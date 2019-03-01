ASC – Sports

ASC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas junior guard Dimitrius Underwood and Concordia Texas senior guard/forward Joe Neal were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively announced by the league office in conjunction with the release of the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams on Tuesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Underwood ranks third in the ASC with 21.2 points per game and leads the conference with 10.0 rebounds and 70 steals. He also has 98 steals and 13 blocked shots, while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the free throw line.
Neal is second in the conference with 23.2 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds. He also has 101 assists, 12 blocked shots and 46 steals, while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and knocking down 59 three-pointers on the season.
Underwood and Neal, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by LeTourneau junior guard Nate West and senior forward Brian Long and sophomore guard Sam Moore of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
In the East Division, LeTourneau senior forward Caleb Loggins repeated as the Defensive Player of the Year. Darius Alford of UT Tyler, Spencer Cochran of East Texas Baptist and Laramie Long from Belhaven was voted as the Tri-Freshmen of the Year. UTD’s Jalen Weber and Louisiana College’s Kae’ron Baker were selected as the Co-Newcomers of the Year. Travis Schultz of LC earned the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and Comet head coach Terry Butterfield was named the Coach of the Year after leading UTD to its fourth ASC Championship.
In the West Division, forward Steven Quinn of Hardin-Simmons earned Freshman of the Year honors and junior guard Byrale Carter was the Newcomer of the Year. Sul Ross State senior guard Jola Otubu was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and senior Thomas Bingham was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. UMHB’s Ken DeWeese was named the West Division Coach of the Year for the eighth time in his career after leading the Cru to the West Division regular season title.
All-Conference Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Dimitrius Underwood 2
|Jr.
|G
|UT Dallas
|Mesquite, Texas
|Nate West 2
|Jr.
|G
|LeTourneau
|Houston, Texas
|Joe Neal 2
|Sr.
|G/F
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
|Brian Long
|Sr.
|F
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Bernardino, Calif.
|Sam Moore
|So.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Gonzales, Texas
2 Two-Time All-Conference
All-Division Teams
East Division
Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas
Tri-Freshman of the Year – Darius Alford, UT Tyler
Tri-Freshman of the Year – Spencer Cochran, East Texas Baptist
Tri-Freshman of the Year – Laramie Long, Belhaven
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Kae’ron Baker, Louisiana College
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Jalen Weber, UT Dallas
Defensive Player of the Year – Caleb Loggins, LeTourneau 2
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Travis Schultz, Louisiana College
Coach of the Year – Terry Butterfield, UT Dallas 6
2 Two-Time East Division Defensive Player of the Year
6 Six-Time Coach of the Year
First Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Dimitrius Underwood 2
|Jr.
|G
|UT Dallas
|Mesquite, Texas
|Nate West 2
|Jr.
|G
|LeTourneau
|Houston, Texas
|Hans Burwitz
|Jr.
|F/C
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|Caleb Loggins 3
|Sr.
|F
|LeTourneau
|Lewisville, Texas
|Devon Washington 2
|Sr.
|C
|Louisiana College
|Houston, Texas
3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team
Second Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Kae’ron Baker
|So.
|G
|Louisiana College
|Navasota, Texas
|Robby Dooley 2
|Jr.
|G
|East Texas Baptist
|Bossier City, La.
|Jalen Weber
|Jr.
|G
|UT Dallas
|Houston, Texas
|Justin Moore
|So.
|G
|LeTourneau
|Houston, Texas
|Darius Alford
|Fr.
|G
|UT Tyler
|Houston, Texas
|Bryson Johnson
|So.
|G
|Ozarks
|Katy, Texas
2 Two-Time East All-Division Team
All-Freshman Team
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Darius Alford
|G
|UT Tyler
|Houston, Texas
|Spencer Cochran
|F
|East Texas Baptist
|Conroe, Texas
|Laramie Long
|G
|Belhaven
|Bessemer, Ala.
|Andrew Eberhardt
|G
|LeTourneau
|Pearland, Texas
|Chris Craig
|G
|UT Tyler
|Denton, Texas
All-Defensive Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Caleb Loggins 3
|Sr.
|F
|LeTourneau
|Lewisville, Texas
|Hans Burwitz
|Jr.
|F/C
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|Robby Dooley
|Jr.
|G
|East Texas Baptist
|Bossier City, La.
|Dimitrius Underwood
|Jr.
|G
|UT Dallas
|Mesquite, Texas
|Jaylen Rhone
|Jr.
|G
|Louisiana College
|Ogden, Ark.
3 Three-Time East All-Defensive Team
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Brosnan Cooks
|Jr.
|F
|Belhaven
|Elba, Ala.
|Westin Riddick
|So.
|F
|East Texas Baptist
|Benton, Ark.
|Christopher Haynes
|So.
|F
|East Texas Baptist
|Houston, Texas
|Jordan Gray
|Jr.
|G
|East Texas Baptist
|Lindale, Texas
|Nathan Fontenot
|So.
|G
|East Texas Baptist
|Katy, Texas
|Travis Schultz
|Sr.
|F
|Louisiana College
|Reeves, La.
West Division
Player of the Year – Joe Neal, Concordia Texas
Freshman of the Year – Steven Quinn, Hardin-Simmons
Newcomer of the Year – Byrale Carter, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defensive Player of the Year – Jola Otubu, Sul Ross State
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Thomas Bingham, Howard Payne
Coach of the Year – Ken DeWeese, Mary Hardin-Baylor 8
8 Eight-Time West Division Coach of the Year
First Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Joe Neal 2
|Sr.
|G/F
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
|Sam Moore
|So.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Gonzales, Texas
|Joe Hoeup
|Sr.
|G
|Hardin-Simmons
|Santa Rosa, Calif.
|Brian Long 2
|Sr.
|F
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Bernardino, Calif.
|Tristen Licon 2
|So.
|G
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
Second Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Mike Williams Jr.
|Jr.
|F
|McMurry
|Houston, Texas
|Demarius Cress 3
|Sr.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Killeen, Texas
|Chris Barrett 2
|Jr.
|G
|Hardin-Simmons
|Arlington, Texas
|B.J. Hollis 2
|Jr.
|F
|Sul Ross State
|Brady, Texas
|LaKendric Hyson
|Sr.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Hearne, Texas
3Three-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
All-Freshman Team
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Steven Quinn
|F
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dallas, Texas
|Neal Chambliss
|F
|Hardin-Simmons
|Mansfield, Texas
|Spencer Bone
|F
|Concordia Texas
|Cibolo, Texas
|Brayden Fry
|F
|Sul Ross State
|Fritch, Texas
|Zaid Harris
|G
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
All-Defensive Team
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Jola Otubu
|Sr.
|G
|Sul Ross State
|McKinney, Texas
|Mike Williams Jr.
|Jr.
|F
|McMurry
|Houston, Texas
|Thomas Bingham
|Sr.
|C
|Howard Payne
|Bridge City, Texas
|Keenan Holdman 2
|Jr.
|G
|Hardin-Simmons
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Byrale Carter
|Jr.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Killeen, Texas
2 Two-Time West Division All-Defensive Team
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Shadd Cole
|Sr.
|G
|Howard Payne
|Stephenville, Texas
|Zacc Carter 2
|Jr.
|G
|McMurry
|Dallas, Texas
|Steven Quinn
|Fr.
|F
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dallas, Texas
|Jalen Terry
|Sr.
|F
|Hardin-Simmons
|Anchorage, Alaska
|Spencer Bone
|Fr.
|F
|Concordia Texas
|Cibolo, Texas
|Ronnie Hamilton
|Jr.
|G
|Concordia Texas
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Byrale Carter
|Jr.
|G
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Killeen, Texas
2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Competitions: February 23, 2019
MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, So., East Texas Baptist
East Texas Baptist sophomore Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) won the 10,000 meters by 19 seconds at the HSU Relays in Abilene with at a time of 34:22.01 on Saturday.
MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Tanner Wright, Jr., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons junior Tanner Wright (Fort Worth, Texas) placed second in the long jump by clearing 6.10 meters (20 ft.-3.5 in.) at the HSU Relays. He also was part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams that placed first and finished fifth in the 100-meter dash.
WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Jr., LeTourneau
LeTourneau junior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by setting a school record of 12:30.02 at the HSU Relays in Abilene. This is her second career Athlete of the Week award.
WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Johanna Jones, Fr., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons freshman Johanna Jones (Pflugerville, Texas) won the long jump in her first collegiate outdoor meet with a mark of 5.14 meters (16 ft.-10.5 in.) at the HSU Relays. She also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.81 seconds.
OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES
Hardin-Simmons freshman Aaron Martinez (Big Spring, Texas) won the 400 meters in 51.80 seconds, finished third in the 800 in 2:08.47 and anchored the 4×400 relay that won in 3:30.94 at the HSU Relays.
OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES
Concordia Texas senior Alexis Amaro (Corpus Christi, Texas) won the 400-meter dash at the HSU Relays Saturday with a time of 1:04.73.
Hardin-Simmons freshman Lauren Franklin (Tolar, Texas) won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.27 seconds at the HSU Relays.
AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Matches: February 22-24, 2019
WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sabra Zullo, Sr., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons senior Sabra Zullo (Abilene, Texas) picked up her second Player of the Week honors of the year by winning a tough three-set match at No. 1 singles over Ozarks, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6. She also teamed with Emily Shaffer for an 8-7 (7-5) win at No. 2 doubles as the Cowgirls defeated the Eagles 8-1.
EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Karlee Hart, Jr., Ozarks
Ozarks junior Karlee Hart (Van Buren, Ark.) earned her second consecutive Player of the Week award by going 2-1 in singles and 1-2 in doubles on the Eagles’ three-match trip to Abilene over the weekend. She earned an 8-2 win at No. 4 singles over Hardin-Simmons and a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Howard Payne at No. 2. Hart also teamed with Lexy Corona for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles against HPU.
WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Hunt, Sr., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Hunt (Odessa, Texas) earned a No. 1 singles victory over Ozarks, 6-4, 6-3, and teamed with Nathaniel Schoendorf for an 8-1 win at top doubles as the Cowboys blanked the Eagles. This is Hunt’s second Player of the Week honors of the season and eighth of his career.
EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Christian Farris, Jr., LeTourneau
LeTourneau junior Christian Farris (El Paso, Texas) helped lead the YellowJackets to a 2-1 weekend by going undefeated in three singles matches and nearly doing the same in three games at number one doubles. Both points against Austin would prove pivotal for the YellowJackets in a 6-3 win, as he earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles and an 8-6 win with teammate Jimmie Henson. In a loss to Millsaps, Farris won at second singles again, 7-5, 6-0 and lost in a tiebreak in doubles 7-8 (9-11). Farris played No. 1 singles in a sweep of Centenary, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory and he teamed with Nathan Schmidt for an 8-1 win in doubles. This is Farris’ second career Player of the Week award.
OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES
East Texas Baptist senior Tiffany Stankiewicz (Keller, Texas) earned a point against as part of No. 2 doubles win against No. 13 Washington-St. Louis, teaming with Elisa Kendall for an 8-7 (7-5) victory. Stankiewicz lost close matches at No. 3 singles to No. 21 Trinity and Wash U.
McMurry sophomore Claire Huffine (Borger, Texas) earned a 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles over Ozarks and teamed with Zayra Gomez for an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles as the War Hawks defeated the Eagles 9-0.
OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES
Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Jace Mahan (Lufkin, Texas) won his singles and doubles games to lead the Cru to an 8-1 victory over Texas Lutheran. His 6-4, 7-6 win at No. 3 singles was the match-clinching point. Mahan also teams with Cole Weiss for an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles.
McMurry sophomore Joseph Diaz (Fort Stockton, Texas) earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and teamed with Chris Causer for an 8-0 victory at No. 3 doubles as the War Hawks topped Ozarks 9-0.