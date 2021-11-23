ASC – Sports

Eberhardt, Nix Earn Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 16-21, 2021

(Co) – Andrew Eberhardt, G, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior guard Andrew Eberhardt (Pearland, Texas) was the Pioneer Pre-Thanksgiving Classic Most Valuable Player as the YellowJackets defeated Bethany Lutheran and Crown in Wisconsin. He posted a career-high 38 points, going 14-of-23 from the field and 4-of-9 from outside against BLC. Eberhardt followed with 30 points against Crown. He averaged 34.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a block per game for the week while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from the three-point range. It is Eberhardt’s second career Player of the Week award.

(Co) – Grayson Nix, G, Sr., Ozarks

Ozarks senior guard Grayson Nix (Red Oak, Okla.) scored a career-high 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field in the Eagles’ 96-94 win over Austin. He netted 24 second-half points while going 4-of-10 from the three-point range with nine rebounds and three blocks in the game. It is Nix’s second Player of the Week of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) scored 22 points in the No. 12 Cru’s come-from-behind 92-87 win at Huston-Tillotson. He was 8-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 at the line while adding seven assists and two rebounds.

UT Dallas freshman forward Kameron Pruitt (Heath, Texas) nearly averaged a double-double as the Comets split a pair of contests at the Paul Peak Classic, hosted by Southwestern (Texas) over the weekend. Pruitt scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Saturday in UTD’s 84-66 win over event-host Southwestern. He then added 17 points and eight boards in Sunday’s loss to Trinity (Texas).

Belhaven sophomore guard Luke Couch (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game as the Blazers picked up wins over MUW and Rhodes. He shot 62.5 percent (10-of-16) from the field, was 3-for-6 from three-point range, and 18-of-17 at the line.

East Texas Baptist sophomore forward Darry Moore (Tyler, Texas) had a career-high 22 points against Huntingdon, shooting 64.3 (9-of-14) from the floor. He added 16 points in a 75-60 win over Centenary (La.) as the Tigers went 2-0 at the Millsaps College Snyder Classic. Moore averaged 19.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest and shot 53.3 percent (16-of-30) from the field.

Sul Ross State junior forward Julian Paredes (El Paso, Texas) scored 20 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in a 76-72 conference win over Howard Payne. He averaged 13.5 points and 13.5 rebounds for the week as the Lobos went 1-1.

Concordia Texas junior forward Antoine Henderson (Bryan, Texas) was the Tornados’ leading scorer in the team’s first two games on Saturday and Sunday. In a loss against Trinity (Texas), Henderson was the lone CTX to score double points, finishing the game with 10 points. On Sunday, in an 84-79 win over Southwestern (Texas), Henderson went 7-of-9 from the field, producing 16 points and also snagged seven rebounds as the Tornados shot 55 percent from the floor as a team. For the week, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Overton Earns Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 15-21, 2021

Shomaria Overton, G, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior guard Shomaria Overton (Leland, Miss.) averaged 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 steals per game as the Blazers went 2-1 on the week. She also shot 52.1 percent from the field and was 3-for-7 from outside. Overton started the week with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a 62-45 win at MUW. Then, in a conference loss at No. 15 UT-Dallas, she had a record 25 points, five boards, seven assists, and a pair of steals. Overton ended the week with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and six steals in a 62-51 victory at Centenary (La.).

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

UT-Dallas sophomore freshman guard Kaylee Boykin (McKinney, Texas) scored a team-high 16 points as she led the Comets to a 75-61 home win over Belhaven Thursday night. Boykin was 7-for-18 from the field with three rebounds and a steal for the No. 15-ranked Comets.

Ozarks senior forward Stevie Perkins (Wellston, Okla.) averaged 16.0 points, and 9.0 rebounds as the Eagles went 1-1 on the week. She scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a loss to Rhodes.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Taylor Singleton (Friendswood, Texas) scored a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the No. 2 Tigers won at Emory 66-46. She also grabbed eight rebounds with two assists, two blocks, and two steals. She averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per contest for the week after picking up another win over Ferrum.

Sul Ross State junior forward Vania Hampton (Austin, Texas) led the Lobos to a 4-0 week, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and an assist per game. In conference, she came up with 21 points and eight rebounds in a 78-60 win over Howard Payne.