ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 22, 2018

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jaquan Hemphill, RB, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas) had 225 yards rushing on just 13 carries and scored four times as the No. 6/8 Cowboys defeated Howard Payne 47-14. All four touchdowns came in the first half on runs of 25, 58, 14 and 33 yards as he averaged 17.3 yards per carrying. This is Hemphill’s second Player of the Week award of the year and fourth of his career.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kevin Hurley Jr., QB, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior quarterback Kevin Hurley Jr. (Diboll, Texas) led the War Hawks fourth-quarter comeback to gain their first win of the season, 35-24 over Sul Ross State. On the go-ahead drive, Hurley completed five consecutive passes, the last of which was a four-yard aerial touchdown to Spencer Knox in the far corner of the end zone, giving McMurry a 28-24 with 8:04 left. On the night, Hurley was 28-for-41 with 452 yards and four touchdowns to earn his second career Player of the Week award.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Orel Ledet Jr., LB, Sr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior linebacker Orel Ledet Jr. (Breaux Bridge, La.) earned his second career Player of the Week honors by making 16 tackles, including 10 solo stops, in the Wildcats’ 21-19 win at Southwestern. He also had one for a loss of two yards and helped hold the Pirates to only 199 yards rushing.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Reese Childress, KR/P, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior kick returner/punter Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas) was his typical all-around self in the No. 6/8 Cowboys’ 47-14 win over Howard Payne Saturday. He recorded a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and had one punt that landed inside the 20. Offensively, Childress had a 15-yard touchdown catch, a 15-yard rushing score and recorded a tackle. This is Childress’ third career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Texas Lutheran senior quarterback Kyle Grona (Fredericksburg, Texas) threw for 193 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 47-14 loss to No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor. He was 22-for-40 with an interception. Grona also rushed six times for 31 yards.

Howard Payne sophomore wide receiver Jordan Bryant (Crandall, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with four catches for 116 yards and a 75-yard touchdown in their loss to No. 6/8 Hardin-Simmons.

Louisiana College junior wide receiver JoJo Robinson (Miami, Fla.) was the go-to target for the Wildcats in their 21-19 win at Southwestern. He made 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior quarterback Jase Hammack (Andrews, Texas) set a Cru record with 26 completions and tied a school record with five touchdowns to go with 378 yards in their 47-14 victory at Texas Lutheran.

East Texas Baptist junior quarterback Brian Baca (Pittsburg, Texas) led the Tigers to their second straight win, a 46-20 victory at Belhaven, by throwing 13-for-29 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 22 yards and a score. Baca connected with Tarek Beaugard early in the third quarter for a 91-yard TD.

Defensive

Texas Lutheran junior defensive tackle Nwankwo Nwankwo (Richmond, Texas) recorded six tackles, forced a fumble and had a sack for a yard in the Bulldogs’ loss to No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Howard Payne junior linebacker Austin Killgore (Tarkington, Texas) led all tacklers in a loss to No. 6/8 Hardin-Simmons with 11, including four solo and a tackle for loss.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior safety Raylor Hickey (Giddings, Texas) had a career-high 14 tackles with 12 solo stops as the No. 2 Cru held the Bulldogs to just 284 yards of total offense and 14 points.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Chris Miller (San Marcos, Texas) led the Cowboys with seven tackles and a tackle for a loss to go with a blocked field goal.

East Texas Baptist senior defensive tackle Quaylon Beckley (Houston, Texas) had a big impact up front in the Tigers’ 46-20 win at Belhaven with five solo tackles, a forced fumble and a sack for 11 yards.

McMurry sophomore linebacker Josh Smith (Bossier City, La.) recorded a game-high 12 tackles, with one for a loss, and four pass breakups in the War Hawks 35-24 win over Sul Ross State.

Special Teams

East Texas Baptist sophomore kicker Drew McKay (Forney, Texas) hit two field goals to keep the Tigers ahead in the first half at Belhaven in the Tigers’ 46-20 win. He made field goals from 22 and 30 yards and was 2-of-3 in extra point attempts.

Howard Payne junior kick returner DunTayviun Gross (Tyler, Texas) had five kick returns for 183 yards, including an 86-yard return for a touchdown against No. 6/8 Hardin-Simmons.

Texas Lutheran freshman punter Justice Porter (Houston, Texas) punted eight times for 316 yards and a 39.5 yard average against No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor. He had a long of 60 and one inside the 20.