ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 22-23, 2018

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Clemente Yanes, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Clemente Yanes (Buenos Aires, Argentina) won the Abilene Intercollegiate with a -3 par 70-69=139. Yanes nailed birdies on the final two holes to overtake two players from Southwestern to earn medalist honors.

CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Marissa Langer, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior Marissa Langer (Katy, Texas) paced the Comets with a tie for second, shooting a 74-79=153 at the Abilene Intercollegiate. She opened the tournament with her lowest round of the fall at three-over par.

CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Baylee Oehlert, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Baylee Oehlert (Grapevine, Texas) shot a 73-80=153, tying for second at the Abilene Intercollegiate. She finished two strokes out of the lead and helped the Cowgirls win their third tournament of the fall. This is her second career Golfer of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

McMurry junior Elliot Bourke (London, England) shot a 72-70=142 for an even par at the Abilene Intercollegiate placing fourth.

Hardin-Simmons junior Matt Jouett (Houston, Texas) posted a 71-72=142 (+1) and tied for fifth place at the Abilene Intercollegiate.

WOMEN

Concordia Texas junior Madyson Milliorn (Houston, Texas) shot back-to-back rounds of 77 for a 154, placing fifth at the Abilene Intercollegiate – her second top-five finish of the season.