ASC – Sports

AUSTIN, Texas – Concordia Texas claimed its fourth American Southwest Conference title in baseball after defeating LeTourneau in the Gold Bracket Championship in a best-of-three series Thursday and Friday at Tornado Field.
The Tornados (34-10), the second seed, took Thursday’s game 16-7 over the YellowJackets (24-21), who were the eighth seed. CTX wrapped up the series Friday afternoon with a 5-1, 10-inning victory.
Concordia also won the championship in 2002, 2011 and 2018. They earned the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship, which will be the Tornados’ sixth overall appearance and third in a row. The selection show for the tournament will be Monday on NCAA.com at 11 a.m.
In game one, LeTourneau took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Concordia took advantage of two errors with two outs in the bottom of the second which led to 10 unearned runs, giving them an 11-3 advantage. TheYellowJackets went to score two in the third and fourth to cut the deficit to 11-7, but the Tornados added three more runs in the fifth and two in the eighth for the 16-7 final score.
Bryce Brueggemyer had a pair of hits and two runs scored, while Kyle Guevara and Cody Lee each drove in two runs for LETU. Carson Cox was 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs. Bret Leiferman, Jacob Stegent, and Marcus Thach each had two hits for CTX. Cox and Stegent also had a triple and Thach stole two bases.
Diego Cruz-Garcia (3-1), who earned Most Oustanding Player of the series, picked up the win with eight strikeouts and only allowing two walks in 5.2 innings of scoreless relief.
In Friday’s game, Concordia starter Calvin Bush took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He lasted 8.2 innings, striking out 13 before giving up the tying run in a no-decision effort.
The Tornados scored in the top of the first when Casen Novak led off with a single, moved to second on a Thach sacrifice and scored on a Reed Carlton sacrifice fly. The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the ninth.
Brandon Ramirez broke up the no-hitter by leading off the ninth with a double. The YellowJackets tied the game when Guevara drove in pinch runner Mark Sanders on a single to center field.
The Tornados pulled back ahead in the top of the 10th with four runs on three hits, including an RBI-single from Leiferman, an RBI sac bunt from Carlton and a two-run double from Stegent.
Michael Smith (6-1) earned the win by fanning two in 1.1 in scoreless relief. LETU starter Jared Schurig lasted 5.2 innings, striking out four, giving up five hits, one run and one walk in a no-decision.
All-Tournament Team / Gold Bracket
Most Outstanding Player – Diego Cruz-Garcia, Concordia Texas
Bryce Brueggemeyer, LeTourneau
Calvin Bush, Concordia Texas
Carson Cox, Concordia Texas
Kyle Guevara, LeTourneau
Bret Leiferman, Concordia Texas
Ryder Lognion, LeTourneau
Jared Schurig, LeTourneau
Jacob Stegent, Concordia Texas
RICHARDSON, Texas – East Texas Baptist, senior catcher Casey Combs, claimed Player of the Year, while Concordia Texas junior starter Matthew Williams was the Pitcher of the Year to highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference baseball awards and all-conference teams as selected by a vote of the coaches.
Combs hit .421 with 46 runs scored, 69 hits, 10 doubles, 48 RBI, 19 stolen bases and tied for the league lead with 13 home runs. He also joins his brother Conner Combs who was the ASC Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.
Williams led the ASC with an 11-1 record, and 78.2 innings pitched to go with 81 strikeouts, and a 2.86 earned run average. He also threw four complete games, including three shutouts.
East Texas Baptist starter Alan Underwood was named the Freshman of the Year after compiling a 5-2 mark with 33 strikeouts over 65.0 innings with a 2.63 ERA.
Sul Ross State sophomore first baseman Tim Johnson led the ASC with a .443 average, .779 slugging and .517 on-base percentage to go with 40 runs, 66 hits, 19 doubles, nine home runs, 49 RBI and 11-steals en route to earning Newcomer of the Year.
LeTourneau senior infielder Josh Raise was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.
Howard Payne earned Coaching Staff of the Year. Under head coach Stephen Lynn, the Yellow Jackets won the ASC regular season title with a 17-4 record and a 26-16 overall mark. Lynn is assisted by Robert Anders, Tony Heiser, and Benjamin Lewis.
UT Dallas second baseman Ryan Burciaga, Howard Payne outfielder Noah Payne, Sul Ross State outfielder Wesley Moss and third baseman Chris York and UT Tyler outfielder Graham Welch were named All-Conference for the fourth time in their careers.
2019 American Southwest Conference All-Conference Baseball
Individual Awards
|Player of the Year
|Casey Combs
|East Texas Baptist
|Pitcher of the Year
|Matthew Williams
|Concordia Texas
|Freshman of the Year
|Alan Underwood
|East Texas Baptist
|Newcomer of the Year
|Tim Johnson
|Sul Ross State
|Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year
|Josh Raies
|LeTourneau
|Coaching Staff of the Year
|Stephen Lynn (HC)
|Howard Payne
First Team
|C
|Casey Combs 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Southlake, Texas
|1B
|Tim Johnson
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Santa Fe, Texas
|2B
|Ryan Burciaga 4
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Katy, Texas
|3B
|Blake Wilson 3
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Midlothian, Texas
|SS
|Casen Novak 3
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Flatonia, Texas
|OF
|Thomas Craig 2
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Austin, Texas
|OF
|Noah Payne 4
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Humble, Texas
|OF
|Zach Gartner 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|The Woodlands, Texas
|OF
|Bret Leiferman 3
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Round Rock, Texas
|DH
|Chase Edwards 2
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Chandler, Ariz.
|UT
|Deauton Delgado 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Shreveport, La.
|SP
|Matthew Williams 3
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
|SP
|Nate Imig
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Leander, Texas
|SP
|Alan Underwood
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Port Arthur, Texas
|RP
|Calvin Bush
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
Second Team
|C
|Brett Hudspeth
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Plano, Texas
|1B
|Landen Barns
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Cypress, Texas
|2B
|Brady Atkins 2
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Montgomery, La.
|3B
|Clayton Noakes
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Dry Prong, La.
|SS
|Keelyn Johnson
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Pineville, La.
|OF
|Seth Mikeska
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Pearland, Texas
|OF
|Wesley Moss 4
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|OF
|Graham Welch 4
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Plano, Texas
|OF
|Cade Johnson 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Tuscola, Texas
|DH
|Dylan Keller
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|New Orleans, La.
|UT
|Reed Carlton 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
|SP
|Andrew Robinson
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Shreveport, La.
|SP
|Austin Schneider
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|Keller, Texas
|SP
|Derrick Findley 2
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Livingston, Texas
|RP
|Brenden Clanton 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Lubbock, Texas
Third Team
|C
|Ty McCain
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|New Braunfels, Texas
|1B
|RJ Roberts
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Mansfield, Texas
|2B
|Carson Cox 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Cotulla, Texas
|3B
|Chris York 4
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Lubbock, Texas
|SS
|Jacob Rains
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Fort Worth, Texas
|OF
|Bryce Brueggemeyer
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Midlothian, Texas
|OF
|Christian Vandergrift
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Arlington, Texas
|OF
|Mike Gonzales
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Kyle, Texas
|OF
|Landon Dieterich
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Riesel, Texas
|DH
|John Paul Tople 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|UT
|Jacob Perry
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Mesquite, Texas
|SP
|Taylor Barksdale
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Burnet, Texas
|SP
|Hayden Clark
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dallas, Texas
|SP
|Aaron Edelmon
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Georgetown, Texas
|RP
|Chad Boudreaux
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Spring, Texas
Honorable Mention
|C
|Blaine McRay
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Burleson, Texas
|C
|Erick Aguirre
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|C
|Ryan Clouse 2
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Round Rock, Texas
|C
|Noah Mahoney
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Flower Mound, Texas
|C
|Zach Pavelock
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Iola, Texas
|1B
|Tyler Bradshaw
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Tuscola, Texas
|1B
|Brandon Ramirez
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Willis, Texas
|2B
|Dylan Sumpter
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Tyler, Texas
|2B
|Bo Justin Martinez
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Odessa, Texas
|2B
|Jamie Dominguez
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Cameron, Texas
|3B
|Breyden Varner 2
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Skiatook, Okla.
|3B
|Sam Hillyer
|Jr.
|McMurry
|San Antonio, Texas
|3B
|Justin Milam
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Madison, Miss.
|3B
|David Groves 3
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Graham, Texas
|SS
|Tanner Roach
|So.
|UT Tyler
|Whitehouse, Texas
|SS
|Joshua Gerig
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Lebanon, Ore.
|SS
|Joseph Sanchez
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Leander, Texas
|OF
|Cliff Lunceford 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Fort Worth, Texas
|OF
|Josh Burns 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Center, Texas
|OF
|Jacob Pool
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Leander, Texas
|OF
|Zach Stanley
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|OF
|Matthew Chalk 2
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Katy, Texas
|OF
|Jacob Jones
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Folsom, Calif.
|DH
|Jorge Marquez
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Hebbronville, Texas
|DH
|Dylan Palmer
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Denton, Texas
|SP
|Cameron Whitman
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Belton, Texas
|SP
|Raul Martinez
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Tyler, Texas
|SP
|Andrew Harlan 3
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Lewisville, Texas
|SP
|Chandler Clark
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Robinson, Texas
|SP
|Bryson Lyro
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|The Colony, Texas
|RP
|Michael Smith
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Friendswood, Texas
|RP
|Matthew McMillan
|Fr.
|UT Tyler
|Pflugerville, Texas
|RP
|Logan McPherson
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Springtown, Texas
|RP
|Ryder Lognion
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Kountze, Texas
|RP
|Alek Arellano
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Spring, Texas
|RP
|Tyler Vernon
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Benton, Ark.
RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior outfielder Melissa Livermore was named Player of the Year and East Texas Baptist freshman Beatriz Lara was selected as the Pitcher of the Year in the American Southwest Conference 2019 Softball All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the league coaches.
Livermore hit .485 with 63 hits, 38 runs, four triples, 20 RBI and 41 stolen bases. A four-time All-Conference selection in her tenure, she broke the ASC career record in hits and stolen bases, as well as the Division III record in steals.
Lara, who was also the Freshman of the Year, led the conference with a 21-1 record, 1.27 earned run average and 171 strikeouts over 160 innings. She also threw 11 shutouts and limited batters to a .164 average. At the plate, Lara hit .321 with 44 hits, nine doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI for the ASC Champion Tigers.
LeTourneau sophomore designated player Haydn Parker was named Newcomer of the Year. She hit .405 with 49 hits, 21 runs, 11 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI with a .719 slugging percentage.
Belhaven junior utility player Marlee Blackwell was voted as the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. She will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.
East Texas Baptist and Hardin-Simmons were voted as the Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year. Janae Shirley and her staff led the Tigers to a 39-4 overall mark and a 26-1 conference record, winning the ASC regular season title and the ASC Championship for the ninth time. After winning just one game in her first season in 2018, Chanin Naudin led the Cowgirls to 21 wins overall and fourth place finish in the conference this year.
Livermore and teammate Ravin Wilson were the only four-time All-Conference selections. Six players earned All-ASC honors for the third time in their careers.
2019 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards
Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Melissa Livermore, UT Dallas
Pitcher of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist
Freshman of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist
Newcomer of the Year – Haydn Parker, LeTourneau
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Marlee Blackwell, Belhaven
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – East Texas Baptist 3 (Janae Shirley – Head Coach; Bill Galloway, Guy Shirley, Maranda Westbrook, Kathryn Scrivener, Jordan Anderson, Teresa Cardamone)
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – Hardin-Simmons (Chanin Naudin – Head Coach; Krysten Marr, Nicole Parnell, Kayleigh Walts)
3 Three-Time Coaching Staff of the Year
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Macey Mize 2
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Waco, Texas
|1B
|Rachel Ripley 2
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Gustine, Texas
|2B
|Victoria Gonzales 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Elgin, Texas
|3B
|MacKenzie Anderson 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Hawley, Texas
|SS
|Mak Dominguez
|So.
|UT Tyler
|Austin, Texas
|OF
|Melissa Livermore 4
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Frisco, Texas
|OF
|Shelby Bergeron 3
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Morgan City, La.
|OF
|Nicole Garcia
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Sugar Land, Texas
|DP
|Haydn Parker
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Brock, Texas
|UT
|Marlee Blackwell 2
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Louin, Miss.
|P
|Colleen Bentke 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Brenham, Texas
|P
|Beatriz Lara
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Orange Grove, Texas
|P
|Jodie Vaughn
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Seminole, Texas
|At-Large
|Theresa Gonzales (3B) 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Elgin, Texas
|At-Large
|Daniella Solis (OF) 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Baytown, Texas
|At-Large
|Ashley Perez (C) 2
|So.
|UT Tyler
|Pflugerville, Texas
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Emily Bounds 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Moody, Texas
|1B
|Abby Sterling 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Beaumont, Texas
|2B
|Sami Walters 3
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Mansfield, La.
|3B
|Avery Kelly 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Georgetown, Texas
|SS
|Haley Dennett 3
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Edinburg, Texas
|OF
|Kourtney Cummings 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Grandview, Texas
|OF
|Corley Carpenter
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|La Vernia, Texas
|OF
|Alyssa Ross 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Pearl River, La.
|DP
|Amber Williams
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Kilgore, Texas
|UT
|Allie Dalle
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|P
|Sarah Gartman
|Fr.
|Louisiana College
|Kinder, La.
|P
|Kathryn Reed
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Axtell, Texas
|P
|Preslye Cox
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Rusk, Texas
|At-Large
|Serena Saldivar (1B)
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Garland, Texas
|At-Large
|Ravin Wilson (SS) 4
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Dayton, Texas
|At-Large
|Whitney Romero (P) 3
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|Lafayette, La.
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Karis Hessert
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Royse City, Texas
|1B
|Hannah Wolfe 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Robinson, Texas
|2B
|Kasi Cummings 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Grandview, Texas
|3B
|Kate Tovar
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Mansfield, Texas
|SS
|Aurora Luera
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Slaton, Texas
|OF
|Alexis Sullivan
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Brea, Texas
|OF
|Ethel Warren 2
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Combine, Texas
|OF
|Haleigh Swinney
|So.
|UT Tyler
|Crosby, Texas
|DP
|Haley Slater
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Tonawanda, N.Y.
|UT
|Taylor Teague
|So.
|Ozarks
|Hope, Ark.
|P
|Hope Schoeneman
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Pasadena, Texas
|P
|Miranda Leal
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|San Antonio, Texas
|P
|Bayleigh Grogan
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wimberley, Texas
|At-Large
|Allie Gordon (3B)
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Macon, Ga.
|At-Large
|Hannah Garcia (SS)
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Houston, Texas
|At-Large
|Bailey Richey (P)
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Houston, Texas
Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Jeanette Galvan
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|C
|Kayla Hill
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Maypearl, Texas
|C
|Payslee Sims
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Greenwood, Texas
|C
|Shaye Tredinich
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Hammond, La.
|C
|Payton Walker 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|1B
|Anaya Losoya 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|1B
|Jessica Vlasek
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Houston, Texas
|2B
|Annika Canaba
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|2B
|Kennedi Dillow 2
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pasadena, Texas
|2B
|Emily Deramus
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Marshall, Texas
|2B
|Paige Lee
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Jerusalem, Ark.
|2B
|Kaitlin Ammerman
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Montrose, Colo.
|3B
|Hope Griffith 2
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Plano, Texas
|3B
|Mary Villarreal
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Fort Stockton, Texas
|3B
|Kaitlyn Moore 2
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Houma, La.
|SS
|Kenzee Hessert
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Royse City, Texas
|SS
|Taylor Nichols
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Center, Texas
|SS
|Hailey Ostrander 2
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Alma, Ark.
|SS
|Samantha Cetta 2
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Tickfaw, La.
|SS
|Gabriela Raimondi 2
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|Charlotte, Texas
|SS
|Bailey Root
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Silsbee, Texas
|OF
|Briley Johnston 2
|So.
|Louisiana College
|West Monroe, La.
|OF
|Sidney Cox
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Frisco, Texas
|OF
|Alexis Galvan
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Grandview, Texas
|OF
|Stephanie Pfeifer
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|North Richland Hills, Texas
|OF
|Tonya Thompson 2
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Cisco, Texas
|OF
|Olivia Kaase
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Cypress, Texas
|OF
|Summer Quiroga
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Lewisville, Texas
|OF
|Katelyn Trombley
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Tyler, Texas
|OF
|Anissa Garcia 2
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|OF
|Megan Madden
|So.
|Ozarks
|Flower Mound, Texas
|DP
|Kasey Woolard
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Temple, Texas
|DP
|Desiree Squires
|Fr.
|Louisiana College
|Rosepine, La.
|DP
|Camille Scott
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|UT
|Taylor Hinojos
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Snyder, Texas
|P
|Gabby Ortega
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Abby Mork 2
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Aurora, Colo.
|P
|Heather Casiano
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Killeen, Texas
|P
|Madison Dykes
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|DeQuincy, La.
|P
|Candace Rogers
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Batesville, Ark.
2 Two-Time All-Conference
|