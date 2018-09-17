ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 14-15, 2018

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) earned his second Runner of the Week of the year by breaking the Tiger school record with an 8K time of 26:28.0 at the Rhodes College Invitational. He finished 12th overall and was fourth among NCAA Division III runners.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) won Runner of the Week for the second time this season and seventh time in her career after placing 18th against mostly NCAA Division I and II competition at the Texas Tech Open. She had posted a 5K mark of 19:43.3, the best in the conference this season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Hardin-Simmons junior Tyler Rohrman (Waller, Texas) led the Cowboys with an 8K time of 28:54.1 at the Texas Tech Open, placing 36th.

Concordia Texas senior Dylan Zoch (Giddings, Texas) was the Tornados’ top finisher at the Texas Lutheran Invitational with a 5K mark of 18:26, tying for fifth.

Women’s

East Texas Baptist senior Melissa Kidder (Memphis, Tenn.) finished 77th overall at the Rhodes College Invitational with a 6K time of 27:04.09.

LeTourneau junior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) won her second consecutive race, winning the Texas Lutheran Invitational in 19:52 on the 5K course.

Concordia Texas senior Emily Villines (Huntsville, Texas) recorded her second top-three finish of the year as she placed second at the Texas Lutheran Invitational. She ran a 5K time of 20:13 on the course.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 10-15, 2018

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madison Link, M, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Madison Link (Tomball, Texas) led the Cru to a 2-0 week in ASC play. In a 6-1 win against East Texas Baptist, she had two goals and an assist, which she followed with the game-winner in a double-overtime 2-1 victory against LeTourneau. Link’s performance secured her second career Player of the Week award.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Megan Theros, D, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) guided the Comets to two more shutouts as the Comets improved to 6-0 on the season. She and the back line held Ozarks to just two shots, both in the second half, in a 2-0 home victory over the Eagles. Theros then anchored the defense that blanked UT Tyler 2-0, holding the Patriots to three shots on goal. This is her second career Player of the Week honor.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Sul Ross State junior midfielder Aylin Villalobos (El Paso, Texas) scored a goal in each of the Lobos’ ASC games over the weekend. She netted the game-winner on a penalty kick in a 2-1 victory at McMurry. Villalobos also scored in a 3-1 loss to No. 7 Hardin-Simmons.

UT Dallas sophomore midfielder Keely Fillman (Los Angeles, Calif.) scored both goals for the Comets as the defeated UT Tyler 2-0 to improve to 6-0 on the year.

LeTourneau freshman forward Reagan Sandford (Gastonia, N.C.) posted two goals and an assist in the YellowJackets 4-1 victory at Concordia Texas.

Belhaven junior forward Erica Rempel (San Antonio, Texas) scored both goals in the Blazers’ 2-1 victory against Louisiana College.

Concordia Texas freshman forward Savannah McHam (Burnet, Texas) scored her first three career goals as the Tornados went 1-1. She had a goal in a loss to LeTourneau, then scored a pair in a 3-0 victory against East Texas Baptist.

Louisiana College sophomore midfielder Molly Edelman (League City, Texas) scored the Wildcat’s lone goal, a 40-yard blast from the right side, in a 2-1 loss at Belhaven.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) scored two goals in the No. 7 Cowgirls’ 3-1 victory over Sul Ross State.

Defensive

Howard Payne freshman goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) recorded 27 saves in three games, including 15 saves in a 0-0, double-overtime tie with Ozarks on Saturday.

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks (Frisco, Texas) made 25 saves with 1.38 goals against average as the YellowJackets went 1-1 on the week. She came up with 18 saves in a 2-1 double-overtime loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Concordia Texas senior defender Skylar Larkin (Liberty Hill, Texas) anchored the Tornado defense that shutout East Texas Baptist 3-0.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Sydney Rangel (Midlothian, Texas) helped the Cru to a 2-0 week in ASC play with a 6-1 win over East Texas Baptist and a 2-1 double-overtime victory against LeTourneau. She played 68 minutes against ETBU and limited them to just four shots while on the field. Rangel played the entire 108 minutes against the YellowJackets and limited them to just three shots.

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Sarah Krisa (Midland, Texas) led the possession game for the No. 7 Cowgirls in a 3-1 win against Sul Ross State, limiting the Lobos to no corner kicks.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 10-15, 2018

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rafael Lara, F, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior forward Rafael Lara (Houston, Texas) scored the game-tying goal in the 67th minute, then followed with the game-winner in the 73rd in the War Hawks’ 2-1 win against Sul Ross State on Thursday. The tying score came off a deflected save. Lara’s game-winner was header off a cross by teammate Jesus Gil.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Patrick Roach, F, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman forward Patrick Roach (Kingwood, Texas) tallied four goals, including two game-winners, as the No. 15/21 Cru went 2-0 to open ASC play. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win against East Texas Baptist and followed with two more in a 6-1 victory over LeTourneau.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Vandergriff, D, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Caleb Vandergriff (Georgetown, Texas) led a defense that allowed just four shots in two games as the No. 15/21 Cru went 2-0 to open ASC play. In the 2-0 shutout of East Texas Baptist, he and UMHB defense allowed just two shots. In a 6-1 victory against LeTourneau, they gave up a quick goal on the kickoff, but only allowed one shot the rest of the game. Vandergriff played all 180 minutes and assisted a goal against ETBU to earn his second career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne freshman forward Ricardo Pierce (Lewisville, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 ASC victory over Ozarks. He also posted a goal in a 2-1 road win at Hendrix.

Louisiana College sophomore forward Jay Pinto (Sao Paulo, Brazil) scored a goal in the Wildcats’ 3-2 overtime loss at Hendrix and added another in a 3-2 double-overtime victory at Belhaven.

Concordia Texas senior forward Omar Aguirre (Austin, Texas) netted a hat-trick in the Tornados’ 4-1 victory over LeTourneau on Thursday. He followed with an assist in a 2-0 win against East Texas Baptist.

LeTourneau sophomore forward Varney Carter (Temple, Texas) broke the ASC record for the fastest goal to start a game, scoring in 11 seconds against No. 15/21 Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday night.

UT Dallas freshman forward Oliver Hamby (Frisco, Texas) was taken down in the penalty box which led to the game-tying penalty kick by a teammate, then he scored the game-winner as the Comets defeated Ozarks 2-1 to open ASC play Thursday.

Sul Ross State freshman forward Luis Gonzalez (El Paso, Texas) posted two of three Lobos’ goals in a 3-2 overtime win at Hardin-Simmons, the first victory in program history.

Defensive

Concordia Texas senior defender Nash Cole (Sugar Land, Texas) was part of a defense that allowed just one goal in two games on the week. He helped the Tornados to a 4-1 win over LeTourneau and also scored a goal in a 2-0 shutout over East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State junior goalkeeper Frank Rodriguez (El Paso, Texas) shouldered 12 saves as the Lobos went 1-1 on the road to open ASC play.