31-28 loss to East Texas Baptist.

East Texas Baptist sophomore quarterback Alek Child (Castroville, Texas) was 8-of-16, passing for 159 yards, and ran 86 yards with three touchdowns while coming off the bench in the Tigers’ 31-28 win at Sul Ross State.

Defensive

Texas Lutheran sophomore cornerback Eugene Robinson IV (Lake Charles, La.) had four solo tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 24-14 loss to Southwestern.

Austin sophomore defensive end Max Walstad (Highland Village, Texas) recorded six tackles, including 5.5 for -19 yards in a loss to No. 8/8 Hardin-Simmons.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Akeem Jackson (Fairfield, Texas) totaled six tackles, with one for a loss, a forced fumble, one interception, and a pass breakup in the No. 2/2 Cru’s 59-14 win over Howard Payne.

Belhaven junior linebacker Connor Fordham (Wedowee, Ala.) led the Blazers with nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss in their 35-20 home win against McMurry.

Sul Ross State freshman linebacker Quincy Brown (Missouri City, Texas) recorded nine tackles, 1.5 for a loss of 12 yards and a sack in the Lobos’ 31-28 loss to East Texas Baptist.

East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Justice Henson (Shreveport, La.) led the Tigers with eight tackles, including two for a loss, in the Tigers’ 31-28 win at Sul Ross State.

Hardin-Simmons freshman cornerback Brock Bujnoch (Hutto, Texas) led the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ with eight tackles and recorded an interception in Austin’s 56-14 win.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kicker Brandon Cunningham (Wylie, Texas) was 6-for-6 in extra-point attempts and hit a 33-yard field goal in the No. 2/2 Cru’s 59-14 victory over Howard Payne.

Belhaven sophomore defensive lineman Carlton Brown (Memphis, Tenn.) blocked an extra point midway through the third quarter, shifting momentum in the Blazers’ 35-20 win over McMurry. He also had six tackles, with .5 for a loss.

Sul Ross State senior punter/kicker Jaden Brown (Andrews, Texas) averaged 44.2 yards per punt, with a long of 72, in the Lobos’ loss to East Texas Baptist. Brown also kicked one inside the 20 and had two of more than 50 yards.

HSU Wins 24th ASC Women’s Soccer Crown

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons won its 24th American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and 19th in a row on a 3-1 advantage in penalty kicks after dueling Mary Hardin-Baylor to 0-0, double-overtime draw at HSU Soccer Complex Sunday.

The Cowgirls (14-3-1) kicked off into the wind to open the game. After a strong opening in Cru territory, UMHB (14-3-2) could fend off the Cowgirl advance with long balls up into the jet stream.

The Cru mounted several attacks from the range, including a handful of shots from Ashley Vensel, who put three on frame in the contest. Cowgirl keeper Kendall Dowling and the HSU defense held down the fort, and the half ended scorelessly.

The second half was a tug of war match, with constant high pressure and counter-attacks from both teams. Each keeper earned the shutout with shots so close that watching couldn’t explain how they made the save.

The match went through two overtimes without a score, meaning a shootout would decide the champion. Hardin-Simmons would begin the penalty kicks.

The first was a score for HSU in the corner, and UMHB followed with a make. Cru keeper Reagan Williams stopped the second Cowgirl kick, and Dowling answered, punching out the next Cru try to keep it even at 1-1.

The Cowgirls scored the third kick to go up 2-1, and the Cru hit the top left post to bounce out kick number three. The Cowgirls hit the side post to miss the fourth, followed by another Dowling denial to make it a 2-1 lead going into the fifth kick, with HSU clinching the championship on a make. Aurora Arevalo netted the final PK to secure the title for the Cowgirls.

HSU outshot UMHB 21-11 overall and 11-3 on goal.

Hardin-Simmons earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The selection show will air at noon on NCAA.com.

All-Tournament Team

MVP – Madelyn Dowell, Hardin-Simmons

Gabby Aviles, Hardin-Simmons

Kendall Dowling, Hardin-Simmons

Rachel Bean, Hardin-Simmons

Chandler Jackson, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Shay Taylor, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kristen Burdick, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kaelyn Riley, Concordia Texas

Hope Williams, Concordia Texas

Meriah Sikora, McMurry

Ashland Hansen, McMurry