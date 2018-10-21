ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 14-16, 2018

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Luke Smith, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Luke Smith (Montgomery, Texas) won the rain-shortened Alamo City Classic in San Antonio with a one-over 72 on Tuesday. He made a birdie on the 17th hole to win the title and give the Cowboys the team title by two strokes. This is Smith’s second career Golfer of the Week award.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Olivia Robinson, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Olivia Robinson (Pasadena, Texas) posted a sixth-place individual finish at the Golfweek Invitational in Florida, after shooting a 12 over par with a 72-79-77=228. She led the tournament after the first round with her even-par 72 at the top-tier tournament. This is the second career Golfer of the Week honors for Robinson.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Concordia Texas freshman PJ Schmitz (Cedar Park, Texas) knocked in three birdies in the single-round Alamo City Classic on Tuesday, scoring a 75 and tying for third.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Dustin Dingler (Crowley, Texas) was the top finisher for the Cru at the Golfweek Fall Invitational in Florida. He shot 11 over par with a 78-74-72=224, tying for 45th at the tournament that featured the top teams in the nation.

WOMEN

Concordia Texas freshman Makaela Lauritsen (Lakeway, Texas) became the third golfer in Tornado history to win an individual title after shooting in 80 in the rain-shortened Alamo City Classic on Tuesday. Her performance helped Concordia win the team title.