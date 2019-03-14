ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 10-12

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Clemente Yanes, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Clemente Yanes (Buenos Aires, Argentina) tied for fifth at the Schreiner Spring Shootout in Kerrville, Texas with a +1 71-74=145. He was the top finisher among ASC players and helped the War Hawks to a second place finish, just six strokes off the lead. This is Yanes’ second Golfer of the Week award of the year.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Olivia Robinson, Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Olivia Robinson (Pasadena, Texas) won the Schreiner Spring Shootout on a scorecard playoff after firing a tournament low 74 in the final round. She shot a 77-74=151 for a +7, tying with Trinity’s Raquel Hill and leading the rest of the field by eight shots. This is Robinson’s second Golfer of the Week honor of the season and third of her carer.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Howard Payne sophomores Kyle Anderson (Pearland, Texas) and Kaleb Brown (Sulphur Bluff, Texas) each shot a +5 par at the ERAU Spring Invitational in Prescott, Ariz., helping the Yellow Jackets to a third-place team finish. The duo tied for 12th place overall, with Anderson firing a 76-77-68=221 and Brown shooting a 74-74-73=221.

Hardin-Simmons senior Luke Smith (Montgomery, Texas) was the top finisher for the Cowboys at the Schreiner Spring Shootout, placing 11th with an 80-70=150, for a +6.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Tyler Gonzalez (Beaumont, Texas) led the Cru at the Schreiner Spring Shootout, tying four 12th with a +7 74-77=151.

WOMEN

Concordia Texas junior Madyson Milliorn (Houston, Texas) had a two-shot improvement in the final round of the CLU Regals Invitational, carding a two-round score of 86-84=170, placing in a tie for 11th.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: March 5-11, 2019

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kyra Mobley, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Kyra Mobley (Amarillo, Texas) earned a 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 victory at No. 4 singles for the Cowgirls’ only point against No. 33 Vassar in California on Monday. She also had a 6-4, 6-3 loss at No. 5 singles to No. 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. This is Mobley’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tiffany Stankiewicz, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Tiffany Stankiewicz (Keller, Texas) went undefeated in singles play on spring break in Kerrville, Texas at 3-0 defeating a regional foe along with another Division III and NAIA opponent. She then went 2-1 in doubles play. She earned No. 3 singles win against Occidental, Saint Mary’s (Ind.) and Connecticut College. Stankiewicz also earned a No. 2 doubles win against Saint Mary’s and an 8-6 No. 1 doubles victory over CC as the Tigers went 2-1 on the week. This is her third Player of the Week award of her career.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Hoanh Le, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Hoanh Le (Phat Thiet, Vietnam) won both of his matches last week as the Tornados took down Our Lady of the Lake 6-3. Le would open the team match with a thrilling 8-7 win at line two doubles with teammate Jorge Garcia. In his singles match, also at line two, Le would win the decisive third set 6-4 to go 2-0 on the day. This is Le’s second career Player of the Week honors.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tomas Parra, Sr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler senior Tomas Parra (Maracaibo, Venezuela) went 4-0 on the week, earning wins over Dallas Baptist and Howard. He won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles against DBU and 6-1, 6-4 versus the Bison. In doubles, Parra teamed with Ford Cunningham at No. 3 to earn a pair of 6-4 victories.

OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozark’s junior Nadia Madronal (Somo, Spain) defeated John Brown’s No. 1 player 6-2, 6-3 in the Eagles’ 6-3 victory.

UT Tyler freshman Anna Clair Gerletti (Cypress, Texas) went 2-1 at No. 2 singles and 1-2 at No. 1 doubles on the week. She earned singles wins against Shippensburg (6-1, 6-0) and Providence (6-4, 4-6, 11-9). Gerletti teamed with Lauren Kuhn for a 6-1 doubles victory against Shippensburg.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons freshman Nathaniel Schoendorf (Argyle, Texas) won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles with Alex Hunt against Whittier. Lost in a tiebreaker 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 singles to No. 31 Swarthmore.

Louisiana College sophomore Matthew Geisel (Groves, Texas) won his second singles match of the season with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 decision over Centenary in the Wildcats’ number one spot. He followed that up with an 8-7 win in doubles with partner Britton Patton to go 2-0 on the day as the Wildcats got the 6-3 team win, their second of the year.

Ozarks junior Melle Van Duijn (Nelson, New Zealand) posted a win at No. 1 singles and a win at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles against John Brown. He teamed with Jonah Martinez for an 8-3 victory and won 7-6, 5-7, 10-7 in singles.

LeTourneau junior Christian Farris (El Paso, Texas) won a combined five of his six matches last week, going 3-0 at number one doubles with partner Jimmie Henson while bouncing back from a number two singles loss to NCAA Division II opponent Dallas Baptist to earn two wins at number two singles to start Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Farris earned wins over Mount Union and Millikin in singles action.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: March 8-9, 2019

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Xavier Montgomery, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Xavier Montgomery (Baytown, Texas) ran the 13th-fastest time in NCAA Division in the 100-meter dash in 11.17 seconds at the McNeese Cowboy Relays, placing 32nd overall at the event. He was also a part of the 4×400 meter relay team that ran a 3:28.24, that ranks 13th in the nation.

MEN’S CO-FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Alex Hindman, So. , LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore Alex Hindman (Seminole, Texas) became the first All-American in school history by placing sixth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. Hindman cleared 4.90 meters (16 ft.-.75 in.), well surpassing his mark of 4.75 meters at last year’s NCAA Championships that gave him a ninth-place finish. This is Hindman’s second Athlete of the Week award of the year and fourth of his career.

MEN’S CO-FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sean Germany, So. , McMurry

McMurry sophomore Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) earned All-American honors by finishing sixth at the NCAA Division Indoor Track & Field Championships in the triple jump in Boston on Saturday. He made it to the finals with a mark of 14.61 meters (47 ft.-11.25 in.). This is Germany’s third Athlete of the Week honors of the season.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Rami Mitchell, Fr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College freshman Rami Mitchell (St. Martinville, La.) finished 12th in the 100-meter dash at the McNeese Cowboy Relays with a time of 12.82 seconds, coming up with the eighth-fastest time in NCAA Division III. Her 4×400 meter relay time of 4:22.79 moved the Wildcats into 18th on the national list.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Grace Almond, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Grace Almond (Coushatta, La.) placed fifth in the high jump at the McNeese Cowboy Relays, finishing ahead of Division I competition. Her height is tied for 15th in NCAA Division III.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist senior Zack Biles (New Caney, Texas) finished second in the pole vault at the McNeese Cowboy Relays, clearing 4.58 meters (15 ft.-.25 in.). His mark is the best in outdoor in NCAA Division III this season.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau junior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) set a school record in the 3,000 meters by running a time of 10:50.71 to finish third in the 14-runner field while also setting an ASC-best mark this season. The junior would also run in the 1,500 meters where she would place seventh with a time of 5:04.44.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 5-10, 2018

CO-HITTER OF THE WEEK

Brady Faulkner, 1B, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore first baseman Brady Faulkner (Red Oak, Texas) had a career series against UT Dallas, batting .538 (7-for-13) in the series, with three home runs and 10 RBI. In the final 14-2 win against the Comets, he was 4-for-5 with eight RBI and two runs scored, hitting a pair of homers. He had a home run in the 11-3 victory in the opener and then picked up RBI in game two. For the week, Faulkner batted .389.

CO-HITTER OF THE WEEK

RJ Roberts, 1B, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore first baseman RJ Roberts (Mansfield, Texas) earns his second Hitter of the Week award of the season after racking up a team-leading 10 RBI and leading the team in slugging percentage with 1.917 as the Yellow Jackets swept Belhaven. He hit two home runs and scored seven times while hitting .583 (7-for-12) with a pair of doubles.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Matthew Williams, RHP, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior righty Matthew Williams (Austin, Texas) earned his second straight Pitcher of the Week award and third of his career after pitching a seven-inning shutout for a second consecutive week. He allowed just three hits and struck out six with one walk as the No. 24 Tornados defeated UT Tyler 1-0.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Louisiana College sophomore third baseman Clayton Nokes (Dry Prong, La.) was the most consistent hitter for the Wildcats this week going 8-for-15 (.533) in five games with a home run, a pair of doubles, and four batted in. He had a 3-for-4, two double-game in the Wildcats’ 8-6 comeback win over Dakota State and ended the weekend with a 3-for-3 day in their 2-1 win over Iowa Wesleyan.

Concordia Texas junior designated hitter Jacob Gwynne (Friendswood, Texas) hit .364 (4-for-11) with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run scored in the No. 24 Tornados’ three-game sweep of UT Tyler. He was 3-for-3 in an 8-4 win on Saturday, with a run, RBI and pair of walks. In the series finale, Gwynne would drive in two runs as the Tornados rallied from a four-run deficit to complete the sweep of the Patriots.

Hardin-Simmons junior second baseman Jamie Dominguez (Cameron, Texas) was a sparkplug for the Cowboys in the number two spot with a home run, a three-run triple, four runs scored and seven RBI in the series win over Sul Ross State. He also was clean at second base in 14 chances.

Ozark’s senior left fielder Rocky Liveoak (Neosho, Mo.) had a monster game against Spalding Saturday, belting two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead Ozarks to an 18-16 win. Liveoak finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs. Over the three-game series, he hit. 363 (4-for-11) with five RBI.

LeTourneau junior outfielder Bryce Brueggemeyer (Midlothian, Texas) homered in each of the first two games and accounted for eight of the YellowJackets’ 21 runs in an ASC sweep of McMurry. He drew at least one walk in each game, including three consecutive free passes in game one after hitting a two-run home run to put LETU up 4-0. Brueggemeyer launched a two-run home run in game two of the series to get LeTourneau on the board as part of an 8-4, seven-inning win. For the week, he hit .333 (3-for-9) with five RBI and two homers.

UT Dallas senior outfielder Thomas Craig (Austin, Texas) went 8-for-16 (.500) from the plate for the Comets last week in four road games. He was 3-for-6 with an RBI in a midweek extra-inning loss at Southwestern and then went 5-for-10 over the weekend in an ASC road series at East Texas Baptist, scoring four runs.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

East Texas Baptist junior left-hander Derrick Findley (Livingston, Texas) went six innings for an 11-3 win over UT Dallas. He recorded five strikeouts and held the Comets to four hits. In the second inning and the Tigers up 2-0, Findley got out of the inning with runners on 2nd, and 3rd with one out as UTD didn’t score. He then retired the side in the 4th and 5th innings.

Howard Payne junior right-hander Preston Newman (Bedford, Texas) did not allow a run until the sixth inning of the Yellow Jackets’ 18-8 win over Belhaven. He earned the win, going 5.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts and only one walk.

Louisiana College senior righty Deauton Delgado (Shreveport, La.) was dominant in his start against Iowa Wesleyen, throwing a complete game with 12 strikeouts. He was perfect through four innings before giving up the only two hits and only run he would allow in the game in the top of the fifth. He struck out the side twice in the game, including a stretch of five straight punch outs, and finished the game with three strikeouts in the seventh inning.

Ozark’s senior right-hander Dalton Spurgeon (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) struck out 11 and walked just one over 8.1 innings of work against in a losing effort to Spalding. Spurgeon had multiple strikeouts in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings. After allowing hits in the first and second, Spurgeon threw a hitless third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

LeTourneau sophomore right-handed reliever Kolton Eberlan (Lufkin, Texas) made two appearances for the YellowJackets, picking up a save in back-to-back games to earn a series victory over McMurry. In game one of the series, Eberlan would be called on in the final inning and strike out three of the four batters he faced to give LeTourneau a 5-2 win over the War Hawks. Eberlan would then be called to close out the final two innings of game two as he added two more strikeouts while not allowing a run to help the YellowJackets win 8-4.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: March 5-10, 2019

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Shaye Tredinich, C, So., Louisiana College

Louisiana College sophomore catcher Shaye Tredinich (Hammond, La.) went 4-for-6 (.667, 1.667 SLG%) for the Wildcats in their three-game sweep of UT Dallas with a pair of home runs and six RBI. Her three-run home in the opener broke the game open and helped secure the Wildcats five-inning 8-0 victory. She drove in three more in the second game of the day with her two-run homer giving LC the 9-5 lead in the sixth.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kat Reed, RHP, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman right-hander Kat Reed (Axtell, Texas) earned two complete game shutout wins for the Cru on the week, beating Hardin-Simmons 4-0 and 3-0 in Belton. In UMHB’s 4-0 win, Reed threw all seven innings with one hit and one walk allowed. She struck out eight batters and did not surrender a run. In a 3-0 win, Reed threw five frames of hitless softball, eventually giving up three hits with no runs allowed and eight strikeouts. In total, Reed fanned 16 batters over 14 innings.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman infielder Milly Cesare (Frisco, Texas) helped the Cru to a 2-1 weekend against Hardin-Simmons, falling 0-2 to the Cowgirls before earning back-to-back 4-0, 3-0 wins. Cesare hit .800 (4-for-5) in the series, scoring one run, batting in three, and she recorded three RBI in UMHB’s 4-0 win over the Cowgirls and scored the Cru’s third run in the 3-0 victory. Cesare slugged 1.200 with five total bases and three walks and did not strike out.

Sul Ross State junior shortstop Gabriela Raimondi (Charlotte, Texas) batted .636 (7-for-11) over a three-game stretch against visiting LeTourneau. Raimondi hit 4-for-4 and 3-for-3 respectively in 7-6 and 14-0 victories over the YellowJackets. She grabbed eight RBI and recorded a pair of doubles and a triple over the three-game series. She also posted four runs scored and tallied 12 bases while registering a 1.091 slugging percentage. Raimondi was also perfect in stolen base attempts at 3-for-3.

East Texas Baptist freshman shortstop Hannah Garcia (Houston, Texas) hit leadoff for four of the five games and scored seven times in the nine times she reached base (6 hits, 3 walks) as the No. 6 Tigers went 5-0. She had multiple hits in two of the games while stealing three bases. For the week, she hit .462 (6-for-13) with two doubles.

UT Tyler senior second baseman Victoria Gonzales (Elgin, Texas) hit .455 (5-11) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored as the Patriots went 3-1 at The Spring Games in Florida. She also slugged at 1.182. Gonzales hit a home run in wins against Thomas More and Arcadia on Sunday.

LeTourneau sophomore left fielder Ethel Warren (Combine, Texas) went 5-for-15 (.333) across five games while slamming one double and a triple for a .533 slugging percentage. She had a team-high and season-best three hits in game two against Sul Ross State. Warren also led the YellowJackets in RBI (3) total bases (8) and runs scored (3) on the week.

Ozark’s freshman shortstop Paige Lee (Jerusalem, Ark.) hit .400 (4-for-10) over a three-game series against Belhaven. Lee recorded her first collegiate triple in game two.

UT Dallas junior first baseman Jessica Vlasek (Houston, Ark.) went 5-for-8 from the plate with four RBI, and four runs scored Saturday night as the Comets split a non-conference doubleheader with SUNY Oneonta. In five games last week, Vlasek hit .562 with a .812 slugging percentage, collecting two doubles and a triple.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Sul Ross State freshman righty Jodie Vaughn (Seminole, Texas) posted a 0.64 ERA over two games of a three-game ASC series against visiting LeTourneau. Vaughn recorded a season-best 10 strikeouts in a 2-1, extra-innings loss to the YellowJackets in the series opener on Friday. She recovered with six strikeouts and held the opposition to three hits in a 14-0 shutout victory in the series finale on Saturday. Vaughn allowed three walks with 16 strikeouts over her two appearances while yielding six over a 14-inning spread.

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) continued to stay undefeated on the year with three more wins for the No. 6 Tigers. She had her streak of 40 straight shutout innings come to an end in the 6-2 win in game three against Howard Payne. She recorded 11 strikeouts in the 4-0, three-hit shutout against the Lady Jackets. Lara also had a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts against SUNY Oneonta on Tuesday.

Louisiana College freshman righty Sarah Gartman (Kinder, La.) threw a five-inning shutout in game one of the Wildcats’ sweep of UT Dallas, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts, going perfect through the first 3.1 of the game. She entered in relief of game two and tossed three more innings giving up two unearned runs with two more Ks, picking up her second win of the day in the process to move to 8-1 on the season.

UT Tyler senior left-hander Colleen Bentke (Brenham, Texas) went 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 16.2 innings at The Spring Games in Florida. She earned the win in a 7-6 victory over Augustana (S.D.), the No. 22 team in NCAA Division II.

LeTourneau freshman righty Bailey Richey (Houston, Texas) tossed a complete seven innings, holding No. 23 Transylvania to one run while adding six strikeouts in the YellowJackets 5-1 win. She threw six shutout frames in the game, allowing just five hits. Richey tacked on six more strikeouts in her two appearances against Sul Ross State as she finished the week with a 2.69 ERA and 1-0 record.

Ozark’s senior right-hander Abby Mork (Aurora, Colo.) threw a shutout against Belhaven while scattering six hits and striking out three. Mork pitched in every game of the series and finished with a 0.99 ERA.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February March 3-5, 2019

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Brice Cooper, Sr. UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior Brice Cooper (Conroe, Texas) claimed his first collegiate tournament victory at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate and led the Comets to their first team win in a decade. He shot an even-par 71 in Monday’s opening round and followed with a 73 for a +2 144 and earning medalist honors by one shot. This is Cooper’s second career Golfer of the Week award.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Zoe Mayfield, Fr., UT Tyler

UT Tyler freshman Zoe Mayfield (Longview, Texas) shot a +7 79 at the cold-weather-shortened Rattler Invitational in San Antonio. She placed in a tie for 25th against NCAA Division II competition to earn her third Golfer of the Week award of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

UT Tyler senior Tyler Uhlig (Magnolia, Texas) shot a -1 (75-67-73=215) at the Las Vegas Desert Classic, tying for ninth place. He helped the Patriots tied for fifth overall with his 67 in the second round, matching a career low.

LeTourneau freshman Landon Oney (Diana, Texas) placed second at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate by a stroke with a +3 (75-70=145).

McMurry sophomore Bautista Airaudo (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and junior Michael Hunt (Sweetwater, Texas) tied for 29th at the TankLogix Invite at GreenTree in Midland by each shooting a +2 (71-73=144).

WOMEN

UT Dallas sophomore Lindy Patterson (McKinney, Texas) led the Comets to a second place finish at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate in Longview, Texas. She finished second individually with an 88-84=172 (+28) in the extreme cold.

McMurry junior Kendalyn Ferguson (Childress, Texas) finished 13th at the TankLogix Invite at Green Tree in Midland with an 81-87=168 (+26).