ASC – Sports

ASC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas junior guard Dimitrius Underwood and Concordia Texas senior guard/forward Joe Neal were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively announced by the league office in conjunction with the release of the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams on Tuesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Underwood ranks third in the ASC with 21.2 points per game and leads the conference with 10.0 rebounds and 70 steals. He also has 98 steals and 13 blocked shots, while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the free throw line.

Neal is second in the conference with 23.2 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds. He also has 101 assists, 12 blocked shots and 46 steals, while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and knocking down 59 three-pointers on the season.

Underwood and Neal, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by LeTourneau junior guard Nate West and senior forward Brian Long and sophomore guard Sam Moore of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

In the East Division, LeTourneau senior forward Caleb Loggins repeated as the Defensive Player of the Year. Darius Alford of UT Tyler, Spencer Cochran of East Texas Baptist and Laramie Long from Belhaven was voted as the Tri-Freshmen of the Year. UTD’s Jalen Weber and Louisiana College’s Kae’ron Baker were selected as the Co-Newcomers of the Year. Travis Schultz of LC earned the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and Comet head coach Terry Butterfield was named the Coach of the Year after leading UTD to its fourth ASC Championship.

In the West Division, forward Steven Quinn of Hardin-Simmons earned Freshman of the Year honors and junior guard Byrale Carter was the Newcomer of the Year. Sul Ross State senior guard Jola Otubu was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and senior Thomas Bingham was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. UMHB’s Ken DeWeese was named the West Division Coach of the Year for the eighth time in his career after leading the Cru to the West Division regular season title.

All-Conference Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Dimitrius Underwood 2 Jr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas Nate West 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Houston, Texas Joe Neal 2 Sr. G/F Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Brian Long Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor San Bernardino, Calif. Sam Moore So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Gonzales, Texas

2 Two-Time All-Conference

All-Division Teams

East Division

Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas

Tri-Freshman of the Year – Darius Alford, UT Tyler

Tri-Freshman of the Year – Spencer Cochran, East Texas Baptist

Tri-Freshman of the Year – Laramie Long, Belhaven

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Kae’ron Baker, Louisiana College

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Jalen Weber, UT Dallas

Defensive Player of the Year – Caleb Loggins, LeTourneau 2

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Travis Schultz, Louisiana College

Coach of the Year – Terry Butterfield, UT Dallas 6

2 Two-Time East Division Defensive Player of the Year

6 Six-Time Coach of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Dimitrius Underwood 2 Jr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas Nate West 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Houston, Texas Hans Burwitz Jr. F/C UT Dallas Allen, Texas Caleb Loggins 3 Sr. F LeTourneau Lewisville, Texas Devon Washington 2 Sr. C Louisiana College Houston, Texas

3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team



Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Kae’ron Baker So. G Louisiana College Navasota, Texas Robby Dooley 2 Jr. G East Texas Baptist Bossier City, La. Jalen Weber Jr. G UT Dallas Houston, Texas Justin Moore So. G LeTourneau Houston, Texas Darius Alford Fr. G UT Tyler Houston, Texas Bryson Johnson So. G Ozarks Katy, Texas

2 Two-Time East All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown Darius Alford G UT Tyler Houston, Texas Spencer Cochran F East Texas Baptist Conroe, Texas Laramie Long G Belhaven Bessemer, Ala. Andrew Eberhardt G LeTourneau Pearland, Texas Chris Craig G UT Tyler Denton, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Caleb Loggins 3 Sr. F LeTourneau Lewisville, Texas Hans Burwitz Jr. F/C UT Dallas Allen, Texas Robby Dooley Jr. G East Texas Baptist Bossier City, La. Dimitrius Underwood Jr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas Jaylen Rhone Jr. G Louisiana College Ogden, Ark.

3 Three-Time East All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Brosnan Cooks Jr. F Belhaven Elba, Ala. Westin Riddick So. F East Texas Baptist Benton, Ark. Christopher Haynes So. F East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas Jordan Gray Jr. G East Texas Baptist Lindale, Texas Nathan Fontenot So. G East Texas Baptist Katy, Texas Travis Schultz Sr. F Louisiana College Reeves, La.

West Division

Player of the Year – Joe Neal, Concordia Texas

Freshman of the Year – Steven Quinn, Hardin-Simmons

Newcomer of the Year – Byrale Carter, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year – Jola Otubu, Sul Ross State

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Thomas Bingham, Howard Payne

Coach of the Year – Ken DeWeese, Mary Hardin-Baylor 8

8 Eight-Time West Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Joe Neal 2 Sr. G/F Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Sam Moore So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Gonzales, Texas Joe Hoeup Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Santa Rosa, Calif. Brian Long 2 Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor San Bernardino, Calif. Tristen Licon 2 So. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Mike Williams Jr. Jr. F McMurry Houston, Texas Demarius Cress 3 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas Chris Barrett 2 Jr. G Hardin-Simmons Arlington, Texas B.J. Hollis 2 Jr. F Sul Ross State Brady, Texas LaKendric Hyson Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Hearne, Texas

3Three-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown Steven Quinn F Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas Neal Chambliss F Hardin-Simmons Mansfield, Texas Spencer Bone F Concordia Texas Cibolo, Texas Brayden Fry F Sul Ross State Fritch, Texas Zaid Harris G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Jola Otubu Sr. G Sul Ross State McKinney, Texas Mike Williams Jr. Jr. F McMurry Houston, Texas Thomas Bingham Sr. C Howard Payne Bridge City, Texas Keenan Holdman 2 Jr. G Hardin-Simmons Tulsa, Okla. Byrale Carter Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas

2 Two-Time West Division All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Shadd Cole Sr. G Howard Payne Stephenville, Texas Zacc Carter 2 Jr. G McMurry Dallas, Texas Steven Quinn Fr. F Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas Jalen Terry Sr. F Hardin-Simmons Anchorage, Alaska Spencer Bone Fr. F Concordia Texas Cibolo, Texas Ronnie Hamilton Jr. G Concordia Texas Baton Rouge, La. Byrale Carter Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team



AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 23, 2019

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) won the 10,000 meters by 19 seconds at the HSU Relays in Abilene with at a time of 34:22.01 on Saturday.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Tanner Wright, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Tanner Wright (Fort Worth, Texas) placed second in the long jump by clearing 6.10 meters (20 ft.-3.5 in.) at the HSU Relays. He also was part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams that placed first and finished fifth in the 100-meter dash.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by setting a school record of 12:30.02 at the HSU Relays in Abilene. This is her second career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Johanna Jones, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Johanna Jones (Pflugerville, Texas) won the long jump in her first collegiate outdoor meet with a mark of 5.14 meters (16 ft.-10.5 in.) at the HSU Relays. She also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.81 seconds.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons freshman Aaron Martinez (Big Spring, Texas) won the 400 meters in 51.80 seconds, finished third in the 800 in 2:08.47 and anchored the 4×400 relay that won in 3:30.94 at the HSU Relays.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Concordia Texas senior Alexis Amaro (Corpus Christi, Texas) won the 400-meter dash at the HSU Relays Saturday with a time of 1:04.73.

Hardin-Simmons freshman Lauren Franklin (Tolar, Texas) won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.27 seconds at the HSU Relays.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 22-24, 2019

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sabra Zullo, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sabra Zullo (Abilene, Texas) picked up her second Player of the Week honors of the year by winning a tough three-set match at No. 1 singles over Ozarks, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6. She also teamed with Emily Shaffer for an 8-7 (7-5) win at No. 2 doubles as the Cowgirls defeated the Eagles 8-1.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Karlee Hart, Jr., Ozarks

Ozarks junior Karlee Hart (Van Buren, Ark.) earned her second consecutive Player of the Week award by going 2-1 in singles and 1-2 in doubles on the Eagles’ three-match trip to Abilene over the weekend. She earned an 8-2 win at No. 4 singles over Hardin-Simmons and a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Howard Payne at No. 2. Hart also teamed with Lexy Corona for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles against HPU.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Hunt, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Hunt (Odessa, Texas) earned a No. 1 singles victory over Ozarks, 6-4, 6-3, and teamed with Nathaniel Schoendorf for an 8-1 win at top doubles as the Cowboys blanked the Eagles. This is Hunt’s second Player of the Week honors of the season and eighth of his career.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Christian Farris, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Christian Farris (El Paso, Texas) helped lead the YellowJackets to a 2-1 weekend by going undefeated in three singles matches and nearly doing the same in three games at number one doubles. Both points against Austin would prove pivotal for the YellowJackets in a 6-3 win, as he earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles and an 8-6 win with teammate Jimmie Henson. In a loss to Millsaps, Farris won at second singles again, 7-5, 6-0 and lost in a tiebreak in doubles 7-8 (9-11). Farris played No. 1 singles in a sweep of Centenary, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory and he teamed with Nathan Schmidt for an 8-1 win in doubles. This is Farris’ second career Player of the Week award.

OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist senior Tiffany Stankiewicz (Keller, Texas) earned a point against as part of No. 2 doubles win against No. 13 Washington-St. Louis, teaming with Elisa Kendall for an 8-7 (7-5) victory. Stankiewicz lost close matches at No. 3 singles to No. 21 Trinity and Wash U.

McMurry sophomore Claire Huffine (Borger, Texas) earned a 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles over Ozarks and teamed with Zayra Gomez for an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles as the War Hawks defeated the Eagles 9-0.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Jace Mahan (Lufkin, Texas) won his singles and doubles games to lead the Cru to an 8-1 victory over Texas Lutheran. His 6-4, 7-6 win at No. 3 singles was the match-clinching point. Mahan also teams with Cole Weiss for an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles.

McMurry sophomore Joseph Diaz (Fort Stockton, Texas) earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and teamed with Chris Causer for an 8-0 victory at No. 3 doubles as the War Hawks topped Ozarks 9-0.