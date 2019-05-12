ASC – Sports

AUSTIN, Texas – Concordia Texas claimed its fourth American Southwest Conference title in baseball after defeating LeTourneau in the Gold Bracket Championship in a best-of-three series Thursday and Friday at Tornado Field.

The Tornados (34-10), the second seed, took Thursday’s game 16-7 over the YellowJackets (24-21), who were the eighth seed. CTX wrapped up the series Friday afternoon with a 5-1, 10-inning victory.

Concordia also won the championship in 2002, 2011 and 2018. They earned the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship, which will be the Tornados’ sixth overall appearance and third in a row. The selection show for the tournament will be Monday on NCAA.com at 11 a.m.

In game one, LeTourneau took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Concordia took advantage of two errors with two outs in the bottom of the second which led to 10 unearned runs, giving them an 11-3 advantage. TheYellowJackets went to score two in the third and fourth to cut the deficit to 11-7, but the Tornados added three more runs in the fifth and two in the eighth for the 16-7 final score.

Bryce Brueggemyer had a pair of hits and two runs scored, while Kyle Guevara and Cody Lee each drove in two runs for LETU. Carson Cox was 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs. Bret Leiferman, Jacob Stegent, and Marcus Thach each had two hits for CTX. Cox and Stegent also had a triple and Thach stole two bases.

Diego Cruz-Garcia (3-1), who earned Most Oustanding Player of the series, picked up the win with eight strikeouts and only allowing two walks in 5.2 innings of scoreless relief.

In Friday’s game, Concordia starter Calvin Bush took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He lasted 8.2 innings, striking out 13 before giving up the tying run in a no-decision effort.

The Tornados scored in the top of the first when Casen Novak led off with a single, moved to second on a Thach sacrifice and scored on a Reed Carlton sacrifice fly. The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the ninth.

Brandon Ramirez broke up the no-hitter by leading off the ninth with a double. The YellowJackets tied the game when Guevara drove in pinch runner Mark Sanders on a single to center field.

The Tornados pulled back ahead in the top of the 10th with four runs on three hits, including an RBI-single from Leiferman, an RBI sac bunt from Carlton and a two-run double from Stegent.

Michael Smith (6-1) earned the win by fanning two in 1.1 in scoreless relief. LETU starter Jared Schurig lasted 5.2 innings, striking out four, giving up five hits, one run and one walk in a no-decision.

All-Tournament Team / Gold Bracket

Most Outstanding Player – Diego Cruz-Garcia, Concordia Texas

Bryce Brueggemeyer, LeTourneau

Calvin Bush, Concordia Texas

Carson Cox, Concordia Texas

Kyle Guevara, LeTourneau

Bret Leiferman, Concordia Texas

Ryder Lognion, LeTourneau

Jared Schurig, LeTourneau

Jacob Stegent, Concordia Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas – East Texas Baptist, senior catcher Casey Combs, claimed Player of the Year, while Concordia Texas junior starter Matthew Williams was the Pitcher of the Year to highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference baseball awards and all-conference teams as selected by a vote of the coaches.

Combs hit .421 with 46 runs scored, 69 hits, 10 doubles, 48 RBI, 19 stolen bases and tied for the league lead with 13 home runs. He also joins his brother Conner Combs who was the ASC Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Williams led the ASC with an 11-1 record, and 78.2 innings pitched to go with 81 strikeouts, and a 2.86 earned run average. He also threw four complete games, including three shutouts.

East Texas Baptist starter Alan Underwood was named the Freshman of the Year after compiling a 5-2 mark with 33 strikeouts over 65.0 innings with a 2.63 ERA.

Sul Ross State sophomore first baseman Tim Johnson led the ASC with a .443 average, .779 slugging and .517 on-base percentage to go with 40 runs, 66 hits, 19 doubles, nine home runs, 49 RBI and 11-steals en route to earning Newcomer of the Year.

LeTourneau senior infielder Josh Raise was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.

Howard Payne earned Coaching Staff of the Year. Under head coach Stephen Lynn, the Yellow Jackets won the ASC regular season title with a 17-4 record and a 26-16 overall mark. Lynn is assisted by Robert Anders, Tony Heiser, and Benjamin Lewis.

UT Dallas second baseman Ryan Burciaga, Howard Payne outfielder Noah Payne, Sul Ross State outfielder Wesley Moss and third baseman Chris York and UT Tyler outfielder Graham Welch were named All-Conference for the fourth time in their careers.

2019 American Southwest Conference All-Conference Baseball

Individual Awards Player of the Year Casey Combs East Texas Baptist Pitcher of the Year Matthew Williams Concordia Texas Freshman of the Year Alan Underwood East Texas Baptist Newcomer of the Year Tim Johnson Sul Ross State Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Josh Raies LeTourneau Coaching Staff of the Year Stephen Lynn (HC) Howard Payne Robert Anders Tony Hesier Benjamin Lewis First Team C Casey Combs 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist Southlake, Texas 1B Tim Johnson So. Sul Ross State Santa Fe, Texas 2B Ryan Burciaga 4 Sr. UT Dallas Katy, Texas 3B Blake Wilson 3 Sr. UT Tyler Midlothian, Texas SS Casen Novak 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Flatonia, Texas OF Thomas Craig 2 Sr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas OF Noah Payne 4 Sr. Howard Payne Humble, Texas OF Zach Gartner 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist The Woodlands, Texas OF Bret Leiferman 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Round Rock, Texas DH Chase Edwards 2 Jr. Ozarks Chandler, Ariz. UT Deauton Delgado 2 Sr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La. SP Matthew Williams 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas SP Nate Imig Sr. UT Tyler Leander, Texas SP Alan Underwood Fr. East Texas Baptist Port Arthur, Texas RP Calvin Bush Jr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Second Team C Brett Hudspeth Jr. Hardin-Simmons Plano, Texas 1B Landen Barns Sr. East Texas Baptist Cypress, Texas 2B Brady Atkins 2 Jr. Louisiana College Montgomery, La. 3B Clayton Noakes So. Louisiana College Dry Prong, La. SS Keelyn Johnson So. Louisiana College Pineville, La. OF Seth Mikeska Sr. East Texas Baptist Pearland, Texas OF Wesley Moss 4 Sr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas OF Graham Welch 4 Sr. UT Tyler Plano, Texas OF Cade Johnson 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Tuscola, Texas DH Dylan Keller Sr. Louisiana College New Orleans, La. UT Reed Carlton 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas SP Andrew Robinson Jr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La. SP Austin Schneider Jr. UT Tyler Keller, Texas SP Derrick Findley 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Livingston, Texas RP Brenden Clanton 2 Sr. Howard Payne Lubbock, Texas Third Team C Ty McCain Fr. Howard Payne New Braunfels, Texas 1B RJ Roberts So. Howard Payne Mansfield, Texas 2B Carson Cox 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Cotulla, Texas 3B Chris York 4 Sr. Sul Ross State Lubbock, Texas SS Jacob Rains Jr. Hardin-Simmons Fort Worth, Texas OF Bryce Brueggemeyer Jr. LeTourneau Midlothian, Texas OF Christian Vandergrift Jr. Louisiana College Arlington, Texas OF Mike Gonzales Jr. McMurry Kyle, Texas OF Landon Dieterich Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Riesel, Texas DH John Paul Tople 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas UT Jacob Perry Jr. UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas SP Taylor Barksdale Jr. Concordia Texas Burnet, Texas SP Hayden Clark So. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas SP Aaron Edelmon Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas RP Chad Boudreaux Sr. East Texas Baptist Spring, Texas Honorable Mention C Blaine McRay Sr. McMurry Burleson, Texas C Erick Aguirre Jr. Ozarks Hot Springs, Ark. C Ryan Clouse 2 Jr. Concordia Texas Round Rock, Texas C Noah Mahoney Jr. LeTourneau Flower Mound, Texas C Zach Pavelock Sr. UT Tyler Iola, Texas 1B Tyler Bradshaw Jr. Hardin-Simmons Tuscola, Texas 1B Brandon Ramirez Jr. LeTourneau Willis, Texas 2B Dylan Sumpter Sr. East Texas Baptist Tyler, Texas 2B Bo Justin Martinez Fr. Sul Ross State Odessa, Texas 2B Jamie Dominguez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Cameron, Texas 3B Breyden Varner 2 Sr. Ozarks Skiatook, Okla. 3B Sam Hillyer Jr. McMurry San Antonio, Texas 3B Justin Milam Jr. Belhaven Madison, Miss. 3B David Groves 3 Sr. Howard Payne Graham, Texas SS Tanner Roach So. UT Tyler Whitehouse, Texas SS Joshua Gerig Jr. Howard Payne Lebanon, Ore. SS Joseph Sanchez Sr. Sul Ross State Leander, Texas OF Cliff Lunceford 2 Sr. Howard Payne Fort Worth, Texas OF Josh Burns 2 Sr. UT Tyler Center, Texas OF Jacob Pool Sr. Sul Ross State Leander, Texas OF Zach Stanley Sr. Ozarks Fayetteville, Ark. OF Matthew Chalk 2 Sr. McMurry Katy, Texas OF Jacob Jones Sr. LeTourneau Folsom, Calif. DH Jorge Marquez So. Sul Ross State Hebbronville, Texas DH Dylan Palmer Jr. UT Dallas Denton, Texas SP Cameron Whitman Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas SP Raul Martinez Fr. LeTourneau Tyler, Texas SP Andrew Harlan 3 Sr. LeTourneau Lewisville, Texas SP Chandler Clark Sr. Howard Payne Robinson, Texas SP Bryson Lyro Fr. Howard Payne The Colony, Texas RP Michael Smith So. Concordia Texas Friendswood, Texas RP Matthew McMillan Fr. UT Tyler Pflugerville, Texas RP Logan McPherson Jr. UT Dallas Springtown, Texas RP Ryder Lognion Sr. LeTourneau Kountze, Texas RP Alek Arellano Jr. East Texas Baptist Spring, Texas RP Tyler Vernon Sr. Ozarks Benton, Ark. 2 Two-time All-Conference

3 Three-time All-Conference

4 Four-time All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior outfielder Melissa Livermore was named Player of the Year and East Texas Baptist freshman Beatriz Lara was selected as the Pitcher of the Year in the American Southwest Conference 2019 Softball All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the league coaches.

Livermore hit .485 with 63 hits, 38 runs, four triples, 20 RBI and 41 stolen bases. A four-time All-Conference selection in her tenure, she broke the ASC career record in hits and stolen bases, as well as the Division III record in steals.

Lara, who was also the Freshman of the Year, led the conference with a 21-1 record, 1.27 earned run average and 171 strikeouts over 160 innings. She also threw 11 shutouts and limited batters to a .164 average. At the plate, Lara hit .321 with 44 hits, nine doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI for the ASC Champion Tigers.

LeTourneau sophomore designated player Haydn Parker was named Newcomer of the Year. She hit .405 with 49 hits, 21 runs, 11 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI with a .719 slugging percentage.

Belhaven junior utility player Marlee Blackwell was voted as the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. She will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.

East Texas Baptist and Hardin-Simmons were voted as the Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year. Janae Shirley and her staff led the Tigers to a 39-4 overall mark and a 26-1 conference record, winning the ASC regular season title and the ASC Championship for the ninth time. After winning just one game in her first season in 2018, Chanin Naudin led the Cowgirls to 21 wins overall and fourth place finish in the conference this year.

Livermore and teammate Ravin Wilson were the only four-time All-Conference selections. Six players earned All-ASC honors for the third time in their careers.

2019 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards

Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Melissa Livermore, UT Dallas

Pitcher of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist

Freshman of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist

Newcomer of the Year – Haydn Parker, LeTourneau

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Marlee Blackwell, Belhaven

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – East Texas Baptist 3 (Janae Shirley – Head Coach; Bill Galloway, Guy Shirley, Maranda Westbrook, Kathryn Scrivener, Jordan Anderson, Teresa Cardamone)

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – Hardin-Simmons (Chanin Naudin – Head Coach; Krysten Marr, Nicole Parnell, Kayleigh Walts)

3 Three-Time Coaching Staff of the Year