ASC – Sports

KERRVILLE, Texas – Concordia Texas held on to its second round lead headed into the final day and won by 17 strokes at the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf Championship to claim its second title in the sport at the Club at Comanche Trace.

The Tornados, who also won the championship in 2016, shot a 298-294-300=892, finishing ahead of McMurry who shot a three-round score of 909.

The 2019 tournament was the first time the event was played over three days in the championship’s 23-year history.

UT Dallas finished in third with a 916, followed by LeTourneau at 932 and Hardin-Simmons at 942.

Individually, Concordia junior Ben Balen was the medalist with a 71-71-72=214 for a -2 par. He was followed by senior teammate Seger Howell (218), Landon Oney of LeTourneau (222), Elliot Bourke of McMurry (222), Brady Wright of East Texas Baptist (223) and Brice Cooper of UT Dallas (223) to make up the All-Tournament Team.

The Tornados earn the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. May 14-17. The full field will be announced on Monday, May 6 on NCAA.com.

2019 ASC Men’s Golf Championship Final Standings

1. Concordia Texas (298-294-300=892)

2. McMurry (297-307-305=909)

3. UT Dallas (302-304-310=916)

4. LeTourneau (297-314-321=932)

5. Hardin-Simmons (317-307-316=940)

6. Mary Hardin-Baylor (313-306-324=943)

7. Howard Payne (329-313-312=954)

East Texas Baptist (317-318-319=954)

9. Louisiana College (332-329-340=1,001)

All-Tournament Team

Medalist: Ben Balen, Concordia Texas

Seger Howell, Concordia Texas

Landon Oney, LeTourneau

Elliot Bourke, McMurry

Brady Wright, East Texas Baptist

Brice Cooper, UT Dallas

KERRVILLE, Texas – Concordia Texas senior Seger Howell was named the 2019 American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Year to highlight the All-Conference teams and individual awards. The honors were presented after the 2019 Men’s Golf Championship at Comanche Trace Country Club on Tuesday.

Howell, who repeated the honor, posted a 73.8 average during the regular season and helped the Tornados to three team titles, including the 2019 ASC Championship. Howell also won two tournaments with five top-five finishes.

PJ Schmitz of Concordia Texas was the Freshman of the Year after averaging 74.6 strokes per round with a pair of top-five finishes. McMurry junior Clemente Yanes earned Newcomer of the Year with 73.7 average and two medalist finishes.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Cort Crawley was selected as Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Jay Rees from McMurry earned ASC Coach of the Year honors for leading the War Hawks to a conference-leading 292.1 average, and three tournament wins, along with a national ranking of 25 by Golfstat.

Howell was the only four-time All-Conference selection.

Howell, Yanes, Luke Smith of Hardin-Simmons, Brice Cooper of UT Dallas, Brendon Lowrance of McMurry and ASC Championship medalist Ben Balen of Concordia Texas made up the First Team.

2019 ASC Men’s Golf Awards

Golfer of the Year – Seger Howell, Concordia Texas 2

Freshman of the Year – PJ Schmitz, Concordia Texas

Newcomer of the Year – Clemente Yanes, McMurry

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Cort Crawley, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year – Jay Rees, McMurry

2 Two-time Golfer of the Year

First Team Name Cl. School Hometown Seger Howell 4 Sr. Concordia Texas Live Oak, Texas Luke Smith 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Montgomery, Texas Brice Cooper 2 Sr. UT Dallas Conroe, Texas Brendon Lowrance 2 Jr. McMurry Mansfield, Texas Clemente Yanes Jr. McMurry Buenos Aires, Argentina Ben Balen Jr. Concordia Texas Freeland, Mich. Second Team Name Cl. School Hometown Tyler Uhlig 2 Sr. UT Tyler Magnolia, Texas Landon Oney So. LeTourneau Diana, Texas Lane Roye Jr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas Reed Fisher Jr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas Cory Gillespie Jr. LeTourneau Durango, Colo. Honorable Mention Name Cl. School Hometown Matt Jouett 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas Cort Crawley Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Deer Park, Texas PJ Schmitz Fr. Concordia Texas Cedar Park, Texas Kaleb Brown So. Howard Payne Sulphur Bluff, Texas Andrew Errico Sr. Howard Payne Fort Worth, Texas Riley Griffin Fr. East Texas Baptist Beach City, Texas Wes Nolen Fr. LeTourneau Bryan, Texas Travis Skorheim Fr. Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Dalton Northcutt Fr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas Hank Crain Fr. East Texas Baptist Prescott, Ark. Jeff Murphy So. UT Tyler Allen, Texas Matt Andrus So. Louisiana College Lafayette, La. Hayden Montoya 2 So. UT Tyler Wesley Chapel, Fla. Dylan Williams So. Louisiana College Youngsville, La. 4 Three-time All-Conference selection

2 Two-time All-Conference selection

RICHARDSON, Texas – LeTourneau junior Christian Farris and Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Hunt highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Tennis All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the head coaches.

Farris won the East Division Most Valuable Player after going 13-5 in singles, including 4-0 in divisional play and 15-4 at No. 1 doubles, earning a spot on the All-Conference team. He helped the YellowJackets win the ASC East Division regular season title.

Hunt compiled an 11-6 overall No. 1 singles record and was 14-4 in doubles play, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the West. Hunt, who was the 2016 West Division MVP, was also the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for the division.

Also in the East Division, Nathan Schmidt of LeTourneau was selected as the Freshman of the Year after going 14-4 in singles, including 4-0 in the division, and 11-9 overall and 4-0 in the East in doubles.

UT Tyler senior Michael Apple was the Newcomer of the Year after going 3-0 against East Division foes in both singles and doubles at No. 1. LeTourneau’s Suzanne Merritt was selected as the Coach of the Year for guiding the YellowJackets to the regular season title.

In the West, Hardin-Simmons’ Nathaniel Schoendorf went 4-2 in singles play in the division at No. 2 and was 6-0 at No. 1 doubles with a 14-4 overall record. UT Dallas sophomore Brandon Giordanelli was the Newcomer of the Year for posting a 13-2 overall mark in doubles and a 4-1 record in division play.

Luke Helm of Concordia Texas was voted as the Coach of the Year after guiding the Tornados to a West Division regular season crown.

Eight players repeated as All-Conference selections, including UT Dallas junior Ashwin Vaithianathan and UT Tyler junior Daniel Rodriguez who were three-time picks.

Alex Mackellar of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the only four-time All-Division player.

2019 ASC MEN’S TENNIS All-Conference

All-Conference Team

Singles Flight 1 Michael Apple Sr. UT Tyler Memphis, Tenn. Alex Hunt Sr. Hardin-Simmons Odessa, Texas Flight 2 Christian Farris Jr. LeTourneau El Paso, Texas Giovanni Zamboni 2 Jr. UT Dallas Milan, Italy Flight 3 Gabriel Hidalgo 2 Jr. UT Tyler Barquisimento, Venezuela Griffin Weinkam Sr. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Flight 4 Jose Currea 2 So. UT Tyler Bogota, Colombia Nathan Schmidt Fr. LeTourneau Tulsa, Okla. Haydn Steffes Fr. UT Dallas The Hills, Texas Flight 5 Paulo Cressio So. LeTourneau Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Brazil Evan Pena Jr. Fr. Concordia Texas Rio Grande City, Texas Flight 6 Bobby Clark Fr. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas Alvar De La Mano 2 Sr. UT Tyler Barcelona, Spain Jed De Luna So. UT Dallas Allen, Texas Alex Mackellar Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Jimmie Henson Jr. LeTourneau Sunnyvale, Texas Christian Farris Jr. LeTourneau El Paso, Texas Alex Hunt 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Odessa, Texas Nathaniel Schoendorf Fr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas Flight 2 Daniel Rodriguez 3 Jr. UT Tyler San Luis Potosi, Mexico Jose Currea 2 So. UT Tyler Bogota, Colombia Ashwin Vaithianathan 3 Jr. UT Dallas Highlands Ranch, Colo. Haydn Steffes Fr. UT Dallas The Hills, Texas Flight 3 Bobby Clark Fr. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas Nathan Schmidt Fr. LeTourneau Tulsa, Okla. Evan Pena Jr. Fr. Concordia Texas Rio Grande City, Texas Adam Compton So. Concordia Texas Pflugerville, Texas 3 – Three-time All-Conference selection

2 – Two-time All-Conference selection EAST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS Individual Awards Most Valuable Player Christian Farris, LeTourneau Freshman of the Year Nathan Schmidt, LeTourneau Newcomer of the Year Michael Apple, UT Tyler Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Jimmie Henson, LeTourneau Coach of the Year Suzanne Merritt, LeTourneau First Team Singles Flight 1 Michael Apple Sr. UT Tyler Memphis, Tenn. Flight 2 Daniel Rodriguez Jr. UT Tyler San Luis Potosi, Mexico Flight 3 Gabriel Hidalgo 3 Jr. UT Tyler Barquisimento, Venezuela Flight 4 Jose Currea 2 So. UT Tyler Bogota, Colombia Nathan Schmidt Fr. LeTourneau Tulsa, Okla. Flight 5 Paulo Cressio So. LeTourneau Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Brazil Flight 6 Bobby Clark Fr. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas Alvar De La Mano 2 Sr. UT Tyler Barcelona, Spain Doubles Flight 1 Jimmie Henson 2 Jr. LeTourneau Sunnyvale, Texas Christian Farris 3 Jr. LeTourneau El Paso, Texas Flight 2 Daniel Rodriguez Jr. UT Tyler San Luis Potosi, Mexico Jose Currea 2 So. UT Tyler Bogota, Colombia Flight 3 Bobby Clark Fr. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas Nathan Schmidt Fr. LeTourneau Tulsa, Okla. Second Team Singles Flight 1 Jimmie Henson 2 Jr. LeTourneau Sunnyvale, Texas Flight 2 Christian Farris 2 Jr. LeTourneau El Paso, Texas Flight 3 Andrew Deutsch 3 Jr. East Texas Baptist Greenwood, La. Flight 4 Tyler Howard 2 So. East Texas Baptist Ovilla, Texas Flight 5 Ty Tarver 3 Jr. East Texas Baptist Perrin, Texas Flight 6 Adam Morris Fr. East Texas Baptist Henderson, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Michael Apple Sr. UT Tyler Memphis, Tenn. Gabriel Hidalgo 3 Jr. UT Tyler Barquisimeto, Venezuela Flight 2 Zac Crowley-Kurth Sr. LeTourneau San Antonio, Texas James Estrada Jr. LeTourneau Saucier, Miss. Flight 3 Andrew Deutsch 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Greenwood, La. Tyler Howard 2 So. East Texas Baptist Ovilla, Texas 3 – Three-time All-East Division selection

2 – Two-time All-East Division selection WEST DIVISION AWARDS, ALL-DIVISION TEAMS Individual Awards Most Valuable Player Alex Hunt, Hardin-Simmons 2 Freshman of the Year Nathaniel Schoendorf, Hardin-Simmons Newcomer of the Year Brandon Giordanelli, UT Dallas Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Alex Hunt, Hardin-Simmons Coach of the Year Luke Helm, Concordia Texas 2 – Two-time West Division Most Valuable Player First Team Singles Flight 1 Alex Hunt 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Odessa, Texas Flight 2 Giovanni Zamboni 2 Jr. UT Dallas Milan, Italy Flight 3 Griffin Weinkam 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Flight 4 Haydn Steffes Fr. UT Dallas The Hills, Texas Flight 5 Evan Pena Jr. Fr. Concordia Texas Rio Grande City, Texas Flight 6 Jed De Luna So. UT Dallas Allen, Texas Alex Mackellar 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Alex Hunt 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Odessa, Texas Nathaniel Schoendorf Fr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas Flight 2 Ashwin Vaithianathan 3 Jr. UT Dallas Highlands Ranch, Texas Haydn Steffes Fr. UT Dallas The Hills, Texas Flight 3 Evan Pena Jr. Fr. Concordia Texas Rio Grande City, Texas Adam Compton So. Concordia Texas Pflugerville, Texas Second Team Singles Flight 1 Joshua Bode Fr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Flight 2 Hoanh Le Sr. Concordia Texas Phan Viet, Vietnam Flight 3 Esteban Arredondo Fr. Concordia Texas The Woodlands, Texas Flight 4 Adam Compton 2 So. Concordia Texas Pflugerville, Texas Flight 5 Eric Chen 3 Jr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Flight 6 Jorge Garcia Fr. Concordia Texas Harlingen, Texas Doubles Flight 1 Carlos Martinez 2 Jr. McMurry Monterrey, Mexico Chase Daniell Fr. McMurry Wills Point, Texas Flight 2 Holt Fields So. Hardin-Simmons Woodway, Texas Griffin Weinkam 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Flight 3 Eric Chen 3 Jr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Brandon Giordanelli So. UT Dallas San Antonio, Texas 4 – Four-time All-West Division selection

3 – Three-time All-West Division selection

2 – Two-time All-West Division selection

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: April 23-28, 2019

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Kasi Cummings, 2B, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Kasi Cummings (Grandview, Texas) helped the Cru to a 3-0 sweep of Louisiana College, batting .667 (4-for-6) against the Wildcats. Cummings hit three singles and a double against LC, adding two sacrifices and one walk. She advanced base runners in seven of her plate appearances and scored the game-winner in UMHB’s 5-0 win.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Beatriz Lara, RHP, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman righty Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) went 2-0 on the weekend winning both games on Friday against McMurry. She started game one and pitched a one-hit shutout, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning with two outs and two strikes. Lara had 11 strikeouts in that game. She then came in relief in game two, going 6.1 innings with no runs and one hit allowed with two strikeouts. Overall, the War Hawks batted .048 against her in two games with only one hit per game. Lara also hit .500 (4-for-8) with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored. This is her fourth Player of the Week award of the season.

CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kat Reed, RHP, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman right-hander Kat Reed (Axtell, Texas) threw two complete game shutouts for the Cru over the weekend, beating Louisiana College 4-0 and 3-0. She opened with a 4-0 win over the Wildcats, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and just one walk. Reed forced 12 groundouts, five flyouts and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to secure the win. She followed that with a 3-0 win, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Reed did not allow a run in 14 innings and limited LC to a .146 batting average against her. This is her second Pitcher of the Week award of the season.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

UT Tyler senior second baseman Victoria Gonzales (Elgin, Texas) hit .429 (6-for-14) with two home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored as the Patriots took two out of three from Louisiana College and swept UT Dallas.

UT Dallas senior shortstop Ravin Wilson (Dayton, Texas) hit .714 (5-for-7) with a pair of home runs as the Comets dropped three games over the weekend at UT Tyler. She had a 1.571 slugging percentage, picking up two runs scored and two RBI.

Ozarks left fielder sophomore Taylor Teague (Hope, Ark.) hit .461 with five RBI and helped the Eagles win the series against Hardin-Simmons. In game one of the series, Teague recorded three hits and drove in four runs.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

UT Tyler senior left-hander Colleen Bentke (Brenham, Texas) went 4-0 with a 0.72 earned run average, including a pair of shutouts. She struck out 16 batters with only six walks and 12 hits allowed over 19.1 innings.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: April 22-28, 2019

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Noah Payne, CF, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior center fielder Noah Payne (Humble, Texas) showed off the power this weekend in two clutch spots. His grand slam versus Southwestern ended up being the final and deciding runs of the contest. Then, his three-run shot against Hardin-Simmons in the ninth inning tied the game in which Howard Payne would walk of a few batters later. He also added to his triples total which gave him the ASC single-season record with 11. For the week, Payne drove in nine runs with two home runs and a triple and scoring four times while helping the YellowJackets win the regular season title. This is Payne’s second career Hitter of the Week award.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Calvin Bush, RHP, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Concordia Texas junior right-hander Calvin Bush (Austin, Texas) tossed a complete game shutout in a thrilling 1-0 victory for the No. 23/24 Tornados in game two of the series at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He had a career-high 14 strikeouts in the win and moved to 4-0 on the year. Additionally, Bush did not allow a runner to get past second base in the contest and allowed just three hits with only one walk in seven innings.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Louisiana College junior second baseman Brady Atkins (Montgomery, La.) had a hit in all three games of the weekend as the Wildcats took two of three from East Texas Baptist. He hit a double in his first at-bat of the series and capped things with a 3-for-3 day with three important RBI, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances of the game with a pair of walks to go with his three hits. For the weekend, Atkins was 5-for-10 with a double.

UT Tyler senior third baseman Blake Wilson (Midlothian, Texas) hit .571 (8-for-14) with a double, two triples, one home run, four RBI, five runs and a slugging percentage of 1.143 in a three-game set at Sul Ross State.

Concordia Texas junior center fielder Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) pushed his hitting streak to five games after recording a hit in each of the games over the weekend in the series win at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Leiferman had a pair of hits in each of the final two contests of the series while also driving in two runs. He was also stellar on the bases paths, going 3-for-3 in stolen bases in the series. For the week, Leiferman hit .385 (5-for-13) with a pair of RBI.

UT Dallas senior catcher Ryan Sloma (Flower Mound, Texas) hit .429 with a pair of extra-base hits as he helped the Comets to a series win at LeTourneau to close out the regular season. Sloma was 3-for-7 from the plate in his two games played, drawing four walks for a .636 on-base percentage. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored Friday in a 10-3 UTD win. Sloma closed the weekend by going 1-for-1 with a solo homer and three walks in a 19-7 series-clinching win Saturday.

East Texas Baptist senior catcher Casey Combs (Southlake, Texas) was 5-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI in the Tigers’ 9-4 win at Louisiana College. For the week, he hit .462 (6-of-13) with two runs scored.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Louisiana College senior right-hander Phillip Vidrine (Ville Platte, La.) was called up twice on Saturday to finish off wins for the Wildcats, as they won both games of a double-header over East Texas Baptist. He got the save in the 3-2 win in game one and secured the final three outs of game two, entering the game with two runners on and no out. Vidrine threw two complete innings, without allowing a hit or base runners and more importantly the team a pair of wins.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman righty Cameron Whitman (Belton, Texas) went eight strong innings and picked up the win in an 8-2 victory over No. 23/24 Concordia Texas. He scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run while striking out 11. Whitman also struck out the side in one inning of relief work in a win at No. 6/9 Texas Lutheran. Whitman ended up striking out 14 of the 37 batters he faced over two appearances and had an ERA of 1.00.

UT Tyler senior right-hander Nate Imig (Leander, Texas) went the distance in a 14-2 victory at Sul Ross State, striking out eight batters over seven frames. He allowed two runs and five hits in the game.

LeTourneau senior righty Kolton Eberlan (Lufkin, Texas) would take a no-hitter into the seventh and throw a complete game in a 6-3 win over UT Dallas to help the YellowJackets clinch an American Southwest Conference Championship berth for the second consecutive season. He would strike out four batters and allow just two total hits to pick up his third win of the season.

McMurry freshman right-hander Derek Hostas (Iowa Park, Texas) earned his first career win in a complete game shutout, a 4-1 victory against Ozarks. He allowed only three hits with two strikeouts, and no walks over nine innings. Hostas retired the first 10 batters of the game and allowed just one unearned run.

Howard Payne senior righty Chandler Clark (Robinson, Texas) threw five innings of one-run ball, which was unearned, against Hardin-Simmons, to earn the win in a 9-3 victory.

UT Dallas sophomore right-hander Carter Cochrane (Houston, Texas) tossed three scoreless innings Friday night as he collected the save in a 10-3 win over LeTourneau to open a three-game ASC road series. Cochrane limited the Yellow Jackets to just one hit while striking out three in the series opener.

East Texas Baptist junior right-hander Derrick Findley (Livingston, Texas) won his eighth game of the year going five innings in the Tigers’ 9-4 victory. He struck out three batters in the game.

Ozark’s senior righty Dalton Spurgeon (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) threw 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run in a win over McMurry. Spurgeon, whose effort helped Ozarks win the series, fanned two and let the only run in the sixth inning.

LONGVIEW, Texas – UT Dallas won its second American Southwest Conference Men’s Tennis Championship by defeating Concordia Texas 5-1 in the finals at the Davis Tennis Courts Saturday.

The Comets (16-1), who were the second seed from the West Division, led 2-1 after doubles, which included an 8-3 victory at No. 2 from Ashwin Vaithianathan and Hayden Steffes and an 8-4 win at No. 3 from Eric Chen and Brandon Giordonelli.

The Tornados’ (14-3) was the top seed from the West. Their only point came at No. 1 doubles with an 8-6 win from Joshua Bode and Esteban Arredondo.

UTD wrapped the match up with wins at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 singles. Vaithianathan, the tournament Most Valuable Player, defeated Arredondo 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3. Giovanni Zamboni won over Hoanh Le in the second spot 6-3, 6-1 and Steffes defeated Adam Compton 6-1, 6-0 at four.

The Comets also won the title in 2013. They earn the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Championship. The field for the NCAA tournament will be announced on Monday, May 6.

All-Tournament Team

MVP – Ashwin Vaithianathan, UT Dallas

Joshua Bode, Concordia Texas

Holt Fields, Hardin-Simmons

Brandon Giordonelli, UT Dallas

Jimmie Henson, LeTourneau

Hoanh Le, Concordia Texas

Haydn Steffes, UT Dallas

Giovanni Zamboni, UT Dallas

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: April 16-19, 2019

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyra Mobley, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Kyra Mobley (Amarillo, Texas) clinched the team 5-4 with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles against McMurry. She also teamed Abigail Kendall for a 9-7 win at No. 1 doubles. This is Mobley’s second Player of the Week award of the season and third of her career.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaleigh Smith, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior Kaleigh Smith (Greenville, Texas) won her singles match at No. 4 against Belhaven, 6-0, 6-0 in the Tigers 9-0 sweep over the Blazers. She also teamed with Olivia Parmelly for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles as ETBU wrapped up the ASC East Division title. This is Smith’s second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Hunt, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Hunt (Odessa, Texas) helped the Cowboys to an 8-1 win over McMurry, winning at No. 1 singles with a 7-5, 6-3 decision in a battle of regionally-ranked foes. He also teamed with Nathaniel Schoendorf for an 8-5 victory at No. 1 doubles. This is Hunt’s fourth Player of the Week award of the year and 10th of his career.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Adam Morris, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman Adam Morris (Henderson, Texas) did not allow a point in his No. 6 singles win at Belhaven as the Tigers defeated Belhaven on the road 9-0. He also teamed with John Herr for 8-6 doubles win at No. 1.

OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas senior Elizabeth Labra (Friendswood, Texas) helped the Comets complete their perfect run through ASC West play with a single and doubles shutouts in UTD’s 9-0 home victory over Howard Payne Thursday. She picked up a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 5 singles after teaming up with partner Sophie Farmer for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles.

Concordia Texas senior Leyla Martinez (Houston, Texas) earned two wins in the Tornados’ 9-0 shutout of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday, clinching their third straight ASC Championship berth.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

UT Dallas senior Zach Tavallaee (Carrollton, Texas) earned a singles and doubles win as the Comets wrapped up the regular season with a 9-0 home victory over Howard Payne Thursday. Tavallaee and partner Ashwin Vaithianathan picked up an 8-3 win at No. 2 before the senior added a 6-1, 6-0, win over the Yellow Jackets at No. 4 singles.

Concordia Texas freshman Joshua Bode (Austin, Texas) moved to 8-2 in singles and 7-3 in doubles after picking up a pair of wins against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday as the Tornados took care of the Cru 8-1 to clinch their first-ever ASC West Division title.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: April 15-20, 2019

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Alexis Sullivan, RF, Jr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne junior right fielder Alexis Sullivan (Brea, Calif.) clinched the series 2-1 for Howard Payne over McMurry with a two-run walk-off homer in game three of the series. It was Sullivan’s third home run of the series, one in each game. She was 5-for-11 (.454) at the plate with three homers, a double and six RBI. With a 1.364 slugging percentage, Sullivan had 15 total bases and totaled five runs in the series. Game two of the series was her best going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Cameron Crochet, RHP, Jr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior right-hander Cameron Crochet (Iota, La.) tossed a complete game shutout against Concordia Texas for the Wildcats’ only win of the series. She struck out one batter, with two walks and six hits allowed in the 4-0 victory.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

East Texas Baptist freshman right fielder Corley Carpenter (La Vernia, Texas) had the best weekend of her young career, hitting .692 (9-for-13) against UT Tyler. She recorded four doubles, two RBI and a run scored. In No. 2 Tigers’ 10-inning, 5-4 win, she was 5-for-6 with the game-winning RBI and a pair of doubles. Carpenter was 3-of-4 with an RBI in the 8-6 game two loss.

Louisiana College sophomore left fielder Briley Johnston (West Monroe, La.) went 5-for-7 (.714) at the plate for the Wildcats over the weekend with a triple and a pair of runs scored against Concordia Texas. She drew three walks along the way and used her speed on the base paths going 3-for-4 on stolen bases. Johnston also saved runs in the outfield making multiple diving catches to prevent extra-base hits by the Tornados.

Ozark’s junior third baseman Sydney Key (Lamar, Ark.) hit .285 (4-for-14), homered three times and posted a 1.214 slugging percentage over five games for the Eagles. For the week, Key drove in six runs and scored three times to help win the series against LeTourneau.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore designated player Allie Dalle (Austin, Texas) helped the Cru to a series sweep of Belhaven over the weekend, hitting .600 (6-for-10). In UMHB’s series-opening 3-0 win, Dalle scored the game-winning run in the first inning, an insurance run in the third and hit in the Cru’s final with an RBI-single in the fourth. She followed that with a 3-for-5 performance in UMHB’s 12-3 win, hitting a two-RBI home run in the second inning and driving in one more run in the sixth. In the series finale, Dalle hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning.

UT Tyler sophomore catcher Ashley Perez (Pflugerville, Texas) hit .417 (5-of-12) with a home run, five RBI and a run scored as the Patriots took two of three games at No. 2 East Texas Baptist. She drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh of the series-opening 3-2 win. Perez went 3-for-4 with the home and two RBI in game two.

UT Dallas senior right fielder Amber Williams (Kilgore, Texas) went 5-for-11 (.455) from the plate as she lifted the Comets to a series win over Hardin-Simmons, taking 2-of-3 games against the Cowgirls at home. Williams picked up six RBI and scored three runs as she collected a double and her team-leading 10th home run of the season during the series. She was 2-for-4 in the series finale against HSU, launching her second grand slam of the season in a 10-4 Comet victory.

Concordia Texas junior designated player Kayla Patton (Belton, Texas) drove in the game-tying run in the Tornados’ come-from-behind win over Louisiana College on Friday, going 2-for-3 from the plate with a run scored and a run batted in. For the week she hit .571 (4-for-7) with a double and two runs scored.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

East Texas Baptist freshman righty Beatriz Lara (Orange Grove, Texas) recorded six strikeouts over seven innings in a 3-2 loss to UT Tyler. She allowed just five hits, with one being for extra bases.

Ozark’s freshman right-hander Candace Rogers (Batesville, Ark.) went 2-0 with two complete games to help the Eagles win the series against LeTourneau. Rogers capped the series with a four-hitter in game three. In game two, Rogers limited the YellowJackets to seven hits to receive the win.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman righty Kat Reed (Axtell, Texas) threw two wins for the Cru against Belhaven over the weekend. She opened with a 3-0 shutout of the Blazers, allowing five hits in a full seven innings with one walk and five strikeouts. Reed followed that with a 6-4 win, giving up seven hits and three runs with one walk and one strikeout. She went 2-0 in the circle, limiting the Blazers to a .272 percentage and just three runs over 11.2 innings of work.

UT Tyler junior right-hander Miranda Leal (San Antonio, Texas) went 1-0 with three strikeouts and no runs allowed over 4.2 innings in two appearances against No. 2 East Texas Baptist.

UT Dallas sophomore BriAnna Young (Farmers Branch, Texas) tossed her second shutout of the spring Friday as she pitched the Comets to a 4-0 home victory over Hardin-Simmons to open a three-game home series with the Cowgirls. Young struck out two while scattering four hits in the win.

Concordia Texas sophomore righty Simone Langland (Cypress, Texas) earned her third win of the season, tossing 2.2 innings in relief, allowing no hits and one walk as the Tornados came back for a 6-4 victory over Louisiana College.

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons won its second title in women’s track & field at the 2019 American Southwest Conference Track & Field Championships at the HSU Track on Saturday.

The Cowgirls, who won their previous championship in 2016, scored 224.83 points and edged out McMurry, who came in second with 206. They were followed by LeTourneau (118.33), East Texas Baptist (85.5), Concordia Texas (57.33), Louisiana College (48), Ozarks (27) and Belhaven (5). UT Tyler competed as a non-scoring team.

Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate was the High Point Athlete as well as Outstanding Track Athlete of the meet for the second time in her career with 30 points. She won the 10,000 meters for the third time, the 5,000 meters and placed fourth in both the 1,500 and 800. Tencate was also the only student-athlete to earn All-Conference for the fourth time.

McMurry senior Savannah Freeman was the Outstanding Field Athlete after breaking a 10-year old meet record in the javelin with a throw of 43.87 meters (143 ft-11 in.) to win the event. She also placed third in the pole vault and hammer throw and seventh in the discus.

Georgianna Roeder from LeTourneau was the Outstanding Freshman Athlete. She placed second in the high jump, third in the javelin, fifth in the 100 hurdles and long jump and seventh in the shot put.

East Texas Baptist sophomore Kylie Embry was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Hardin-Simmons’ Zack Leggett and Derek Footer were the Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Cowgirls to the championship.

Shelby McWilliams of McMurry broke a four-year-old meet record with a 3,000 meter steeplechase time of 11:58.50. Michaela McGeary of UT Tyler also set a new one in the shot put that stood for 13 years with a mark of 13.27 meters (43 ft.-6.5 in.).

2019 Women’s Final Standings

1. Hardin-Simmons 224.83

2. McMurry 206

3. LeTourneau 118.33

4. East Texas Baptist 85.5

5. Concordia Texas 57.33

6. Louisiana College 48

7. Ozarks 27

8. Belhaven 5

— UT Tyler NS

2019 Award Winners

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Kylie Embry, East Texas Baptist

Outstanding Freshman Athlete: Georgianna Roeder, LeTourneau

High Point Athlete: Sydney Tencate, Hardin-Simmons

Outstanding Field Athlete: Savannah Freeman, McMurry

Outstanding Track Athlete: Sydney Tencate, Hardin-Simmons 2

Coaching Staff of the Year: Hardin-Simmons (Zack Leggett, Derek Footer)

2 – Two-time Outstanding Track Athlete

2019 ASC Track & Field All-Conference Teams (First & Second Place in the event – First Team, 10+-point scorers – Honorable Mention)

Camryn Aldridge, Hardin-Simmons

Essence Alexander, Louisiana College

Grace Almond, East Texas Baptist

Sadie Dolbear-Craven, McMurry

Jessica Eastham, Hardin-Simmons 2

Lauren Franklin, Hardin-Simmons

Savannah Freeman, McMurry 2

Ava Gomez, Concordia Texas

Baley Green, Hardin-Simmons

Kearra Greer, Hardin-Simmons 2

Tess Headrick, McMurry

Aaryn Honeywood, East Texas Baptist

Qwaniqua Howard, Louisiana College

Sadie Ingram, Concordia Texas

MySherie Johnson, Louisiana College

Johanna Jones, Hardin-Simmons

Carly Kantrowitz, McMurry

Gracie LaCroix, Louisiana College 2

Bayli Luke, Concordia Texas

Margo Mendoza, McMurry

Shelby McWilliams, McMurry 2

Rami Mitchell, Louisiana College

Kaylee Packer, LeTourneau

Samantha Pennese, Hardin-Simmons 2

Anna Pickett, McMurry

Georgianna Roeder, LeTourneau

Alexis Segura, LeTourneau 2

Randa Slone, East Texas Baptist

Hannah Smith, Ozarks 2

Rebekah Stevenson, LeTourneau

Tia Steen-Baker, East Texas Baptist

Sydney Tencate, Hardin-Simmons 4

Kelby Tidwell, McMurry

Destani Warner, Hardin-Simmons 2

Triniti Wilson, East Texas Baptist

Honorable Mention

Sydney Cortes, Hardin-Simmons

Tiffany Cox, McMurry

Josie Drury, McMurry 2

Britni Starr, Hardin-Simmons

4 – Four-time All-Conference

2 – Two-time All-Conference

Event Winners

Women

100-meter dash – Tia Steen-Baker, East Texas Baptist 12.12

200-meter dash – Tia Steen-Baker, East Texas Baptist 25.72

400-meter dash – MySherie Johnson, Louisiana College 57.63

800-meter run – Shelby McWilliams, McMurry 2:25.18

1,500-meter run – Alexis Segura, LeTourneau 5:04.06

5,000-meter run – Sydney Tencate, Hardin-Simmons 19:19.89

10,000-meter run – Sydney Tencate, Hardin-Simmons 41:17.97

100-meter hurdles – Lauren Franklin, Hardin-Simmons 16.50

400-meter hurdles – Baley Green, Hardin-Simmons 1:07.84

3,000-meter steeplechase – Shelby McWilliams, McMurry *Championship Record* 11:58.50

4×100 meter relay – East Texas Baptist (Tia Steen-Baker, Randa Slone, Aaryn Honeywood, Triniti Wilson) – 48.47

4×400 meter relay – Louisiana College (Essence Alexander, Rami Mitchell, Qwaniqua Howard, MySherie Johnson) 4:02.37

High Jump – Grace Almond, East Texas Baptist 1.49 meters (4 ft.-10.5 in.)

Pole Vault – Kaylee Packer, LeTourneau 3.11 meters (10 ft.-2.5 in.)

Long Jump – Samantha Pennese, Hardin-Simmons 5.28 meters (17 ft.-4 in.)

Triple Jump – Samantha Pennese, Hardin-Simmons 10.82 meters (35 ft.-6 in.)

Shot Put – Carly Kantrowitz, McMurry 11.72 meters (38 ft.-5.5 in.)

Discus – Margo Mendoza, McMurry 36.50 meters (119 ft.-9 in.)

Hammer Throw – Carly Kantrowitz, McMurry 39.60 meters (127 ft.-11 in.)

Javelin – Savannah Freeman, McMurry – *Championship Record * 43.87 meters (143 ft.-11 in.)

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry won its 16th title in men’s track & field at the 2019 American Southwest Conference Track & Field Championships at the HSU Track on Saturday.

The War Hawks, who won 14 straight championships from 1999-2013 and another in 2017, scored 171 points, edging out the runner-up Hardin-Simmons at 151.5 points. East Texas Baptist followed in third at 136.5 points, with LeTourneau at 120.5, Concordia Texas (81), Belhaven (54.5), Ozarks (44) and Louisiana College (14). UT Tyler competed as a non-scoring team.

ETBU sophomore Mack Broussard was the High Point Athlete and Outstanding Track Athlete of the meet after scoring 38 points. Broussard placed second in the 800 meters and won the 10,000 meters, 1,500 and the 5,000 with a championship record time of 15:45.75, which broke a 10-year old mark.

McMurry senior Krystofer Campos was named the Outstanding Field Athlete for winning the discus and shot put and placing second in the hammer throw.

Aaron Martinez of Hardin-Simmons was the Outstanding Freshman Athlete after winning the 800 meters, running the anchor the 4×400 champion and placing third in the 400-meter dash.

LeTourneau sophomore Arvin Hrushka was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. McMurry’s Cody Knight and Rexi Parcells were voted as the Coaching Staff of the Year after guiding the War Hawks to the Championship.

Four student-athletes earned All-Conference honors for the third time – Campos, Hasanai Chanriang of Hardin-Simmons and Gabriel Spivey and Raul Villalpando of Concordia Texas. Chanriang won the 400 meter hurdles for the third time in his career.

2019 Men’s Final Standings

1. McMurry 171

2. Hardin-Simmons 151.5

3. East Texas Baptist 136.5

4. LeTourneau 120.5

5. Concordia Texas 81

6. Belhaven 54.5

7. Ozarks 44

8. Louisiana College 14

— UT Tyler NS

2019 Award Winners

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Arvin Hrushka, LeTourneau

Outstanding Freshman Athlete: Aaron Martinez, Hardin-Simmons

High Point Athlete: Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist

Outstanding Field Athlete: Krystofer Campos, McMurry

Outstanding Track Athlete: Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist

Coaching Staff of the Year: McMurry (Cody Knight, Rexi Parcells)

All-Conference

Ben Adams, Belhaven

Zack Biles, East Texas Baptist 2

Stephen Brown, East Texas Baptist

Leo Brownfield, East Texas Baptist 2

Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist 2

Krystofer Campos, McMurry 3

Hasanai Chanriang, Hardin-Simmons 3

Juwan Crawford, Hardin-Simmons

Devon Drane, Hardin-Simmons

Sean Germany, McMurry 2

Michael Harris, Ozarks 2

Alex Hindman, LeTourneau

Tiyoshi Hopes, McMurry

E.J. Konah, Hardin-Simmons

Detaveon Lewis, East Texas Baptist 2

Michael Limones, McMurry

Aaron Martinez, Hardin-Simmons

Tommy McCoy, Belhaven

Xavier Montgomery, East Texas Baptist 2

Austin Parrish, LeTourneau 2

Malik Pratt, Hardin-Simmons

Carron Prude, Belhaven

Nathaneal Rankin, Ozarks

Alex Salazar, Concordia Texas

River Smith, Hardin-Simmons

Gabriel Spivey, Concordia Texas 3

Mason Townley, McMurry

Jessy Villagomez, McMurry

Raul Villalpando, Concordia Texas 3

Aaron Webb, McMurry 2

Samuel Wells, Hardin-Simmons

Stanley Williams, LeTourneau

Tanner Wright, Hardin-Simmons

John Zuniga Jr., McMurry

Honorable Mention

Chase Morgan, Belhaven

Javaughn Dantzler, LeTourneau

Arvin Hrushka, LeTourneau

Tony Jones II, East Texas Baptist

Teddy McIntyre, Hardin-Simmons

Lorien Nightingale, LeTourneau

Brandtley Swires, McMurry

3 – Three-time All-Conference

2 – Two-time All-Conference

Event Winners

100-meter dash – Detaveon Lewis, East Texas Baptist 10.81

200-meter dash – Xavier Montgomery, East Texas Baptist 22.19

400-meter dash – Gabriel Spivey, Concordia Texas 48.13

800-meter run – Aaron Martinez, Hardin-Simmons 2:00.72

1,500-meter run –Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist 4:03.06

5,000-meter run – Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist *Championship Record* 15:45.75

10,000-meter run – Mack Broussard, East Texas Baptist 33:10.23

110-meter hurdles – Raul Villalpando, Concordia Texas 15.31

400-meter hurdles – Hasanai Chanriang, Hardin-Simmons 55.38

3,000-meter steeplechase – Michael Harris, Ozarks 10:16.01

4×100 meter relay – East Texas Baptist (Leo Brownfield, Detaveon Lewis, Zack Biles, Xavier Montgomery) 42.13

4×400 meter relay – Hardin-Simmons (Hasanai Chanriang, Tanner Wright, Malik Pratt, Aaron Martinez) 3:17.87

High Jump – Aaron Webb, McMurry 1.97 meters (6 ft.-5.5 in.)

Pole Vault – Austin Parrish & Alex Hindman, LeTourneau 4.91 meters (16 ft-1.25 in.)

Long Jump – Gabriel Spivey, Long Jump 7.33 meters (24 ft.-.75 in.)

Triple Jump – Sean Germany, McMurry 15.07 meters (49 ft.-5.5 in.)

Shot Put – Krystofer Campos, McMurry 14.51 meters (47 ft.-2.5 in.)

Discus – Krystofer Campos, McMurry 45.84 meters (150 ft.-5 in.)

Hammer Throw – Carron Prude, Belhaven 43.63 meters (143 ft.-3 in.)

Javelin – Ben Adams, Belhaven 58.60 meters (192 ft.-3 in.)