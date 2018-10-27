ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 16-22, 2018

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alyssa Porter, MB, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior middle blocker Alyssa Porter (Austin, Texas) averaged 4.00 kills and 0.90 blocks per set while hitting .529 in the Comets’ three conference road wins. She opened the week with 11 kills and a pair of blocks in a sweep at LeTourneau, then had six kills and two more blocks Friday at Louisiana College. Porter closed out the week with the best match of her career, collecting 23 kills and five blocks while hitting .553 with a 3-1 win at Belhaven.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Riordan, OH, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior outside Sydney Riordan (Seguin, Texas) averaged 2.10 kills and 4.10 digs per set in the Comets’ three road victories last week. In Saturday’s four-set win at Belhaven, Rioradan finished with eight kills, 24 digs, and four blocks. She had had seven kills, and eight digs in a road sweep at LeTourneau on Tuesday and six kills and nine digs in a sweep at Louisiana College Friday.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justice McGowan, MB, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior middle blocker Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas) hit .548 with 17 kills (2.83 per set) while committing no errors in the War Hawks two victories this week. She hit .643 with nine kills in a sweep over Schreiner, then hit .471 with eight kills while sweeping Hardin-Simmons. McGowan also had nine blocks on the week (1.50 per set), including seven against HSU to earn her second Player of the Week of the season and fifth of her career.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Odalis Rodriguez, L, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior libero Odalis Rodriguez (El Paso, Texas) averaged 6.17 digs per set in the War Hawks’ pair of sweeps. She came up with 23 digs in a sweep of Schreiner and added 14 in a three-set victory against Hardin-Simmons. This is Rodriguez’ fourth career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior setter Miranda Klein (Georgetown, Texas) helped the No. 24 Cru to a 3-0 week, hitting .416 with 2.88 kills and 2.27 digs per set. She recorded double-doubles in all three matches, tallying 31 kills, 15 assists, 15 digs, six blocks, and four aces.

Howard Payne senior middle blocker Zhartaezia Bradley (Austin, Texas) hit .246 with 3.44 kills per set as the Lady Jackets went 1-2 on the week. Bradley had 12 kills and hit .421 in a three-set loss to No. 24 Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also averaged 1.00 blocks per set.

UT Tyler junior middle blocker/right side Loren Guerra (San Antonio, Texas) hit .509 and averaged 3.00 kills per set as the No. 17 Patriots went 3-0 on the week.

Concordia Texas sophomore middle blocker Marjani Myles (Houston, Texas) led the Tornados by hitting .500 with 3.00 kills per set in a pair of sweeps. She eight kills and eight blocks against Howard Payne, followed by 10 kills while hitting .833 against Sul Ross State. She also averaged 1.83 blocks per set on the week.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore outside hitter Corinne Novak (Georgetown, Texas) played a defensive role in the No. 24 Cru’s three victories this week. She recorded 34 digs for a 3.09 per set average. She had 14 digs against Austin College and 12 at Sul Ross State. Novak also had two blocks, 25 kills, three assists and two aces on the week.

UT Tyler junior libero Makenna Bartlett (Round Rock, Texas) averaged 3.33 digs per set as the No. 17 Patriots went 3-0 on the week.

Concordia Texas junior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) averaged 2.67 digs per set and 0.83 blocks as the Tornados picked up sweeps over Howard Payne and Sul Ross State. She also averaged 2.50 kills per set.

Howard Payne freshman libero Kylee Shirley (Deer Park, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 4.89 digs per set, including a career-high 27 digs in a win at Schreiner.