ASC – Sports

Parker, Fritz Highlight 2021 ASC Football Awards
RICHARDSON, Texas – Howard Payne graduate wide receiver Jake Parker and Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. It highlights the 2021 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Friday after a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Parker, a two-time All-Conference selection, led the ASC with 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 receptions. He ran for 119 yards and a score ten times, was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards, returned four kicks for 66 yards, 14 punts for 191 yards, and a touchdown, and posted four solo tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Fritz, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2020-21, recorded 38 tackles, one for a loss, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble and recovery. In addition, he is the ASC career record holder in interceptions with 22. Fritz was also a Second Team All-Conference selection at punter. He is the just the second three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the first since UMHB’s Teidrick Smith won the award in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
Hardin-Simmons junior guard Boomer Warren was named the Offensive Line of the Year. He helped the Cowboys rack up 457.7 yards of offense per game, including 200.2 on the ground, and score 54 offensive touchdowns.
Belhaven junior Carlton Brown was the Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the league with nine sacks while recording 14.5 tackles for a loss of 106 yards, 36 total tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and four blocked kicks.
Cru senior K.J. Miller was voted as the Special Teams Player of the Year for the second time after averaging 30.4 yards per punt return, with a pair of touchdowns. He returned 19 punts for 578 yards with a long of 88. Miller was also a First Team All-ASC pick at slotback.
Freshman of the Year honors went to Texas Lutheran punter Cameron Welch. He was second in the ASC with a 39.6 average, placing four inside the 40 and recording four punts of 50 yards or more with one touchback. In addition, Welch recorded a long punt of 76 yards.
Belhaven’s Blaine McCorkle was named the Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after guiding the Blazers to a 7-3 overall record and tying for third place in the conference at 6-3.
Sixty-three players returned to the all-conference team, including four four-time selections – Miller, Fritz Texas Lutheran kicker Juan Ocampo and HSU kicker Jamie Pogue. In addition, Hardin-Simons tight end Jonathan Castaneda and McMurry linebacker Josh Smith become the league’s first five-time All-ASC selections in football.
2021 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Parker, Howard Payne
Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Boomer Warren, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carlton Brown, Belhaven
Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor S
Freshman of the Year: Cameron Welch, Texas Lutheran
Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven C
D Three-Time Defensive Player of the Year
S Two-Time Special Teams Player of the Year
C Two-Time Coach of the Year
First Team Offense
|Pos.
Cl.
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Jake Parker 2
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|Whitehouse, Texas
|WR
|Brandon Jordan
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|SB
|K.J. Miller 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Orange, Texas
|TE
|Jonathan Castaneda 5
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|G
|Boomer Warren 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Haslet, Texas
|G
|David Turner
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|T
|Kendrioun Boatman 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|McAdams, Miss.
|T
|Nike Gooden 2
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Bryan, Texas
|T
|Ethan Ruckman 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Antonio, Texas
|C
|Elias Berkel 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Houston, Texas
|C
|Jeffery Sims, Jr. 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Mesquite, Texas
|QB
|Mayowa Asagunla 3
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Jackson, Miss.
|RB
|Brad Foley 3
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Memphis, Tenn.
|RB
|Kameron Session
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Mansfield, Texas
|RB
|Aphonso Thomas
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Ben Wheeler, Texas
|K
|Juan Ocampo 4
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Lockhart, Texas
|RS
|K.J. Miller 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Orange, Texas
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Carlton Brown 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|Memphis, Tenn.
|DL
|Isaiah Blackmon 2
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|DL
|E’Monte Smith 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|DL
|Demetrius Brokenberry 2
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Shreveport, La.
|LB
|Akeem Jackson 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Fairfield, Texas
|LB
|Josh Smith 5
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Bossier City, La.
|LB
|Connor Fordham 2
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Wedowee, Ala.
|LB
|Mikkah Hackett 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Alto, Texas
|DB
|Jefferson Fritz 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kaufman, Texas
|DB
|Brock Bujnoch
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Hutto, Texas
|DB
|Keith Gipson 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Killeen, Texas
|DB
|Davonte Nephew
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Willis, Texas
|P
|Tyler James
|Sr.
|Austin
|Wills Point, Texas
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Kevi Evans 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Mount Vernon, Texas
|WR
|Aaron Rideaux
|Sr.
|Austin
|Beaumont, Texas
|SB
|Austin Castilleja 2
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|San Antonio, Texas
|TE
|Gary Ruckman 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Antonio, Texas
|G
|Tyler Howard 2
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|San Marcos, Texas
|G
|Matt Sanders
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|T
|Kevin Lightfoot
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Silsbee, Texas
|T
|Cole McAlpin
|So.
|Belhaven
|Mendenhall, Miss.
|C
|Cory Stang 3
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Magnolia, Texas
|QB
|Kyle Jones 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Giddings, Texas
|RB
|Myles Featherston
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Mansfield, Texas
|RB
|Kolbe Blunt
|So.
|Belhaven
|Mobile, Ala.
|RB
|Kolby Youngblood
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|RB
|Ozias Wright 2
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Killeen, Texas
|K
|Jamie Pogue 4
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|RS
|Cade Bell
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Southlake, Texas
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Khristion Little 2
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Tyler, Texas
|DL
|Khevon Shepard 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Brenham, Texas
|DL
|James Jakubowski 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Tatum, Texas
|DL
|James Wright IV 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Fayetteville, N.C.
|LB
|Matt Mitchell 3
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wimberley, Texas
|LB
|Terrell Franklin 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|LB
|Jacob Mueller 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Fort Worth, Texas
|LB
|Cameron Hanna 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|DB
|Corey Toliver 2
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Zachary, La.
|DB
|Coryell Fillmore 2
|So.
|McMurry
|Temple, Texas
|DB
|Jamel Lafond
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Refugio, Texas
|DB
|Kyle Bell 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Cypress, Texas
|P
|Jefferson Fritz 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kaufman, Texas
|P
|Cameron Welch
|Fr.
|Texas Lutheran
|New Braunfels, Texas
Third Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Vicente Luevano
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Diego, Texas
|WR
|Otis Lanier
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Houston, Texas
|SB
|Tariq Gray 3
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Henderson, Texas
|TE
|Aaron Sotelo 2
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Castroville, Texas
|G
|Vern Angton III 2
|So.
|McMurry
|Arlington, Texas
|G
|Hunter Moore 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wimberley, Texas
|T
|Jason Miao
|So.
|Austin
|Plano, Texas
|T
|Bryant Williams
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|Copperas Cove, Texas
|C
|Trevor Hopkins 2
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|New Braunfels, Texas
|QB
|Kyle King 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Milano, Texas
|RB
|Kenneth Cormier, Jr. 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Watauga, Texas
|RB
|Dee Robinson 3
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Rice, Texas
|RB
|Devon Rideaux
|Sr.
|Austin
|Beaumont, Texas
|RB
|Dakory Willis 2
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Flatonia, Texas
|K
|Brandon Cunningham
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wylie, Texas
|K
|Jared Mendoza
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|K
|Constantine Hontzas
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Hoover, Ala.
|K
|Blake Phipps
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|Dripping Springs, Texas
|RS
|Austin Castilleja 2
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|San Antonio, Texas
Third Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Chad Pajestka
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Holland, Texas
|DL
|Montrey Smith
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Schertz, Texas
|DL
|Pete Smith
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Antonio, Texas
|DL
|De’Quallon Jenkins 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Crowley, Texas
|DL
|Jason Lund
|So.
|Southwestern
|Azle, Texas
|LB
|Justice Henson 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Shreveport, La.
|LB
|Joey Johnson
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Dallas, Texas
|LB
|Peyton Lowe 2
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Gunter, Texas
|LB
|Bernard Sencherey
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Lake Jackson, Texas
|DB
|Ke’Shaun Jnofinn
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Baytown, Texas
|DB
|Phazion Locke
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Mobile, Ala.
|DB
|Jayden Smith
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Killeen, Texas
|DB
|Brenden Torrence
|Jr.
|McMurry
|San Diego, Calif.
|DB
|James Parker
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|Killeen, Texas
|DB
|Elijah Norris
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Little Elm, Texas
|P
|Alek Child
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Castroville, Texas
|P
|Wil Herbst 2
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Boerne, Texas
Honorable Mention Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Semaj Boyd
|So.
|East Teas Baptist
|Hallsville, Texas
|WR
|Brenton Martin 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marietta, Ga.
|WR
|Trent Stefka
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Caldwell, Texas
|SB
|Michael Simpson
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Hueytown, Ala.
|TE
|Brooks Brymer 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|Hoover, Ala.
|G
|Jesse Hoke
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Richards, Texas
|G
|Jack Smith
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Marshall, Texas
|T
|Tyce Alexander
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Bryan, Texas
|T
|Daniel Hernandez 2
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Pflugerville, Texas
|T
|Ajani Batts 2
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Houston, Texas
|T
|Charles De La Rosa 2
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Burleson, Texas
|T
|Jackson O’Neil
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Katy, Texas
|C
|Daniel Zarzoza III 2
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Diboll, Texas
|QB
|Landon McKinney
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Liberty City, Texas
|QB
|Seth Cosme 2
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Angleton, Texas
|QB
|Landry Gilpin
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Mission, Texas
|K
|John Aldridge
|Jr.
|Austin
|Richardson, Texas
|RS
|Kaden Bess
|Fr.
|Austin
|Fort Worth, Texas
Honorable Mention Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Jahkamian Carr
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Longview, Texas
|DL
|Joshua Stanton
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Houston, Texas
|DL
|Aaron Alderete 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|San Antonio, Texas
|DL
|Christian Monroe
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|College Station, Texas
|LB
|Quincy Blair
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Missouri City, Texas
|LB
|Dai’shawn Fisher
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Waco, Texas
|LB
|Nile Pollard
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Sultan Abdullah
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Sweeny, Texas
|DB
|Titus Dunk 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|DB
|Robert Ramirez III 2
|Sr
|Texas Lutheran
|Brownsville, Texas
|DB
|Dylan Zeno
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Little Elm, Texas
Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Jose Calderon
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|WR
|Vincent Campos
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Austin, Texas
|DB
|Demarcus Coleman
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Beaumont, Texas
|TE
|Reed Collins
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|Seguin, Texas
|DT
|Nick Hackett
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Lone Oak, Texas
|QB/P
|Tyler James
|Sr.
|Austin
|Wills Point, Texas
|S
|Zach Pike
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Dayton, Texas
|DL
|Rock Schexnaydre
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Baton Rouge, La.
|TE
|Reagan Sullivan S
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|WR
|D.J. Weaver
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Eddy, Texas
5 Five-time All-Conference
4 Four-time All-Conference
3 Three-time All-Conference
2 Two-time All-Conference
S Two-time Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year