ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 6-9, 2018

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Reid Nelson, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman Reid Nelson (Brandon, Miss.) led the Blazers with a 77-74-77=228 against mostly NCAA Division II competition at the Derrall Foreman Invitational hosted by Delta State in Cleveland, Miss. Nelson tied for 21st and sank 33 pars during the three-round tournament.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Zoe Mayfield, Fr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler freshman Zoe Mayfield (Longview, Texas) earned her second Golfer of the Week honors of the season by tying for 38th against mostly NCAA Division II foes at the DBU Women’s Fall Classic in Dallas. She shot an 80-77=157 in the weather-shortened event.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

WOMEN

UC Santa Cruz freshman Claire Oetinger (Yosemite, Calif.) placed 18th with an 83-86=169 at the Culturame Classic in Canby, Ore.