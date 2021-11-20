ASC – Sports

Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Parker, Fritz Highlight 2021 ASC Football Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Howard Payne graduate wide receiver Jake Parker and Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. It highlights the 2021 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Friday after a vote of the league’s head coaches. 

Parker, a two-time All-Conference selection, led the ASC with 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 receptions. He ran for 119 yards and a score ten times, was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards, returned four kicks for 66 yards, 14 punts for 191 yards, and a touchdown, and posted four solo tackles and two interceptions on defense. 

Fritz, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2020-21, recorded 38 tackles, one for a loss, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble and recovery. In addition, he is the ASC career record holder in interceptions with 22. Fritz was also a Second Team All-Conference selection at punter. He is the just the second three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the first since UMHB’s Teidrick Smith won the award in 2014, 2015, and 2016. 

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Boomer Warren was named the Offensive Line of the Year. He helped the Cowboys rack up 457.7 yards of offense per game, including 200.2 on the ground, and score 54 offensive touchdowns. 

Belhaven junior Carlton Brown was the Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the league with nine sacks while recording 14.5 tackles for a loss of 106 yards, 36 total tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and four blocked kicks. 

Cru senior K.J. Miller was voted as the Special Teams Player of the Year for the second time after averaging 30.4 yards per punt return, with a pair of touchdowns. He returned 19 punts for 578 yards with a long of 88. Miller was also a First Team All-ASC pick at slotback. 

Freshman of the Year honors went to Texas Lutheran punter Cameron Welch. He was second in the ASC with a 39.6 average, placing four inside the 40 and recording four punts of 50 yards or more with one touchback. In addition, Welch recorded a long punt of 76 yards.

Belhaven’s Blaine McCorkle was named the Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after guiding the Blazers to a 7-3 overall record and tying for third place in the conference at 6-3. 

Sixty-three players returned to the all-conference team, including four four-time selections – Miller, Fritz Texas Lutheran kicker Juan Ocampo and HSU kicker Jamie Pogue. In addition, Hardin-Simons tight end Jonathan Castaneda and McMurry linebacker Josh Smith become the league’s first five-time All-ASC selections in football.

2021 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Parker, Howard Payne
Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Boomer Warren, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carlton Brown, Belhaven
Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor S
Freshman of the Year: Cameron Welch, Texas Lutheran
Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven C
Three-Time Defensive Player of the Year
Two-Time Special Teams Player of the Year
Two-Time Coach of the Year

First Team Offense

Pos. NaCl Cl. University Hometown
WR Jake Parker 2 Gr. Howard Payne Whitehouse, Texas
WR Brandon Jordan Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Santa Barbara, Calif.
SB K.J. Miller 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas
TE Jonathan Castaneda 5 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
G Boomer Warren 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas
G David Turner Fr. Belhaven Tuscaloosa, Ala.
T Kendrioun Boatman 2 So. Belhaven McAdams, Miss.
T Nike Gooden 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Bryan, Texas
T Ethan Ruckman 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
C Elias Berkel 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
C Jeffery Sims, Jr. 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Mesquite, Texas
QB Mayowa Asagunla 3 Sr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.
RB Brad Foley 3 Sr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.
RB Kameron Session Sr. McMurry Mansfield, Texas
RB Aphonso Thomas Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Ben Wheeler, Texas
K Juan Ocampo 4 Sr. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas
RS K.J. Miller 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Carlton Brown 2 So. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.
DL Isaiah Blackmon 2 Sr. Belhaven Tuscaloosa, Ala.
DL E’Monte Smith 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
DL Demetrius Brokenberry 2 Sr. Belhaven Shreveport, La.
LB Akeem Jackson 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas
LB Josh Smith 5 Sr. McMurry Bossier City, La.
LB Connor Fordham 2 Jr. Belhaven Wedowee, Ala.
LB Mikkah Hackett 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Alto, Texas
DB Jefferson Fritz 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
DB Brock Bujnoch Fr. Hardin-Simmons Hutto, Texas
DB Keith Gipson 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas
DB Davonte Nephew Fr. Hardin-Simmons Willis, Texas
P Tyler James Sr. Austin Wills Point, Texas

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Kevi Evans 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Mount Vernon, Texas
WR Aaron Rideaux Sr. Austin Beaumont, Texas
SB Austin Castilleja 2 Jr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas
TE Gary Ruckman 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
G Tyler Howard 2 Gr. Howard Payne San Marcos, Texas
G Matt Sanders Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
T Kevin Lightfoot So. Hardin-Simmons Silsbee, Texas
T Cole McAlpin So. Belhaven Mendenhall, Miss.
C Cory Stang 3 Jr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas
QB Kyle Jones 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas
RB Myles Featherston Fr. Hardin-Simmons Mansfield, Texas
RB Kolbe Blunt So. Belhaven Mobile, Ala.
RB Kolby Youngblood Sr. Hardin-Simmons Wichita Falls, Texas
RB Ozias Wright 2 So. Sul Ross State Killeen, Texas
K Jamie Pogue 4 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
RS Cade Bell So. Hardin-Simmons Southlake, Texas

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Khristion Little 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Tyler, Texas
DL Khevon Shepard 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas
DL James Jakubowski 2 Sr. Howard Payne Tatum, Texas
DL James Wright IV 2 So. East Texas Baptist Fayetteville, N.C.
LB Matt Mitchell 3 So. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas
LB Terrell Franklin 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
LB Jacob Mueller 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas
LB Cameron Hanna 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
DB Corey Toliver 2 Jr. Belhaven Zachary, La.
DB Coryell Fillmore 2 So. McMurry Temple, Texas
DB Jamel Lafond Jr. Hardin-Simmons Refugio, Texas
DB Kyle Bell 2 Sr. Howard Payne Cypress, Texas
P Jefferson Fritz 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
P Cameron Welch Fr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas

Third Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Vicente Luevano Fr. Sul Ross State San Diego, Texas
WR Otis Lanier Jr. Howard Payne Houston, Texas
SB Tariq Gray 3 Jr. East Texas Baptist Henderson, Texas
TE Aaron Sotelo 2 So. Texas Lutheran Castroville, Texas
G Vern Angton III 2 So. McMurry Arlington, Texas
G Hunter Moore 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas
T Jason Miao So. Austin Plano, Texas
T Bryant Williams Gr. Howard Payne Copperas Cove, Texas
C Trevor Hopkins 2 Jr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas
QB Kyle King 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Milano, Texas
RB Kenneth Cormier, Jr. 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Watauga, Texas
RB Dee Robinson 3 Jr. McMurry Rice, Texas
RB Devon Rideaux Sr. Austin Beaumont, Texas
RB Dakory Willis 2 So. Texas Lutheran Flatonia, Texas
K Brandon Cunningham Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wylie, Texas
K Jared Mendoza Jr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas
K Constantine Hontzas Fr. Belhaven Hoover, Ala.
K Blake Phipps Gr. Howard Payne Dripping Springs, Texas
RS Austin Castilleja 2 Sr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas

Third Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Chad Pajestka Jr. East Texas Baptist Holland, Texas
DL Montrey Smith Sr. Texas Lutheran Schertz, Texas
DL Pete Smith Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
DL De’Quallon Jenkins 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Crowley, Texas
DL Jason Lund So. Southwestern Azle, Texas
LB Justice Henson 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La.
LB Joey Johnson Fr. East Texas Baptist Dallas, Texas
LB Peyton Lowe 2 So. Howard Payne Gunter, Texas
LB Bernard Sencherey Sr. Southwestern Lake Jackson, Texas
DB Ke’Shaun Jnofinn Jr. McMurry Baytown, Texas
DB Phazion Locke Jr. Belhaven Mobile, Ala.
DB Jayden Smith Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas
DB Brenden Torrence Jr. McMurry San Diego, Calif.
DB James Parker Jr. Sul Ross State Killeen, Texas
DB Elijah Norris Jr. Southwestern Little Elm, Texas
P Alek Child So. East Texas Baptist Castroville, Texas
P Wil Herbst 2 Sr. Southwestern Boerne, Texas

Honorable Mention Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Semaj Boyd So. East Teas Baptist Hallsville, Texas
WR Brenton Martin 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marietta, Ga.
WR Trent Stefka Jr. Texas Lutheran Caldwell, Texas
SB Michael Simpson Jr. Belhaven Hueytown, Ala.
TE Brooks Brymer 2 So. Belhaven Hoover, Ala.
G Jesse Hoke So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Richards, Texas
G Jack Smith Jr. East Texas Baptist Marshall, Texas
T Tyce Alexander Sr. McMurry Bryan, Texas
T Daniel Hernandez 2 Jr. McMurry Pflugerville, Texas
T Ajani Batts 2 Fr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas
T Charles De La Rosa 2 Sr. Southwestern Burleson, Texas
T Jackson O’Neil Jr. Texas Lutheran Katy, Texas
C Daniel Zarzoza III 2 Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas
QB Landon McKinney So. Howard Payne Liberty City, Texas
QB Seth Cosme 2 Jr. Texas Lutheran Angleton, Texas
QB Landry Gilpin Jr. Southwestern Mission, Texas
K John Aldridge Jr. Austin Richardson, Texas
RS Kaden Bess Fr. Austin Fort Worth, Texas

Honorable Mention Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Jahkamian Carr Fr. East Texas Baptist Longview, Texas
DL Joshua Stanton So. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
DL Aaron Alderete 2 Sr. Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas
DL Christian Monroe So. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas
LB Quincy Blair Fr. Sul Ross State Missouri City, Texas
LB Dai’shawn Fisher So. Howard Payne Waco, Texas
LB Nile Pollard Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
DB Sultan Abdullah So. Texas Lutheran Sweeny, Texas
DB Titus Dunk 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
DB Robert Ramirez III 2 Sr Texas Lutheran Brownsville, Texas
DB Dylan Zeno Sr. Howard Payne Little Elm, Texas

Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
C Jose Calderon So. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas
WR Vincent Campos Sr. Texas Lutheran Austin, Texas
DB Demarcus Coleman So. Hardin-Simmons Beaumont, Texas
TE Reed Collins Gr. Howard Payne Seguin, Texas
DT Nick Hackett Sr. Southwestern Lone Oak, Texas
QB/P Tyler James Sr. Austin Wills Point, Texas
S Zach Pike So. East Texas Baptist Dayton, Texas
DL Rock Schexnaydre Sr. Belhaven Baton Rouge, La.
TE Reagan Sullivan S Jr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas
WR D.J. Weaver Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Eddy, Texas

Five-time All-Conference
4 Four-time All-Conference
Three-time All-Conference
Two-time All-Conference
Two-time Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
 

