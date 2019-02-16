ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 9-10, 2019

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Zach Richardson, Sr. UT Tyler

UT Tyler senior Zach Richardson (Waxahachie, Texas) earned his second Athlete of the Week honors of the year and fourth of his career after competing at the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan. He ran the 200 meters in 22.11 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 49.45, which tied for 30th in the nation. Richardson was also part of the 4×400 meter relay team that had a time of 3:21.97, ranking second in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Region.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sean Germany, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) earned his second Athlete of the Week of the season by breaking the War Hawk indoor record in the triple jump with a distance of 14.66 meters (48 ft.-1.25 in.) at the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston. His mark ranks second in NCAA Division III and tops the region by more than a foot. Germany also ran a 60 meter hurdle time of 8.83 seconds, making the semifinals.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kearra Greer, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Kearra Greer (Everman, Texas) placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 26.75 seconds at the UCO Alumni Classic and was sixth with a time of 8.01 seconds in the 60 meters. She ranked ninth in the South/Southeast Region in the 200 and tied for 10th in the 60. It is Greer’s second career Athlete of the Week honors.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Camryn Aldridge, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Camryn Aldridge (Mansfield, Texas) earned her second consecutive Athlete of the Week award by clearing 3.20 meters (10 ft.-6 in.) in the pole vault, a new Cowgirl record, and placing third at the UCO Alumni Classic. Her mark ranks seventh in the region. Aldridge also placed seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 10.16 meters (33 ft.-4 in.).

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau sophomore Stanley Williams (Longview, Texas) took seventh in the 60-meter dash with a school record time of 7.10 seconds at the UCO Alumni Classic. His time ranks 16th in the South/Southeast Region.

LeTourneau junior Nate Berlandier (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.) set a new school record in the triple jump by more than six inches, placing fourth at the UCO Alumni Classic in Norman, Okla. His mark of 12.75 meters (41 ft.-10 in.) ranks 23rd in the region this season.

Hardin-Simmons freshman E.J. Konah (Philadelphia, Pa.) placed ninth in the 60-meter dash in 7.17 seconds and had a long jump of 5.68 meters (18 ft.-7.75 in.) at the UCO Alumni Classic.

Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) placed third in the mile in 4:31.31 in the mile and 16th in the 3,000 meters in 9:46.38 at the UCO Alumni Classic in Norman, Okla.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau junior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) placed sixth in the 3,000 meters at the UCO Alumni Classic with a school record time of 11:13.58.

LeTourneau sophomore Tori Field (Pleasanton, Calif.) broke her school record in the triple jump by 11 inches to take sixth in the event at the UCO Alumni Classic. Her mark of 10.19 meters (33 ft.-5.25 in.) ranks 24th in the South/Southeast Region.

McMurry sophomore Tiffany Cox (Abilene, Texas) broke the school record in the 3,000 meters by more than 11 seconds with a time of 11:16.20 at the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 8-10, 2019

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sabra Zullo, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sabra Zullo (Abilene, Texas) teamed with Emily Shaffer for a 6-4 win over NCAA Division II opponent Dallas Baptist at No. 2 doubles. Zullo also lost at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1 to the Patriots.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – none nominated

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Hunt, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Hunt (Odessa, Texas) defeated Dallas Baptist’s No. 1 singles player 6-4, 6-4 and teamed with Nathaniel Schoendorf for a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles over the Division II Patriots. It is Hunt’s seventh career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jonah Martinez, Jr., Ozarks

Ozark’s junior Jonah Martinez (Fort Worth, Texas) posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles against Millsaps, then teamed with Cole Lankford for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles over the Majors. It is Martinez’ third career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

McMurry junior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and 1-1 at No. 1 doubles for the week. He earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Southwestern (Kan.) and a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 win over NCAA Division II foe Dallas Baptist in singles. Martinez teamed with Chase Daniell for an 8-5 win over the Builders, but a 6-7 loss to the Patriots.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 5-10, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Jade Brady, DP, Fr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College freshman designated player Jade Brady (LaPlace, La.) went 10-for-17 (.588) in the Wildcats’ four wins over the weekend. She had a 1.000 slugging percentage with a double, two home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored. She also picked up a win in the circle against Millsaps, throwing 4.0 innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Samantha Akers, RHP, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Samantha Akers (Manor, Texas) made her Yellow Jacket debut and appeared in relief in both games of a sweep of Schreiner. She earned the game one win, a 10-9 victory in eight innings, by throwing the final three innings, while striking out three and only allowing two hits. Akers recorded the final two outs in game two, a 6-1 victory over the Mountaineers.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

LeTourneau junior second baseman Kennedi Dillow (Pasadena, Texas) helped the YellowJackets to a sweep of Schreiner by going 5-of-7 (.714) at the plate with three runs scored, two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base. In game one, she scored twice and drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh with a walk, before winning 10-9 in eight innings. In game two, Dillow was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in a 6-1 victory over the Mountaineers.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior catcher Emily Bounds (Moody, Texas) went 6-for-13 (.462) in the Cru’s opening weekend, with two runs and two RBI. She also recorded a triple and a sacrifice fly.

Howard Payne junior shortstop Aurora Luera (Slaton, Texas) led the Lady Jackets by going 4-for-6 (.667) at the plate in a doubleheader sweep of Jarvis Christian to open the season. She scored five times with a triple and a stolen base.

East Texas Baptist sophomore outfielder Daniella Solis (Baytown, Texas) posted a 1.182 slugging percentage and .583 on-base percentage, while hitting .545 (6-for-11) with a double, two home runs, three RBI and four runs as the No. 21 Tigers swept both Mary Hardin-Baylor and Pacific (Ore.). In the 8-5, game-two win over the Cru, she blasted a pair of home runs for three RBI. Solis was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a 10-9 win over Pacific.

Hardin-Simmons freshman second baseman Stephanie Pfeifer (North Richland Hills, Texas) hit .571 (4-of-7 with a double and two runs scored in a doubleheader against Trinity.

Ozark’s sophomore outfielder Kieara Bryant (Garfield, Ark.) hit .428 (6-for-14) with seven RBI, a double, a home run and four runs scored over four games for the Eagles. She blasted the game-winning home run in the fourth inning of a 7-6 win against Huntingdon.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Louisiana College freshman Sarah Gartman (Kinder, La.) picked up three of the Wildcats’ four wins on the weekend, making one starting and getting two in relief. She threw 11.2 innings, allowing five runs while striking out 19 and only surrendering two walks with a 2.40 ERA.

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) went 2-0 with a save, earning complete-game wins over Mary Hardin-Baylor and Pacific. She also came in for the save in a 10-9 victory over the Boxers. She recorded six strikeouts in each of her starts. For the week, Lara posted a 2.40 ERA with a .214 opponent batting average over 15 innings.

Howard Payne senior Audrey Simpson (Cuero, Texas) went 1-0 in two appearances, striking out five and walking one in seven innings of a doubleheader sweep of Jarvis Christian. She walked one batter and allowed five hits with a 1.00 ERA in the two games.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 7-10, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Bret Leiferman, CF, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior center fielder Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) opened 2019 by hitting .727 (8-for-11) with four RBI and five runs scored to go with a stolen base as the Jackie Moore/Rusty Greer Classic in Grand Prairie, Texas. He opened the weekend by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 4-0 win over Linfield. Leiferman followed with back-to-back 3-for-4 performances in wins over Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hardin-Simmons. Against the Cowboys, He also drove in three runs and scored two with the steal to capture his third career Hitter of the Week honors.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Justin Milam, RHP, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior right-hander Justin Milam (Madison, Miss.) entered into a tied game in the 10th against No. 18/24 Rhodes and threw two perfect innings to give the Blazers a 7-6, 11-inning victory. He struck out three batters and scored the game-winning run against the Lynx. Milam also hit .333 (5-for-15) with a home run and five RBI for the week.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

LeTourneau junior right fielder Bryce Brueggemeyer (Midlothian, Texas) led the YellowJackets with a .538 average (7-13) with a double, triple, RBI and one run scored in three games in Jackson, Miss.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior outfielder Landon Dieterich (Riesel, Texas) led the Cru with a .417 (5-for-12) average and had a pair of multiple-hit games in their three games at the Jackie Moore/Rusty Greer Classic in Grand Prairie, Texas.

East Texas Baptist senior catcher Casey Combs (Southlake, Texas) had a hit and RBI in every game as the Tigers took two out of three from Centenary. In the finale, a 7-0 win, Combs was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two driven in, a double and a home run.

UT Dallas senior outfielder Thomas Craig (Austin, Texas) hit .412 (7-for-17) at the plate with five extras as the Comets opened the season at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz. he would go 4-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in a 5-4 loss to Whitman on Friday. Craig then went 2-for-4 with a triple and a homer with five RBI in a 15-5 defeat of Pacific Lutheran. He added another home run in a loss to La Verne.

McMurry senior outfielder Matt Chalk (Katy, Texas) was 7-for-12 (.583) with a pair of doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base as the War Hawks won two of three from Schreiner. He went 3-for-5 with a run scored in the 8-5 opening win against the Mountaineers, then was 3-of-3 with two RBI, a run and a double in a 4-1 victory.

Louisiana College junior Christian Vandergrift (Arlington, Texas) went 3-for-8 (.375) with a pair of doubles and three RBI over two of the Wildcats three games this week. He also scored a run and stole a base.

Hardin-Simmons junior outfielder Garrett Buckner (Cleburne, Texas) hit .462 (6-of-13) with a double, RBI, two runs scored and a steal at the Jackie Moore/Rusty Greer Classic in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Ozark’s junior first baseman Chase Edwards (Chandler, Ariz.) hit .428 (3-for-7) and registered two doubles during a doubleheader against Dallas. He had a bases-clearing two-bagger in game one to record three RBI.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore right-hander Andrew Hutchings (Royce City, Texas) struck out five batters in 4.2 innings of relief spread over two appearances. He allowed just one earned run and scattered six hits for a 1.93 ERA.

Concordia Texas junior righty Matthew Williams (Austin, Texas) picked up the win on the mound in the Tornados’ 4-0 victory over Linfield. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

East Texas Baptist junior right-handed starter Blake Corbin (Katy, Texas) posted six strikeouts and only one walk over five innings to earn the victory in a 12-2 win over Centenary. He allowed just one unearned run and five hits in the outing.

McMurry junior righty Jack Poe (Sweetwater, Texas) threw seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts in an 8-5 season-opening win over Schreiner. He allowed just four hits and three walks in the victory.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore right-hander Jaxon Terrell (Decatur, Texas) struck 11, allowing just a one-earned run, five hits, and one walk over six frames in a 4-3 loss to Hendrix.

Ozark’s senior right-handed starter Dalton Spurgeon (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) tossed three innings and struck out six, allowing just one base runner in a no-decision against Dallas.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 5-9, 2019

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dimitrius Underwood, Jr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) recorded his conference-leading 13th double-double of the season as he led the Comets to a 2-0 week, which included his second 30-point performance of the year. He opened the week with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals Thursday as UTD downed Ozarks 95-72. Underwood followed by matching his season-high with 32 points to go with ten rebounds and two assists in a 91-78 win over UT Tyler. For the week, Underwood averaged 27.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 45 assists and 2.5 steals per game for his fourth Player of the Week honors of the season and eighth of his career.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nate West, Jr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior guard Nate West (Houston, Texas) added to his ASC-leading scoring average by scoring 26.0 points per game to go with 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in the Yellow Jackets’ two wins. In a 91-77 victory at Louisiana College, he posted 25 points, four assists, and eight rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. West followed with 27 points, 12 boards and seven assists in a 101-78 win at Belhaven for his fourth Player of the Week of the season and seventh of his career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Joe Hoeup, Sr., G, Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Joe Hoeup (Santa Rosa, Calif.) earned his third Player of the Week award of the year and fourth of his career, averaging 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. His played guided the Cowboys to a pair of road wins and helped them secure a spot in the ASC Championship. Hoeup netted 29 points to go with eight boards in an 83-80 victory at Sul Ross State. He followed with 19 points, five boards and four steals in a 75-61 win at Howard Payne.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Joe Neal, Sr., G, Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior guard Joe Neal (Houston, Texas) became the sixth player in Tornado history to reach 1,500 career points thanks to a career-high 37 points in a 104-101 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday. He shot 57 percent from the field (12-of-21) and grabbed six rebounds to go with two assists for his third Player of the Week of the season and sixth of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College sophomore guard Kae’ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as the Wildcats went 2-1 on the week. He scored 26 points off the bench on a 7-for-13 performance from behind the arc in an 81-76 victory over East Texas Baptist. Baker had 13 points and nine boards in a loss to LeTourneau.

Ozarks junior guard Cordy Winston (Sherwood, Ark.) came off the bench and didn’t miss a shot in the Eagles’ loss at UT Dallas. He was 4-for-4 from the field, including two from the three-point line and hit two free throws to scored 12 points. He also dished out two assists.

East Texas Baptist sophomore guard Nathan Fontenot (Katy, Texas) averaged 14.0 points and 2.5 assists per game and shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from three-point range. He scored 11 points in an 84-83 win at Belhaven and had 17 points in a loss at Louisiana College.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Demarius Cress (Killeen, Texas) had an outstanding shooting day to lead the Cru into sole possession of first place in the ASC West Division. He was 8-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range to score 22 points in a 104-101 over Concordia Texas. He also had three assists on the day.

Howard Payne senior guard Shadd Cole (Stephenville, Texas) averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game as the Yellow Jackets split at home. In their 76-63 win over McMurry, Cole had a season-high five steals to go with 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. He followed with 16 points in a loss to Hardin-Simmons.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 5-9, 2019

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kourtney McGhee, Sr., G, Louisiana College

Louisiana College senior guard Kourtney McGhee (Simmesport, La.) averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game as the Wildcats went 2-1 on the week. She had 24 points with five rebounds in a 73-66 victory at Belhaven and turned in a double-double of 12 points and ten boards in a 61-58 overtime win against LeTourneau. McGhee finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a loss to No. 14/14 East Texas Baptist to earn her second career Player of the Week award.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Pena, Jr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) claimed her third consecutive Player of the Week honors and seventh of her career by averaging 13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the No. 19/19 Comets went 2-0 and extended their win streak to 10 games. She scored a game-high 12 points and added five boards Thursday in a 55-34 win over Ozarks. Pena finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the year in a 64-45 victory against UT Tyler.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Chelsey Harris, So., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) averaged 28.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent (20-of-35) from the field to lead the Lady Jackets to a 2-0 week. She scored a career-high 33 points with six rebounds and dished out four assists in a 76-61 victory over Hardin-Simmons. She also scored 23 points with three steals in an 82-76 win against McMurry. Over two games, Harris shot 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from behind the arc.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Skyler Reyna, Jr., F, McMurry

McMurry junior forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) scored a career-high 31 points with 11 rebounds in a loss at Howard Payne to become the 10th player in War Hawks history to score 1,000 career points. She scored 24 points, including the game-winning basket with two seconds left, and tied a career-high with 19 rebounds, in an 80-78 victory at Sul Ross State for her 15th double-double of the year. For the week, Reyna averaged 27.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game to earn the third Player of the Week award of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

LeTourneau junior guard Alexandria Thorne (Flint, Texas) averaged 20 points, and eight rebounds as the YellowJackets split on the week. In a three-point overtime loss at Louisiana College, Thorne scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go with three assists. She followed with 17 points,12 of which came in the second half, to go with eight boards and six more assists in a 61-58 victory at Belhaven.

Ozarks junior forward Delanei Stephens (Coal Hill, Ark.) scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded two blocks in a loss to No. 19/19 UT Dallas.

East Texas Baptist junior forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) averaged 24.5 minutes per game, gaining 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest in the No. 14/14 Tigers’ two wins. She had 22 points while shooting 50 percent (6-of-12) from the floor with nine rebounds in a 66-56 win at Belhaven.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) poured in 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, recorded four steals dished off three assists in leading the No. 9/10 Cru to a 72-50 victory over Concordia Texas she also shot 50 percent (6-of-12) from the field and hit all eight free throws as UMHB clinched the ASC West Division title and the right to host the ASC Championship for the first time in program history.

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) set a school record with 13 assists to go with 15 points in the Cowgirls’ 92-63 win at Sul Ross State. She also scored a team-high 17 points in a loss at Howard Payne. For the week, Gaffney averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest.

Sul Ross State senior guard Lizette Heredia (El Paso, Texas) averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in two games for the Lobos. She had 15 points with four boards in a loss to Hardin-Simmons and followed with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals in a two-point defeat to McMurry.