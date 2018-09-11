ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: September 4-8

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Lopez, OH, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior outside hitter Sydney Lopez (Waller, Texas) led the Tigers to a 5-1 record while hitting .331 with 4.24 kills and 4.53 digs per set. She had a career-high 20 kills and hit .528 against Centenary to go with 17 digs. She also posted two double-doubles at the Austin College Invitational, including 15 kills and 14 digs against Howard Payne and 11 kills and 13 digs against Austin.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lauren Schilling, MB, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior middle blocker Lauren Schilling (San Antonio, Texas) was named to the Trinity Fall Classic All-Tournament Team as she sparked the Comets to a 2-2 mark against the tough regional competition. She opened the tournament with ten kills and seven blocks with a .429 attack percentage in a tough loss to reigning National Champion, No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Schilling had seven kills and eight blocks in a five-set win against No. 5 Trinity. For the weekend, she averaged 1.27 blocks and 2.33 kills per set for her fourth career Player of the Week honors.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Miranda Klein, S, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior setter Miranda Klein (Georgetown, Texas) was instrumental in the Cru going 3-1 at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational over the weekend, hitting .351 with 3.58 kills and 3.00 assists per set. She had 21 kills in a five-set loss to Whittier and had 14 kills, 18 assists, nine digs and four blocks in a five-set victory at No. 11 Cal Lutheran. Klein also averaged 0.94 blocks per set for her second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Haleigh Evans, L, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior libero Haleigh Evans (Edna, Texas) amassed 88 kills over four matches as the Cru went 3-1 at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational. She averaged 5.17 digs per set and recorded 29 in a loss to Whittier and 28 in a five-set win over No. 11 Cal Lutheran. It is Evans’ seventh career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau freshman outside hitter Kianna Crow (Spring, Texas) notched three double-doubles as the YellowJackets went 3-2 on the week, including a 3-1 record at the Austin College Invitational. She averaged 3.62 kills and 3.81 digs per set with ten aces and had double-digit kills in four matches on the week.

Named to the Trinity Fall Classic All-Tournament Team was UT Tyler senior setter Reighanna Guzman (San Antonio, Texas) after helping the Patriots to a 2-1 record with sweeps over Texas Lutheran and Schreiner and a five-set loss to No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. She averaged 8.18 assists and 2.09 digs per set.

Hardin-Simmons senior outside hitter Allison Kuster (Mansfield, Texas) had double-doubles in three of the Cowgirls’ four matches at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational. She averaged 3.07 kills and 4.2 digs per set, leading the HSU to a 3-1 record.

Concordia Texas junior middle blocker Marissa Stinson (Pearland, Texas) helped the Tornados to a 2-2 record on the week, including sweeps of Schreiner and La Verne. She hit .429 while averaging 3.14 kills per set. Stinson posted 15 kills with no errors against Schreiner.

UT Dallas junior setter Caroline Shecterle (Pearland, Texas) averaged 5.50 assist per set in the Comets’ 6-2 offense as they went 2-2 at the Trinity Fall Classic. She had 22 assists on Saturday as the Comets upset No. 5 Trinity in five sets. Shecterle also had 27 assists in a close loss to reigning National Champion, No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

McMurry junior setter Emarie James (Abilene, Texas) had 39 assists and 24 digs in a four-set win over host Austin at the Austin College Invitational. She also recorded 21 assists in a sweep over Linfield. James averaged 7.08 assists, and 2.83 digs per set as the War Hawks went 4-0 over the weekend.

Belhaven senior outside hitter Lauren Whiting (Southaven, Miss.) helped the Blazers to a 3-1 record at the Millsaps/Belhaven Invitational, leading them on offense with 49 kills and only eight errors. She averaged 4.45 kills per set while hitting .315 to go with 2.93 digs.

Howard Payne sophomore setter/right side McKenna Walker (Lorena, Texas) averaged 5.00 assists and 2.00 digs per set and recorded 12 kills as the Lady Jackets started the season 1-4.

Defensive

Selected to the Trinity Fall Classic All-Tournament Team was UT Tyler sophomore middle blocker Olivia Burnett (Fort Worth, Texas) after averaging .50 blocks per set while hitting .476 with 2.20 kills and helping the Patriots to a 2-1 record.

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Leecia DePaula (Burleson, Texas) posted 70 digs (4.67 per set) with six service aces while the while the Cowgirls went 3-1 at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational.

East Texas Baptist freshman libero Julia De Los Santos (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 5.67 digs per set as the Tigers went 5-1 on the week. She had a season-best 24 digs against Linfield and 21 at Austin College. De Los Santos also recorded four aces and 24 assists.

Concordia Texas sophomore libero Rylee Davis (Austin, Texas) tallied 21 digs in the Tornados’ match against Texas Lutheran Saturday. For the week, she averaged 3.38 digs per set as CTX went 2-2.