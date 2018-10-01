ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 29, 2018

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mason Jordan, QB, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior quarterback Mason Jordan (Alexandria, La.) was an exception in his first start of the season in the Wildcats’ 49-16 road win at Sul Ross State. He finished the game 19-of-35 for 272 yards with three touchdowns. He completed passes to six different receivers without an interception.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Joey Longoria, DT, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defensive tackle Joey Longoria (Pearland, Texas) was all over the field in the No. 2 Cru’s 77-7 win over Southwestern. He scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery and set up another one with a forced fumble. Longoria also added six tackles, 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Manny Longoria, DE, Jr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran junior defensive end Manny Longoria (Geronimo, Texas) recorded four sacks for 33 yards in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 victory over McMurry. He also forced a fumble and quarterback hurry.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Juan Ocampo, K, Fr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran freshman kicker Juan Ocampo (Lockhart, Texas) was perfect on the night, hitting field goals of 40, 42 and 31 yards and going 8-for-8 in extra point attempts in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win against McMurry. Ocampo recorded 14 points on the evening.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback DeNerian Thomas (Mart, Texas) accounted for a career-high four touchdowns despite only playing about half of the No. 2 Cru’s 77-7 win over Southwestern. He ran for a pair of one-yard touchdowns and threw scoring passes of five and 62 yards. Thomas ran four times for 34 yards and was 2-for-3 passing for 67 yards.

Texas Lutheran sophomore running back Chris Monroe (College Station, Texas) rushed for 181 yards on 14 carries in the first half in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over McMurry. He scored on a 14-yard run and a 66-yard scramble in the first quarter before sitting in the second half. Monroe averaged 12.9 yards per carrying.

Hardin-Simmons senior wide receiver Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas) had seven catches for a season-best 160 yards and a touchdown in the No. 7/8 Cowboys’ 59-17 win against East Texas Baptist. He also had 48 yards in punt returns, ran for five yards and averaged 41.5 yards on two punts inside the 20.

Belhaven junior quarterback Hunter McEachern (Keller, Texas) played a vital role in the offense in the Blazers’ 20-19 win at Howard Payne. He was 12-for-24 for 168 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also had 13 rushing attempts for 32 yards.

Howard Payne junior wide receiver DunTayviun Gross (Tyler, Texas) recorded seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-19 loss to Belhaven.

Defensive

Louisiana College sophomore linebacker Julius Johnson (Kaplan, La.) helped lead a dominant defensive effort as the Wildcats held Sul Ross State to just over 200 yards of total offense in a 49-16 road victory. Johnson led the way with 12 tackles, including two for a loss of nine yards.

Howard Payne junior linebacker Austin Killgore (Tarkington, Texas) led all tacklers with 13, including a sack, in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-19 loss to Belhaven.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Chris Miller (San Marcos, Texas) had a team-high 13 tackles on the night with 1.5 for a loss and half a sack in the No. 7/8 Cowboys’ 59-17 win over East Texas Baptist.

Belhaven junior safety Seth Gatson (Farmersville, La.) led the Blazers on the defense in their 20-19 victory at Howard Payne with seven tackles and an interception.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore punt returner K.J. Miller (Orange, Texas) returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown in his only return of the game in the No. 2 Cru’s 77-7 victory against Southwestern. He also caught four passes for 41 yards.

Louisiana College senior kicker Curtis Sebren (Dierks, Ark.) went 3-for-4 in field goals with makes of 23, 22 and 26 yards in the Wildcats’ 49-16 win at Sul Ross State. He was also 4-for-5 in extra point attempts and averaged 50 yards per kickoff with a pair of touchbacks.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts and nailed a career-best 40-yard field goal in the No. 7/8 Cowboys’ 59-17 victory over East Texas Baptist.

Howard Payne freshman picker/punter Morgan Button (Killeen, Texas) recorded six punts for a 37.7 average and a long of 60 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-19 loss to Belhaven. He also had four kickoffs for an average of 62.0 yards.