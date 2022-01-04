ASC – Sports

Libengood Earns Men’s Hoops Player of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 20, 2021-January 1, 2022

Caedmon Liebengood, F, Fr., Longview, Texas

LeTourneau freshman forward Caedmon Liebengood (Longview, Texas) made his first collegiate start and posted 36 points and 12 rebounds in the YellowJackets’ 99-84 win at Austin. He also blocked three shots and recorded a steal while shooting 14-of-27 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

UT-Dallas sophomore forward James Curtis (Round Rock, Texas) averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds as he sparked the Comets to a pair of wins over the holiday break. Curtis notched career highs with 19 points and 11 rebounds on December 21 in the Comets’ 70-68 home win over East Texas Baptist, recording his first-career double-double. This past Thursday, he added 18 points and five boards in a 79-69 non-conference home win over Hendrix, hitting 3-of-6 three-points against the Warriors.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy, Texas) led the No. 19 Cru with 20.0 points per game at the D3hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas. He put up 15 points in a 56-53 win against Pacific Lutheran and added 25 points in the Cru’s 84-64 victory over Saint Mary’s (Minn.). Johnson also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Ozarks junior guard Kamren Roelke (Hot Springs, Ark.) scored 22 points in a loss to Hendrix, shooting 9-of-16 from the field. He also had two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the game.