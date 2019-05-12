Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

ASC – Sports

2 hours ago

 

AUSTIN, Texas – Concordia Texas claimed its fourth American Southwest Conference title in baseball after defeating LeTourneau in the Gold Bracket Championship in a best-of-three series Thursday and Friday at Tornado Field.

The Tornados (34-10), the second seed, took Thursday’s game 16-7 over the YellowJackets (24-21), who were the eighth seed. CTX wrapped up the series Friday afternoon with a 5-1, 10-inning victory.

Concordia also won the championship in 2002, 2011 and 2018. They earned the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship, which will be the Tornados’ sixth overall appearance and third in a row. The selection show for the tournament will be Monday on NCAA.com at 11 a.m.

In game one, LeTourneau took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Concordia took advantage of two errors with two outs in the bottom of the second which led to 10 unearned runs, giving them an 11-3 advantage. TheYellowJackets went to score two in the third and fourth to cut the deficit to 11-7, but the Tornados added three more runs in the fifth and two in the eighth for the 16-7 final score.

Bryce Brueggemyer had a pair of hits and two runs scored, while Kyle Guevara and Cody Lee each drove in two runs for LETU. Carson Cox was 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs. Bret Leiferman, Jacob Stegent, and Marcus Thach each had two hits for CTX. Cox and Stegent also had a triple and Thach stole two bases.

Diego Cruz-Garcia (3-1), who earned Most Oustanding Player of the series, picked up the win with eight strikeouts and only allowing two walks in 5.2 innings of scoreless relief.

In Friday’s game, Concordia starter Calvin Bush took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He lasted 8.2 innings, striking out 13 before giving up the tying run in a no-decision effort.

The Tornados scored in the top of the first when Casen Novak led off with a single, moved to second on a Thach sacrifice and scored on a Reed Carlton sacrifice fly. The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the ninth.

Brandon Ramirez broke up the no-hitter by leading off the ninth with a double. The YellowJackets tied the game when Guevara drove in pinch runner Mark Sanders on a single to center field.

The Tornados pulled back ahead in the top of the 10th with four runs on three hits, including an RBI-single from Leiferman, an RBI sac bunt from Carlton and a two-run double from Stegent.

Michael Smith (6-1) earned the win by fanning two in 1.1 in scoreless relief. LETU starter Jared Schurig lasted 5.2 innings, striking out four, giving up five hits, one run and one walk in a no-decision.

All-Tournament Team / Gold Bracket
Most Outstanding Player – Diego Cruz-Garcia, Concordia Texas
Bryce Brueggemeyer, LeTourneau
Calvin Bush, Concordia Texas
Carson Cox, Concordia Texas
Kyle Guevara, LeTourneau
Bret Leiferman, Concordia Texas
Ryder Lognion, LeTourneau
Jared Schurig, LeTourneau
Jacob Stegent, Concordia Texas

 

 

 

 

RICHARDSON, Texas – East Texas Baptist, senior catcher Casey Combs, claimed Player of the Year, while Concordia Texas junior starter Matthew Williams was the Pitcher of the Year to highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference baseball awards and all-conference teams as selected by a vote of the coaches.

Combs hit .421 with 46 runs scored, 69 hits, 10 doubles, 48 RBI, 19 stolen bases and tied for the league lead with 13 home runs. He also joins his brother Conner Combs who was the ASC Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Williams led the ASC with an 11-1 record, and 78.2 innings pitched to go with 81 strikeouts, and a 2.86 earned run average. He also threw four complete games, including three shutouts.

East Texas Baptist starter Alan Underwood was named the Freshman of the Year after compiling a 5-2 mark with 33 strikeouts over 65.0 innings with a 2.63 ERA.

Sul Ross State sophomore first baseman Tim Johnson led the ASC with a .443 average, .779 slugging and .517 on-base percentage to go with 40 runs, 66 hits, 19 doubles, nine home runs, 49 RBI and 11-steals en route to earning Newcomer of the Year.

LeTourneau senior infielder Josh Raise was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.

Howard Payne earned Coaching Staff of the Year. Under head coach Stephen Lynn, the Yellow Jackets won the ASC regular season title with a 17-4 record and a 26-16 overall mark. Lynn is assisted by Robert Anders, Tony Heiser, and Benjamin Lewis.

UT Dallas second baseman Ryan Burciaga, Howard Payne outfielder Noah Payne, Sul Ross State outfielder Wesley Moss and third baseman Chris York and UT Tyler outfielder Graham Welch were named All-Conference for the fourth time in their careers.

2019 American Southwest Conference All-Conference Baseball

Individual Awards

Player of the Year Casey Combs East Texas Baptist
Pitcher of the Year Matthew Williams Concordia Texas
Freshman of the Year Alan Underwood East Texas Baptist
Newcomer of the Year Tim Johnson Sul Ross State
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Josh Raies LeTourneau
Coaching Staff of the Year Stephen Lynn (HC) Howard Payne
Robert Anders
Tony Hesier
Benjamin Lewis

First Team

C Casey Combs 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist Southlake, Texas
1B Tim Johnson So. Sul Ross State Santa Fe, Texas
2B Ryan Burciaga 4 Sr. UT Dallas Katy, Texas
3B Blake Wilson 3 Sr. UT Tyler Midlothian, Texas
SS Casen Novak 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Flatonia, Texas
OF Thomas Craig 2 Sr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas
OF Noah Payne 4 Sr. Howard Payne Humble, Texas
OF Zach Gartner 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist The Woodlands, Texas
OF Bret Leiferman 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Round Rock, Texas
DH Chase Edwards 2 Jr. Ozarks Chandler, Ariz.
UT Deauton Delgado 2 Sr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.
SP Matthew Williams 3 Jr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas
SP Nate Imig Sr. UT Tyler Leander, Texas
SP Alan Underwood Fr. East Texas Baptist Port Arthur, Texas
RP Calvin Bush Jr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas

Second Team

C Brett Hudspeth Jr. Hardin-Simmons Plano, Texas
1B Landen Barns Sr. East Texas Baptist Cypress, Texas
2B Brady Atkins 2 Jr. Louisiana College Montgomery, La.
3B Clayton Noakes So. Louisiana College Dry Prong, La.
SS Keelyn Johnson So. Louisiana College Pineville, La.
OF Seth Mikeska Sr. East Texas Baptist Pearland, Texas
OF Wesley Moss 4 Sr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas
OF Graham Welch 4 Sr. UT Tyler Plano, Texas
OF Cade Johnson 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Tuscola, Texas
DH Dylan Keller Sr. Louisiana College New Orleans, La.
UT Reed Carlton 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas
SP Andrew Robinson Jr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.
SP Austin Schneider Jr. UT Tyler Keller, Texas
SP Derrick Findley 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Livingston, Texas
RP Brenden Clanton 2 Sr. Howard Payne Lubbock, Texas

Third Team

C Ty McCain Fr. Howard Payne New Braunfels, Texas
1B RJ Roberts So. Howard Payne Mansfield, Texas
2B Carson Cox 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Cotulla, Texas
3B Chris York 4 Sr. Sul Ross State Lubbock, Texas
SS Jacob Rains Jr. Hardin-Simmons Fort Worth, Texas
OF Bryce Brueggemeyer Jr. LeTourneau Midlothian, Texas
OF Christian Vandergrift Jr. Louisiana College Arlington, Texas
OF Mike Gonzales Jr. McMurry Kyle, Texas
OF Landon Dieterich Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Riesel, Texas
DH John Paul Tople 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
UT Jacob Perry Jr. UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas
SP Taylor Barksdale Jr. Concordia Texas Burnet, Texas
SP Hayden Clark So. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas
SP Aaron Edelmon Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas
RP Chad Boudreaux Sr. East Texas Baptist Spring, Texas

Honorable Mention

C Blaine McRay Sr. McMurry Burleson, Texas
C Erick Aguirre Jr. Ozarks Hot Springs, Ark.
C Ryan Clouse 2 Jr. Concordia Texas Round Rock, Texas
C Noah Mahoney Jr. LeTourneau Flower Mound, Texas
C Zach Pavelock Sr. UT Tyler Iola, Texas
1B Tyler Bradshaw Jr. Hardin-Simmons Tuscola, Texas
1B Brandon Ramirez Jr. LeTourneau Willis, Texas
2B Dylan Sumpter Sr. East Texas Baptist Tyler, Texas
2B Bo Justin Martinez Fr. Sul Ross State Odessa, Texas
2B Jamie Dominguez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Cameron, Texas
3B Breyden Varner 2 Sr. Ozarks Skiatook, Okla.
3B Sam Hillyer Jr. McMurry San Antonio, Texas
3B Justin Milam Jr. Belhaven Madison, Miss.
3B David Groves 3 Sr. Howard Payne Graham, Texas
SS Tanner Roach So. UT Tyler Whitehouse, Texas
SS Joshua Gerig Jr. Howard Payne Lebanon, Ore.
SS Joseph Sanchez Sr. Sul Ross State Leander, Texas
OF Cliff Lunceford 2 Sr. Howard Payne Fort Worth, Texas
OF Josh Burns 2 Sr. UT Tyler Center, Texas
OF Jacob Pool Sr. Sul Ross State Leander, Texas
OF Zach Stanley Sr. Ozarks Fayetteville, Ark.
OF Matthew Chalk 2 Sr. McMurry Katy, Texas
OF Jacob Jones Sr. LeTourneau Folsom, Calif.
DH Jorge Marquez So. Sul Ross State Hebbronville, Texas
DH Dylan Palmer Jr. UT Dallas Denton, Texas
SP Cameron Whitman Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas
SP Raul Martinez Fr. LeTourneau Tyler, Texas
SP Andrew Harlan 3 Sr. LeTourneau Lewisville, Texas
SP Chandler Clark Sr. Howard Payne Robinson, Texas
SP Bryson Lyro Fr. Howard Payne The Colony, Texas
RP Michael Smith So. Concordia Texas Friendswood, Texas
RP Matthew McMillan Fr. UT Tyler Pflugerville, Texas
RP Logan McPherson Jr. UT Dallas Springtown, Texas
RP Ryder Lognion Sr. LeTourneau Kountze, Texas
RP Alek Arellano Jr. East Texas Baptist Spring, Texas
RP Tyler Vernon Sr. Ozarks Benton, Ark.

Two-time All-Conference 
Three-time All-Conference 
Four-time All-Conference 

 

 

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior outfielder Melissa Livermore was named Player of the Year and East Texas Baptist freshman Beatriz Lara was selected as the Pitcher of the Year in the American Southwest Conference 2019 Softball All-Conference teams and awards as voted on by the league coaches.

Livermore hit .485 with 63 hits, 38 runs, four triples, 20 RBI and 41 stolen bases. A four-time All-Conference selection in her tenure, she broke the ASC career record in hits and stolen bases, as well as the Division III record in steals.

Lara, who was also the Freshman of the Year, led the conference with a 21-1 record, 1.27 earned run average and 171 strikeouts over 160 innings. She also threw 11 shutouts and limited batters to a .164 average. At the plate, Lara hit .321 with 44 hits, nine doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI for the ASC Champion Tigers.

LeTourneau sophomore designated player Haydn Parker was named Newcomer of the Year. She hit .405 with 49 hits, 21 runs, 11 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI with a .719 slugging percentage.

Belhaven junior utility player Marlee Blackwell was voted as the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. She will be eligible for the American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Award.
East Texas Baptist and Hardin-Simmons were voted as the Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year. Janae Shirley and her staff led the Tigers to a 39-4 overall mark and a 26-1 conference record, winning the ASC regular season title and the ASC Championship for the ninth time. After winning just one game in her first season in 2018, Chanin Naudin led the Cowgirls to 21 wins overall and fourth place finish in the conference this year.

Livermore and teammate Ravin Wilson were the only four-time All-Conference selections. Six players earned All-ASC honors for the third time in their careers.

2019 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards

Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Melissa Livermore, UT Dallas
Pitcher of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist
Freshman of the Year – Beatriz Lara, East Texas Baptist
Newcomer of the Year – Haydn Parker, LeTourneau
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Marlee Blackwell, Belhaven
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – East Texas Baptist 3 (Janae Shirley – Head Coach; Bill Galloway, Guy Shirley, Maranda Westbrook, Kathryn Scrivener, Jordan Anderson, Teresa Cardamone)
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – Hardin-Simmons (Chanin Naudin – Head Coach; Krysten Marr, Nicole Parnell, Kayleigh Walts)
3 Three-Time Coaching Staff of the Year

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
C Macey Mize 2 Sr. LeTourneau Waco, Texas
1B Rachel Ripley 2 Sr. McMurry Gustine, Texas
2B Victoria Gonzales 2 Sr. UT Tyler Elgin, Texas
3B MacKenzie Anderson 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist Hawley, Texas
SS Mak Dominguez So. UT Tyler Austin, Texas
OF Melissa Livermore 4 Sr. UT Dallas Frisco, Texas
OF Shelby Bergeron 3 Sr. Louisiana College Morgan City, La.
OF Nicole Garcia Sr. UT Tyler Sugar Land, Texas
DP Haydn Parker So. LeTourneau Brock, Texas
UT Marlee Blackwell 2 Jr. Belhaven Louin, Miss.
P Colleen Bentke 2 Sr. UT Tyler Brenham, Texas
P Beatriz Lara Fr. East Texas Baptist Orange Grove, Texas
P Jodie Vaughn Fr. Sul Ross State Seminole, Texas
At-Large Theresa Gonzales (3B) 2 Sr. UT Tyler Elgin, Texas
At-Large Daniella Solis (OF) 2 So. East Texas Baptist Baytown, Texas
At-Large Ashley Perez (C) 2 So. UT Tyler Pflugerville, Texas

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
C Emily Bounds 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Moody, Texas
1B Abby Sterling 2 Sr. Louisiana College Beaumont, Texas
2B Sami Walters 3 Jr. Louisiana College Mansfield, La.
3B Avery Kelly 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas
SS Haley Dennett 3 Sr. Concordia Texas Edinburg, Texas
OF Kourtney Cummings 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Grandview, Texas
OF Corley Carpenter Fr. East Texas Baptist La Vernia, Texas
OF Alyssa Ross 2 Sr. Louisiana College Pearl River, La.
DP Amber Williams Sr. UT Dallas Kilgore, Texas
UT Allie Dalle So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
P Sarah Gartman Fr. Louisiana College Kinder, La.
P Kathryn Reed Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Axtell, Texas
P Preslye Cox Fr. East Texas Baptist Rusk, Texas
At-Large Serena Saldivar (1B) Sr. UT Tyler Garland, Texas
At-Large Ravin Wilson (SS) 4 Sr. UT Dallas Dayton, Texas
At-Large Whitney Romero (P) 3 Jr. UT Tyler Lafayette, La.

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
C Karis Hessert Fr. Hardin-Simmons Royse City, Texas
1B Hannah Wolfe 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Robinson, Texas
2B Kasi Cummings 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Grandview, Texas
3B Kate Tovar Fr. Hardin-Simmons Mansfield, Texas
SS Aurora Luera Jr. Howard Payne Slaton, Texas
OF Alexis Sullivan Jr. Howard Payne Brea, Texas
OF Ethel Warren 2 So. LeTourneau Combine, Texas
OF Haleigh Swinney So. UT Tyler Crosby, Texas
DP Haley Slater Sr. Howard Payne Tonawanda, N.Y.
UT Taylor Teague So. Ozarks Hope, Ark.
P Hope Schoeneman Jr. McMurry Pasadena, Texas
P Miranda Leal Jr. UT Tyler San Antonio, Texas
P Bayleigh Grogan Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wimberley, Texas
At-Large Allie Gordon (3B) Fr. Belhaven Macon, Ga.
At-Large Hannah Garcia (SS) Fr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas
At-Large Bailey Richey (P) Fr. LeTourneau Houston, Texas

Honorable Mention

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
C Jeanette Galvan So. East Texas Baptist Corpus Christi, Texas
C Kayla Hill Jr. Howard Payne Maypearl, Texas
C Payslee Sims Fr. Sul Ross State Greenwood, Texas
C Shaye Tredinich So. Louisiana College Hammond, La.
C Payton Walker 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Liberty Hill, Texas
1B Anaya Losoya 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas
1B Jessica Vlasek Jr. UT Dallas Houston, Texas
2B Annika Canaba Fr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas
2B Kennedi Dillow 2 Jr. LeTourneau Pasadena, Texas
2B Emily Deramus So. East Texas Baptist Marshall, Texas
2B Paige Lee Fr. Ozarks Jerusalem, Ark.
2B Kaitlin Ammerman Jr. Hardin-Simmons Montrose, Colo.
3B Hope Griffith 2 Sr. UT Dallas Plano, Texas
3B Mary Villarreal Fr. Sul Ross State Fort Stockton, Texas
3B Kaitlyn Moore 2 Jr. Louisiana College Houma, La.
SS Kenzee Hessert Fr. Hardin-Simmons Royse City, Texas
SS Taylor Nichols Fr. LeTourneau Center, Texas
SS Hailey Ostrander 2 Sr. Ozarks Alma, Ark.
SS Samantha Cetta 2 Jr. Louisiana College Tickfaw, La.
SS Gabriela Raimondi 2 Jr. Sul Ross State Charlotte, Texas
SS Bailey Root Jr. Belhaven Silsbee, Texas
OF Briley Johnston 2 So. Louisiana College West Monroe, La.
OF Sidney Cox Fr. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas
OF Alexis Galvan Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Grandview, Texas
OF Stephanie Pfeifer Fr. Hardin-Simmons North Richland Hills, Texas
OF Tonya Thompson 2 Jr. Howard Payne Cisco, Texas
OF Olivia Kaase Sr. Concordia Texas Cypress, Texas
OF Summer Quiroga Sr. McMurry Lewisville, Texas
OF Katelyn Trombley So. LeTourneau Tyler, Texas
OF Anissa Garcia 2 So. Concordia Texas Corpus Christi, Texas
OF Megan Madden So. Ozarks Flower Mound, Texas
DP Kasey Woolard Fr. McMurry Temple, Texas
DP Desiree Squires Fr. Louisiana College Rosepine, La.
DP Camille Scott Fr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
UT Taylor Hinojos Jr. Hardin-Simmons Snyder, Texas
P Gabby Ortega So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
P Abby Mork 2 Sr. Ozarks Aurora, Colo.
P Heather Casiano So. Concordia Texas Killeen, Texas
P Madison Dykes Jr. Louisiana College DeQuincy, La.
P Candace Rogers Fr. Ozarks Batesville, Ark.

Two-Time All-Conference 
Three-Time All-Conference
Four-Time All-Conference

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     