ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 15-16, 2019

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Zach Richardson, Sr. UT Tyler

UT Tyler senior Zach Richardson (Waxahachie, Texas) earned his third Athlete of the Week honors of the year and fifth of his career after breaking his program record in the 400-meter dash by more than a second at the Texas A&M Aggie Twilight in 47.98 seconds, which ranks fifth in the nation. Richardson also placed second in the 200 meters in 21.66 seconds which is ninth in the country and was part of the 4×400 meter relay team that broke the school record in 3:21.69.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Tiyoshi Hopes, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Tiyoshi Hopes (Abilene, Texas) placed fourth in the high jump, clearing 2.03 meters (6 ft.-8 in.) at the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier. His height is tied for 17th in the nation and is second in the NCAA South/Southeast Region. It is Hopes’ third career Athlete of the Week honors.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Summer Grubbs, Fr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler freshman Summer Grubbs (Tyler, Texas) earned her third Athlete of the Week award of the year by breaking her school record in the 60-meter hurdles and 200 meters at the Texas A&M Aggie Twilight. Her 200 dash time of 26.07 ranks eighth in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Region and her hurdles mark of 9.51 seconds is 10th. Grubbs also ran the 400-meter dash in 1:00.80 which ranks 13th in the region.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Michaela McGeary, So., UT Tyler

UT Tyler sophomore Michaela McGeary (Woodsboro, Texas) broke the Patriot record in the shot put with a throw of 12.10 meters (39 ft.-8.5 in.), placing sixth at the Aggie Twilight. Her mark is fourth in the region. McGeary also had a weight throw of 14.35 meters (47 ft.-1 in.).

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons junior Tanner Wright (Fort Worth, Texas) broke the Cowboy record in the 200-meter dash in 22.39 seconds at the Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, Texas on Friday. He also placed sixth in the long jump, clearing 6.21 meters (20 ft.-4.5 in.).

East Texas Baptist sophomore Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) finished fifth in the 3,000 meters in 8:58.51 at the Aggie Twilight Saturday evening. His time ranks 27th in the region.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons senior Samantha Pennese (Porter, Texas) ran the 200-meter dash in 27.54 seconds at the Matador Qualifier at Texas Tech. She also had a long jump of 5.04 meters (16 ft.-6.5 in.) which ranks 11th in the region.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 12-17, 2019

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sumvruta Iyengar, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior Sumvruta Iyengar (Prosper, Texas) picked up two singles and two doubles victories as the Comets opened the spring with a pair of wins. Iyengar kicked off the season with a straight-set win over (6-0, 6-4) over East Texas Baptist at No. 2 singles as UTD downed the Tigers 8-1. She then had a 6-1, 6-1 win over LeTourneau Sunday in a 9-0 Comet road win. Iyengar also had two double victories, partnering with sister Svaksha Saturday for an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles against ETBU, and teaming up with Sophie Farmer Saturday in an 8-0 win at LETU, also at No. 3. It is Iyengar’s third career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Karlee Hart, Jr., Ozarks

Ozarks junior Karlee Hart (Van Buren, Ark.) played No. 4 singles and went 2-0 with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 victory against John Brown and a 7-5, 6-0 victory against Hendrix. Hart teamed with Alexandria Corona for an 8-4 win against JBU at No. 2 doubles.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Giovanni Zamboni, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior Giovanni Zamboni (Milan, Italy) went 2-0 in both singles and doubles last week as the Comets opened the spring season with 7-2 wins over East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau. In Saturday’s home win over ETBU, Zamboni cruised to a 6-1, 6-0, win over the Tigers at No. 2 singles, and then battled the YellowJackets to a three-set victory, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8, Sunday, also at No. 2. Zamboni teamed up with Mario Jelev for two doubles victories at No. 1 over the weekend as well. The tandem downed ETBU’s top team, 8-2, and then earned an 8-5 win at LETU for Zamboni’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – John Herr, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior John Herr (Shreveport, La.) went 2-0 at No. 3 singles and 1-1 in top doubles in the Tigers’ trip to Dallas. In a 9-0 win against Howard Payne, Herr picked a straight set win and teamed with Adam Morris for an 8-3 doubles victory. Herr earned a 6-3, 7-5 victory against UT Dallas for his second Player of the Week of the year and third of his career.

OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Alondra Torres Diaz (Franklin, Texas) earned a No. 4 singles victory (6-3, 4-6, 7-5) for the Cru’s only point in a season-opening loss to Schreiner.

UT Tyler freshman Chloe Chawner (Holmfirth, England) recorded the lone match victory for the Patriots against Tarleton State, teaming with Victoria Kniffen at No. 3 doubles for a 6-3 win. Chawner also earned a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles against UT Permian Basin and teamed with Kniffen for a 6-2 doubles win against the Falcons. On the week, Chawner was 1-2 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.

Concordia Texas junior Camille Kempf (San Antonio, Texas) picked up a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles against Schreiner and teamed with Genna Ellinwood for an 8-7 (9-7) win at No. 3 doubles.

East Texas Baptist senior Kaleigh Smith (Greenville, Texas) earned the only point for the Tigers against UT Dallas, picking up a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 4 singles.

Hardin-Simmons junior Kyra Mobley (Amarillo, Texas) won in three sets at No. 4 singles (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) in the 6-3 win over George Fox. She teamed with Abigail Kendall for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Jace Mahan (Lufkin, Texas) won both of his matches to account for two of the Cru’s three points in a season-opening 6-3 loss to Schreiner. He won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Brian Martin for an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles.

UT Tyler senior Tomas Parra (Maracaibo, Venezuela) went 2-0 in singles and 1-1 in doubles on the week. He earned a 7-6, 0-6, 10-7 win at No. 6 against UT Permian Basin and won at No. 4 7-6, 6-4 at Prairie View A&M. Parra also topped PVAMU 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Ozarks junior Melle Van Duijn (Nelson, New Zealand) posted a 2-0 singles record at No. 1 and a 1-1 mark at No. 2 doubles. He topped John Brown in singles 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 and Hendrix 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Van Duijn teamed with Jonah Martinez for an 8-2 win against Hendrix.

LeTourneau freshman Nathan Schmidt (Tulsa, Okla.) helped the YellowJackets secure one of their two points in a 7-2 home defeat in their season opener to UT Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Schmidt would battle back from a 6-3 set one loss to take set two 7-5 and then win the tiebreaker 10-8.

Concordia Texas freshman Joshua Bode (Austin, Texas) won both of his matches in the Tornados’ 8-1 win over Schreiner to open their spring season. Bode won at the line against the Mountaineers 6-3, 6-2 and teamed with Esteban Arredondo for an 8-5 victory at No. 1 doubles.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 12-16, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Haydn Parker, 1B, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore first baseman Haydn Parker (Brock, Texas) led LeTourneau to a three-game sweep of McMurry as she went 7-of-11 (.636) with 11 RBI, four home runs, five runs scored, a double and a 1.818 slugging percentage. She blasted two homers for four RBI in Friday’s 8-4 win and added another two jacks in Saturday’s 14-4 victory.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Colleen Bentke, LHP, Sr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler senior left-hander Colleen Bentke (Brenham, Texas) went 2-0 without allowing a run and only two hits and two walks over nine innings as the Patriots swept Hardin-Simmons. Bentke struck out 13 batters in her two starts, including eight over five innings in an 8-0 shutout. It is Bentke’s third career Pitcher of the Week honors.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior catcher Emily Bounds (Moody, Texas) hit .667 (6-of-9) as the Cru took two of three from UT Dallas. She recorded a hit in each contest, adding two runs and three RBI. Bounds also added a double, a sacrifice fly, earned one walk and did not strike out. She also added 12 putouts and five assists on the weekend.

UT Tyler sophomore catcher Ashley Perez (Pflugerville, Texas) hit .714 (5-of-7) with two doubles, three RBI, three runs and a 1.000 slugging percentage as the Patriots swept Hardin-Simmons.

Belhaven freshman third baseman Allie Gordon (Macon, Ga.) hit a walk-off home run to beat NCAA Division I opponent Jackson State 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth on Wednesday. In five games, she hit .556 (10-of-18) with a pair of doubles, two homers, seven RBI, five runs and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

UT Dallas junior outfielder Kendra Litchfield (Lockhart, Texas) hit .385 (5-of-13) with three extra-base hits, including a go-ahead double in the top of the seventh to give the Comets a 5-4 road win at Mary Hardin-Baylor. In four games, she collected two doubles, one home run, and nine RBI. Litchfield was 3-for-3 with five RBI in Tuesday’s 15-3 win over Austin to open the season.

Concordia Texas junior right fielder Ashley Hallmark (Burnet, Texas) hit .583 (7-of-12) from the plate and helped the Tornados to a win over No. 13 Texas Lutheran. Against the Bulldogs, she went 2-for-3 with RBI-double and a run scored. In a 6-5 loss to Ozarks, Hallmark was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs. She followed with two hits and another run a 4-3 run against the Eagles.

Ozark’s freshman shortstop Paige Lee (Jerusalem, Ark.) helped the Ozarks win the series against Concordia Texas by batting .500 (4-for-8) with RBI and a run scored. Her run in the sixth inning of game three gave the Eagles a 3-1 cushion and the series victory.

East Texas Baptist senior third baseman MacKenzie Anderson (Hawley, Texas) hit .700 (7-of-10) in a three-game sweep at Sul Ross State with four of the hits for extra bases – one double, one triple, two home runs. She scored five times and drove in five while drawing three walks. In game two, she went 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and three runs scored.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

LeTourneau junior righty Leigh Luker (Huntsville, Texas) appeared in two of the three games of the YellowJackets’ sweep of McMurry and went 1-0, allowing nine hits with a 3.23 ERA in 8.2 innings. She struck out four batters and held the War Hawks to a .220 average.

Concordia Texas’ sophomore right-handed pitcher Simone Langland (Cypress, Texas) held No. 13 Texas Lutheran to just two runs and five hits over seven innings in a complete game 3-2 win. She also picked up a save in the Tornados’ 4-3 win against Ozarks on Friday.

Ozark’s freshman righty Candace Rogers (Batesville, Ark.) threw 6.1 innings of hitless relief to help the Eagles win the series against Concordia Texas. She issued just one walk over two appearances and tossed the final three innings to pick up a save in game three, a 3-1 victory.

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) went 2-0 in her first ASC series against Sul Ross State, including a four-hit, 16-0 shutout in the series finale. She posted a 1.50 ERA, fanning six batters over 12.0 innings.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 12-18, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Brandon Ramirez, 1B, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior first baseman Brandon Ramirez (Willis, Texas) recorded two or more hits in all three games for the YellowJackets as they took two out of three at Dallas. In game one, he drove in both runs in a 3-2 loss to the Crusaders. Ramirez drove in two more and scored twice in a 9-2 game-two win. In the 12-6 finale, Ramirez was responsible for the RBI and a run scored. On the weekend, he hit .727 (8-of-11) with two doubles, five RBI, three runs scored and a .909 slugging percentage.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Derrick Findley, LHP, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior left-hander Derrick Findley (Livingston, Texas) had one of his best performances of his career, shutting out No. 20 Chapman for seven innings in a 3-0 win. Findley allowed just four singles and five walks to go with three strikeouts for his second career Pitcher of the Week award.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Austin Schneider, RHP, Jr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler junior righty Austin Schneider (Keller, Texas) did not allow a hit or run in two starts, as he went 1-0 with 11 strikeouts over 6.1 frames. He earned the win, fanning five batters and allowing just a hit batter over two innings in the season-opening 4-0 victory against Henderson State Tuesday. On Sunday, Schneider struck out six and walked four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision as the Patriots defeated Cameron 4-0 on the road.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Tyler senior outfielder/pitcher Graham Welch (Plano, Texas) broke the school record for career triples when he led the season opener off with one to left field in a 4-0 victory against Henderson State. He also closed out the game on the mound by fanning two of the final three outs. For the week, Welch hit .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, a triple, one RBI, a run scored and a steal as the Patriots went 2-2.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior designated hitter Mitch Patterson (Magnolia, Texas) batted .444 (4-of-9) and had an on-base percentage of .615 in a three-game sweep of Schreiner. He hit a two-run homer and scored five runs in the series.

UT Dallas junior shortstop Jacob Perry (Mesquite, Texas) hit .467 (7-for-15) from the plate as the No. 38 Comets posted a 1-2 record at the Concordia Classic. He opened the vent with a 5-for-6 performance with four RBI and two runs scored as he pounded a pair of doubles in the Comets’ 21-11 win over Redlands Friday. Perry closed the classic going 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday’s loss to UR.

Louisiana College junior outfielder Christian Vandergrift (Arlington, Texas) made the most of his three hits in the Wildcats’ doubleheader sweep of Austin Saturday. He went 3-for-8 in the series with each hit bringing in at least one run. Vandergrift hit a two-run single in game one and a solo home run and a two-run triple in the nightcap. He drove in a total of six runners while scoring four times.

Concordia Texas junior shortstop Casen Novak (Flatonia, Texas) tied a school record for hits in a game, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the plate and helping the No. 37 Tornados to a 10-3 win over No. 38 UT Dallas. He finished the game with three runs scored and one RBI. In a 5-3 win against Redlands, he had two more hits with a walk, extending a streak to 10 hits in a row. For the weekend, Novak finished with a .692 average (9-of-13) with two doubles and five runs scored.

Ozark’s junior designated hitter Chase Edwards (Chandler, Ariz.) hit .750, going 9-for-12 over three games for the Eagles. He scored five times and drove in two runs. Edwards has recorded at least one hit in all of Ozarks’ games.

East Texas Baptist’s senior designated hitter Seth Mikeska (Pearland, Texas) had the hot bat against No. Chapman, hitting .462 (6-of-13) against a robust pitching staff. He had a double and a home run and recorded a hit in each game. He went 3-of-4 with one RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 loss. In the Tigers’ 3-0 win, Mikeska connected on the RBI-double.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior left-hander Aaron Edelmon (Georgetown, Texas) threw a complete game shutout in his first start for the Cru. He scattered nine hits, struck out five and did not allow a walk in a 3-0 victory over Schreiner.

LeTourneau’s junior right-handed starter Will Bradshaw (Longview, Texas) led the YellowJackets to their first victory of the season in a 9-2 win at Dallas. He tossed 7.2 innings and retired the first ten batters he faced, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth. He gave up two runs, four hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Louisiana College junior Gerald Groue (Biloxi, Miss.) pitched the final two innings of the Wildcats’ game one 17-12 win over Austin. He entered the game with a runner on second after the Roos had scored four runs in the inning. He ended the rally with three straight strikeouts on 11 pitches in the sixth, then retired the side in order in the seventh, including his fourth strikeout, to end the game.

Concordia Texas sophomore lefty Diego Cruz-Garcia (Austin, Texas) allowed only one hit over five innings and picked up his first win of the year as the No. 37 Tornados defeated No. 38 UT Dallas 10-3. He finished with four strikeouts and held the Comets to a .067 average.

Ozark’s sophomore right-hander David Beck (Conway, Ark.) scattered six hits and struck out eight in 6.1 innings of work as the starter against Westminster (Mo.) on Sunday. Beck received the win as he opened the game with four consecutive strikeouts.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 12-16, 2019

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hans Burwitz, Jr., C, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior center Hans Burwitz (Allen, Texas) averaged 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as he lifted the Comets to a pair of ASC East road wins and the Comets’ first divisional title since 2013. In Thursday’s 89-88 win at LeTourneau, he scored a career-high 29 points on 13-of-20 shooting to officially give UTD the ASC East title. He added 11 rebounds, for his ninth double-double of the season, and four assists. Burwitz then scored 12 points and pulled down three boards in an 81-67 win at East Texas Baptist to claim his second Player of the Week award of the season.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nate West, Jr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior guard Nate West (Houston, Texas) earned his fifth Player of the Week honors of the season and eighth of his career by averaging 30.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. In a 76-68 overtime win over East Texas Baptist, he scored a game-high 32 points, including 11 in the extra period. In a battle for the ASC East Division title against UT Dallas, West netted 26 of his 28 points in the second half and grabbed six rebounds in an 89-88 loss to the Comets.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brian Long, Sr., F, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Brian Long (San Bernardino, Calif.) poured in 26.5 points per game to lead the Cru, helping them clinch the ASC West Division title. He shot 72 percent (15-of-21) from the field and was 4-of-5 from three-point range. He scored 33 points in a 95-75 win over Sul Ross State and followed with 20 points on a senior day in an 87-59 victory against Howard Payne. Long also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest for his second Player of the Week of the season and third of his career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Joe Neal, Sr., G, Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior guard Joe Neal (Houston, Texas) was named Player of the Week for the fourth time this season and seventh time in his career after averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.0 steals per game, aiding the Tornados in a pair of wins to lock up the second seed in the ASC West. In a 94-66 victory over Howard Payne, Neal dropped 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting while adding six steals and six rebounds. He scored 28 points with nine boards in a 97-77 win against Sul Ross State to end the regular season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Tyler freshman guard Chris Craig (Denton, Texas) led the Patriots with 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals to go with 11.5 points per contest in their two losses last week. He had 13 points, seven boards and three steals against Belhaven and 10 points, six rebounds and three more takeaways versus Louisiana College.

Ozarks sophomore guard Jacob Davis (Little Rock, Ark.) made 62.5 percent (10-of-16) of his shot from the field and averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as the Eagles went 1-1. He scored 16 points and was 6-of-7 from the floor in an 82-67 victory over Belhaven.

Belhaven junior forward Brosnan Cooks (Elba, Ala.) posted a double-double for the week, averaging 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, to go with 4.5 assists as the Blazers went 1-1. He had 16 points and 12 boards in an 87-74 victory at UT Tyler and followed with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists at Ozarks.

East Texas Baptist junior guard Jordan Gray (Lindale, Texas) averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game and was 6-of-13 from three-point range in the Tigers two losses. He had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists at LeTourneau and 15 points and five assists against UT Dallas.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Jalen Terry (Anchorage, Alaska) had 17 points, and nine rebounds off the bench as the Cowboys defeated crosstown rival McMurry 89-69. Terry was 6-of-11 from the field and added two assists and a steal.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 11-16, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Raenett Hughes, So., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) scored 29 points and added six rebounds, four assists, and three steals as the No. 18/18 Comets topped No. 13/16 East Texas Baptist 71-62 to win the ASC East Division title for the third straight season. She was 11-for-15 from the field as UTD collected its 12th straight victory to close the regular season. Hughes opened the week with 12 points and six rebounds Thursday in a 59-44 road win at LeTourneau. Over the games, she averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 71.4 percent (15-of-21) from the field to claim her third Player of the Week of the year and fourth of her career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Chandre Nunez, Jr., F, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior forward Chandre Nunez (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 29.5 points and 10.5 rebounds with 3.0 steals per game despite the Lobos falling twice the close the season. She also shot 54.3 percent (25-of-46) from the field. She scored a season-high 38 points with ten rebounds on Thursday in a loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor, then posted 21 points and 11 boards at Concordia Texas Saturday to claim her second Player of the Week award of the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Tyler senior forward Bianca Valderrama (Corpus Christi, Texas) averaged a double-double of 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds as the Patriots split their final games of the season. She had 18 points and 11 boards in a 68-57 win over Belhaven and 14 points and nine rebounds against Louisiana College.

Belhaven senior guard AaLiyaha Thornton (Hernando, Miss.) averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Blazers split on the final weekend of the season. She netted 16 points in a 68-63 win at Ozarks to close the year.

Ozarks senior guard Savannah Kate Smith (Perryville, Ark.) averaged 18.0 points while hitting 56.0 percent (14-of-25) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from free throw line as the Eagles went 1-1. She was also 3-of-6 from outside. She had 14 points and seven rebounds in an 83-72 win against Louisiana College and followed with 22 points and three steals against Belhaven.

East Texas Baptist junior guard Kendrick Clark (Georgetown, Texas) averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals as the No. 13/16 Tigers split and earned the second seed in the ASC East Division. She scored 23 points with four steals and was 5-of-8 from three-point range in a 65-48 victory at LeTourneau. Clark finished with 17 points and three steals against No. 18/18 UT Dallas.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Kendall Rollins (Fulshear, Texas) averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the No. 9/10 Cru’s twin wins as they closed out the best regular season in program history. She shot 63 percent (12-of-19) and 63 percent (6-of-10) from three-point range and reached 1,000 points for her career. Rollins scored 30 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 102-79 win against Sul Ross State.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Kaitlyn Ellis (Breckenridge, Texas) averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as the Cowgirls won a pair of games to close out the regular season. She posted 19 points, ten rebounds, and five blocks in a 95-90 victory over Arlington Baptist and then had 17 points in a 69-66 win at McMurry.

Concordia Texas junior forward Payton Berger (Azle, Texas) secured a pair of double-doubles during the Tornados split at home, averaging 14.5 points and 12.0 rebounds. Against Howard Payne, she scored 19 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds. In a 67-64 season finale win over Sul Ross State, Berger finished with 10 points and ten rebounds.

Howard Payne sophomore guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 17.0 points and 2.5 steals per game to go with 5.0 rebounds. She scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 70-65 overtime win at Concordia Texas. Harris followed with 16 points at No. 9/10 Mary Hardin-Baylor.